Coconut Cake IV
This cake is soooo good and moist you should make two...that way you can be sure to get some. I take it to work and it disappears really fast.
A great, moist coconut cake, it made a big hit at work. I read member comments and modified the original by reducing sugar to 1 1/2 cups, and also added a box of vanilla instant pudding, 1 tspn of vanilla extract (in addition to the coconut), 1 tspn of baking soda, and a small can of (drained) crushed pineapple. It was done in 50 minutes, and came out of the pan perfectly. I glazed it with warmed (microwaved) cream cheese packaged icing, then topped it with coconut flakes. Yummy!
I hate coconut, but I wanted to make this cake for a friend. I am puzzled by the reviews that said they had a hard time getting cake out of pan? The one seasoned baker said the cake needed soda. Why did the majority of the cakes turn out perfectly (mine included)? Did they use buttermilk that was lowfat? Coconut not mixed in well? (I added mine to the flour mixture). Sugar and butter not mixed long enough??? According to my friend and my family, it came out moist and wonderful. Anyone have an idea?
I think that this recipe has the potential to be really great but its missing something. I bake all the time and I was very sad when my cake didn't rise. It was very packy and like others the top cooked first and it was hard to get out of the pan and had this greasy texture to it. After searching high and low for a coconut cake and consulting with other baking friends I think that baking soda is what is missing. Will try again in the future.
Great flavor, Dannis. The ladies at my church luncheon really went nuts over this cake. I added a 3.5 ounce box of instant coconut pudding to the mix, and whirled the coconut in my food processor to avoid the "chunkiness" of the coconut. It made for a luscious flavor and texture. Thanks for sharing.
Wow! I made this cake at home for my Easter dinner. I drove 230 miles with it in the backseat of the car. It was easy to pack and everyone loved it. I didn't put any frosting on it, but I did change a few things. I used cake flour, I put the flake coconut in the food processor for a minute, and I used coconut milk. Did I get a piece of cake? No, I just enjoyed everyone telling me what a wonderful cook I am. Thanks Dannis!
I loved this cake! I was happy to find a coconut cake that didn't require a mix! I cut the sugar by 1/3 cup. I made it in two 9" rounds and it made a beautiful layer cake. A couple of things to keep in mind - this cake is dense - but so delicious. Another thing, you really do need to grease your pan(s) well. One of my layers came apart, so I did some restructuring. The pan that I greased really well came out perfectly. I got so many compliments on this cake - thanks for a great recipe!
I love this recipe, since I found it, I have made more than I can count. I always take at least two to work and leave one at home. I add vanilla extract, sometimes half teaspoon more coconut extract or pina colada flavoring,fold crushed or chunk pineapple into the batter, and BAM! Then, use a rum glaze and oh boy! I have joined the health club because of this cake, oh yeah, I cut out the flakes for those who don't like them and it is still wonderful, moist. I am trying to make a perfect chocolate rendition because it is so moist and tender!
Very good! I loved it, and so did everyone else (that likes coconut). It tastes best the first day or two - the taste and texture deteriorates a bit after that. I couldn't resist eating some warm out of the oven. Awesome! I ought to mention that I used natural dried grated coconut, not angel flake, so it was in tiny pieces, and unsweetened. The recipe seems to be intended for this type of coconut. If you use the grated coconut, you will not need to cut back on the amount of sugar, or chop the coconut in the blender. I hope this helps someone!
This is too sweet for us! I have to cut down the sugar to three quarter cup but I'm using sweetened flaked coconut, otherwise this cake is truly very very good, moist and delicious! Worth trying!
My rating is with these changes. After taking other reviews into consideration and a few alterations of my own, I think these substitutions make the best cake: 4 eggs 1-1/4 cup sugar 1 tbsp coconut extract 2 cups coconut apple sauce instead of butter coconut milk instead of buttermilk 3/4 tsp baking soda 3/4 tsp baking powder Chop coconut in hand blender. Best if made in 2 layers. For frosting: make pudding and set aside, seperately melt dark chocolate with remainder of coconut milk. When cool, add pudding mix (just powder). Mix this mixture into pudding. Or: Beat cream of coconut with cool whip and pour over cake. Cover with shredded coconut.
Coconut lovers will enjoy this easy to make, tasty, very moist cake. My family enjoyed this cake, but did comment that it was very sweet. I think I will cut the sugar to 1 1/2 cups next time I make it and eliminate one egg.
