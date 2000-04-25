Black Walnut Cookies II

this is a very nutty black walnut cookie. A crisp confection that is great on a cold day with a cup of hot chocolate.

Recipe by Cynthia

36
2 to 3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, beat eggs and sugar together until well blended. Sift together the flour, salt and baking powder, gradually add to the egg mixture. Stir in the nuts until they are evenly distributed.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheet. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool before removing from cookie sheets.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 50.6mg. Full Nutrition
