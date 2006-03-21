Southwest Chicken
Chicken breasts with black beans, corn, chile peppers, tomatoes. Low-fat, easy and quick. Serve over hot cooked rice if desired.
Chicken breasts with black beans, corn, chile peppers, tomatoes. Low-fat, easy and quick. Serve over hot cooked rice if desired.
This recipe is GREAT! I did make a few changes: I diced up some onion and garlic and sautéed it in the oil. Then I cut the chicken breasts into bite size pieces and sprinkled some hot chili powder on the chicken pieces prior to browning. I then added the tomatoes with green chili peppers, beans and I used frozen corn and it turned out fantastic. I did try to freeze it and it freezes really good. However, I would suggest if you do freeze it you may want to add the beans in closer to the end of the cooking time because mine were a little soft after reheating. GREAT DISH!!!Read More
I felt this was rather bland.Read More
This recipe is GREAT! I did make a few changes: I diced up some onion and garlic and sautéed it in the oil. Then I cut the chicken breasts into bite size pieces and sprinkled some hot chili powder on the chicken pieces prior to browning. I then added the tomatoes with green chili peppers, beans and I used frozen corn and it turned out fantastic. I did try to freeze it and it freezes really good. However, I would suggest if you do freeze it you may want to add the beans in closer to the end of the cooking time because mine were a little soft after reheating. GREAT DISH!!!
EXCELLENT! Per other reviewers, I used northern beans instead of black beans, added some minced garlic, onion powder, all-season salt & chili powder. Sprinkled some mexican-blend cheese overall. Served over "Onion Rice," also found on this site and the combo of flavors was great! Thanks Tammy! This one is worth repeating!
Great recipe! One morning I threw frozen chicken breasts into my slow cooker along with most of the other ingredients listed in this recipe, and ended up with a most delicious soup. I did make my own black beans, adding them to the slow cooker a couple of hours later; I also added 1/2 cup of uncooked white rice and some smoked sausage...turned out great. If the chicken hadn't been frozen, I would have tried the recipe as written; I will do that next time because it sounds wonderful. Thank you for this delicious, versatile recipe!
I'm rating this 5 stars because the corn & bean mixture was great--that is, after I spiced it up a bit. Added a 4 oz can diced chiles, a bit more cumin, 3 cloves of garlic, chili powder, & some chopped onions. I tried to spice up the chicken, but it was still a little blah. Next time, I think I'll make margarita grilled chicken & serve with the beans & corn mixture from this recipe as a side dish.
This is a great recipe! It was simple and fun! I used chicken tenders that cook quickly, and seasoned the chicken while browning. I used a bit of mined garlic, onion powder, chili powder, and season salt just for a little more flavor. I also added half a jalepeno and a bit of cilantro toward the end for an extra kick. I shreaded the chicken and served in on tortillas with cheese. All of my roommates thought it was awesome!!
EXCELLENT! Per other reviewers, I used northern beans instead of black beans, added some minced garlic, onion powder, all-season salt & chili powder. Sprinkled some mexican-blend cheese overall. Served over "Onion Rice," also found on this site and the combo of flavors was great! Thanks Tammy! This one is worth repeating!
Really, really good - and easy. I didn't have any tomatoes with chilies, so I just used medium salsa and it came out great. It got rave reviews from the husband and child. It's very similar to a recipe I used in Weight Watchers, but much more moist and tender.
This is a great recipe, something different for once! Reading some of the other reviews, I added garlic and chili powder, then cut the chicken into cubes so it soaked up more flavor. A great crock-pot recipe too!
I too seasoned the meat before browning it(I cubed the chicken). I used garlic, onion,& chili powder's, pepper, and Adobo. I browned the chicken in olive oil, then removed from pan. I sauteed half an onion with 2 garlic cloves and threw all the rest in the pan. I added some additional chili powder, red pepper, and half a teas. of chipolte sauce. I had to leave suddenly, so I pulled out the crock pot and dumped it all in on low. 2 hours later-served it to some friends and got raves all around!!
Great recipe, but it does need some spicing up as other reviewers have noted. I added onion, garlic, more cumin, chili powder and oregano. Also used chicken thighs instead (seasoned these first as others suggested), and added an extra can of black beans because we love black beans. Great one pot meal. Served it with yellow rice and cilantro. Will be making this again.
I felt this was rather bland.
Dish had great flavor to it, but the consistency wasn't quite what I was expecting (looked nothing like the picture, and I followed the recipe to a tee). My husband and I both enjoyed it even though it didn't have a good presentation. I think next time I'd coat the chicken in flour and brown like that first, and maybe use taco seasoning instead of the cumin. Overall, a good, very easy to make recipe I'll definitely try again!
Made this tongiht and it was great. I cooked it in the crock pot for 4 hours on high and added maybe a 1/2 c water to it. I added more cumin, chilli powder, garlic salt and 1/2 onion and cilantro. Topped with cheese and more cilantro (I love it!) I also added more salt. It just needed something. A lemon or lime might have been good but my husband hates it when I add that. Very good base recipe.
