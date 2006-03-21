Southwest Chicken

My power was off all day and my plans to have friends over tonight to eat my pork from the crock pot were ruined and I came across this. I thought it was a good basic recipe which I'll keep evolving. I sauteed the frozen chicken tenderloins in some olive oil with minced garlic, onion powder, and cumin on medium heat with the lid on, stirring regularly, to cook the frozen chicken until cooked through, 10 min maybe. I also started some brown rice cooking to serve with it. I threw in a sliced bell pepper (I buy when on sale and keep these sliced and frozen so I can throw them in whenever), two cans of tomatoes, two cans of black beans (rinsed and drained), and two cans of corn (drained) and let it simmer for awhile probably about 30 minutes, but you could do it in as few as 10. I was worried I might have to add some flour as it was very soupy from the tomatoes but, as others mentioned, it does thicken after you take it off the heat. Not everyone was a huge fan, but I loved that it was super simple, healthy, and budget friendly. The kids drenched theirs in ranch and my Mexican husband squeezed lime juice. I'm sure I'll make it again, and will likely add cream cheese or even the Philly Cooking cream in southwest flavor, or even a ranch sour cream dip would be good too if you like the creamy texture. I've frozen our leftovers and will probably add some shredded pork to eat on tortillas next week.