This cake is fantastic! I made it as a two-layer cake with coconut-cream cheese frosting (also from this site) for a friend's birthday and it was a hit with all the guests. Like other reviewers I only used 4 eggs and substituted vanilla extract for coconut flavoring because I didn't have any. Also used homemade buttermilk by adding 1 tablespoon of vinegar to 1 cup of milk.
Made this for Easter Sunday...was very good. Had several requests for a chunk to take home and a request for the recipe. I didn't use nearly as much coconut as called for because I wasn't sure everyone would like the strong coconut influence...and was great anyway. The longer it stays in the fridge, the better.
Follow the recipe, except only added 4 eggs, and my cake came out dry and crumbly.....had good flavor tho! dont know what I did wrong!
I absolutely LOVED this recipe! I was not a big coconut cake lover but I wanted to try this recipe. I am so glad I did! It came out very moist and delicious. I did not have the coconut extract so I subsituted vanilla instead. It still came out great. Thanks Dannis! I will definitely make it again!
I found this cake to be pretty tasty but I had the same problem some others noted in that the cake did not rise. I think my baking powder was pretty old so that may have been the problem. The cake was very dense but good anyway. I made the same changes suggested by others - reduced the sugar by 1/2 cup, used only 4 eggs and put the coconut in the food processor before adding to the batter. I also substituted coconut oil for the butter, which helped boost the flavor. Will probably try it again - with a new can of baking powder this time!
Really moist cake. I am French and American knows How to make and bake excellent cake and pies, always moist and tasty.
I am not as impressed with the over all out come of the cake. My first problem was that the recipe did not include an icing recipe. Then the cake seemed not to rise as well as it should and I even lined my tube pan with waxed paper to keep it from sticking and it was a little stuck to the waxed paper. I was making this for a co-worker of my husband and was not sure if I wanted to give it to him or not.
I had to change this a little because of what I had on hand. I used 1 cup milk with 1 Tbsp. vingegar to substitute the buttermilk and only used 1 cup of sugar, as I didn't want a really sweet cake. I also pulsed the coconut in the food processor for a few seconds. That being said the cake was good. The flavor was nice, but it was very crumbly. I made 2 8" rounds and split them to make a layer cake and they were falling apart as I split them. I frosted the cake with a white chocolate frosting and added toasted coconut between the layers with the frosting. It tasted good, but fell apart as I was cutting into it.
What a disastor. I made this cake and followed the instructions exactly. The top burned before the insides could cook. I ended up throwing it out. I dont knwo what i did wrong!
Really, really good! I think it needs a touch of vanilla, but other than that, it's pretty darn good the way it is. Holds up really well - used it as the base of a wedding cake. Best a day or two later.
Ridiculously, amazingly good. Used a bundt pan and it came out perfectly. Frosted with vanilla cream cheese frosting and topped with toasted coconut. Will use this as a base recipe for future cakes also (sub vanilla extract and omit the coconut in the batter...easy!). Not low fat, but who cares when it's this good?! :)
Excellent. I followed the recipe exactly as stated. I made sure I cream the butter and sugar until the sugar was disolved, then added the eggs one at a time until they were completed incorporated. I added the extract to the buttermilk and mixed a little flour into the egg mixture then a little buttermilk, etc. I did add a chocolate glaze to the top and sprinkled with more coconut. 10 stars.
This cake turned out so perfectly moist, and was a beautiful yellow gold on the inside. I doubled the coconut extract, made two rectangular layers, and spread Coconut Pecan Frosting I between the layers. I decorated it with toasted pecans and powdered sugar, and served it as a birthday cake to a friend (who is a big coconut fan). Coconut-'haters' were converted! Thanks!
7 6 10 Followed suggestions, adding a teaspoon baking soda, one less egg, half cup less sugar, half teaspoon more coconut extract, adding a teaspoon of vanilla extract. It stuck to the pan big time. I ended up mixing the cake & (cream cheese) frosting together. I used a cookie scoop to tray them. Drizzled melted chocolate chips (with a little shortening after it was melted) over & sprinkling with shredded coconut. The cake, before I crumbled it, was pretty good. Sweet enough with reduced sugar. I'd add the egg, too. Mine was low in the middle (the part not touching the pan). I think the denseness problem would be caused by not mixing enough between egg additions. I think the additional egg would solve it. I used a cup of unsweetened coconut & extract, but t still wasn't very coconutty-storebrand extract. The coconut babies I made were not bad. I think chocolate frosting would have been better since it was more like a candy than cake. Tasted similar to what's left in the cake pan after the cake is served. :? :) They were pretty. Served them on a silver tray. Birthday candles stuck in pretty well. They were still quite sticky so I dipped the bottoms in graham cracker crumbs. Refrigerated them before & after scooping to help retain the shape. Oh, if you use the mixer when adding the coconut, be prepared to scrape it off your beaters. Not a big deal, but realize it will need it. And, an hour is too long. 'About forty five minutes in my oven.
