Coconut Cake IV

4.3
182 Ratings
  • 5 111
  • 4 42
  • 3 15
  • 2 11
  • 1 3

This cake is soooo good and moist you should make two...that way you can be sure to get some. I take it to work and it disappears really fast.

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 10-inch bundt cake
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan.

  • Mix flour, baking powder, and salt together and set aside.

  • Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light and fluffy. The mixture should be noticeably lighter in color. Add the room-temperature eggs one at a time, allowing each egg to blend into the butter mixture before adding the next. Mix in coconut extract.

  • Pour in the flour mixture alternately with the buttermilk, mixing until just incorporated. Fold in coconut, mixing just enough to evenly combine. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 53.9g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 119mg; sodium 493.3mg. Full Nutrition