Delicious and moist! Will be making again!
I love this cake! I have made this cake a couple of different ways. I cut the sugar by 1/2, use 1/2 cup coconut oil in place of the butter and also add 1 cup light coconut milk instead of buttermilk. I also only use 4 eggs. The first time I did not put coconut in the cake and my family loved it. The next time I used light coconut cream and half milk instead of buttermilk and added 1/2 cup of coconut flakes. The coconut flavor is amazing.
This recipe came out perfect. I didn't have any coconut extract so I used vanilla. The top finished sweet, crunchy and a bit chewy, like to sugar carmelized. So, good.
This cake is so good! Everyone in the house raved! Will be my go to from scratch recipe from now on. Thank you!
OMG! What a great cake! Did as other suggested and put in two teaspoons of coconut extract. This was the only change I made. It was incredible! Moist and full of flavor. I put coconut cream cheese frosting on top with shredded coconut and it was a winner. Will keep this in my book and definately be a staple for Easter in my house!
I made this cake for Christmas and it was ABSOLUTELY delicious. Everybody loved it and put in their orders immediately. My husband loved it, my dad loved it and I loved it, especially. I will definitely be making this cake again real soon. It was very moist. I added a regular sized box of coconut cream Jell-O pudding mix. I will decrease the sugar, though, by 1/2 cup next time as well. Other than that, it's a WINNER!!!!
Turned out PERFECT!!! I used 4 eggs, regular milke instead of buttermilk, and self-rising flour so I got to leave out the baking power and salt to make the recipe easier. I took it to my grandpa's 93rd birthday it was gone in 4 minutes. Everybody LOVED it!
just made this for my birthday. sorely disappointed. the only thing i did diff is subbed vanilla for coconut extract and used coconut milk instead of buttermilk - figured it would equal the same consistency and coconut flavor. but those changes didnt even matter, bc with 5 eggs.. thats all you could taste anyway. maybe it's bc i lean towards vegan and really only like eggs for their binding properties, but this was ridiculous eggy. and yes it is moist but thats only bc its so dense! (not in a good way) i pretty much had to shovel it out of the pan.
I too cut the sugar down a half cup and baked in a bundt cake pan. Topped with a dusting of confectioners sugar. Really enjoyed this and will definitely make again. Perhaps I will increase the coconut extract a half teaspoon next time. Smells so good in the oven.
Yum!
I love this recipe! It's fast and easy and comes out so moist every time. I've made it 4 times already and each time I change it up a bit. The first time, I added banana, the second I made a chocolate buttercream frosting. The next I added almonds, and this time I added marshmallow and walnuts. It's a great base cake that I will use again and again. Next time I'm going to add pineapple!
Tried this recipe for Thanksgiving and it was a RAVE!!!!! EVERYONE LOVED IT!!! IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A DELICIOUS RECIPE THAT WILL GET EVERYONE WILL WANT MORE.....IN MY OPINION THIS IS IT!!!????????
This cake was EXTREMELY dense. I was frustrated because I had a difficult time getting it out of the pan (despite greasing and flouring well) and a difficult time frosting it. It just wanted to crumble. I didn't bake it any longer than it needed for the toothpick to come out clean. I added every item as called for, and in order. I'm not sure what went wrong.
This seemed a little bland to me so after tasting, I decided to top it with a lemon glaze (1/4c lemon juice, 1/2c sugar boiled). That jazzed it up to an ok cake.
This is a very moist cake, turned out great. I only had sweetened coconut on hand so I reduced the white sugar to 1 1/2 cups. Next time I will go down to 1 1/4 cups
I made this for my family, and they all raved, even those that didn't like coconut. I put a coconut frosting over it and then sprinkled coconut over that.
Not really sure what went wrong with this recipe. I added all the ingredients, just as they were listed. But I had an awful time getting it to come out of the pan (yes I thoroughly greased and floured). Plus the cake had a greasy texture. Not at all appealing. I don't think I'll try this one again.
I never really cared for coconut until I tried this recipe. But wow! It was really yummy! I make this all the time now. I bake them as cupcakes instead of a whole cake so I can make sure everyone gets a piece.
This got such rave reviews I had high hopes. Not sure what happened but the cake was like lead it was not light at all. I was embarrassed to serve it. Sorry.
I love this recipe. It was my first time baking coconut cake and I have to say it was so good. The cake turned out so delicious. I frosted it with buttercream-coconut frosting. My boyfriend loved it so much too.
A big hit at the family gathering. The cake was eaten up quickly, even by the 15 year old girl who supposedly doesn't like coconut.
this cake is wonderful and my family and co-workers love it. i use a copper bundt pan and it comes out goldrn brown and something to be proud when serving guests.
My new favorite cake! I've made cupcakes with this twice. The first time I made a coconut cream cheese frosting which was a bit much. The second time I used chocolate frosting - delicious! My 3 year son prefers them plain and will eat 3 cupcakes in a row. People who said they didn't like coconut loved these. Amazing, wonderful flavor and texture!
HECK YES! This is what I was looking for. I only used 4 eggs, added vanilla and cut the sugar by a 1/3 cup. Next time I might add a little extra coconut extract. I drizzled with a chocolate glaze - cocoa powder, powdered sugar and milk. Thank you! :)
off the charts!!!!!!!!!! thank you!!
This was the best coconut cake I had. My frinds liked it, it was very moist cake but I cut the sugar and eggs as suggested by MARY DOMAZ. I also think I will cut the butter as well next time I will make it.
Really enjoyed this cake. Used coconut milk in place of buttermilk, and a tsp of vanilla instead of the extract. Also frosted it with a coconut buttercream frosting. We thought this cake was perfect for Easter!
I added coconut milk instead of the buttermilk yum Bette
I love this cake. However I went with the comments and reduced the sugar to 1 3/4 cups, I also added one teaspoon to baking soda and one teaspoon of vanilla extract too. The taste was divine! However I don't know what I did wrong because the cake fell in the centre. Maybe it was because I used a deep pan? Definitely using this again. Thanks
I don't usually follow changes made by other bakers until I've followed the recipe exactly, but 2 cups of sugar to 2 cups of flour seemed a bit much. I'm glad I did (only use 1 1/2 cups sugar). Cake was perfectly moist, not too sweet and even without the coconut extract (didn't have it; used vanilla), very coconutty. Watch the baking time; mine baked in 45 minutes. Definitely making this again! For those of you whose cake didn't rise, make sure all of your ingredients are room temperature (take it out the night before), make sure you beat the butter and sugar for at least 5 minutes, and fold in the coconut. Technique is everything with this cake. You might also want to check that your baking powder is fresh. This is a solid recipe.
Cake was good! It did overflow in the pan I used and stink up the kitchen for awhile...then it turns out no one in my family likes coconut...oh well, more for me!
I thought this was DELICIOUS just make sure you GREASE and FLOUR the pan, because I accidentally flopped it. ALSO: wait until cool otherwise, it won't look too pretty. Otherwise; two thumbs up!
RRRRRRRRICO!!! Delicious, my kids loved it!
I don't know what the fuss is about unless you purchased one of those cheap aluminum tube pans which are not made for genuine baking. I also bake all the time and I had zero problem. I made two of them at the same time...one in a 10" tube pan and another in a bundt pan. My bundt pan is a good quality one and so is my tube pan. I used the spray with flour and butter in it for the pan and covered it thoroughly. It is important to use enough to completely cover the pan. Then I put it all in the pans and baked it for an hour and 15 minutes to ensure both were done. I checked them both at an hour and neither was ready to remove. 15 minutes more and they were perfect. I allowed them to cool in the pan enough to remove them easily and voila! Two perfect cakes. One for home and one for a friend.
My sister in-law made this cake yesterday and the chunk she sent home with us is long gone. Awesome recipe!!! I just came on to print out a copy for myself and I can't wait to make it. Thanks meme for turning me on to this one!
Very moist, good texture. I only added 4 eggs and it has an eggy-taste, so glad I didn't put the 5 in!
I should have read more of the reviews first, but I followed it to the tee & it they did not rise, & the tops were crunchy & insides were dry. They were missing something flavor wise also. Some people said to add baking soda also & I feel that would have been a good thing to do. Such a bummer.
My cake came out only 3 inches high but the taste was a big hit for my Chef husband
I made this cake for a friend of mine who requested something with coconuts in it. I baked 2 cakes: a 7-inch and a 3-inch (round). I cut the recipe in half. Only had to bake it about 20 minutes in these types of pans. Rises nicely. I greased and floured the pans and the cakes slipped out of them very easily. I used "best white icing ever" from this website and added a half-cup of finely grated coconut to it. She loved it. Oh and also, I used coconut rum instead of coconut extract because I couldn't find any.
This recipe makes perfect mini-cupcakes! I have used this recipe for both bridal and baby showers. However, I thaw a 6oz. package of frozen grated coconut to use instead of the flaked; I just prefer the texture. The cake is so good, it doesn't even need frosting. But I can't resist guilding the lily!
I read most of the reviews i follow the recipe the same as listed i flour my pan more because i read people having a hard time my cake come out the pan perfect when u make.the cake you have to do the dry ingredients I'm guessing when you mix the dry n while sitting is what good for the cake i frostin the cake with cream cheese frostin instead of 2 vanilla i use one of each coconut n vanilla the cake was very good to me.dry but still this cake was so good good luck
The cake was very moist and morish. Lovely the next day with a cup of tea or glass of cold milk. Did not use the coconut extract or salt and i used half fat milk and not buttermilk and it was still delicious. Well worth making.
I followed the recipe exactly except I didn't have coconut extract so I used 1/2 tsp. almond extract and 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract. It had good flavor, but the outside of the cake came out a little crispier than I would have liked. Still, I will make this again when I'm in the mood for coconut.
THANK YOU FOR THIS RECIPE! My family loved it and it was very simple to make. I made it exactly a it was written with my two 8 year old nieces and it came out perfect. It was the exact taste I was trying to d duplicate from someone I was buying this cake from.
This recipe is great. I put the cake out and it was gone in 5 min.
The cake seems moist and flavorful, but even with Baker's Joy in a non-stick bundt pan, the cake stuck, which has never happened to me before. I took it out of the oven and let it cool for 15 minutes before trying to turn it out, which is also what I normally do. Also, there's no way this cake will fit into a ten cup pan -- I used it in a regular 12-cup pan, and it rose right up to the top. I thought it looked like a lot of batter, and I was wondering about the tablespoon of baking powder. Didn't overflow, though. Because of the patches in the top of the cake, I melted 1/2 cup of apricot preserves with a little water, poured it over the cake, and covered it with shredded coconut, so it looks like a snowball cake now. Only other changes I made were to add 1 tsp of vanilla and I only had 3/4 cup of buttermilk so I topped it off with regular milk. That shouldn't have caused sticking. Tastes good, though. *edited to up the rating to four stars. The flavor was great and everyone raved. Next time, I will just prepare the pans differently.
The cake was very tasty but I was disappointed that it was dense. I also had a hard time getting it out of the pan. I followed some of the recommendations by cutting back to 4 eggs and on the sugar by 1/2 cup. It came out good but the recipe could use some improvements.
This was pretty good...but I think could have been a little softer of a cake. It was slightly dense...but it was still good.
A huge, moist, delicious cake. I add a glaze made with shredded coconut, coconut rum, and powdered sugar, and this cake disappears like it's in a magic show.
I made this cake for Easter dessert. The flavor was good, but it was very dense and not as moist as I would have liked. If I made it again, I would try with 4 eggs instead of 5. I also added vanilla extract and baking soda as suggested by another review.
5 stars. This cake was very easy and delicious. It is a real keeper.I made a white icing with coconut extract and them put coconut all over the cake. I will be making this again next week
Yum! Just made this cake as cupcakes and they're delicious -- and I haven't even frosted them yet! I baked them for 20 minutes which was perfect in my oven. I cut the sugar to 1 1/2 cups as suggested and added 1 teaspoon of vanilla because, really, vanilla makes everything better! The coconut flavor is perfect, not overwhelming but flavorful.
Cream cheese frosting with coconut on top was a good idea. The cake itself wasn't as moist as I'd hoped.
Finally I found an easy cocount cake recipie. It is delicious. I did not have any cocount flavoring so I substituted it with almond flvoring and it came out great. Can't wait to try it with the coconut flavor.
This was really great. I made it mostly word for word. I did add coconut extract 2T, and coconut instant pudding ( 2 small boxes), everything else exactly the same. I am not even a fan of coconut anything- i made this for a friend who is, but I loved it!
Very rarely will I give a five star rating. This cake is amazing (and I've debated 4 or five stars). Instead of butter, I used an equal part (1 cup) of unsweetened apple sauce. The only butter that came in contact with this cake was the amount I used to grease up the pan (less than a table spoon) and I used Cane Sugar as my sugar. I got so many compliments for this cake. It is too bad I didn't make two ( as I have a mother's day event to go to today). You can't help to want to eat more of this (and don't feel as guilty with the apple sauce... still a little guilty because of all the sugar). Yummmuy! Will have to expirement more... (Oh and I used unsweetened conoconut flaks if anyone was wondering). She said to use a 10" fluted bunt pan but I only found 9" in stores... Used it, still had plenty of space. Very moist cake. Yumyum
My husband loves coconut, and I started making this cake for him on his birthday the year we met - I just popped it in the oven a few minutes ago for the seventh year in a row! The only modification I make to the recipe is adding a box of instant vanilla pudding mix to up the moistness factor. It is definitely a rich dessert, so a tiny sliver is all I need to be full!
This is an excelent cake and i wouldn't change a thing. it goes great with cream chese wipped icing mixed and sprinkled with coconut. also pouring fresh coconut milk over it works great
Excellent! Great moist texture, not too sweet (I followed advice of others and cut sugar by 1/2 c). This is definitely a keeper. I also made a simple cream cheese frosting/glaze that went very well with the cake. This will be a fun recipe to play with as it will make an excellent base for many variations. Thank you for sharing this recipe, I will definitely use it a lot.
This is my go to coconut cake. I make it all the time, no fail. It just doesn't slice cleanly, but everyone is always happy to lick crumbs.
This a a very yummy cake. I did add a package of vanilla pudding and it turned out wonderful. So nice to have a good cake recipe that doesn't come in a box.
This cake is very easy to make, and it is moist and delicious. I used 1-1/2 cups sugar as another reviewer suggested. Next time I will use 2 teaspoons coconut extract, and I'll run the flaked coconut through a processor to see what happens. I got a wild hare to make this about 9pm last night, and it went together so quickly that I was in bed by my regular time, with the cake finished and in a cake carrier, and the kitchen all cleaned up. My cake baked in 50 minutes, but that's probably because my bundt pan is professional-grade heavy cast-aluminum. In any case, I advise testing the cake at 50 minutes, because you don't want it to be dry. I took this to an early morning meeting, and everyone loved it. Thanks for the recipe!
Smells great.
Made this cake today, with the exception of 4 eggs instead of 5, and added a package of coconut pudding, as recommended by others, I followed to a T! I'm not sure why people had a hard time as this cake came out awesome!! Moist as can be... Had no trouble getting it out of pans, I made it as a layer cake for my hubby's bday! He said hands down best ever and told me it's a must make again!!! Great recipe!! Thanks so much for the share...
Made this cake for Valentine's Day...turned out very moist and was a hit with my boyfriend!
This cake was great! The only things I changed were that I used vanilla sugar instead of coconut extract because I couldn't find any and used grated coconut. It turned out perfect and very moist. I put a cream cheese frosting on top and sprinkled with coconut. I can't stop eating it!
This reciepe was wonderful! The only thing I added was 1 tsp of baking soda. I used cream cheese icing and then I sprinkled coconut flakes on the top. Thank you for sharing!
This cake is AMAZING!! Only changes I made were I added a box of vanilla instant pudding and I only baked it for 40 mins. It is a major crowd pleaser!
DO NOT MAKE THIS CAKE. Disaster! Find a better recipe.
i will make these changes and make it again: cut back on sugar, add baking soda, use coconut milk instead of butter milk
This cake is simply DELICIOUS! I understand why you recommend making two. Thanks so much for sharing such a wonderful recipe.
Excellent! I followed one suggestion and glazed the cooling cake with reduced apricot preserves, to facilitate a healthy sprinkling of additional flaked coconut. I also put a small amount of coconut into the prepared pan, which I've done for other coconut cakes to provide a slightly caramelized crusty topping to the finished cake. All in all, a great cake with lots of coconut flavor, nice texture and color! Thanks!
it came out quite dense, heavy and greasy. I added some soda as other reviewers suggested but it didn't help. flavour ok but I don't think I would make it again.
This was an incredibly delicious cake. I will most definitely make it again.