Wow! This was wonderful. Here's What I did... 6 Chicken breast, cut into strips. Cooked those in a little olive oil, until cooked thru. Then added 1 small jar of salsa (medium), about half of an onion,1 can of corn (drained) and 1 can black beans (drained) Added Cumin powder, and garlic powder after I got everything mixed up. I served it over brown rice... Eat! :) It thickens up after you turn it off, even better I think.
This was sooooo bland!!!! I ended up adding some taco sauce to it to help it out but it was still no that good.
This was a 5 star hit at my table. Both of my boys and husband gobbled it right down. I altered it slightly by cubing the chicken breast and tossing it with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, some chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder and cumin before cooking. I also added an additional chili powder and cumin in with the tomatoes. I held off on adding the black beans until the last 10 minutes of cooking and served it over whole grain brown rice. Empty plates and NO leftovers!YUMMY and thank you for the recipe!
This is a great recipe. When I make it, I do so in a crock pot on high for 5 hours, shred the chicken then prior to serving, add 4oz of cream cheese and let it melt then mix in. It just pulls the flavors all together. Very, very good!
Super easy and quick, a great meal for a busy weeknight. After cooking, I ended up cutting up the chicken and mixing everything together to use as a filling for tortillas. Some added cheese, lettuce, sour cream and salsa, finished them off perfectly.
My power was off all day and my plans to have friends over tonight to eat my pork from the crock pot were ruined and I came across this. I thought it was a good basic recipe which I'll keep evolving. I sauteed the frozen chicken tenderloins in some olive oil with minced garlic, onion powder, and cumin on medium heat with the lid on, stirring regularly, to cook the frozen chicken until cooked through, 10 min maybe. I also started some brown rice cooking to serve with it. I threw in a sliced bell pepper (I buy when on sale and keep these sliced and frozen so I can throw them in whenever), two cans of tomatoes, two cans of black beans (rinsed and drained), and two cans of corn (drained) and let it simmer for awhile probably about 30 minutes, but you could do it in as few as 10. I was worried I might have to add some flour as it was very soupy from the tomatoes but, as others mentioned, it does thicken after you take it off the heat. Not everyone was a huge fan, but I loved that it was super simple, healthy, and budget friendly. The kids drenched theirs in ranch and my Mexican husband squeezed lime juice. I'm sure I'll make it again, and will likely add cream cheese or even the Philly Cooking cream in southwest flavor, or even a ranch sour cream dip would be good too if you like the creamy texture. I've frozen our leftovers and will probably add some shredded pork to eat on tortillas next week.
My husband loved this! I shredded the chicken breast after browning it and we spooned the mixture into flour tortillas and sprinkled shredded cheese on top then rolled them up like a fajita. YUMMY!
it was alright I guess, I did what other reviewers said and added some diced onion and garlic, and I browned the chicken with taco seasoning coated on both sides, also I added some chicken broth when simmered and it was still just alright. Oh well, thanks for the recipe though.
Good recipe. My husband liked this a lot and said he will be requesting this again. Request?! This isnt Dennys! haha. I did make some changes and followed some sugestions. I browned the chicken in 1 tbsp oil and 1 tsp butter. After browning each side of the chicken breasts, I added 1 tbsp minced garlic and sauteed til lightly browned. Tossed in corn (I used frozen-thawed) and the black beans (omitted tomatoes, as hubs doesnt like them). Added garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper and cumin. I needed some liquid to allow the chicken to simmer in since I didnt add the diced tomatoes so I added about 1 cup of reduced sodium chicken broth. Simmered until chicken was done and served over rice. We like to add sauce to our rice so next time ill add some water with the broth. This is a keeper, will be making again..at his Majestys request! haha
So easy and delicious. This has entered regular rotation on our dinner table.
Made this last evening for supper and we all thought it was great. My hubby doesn't care much for chicken and he even liked it. I will definitely make this again and probably double it so we have some left for lunches. Thank you for sharing.
I sliced the chicken after cooking it then let simmer together until the juice was almost gone. Added more cumin and some chili powder and served in corn tortillas. My family loved it!
Quick and easy, but kind of a pain to serve. Next time I make it (if I make it again) I'll cube the chicken before cooking.
This recipe was great for a quick, easy dinner but....there was something missing. I seasoned the chicken well before browning, and added extra cumin near the end, but it needed a little something more. I can't quite put my finger on what that might be....Served the leftovers as a quesadilla after cutting the chicken up, and it was quite good that way.
Both my husband (fussy) and I loved this! It was easy to make, too. However, I made a few minor changes. On the advice of other reviewers, I coated the chicken breasts before browning, but I used fajita mix instead of the suggested taco mix. I didn't have tomatoes with green chilies, so I used a can of regular diced tomatoes and added some ground cayenne pepper. I used an ear of fresh corn cut off the cob instead of canned. When I finished cooking, I sprinkled a little fresh cilantro over the top. Very yummy, a little spicy, and a definite dish to make again!
I had such high hopes for this, but the chicken, beans, everything were so dry! If I tried this again, I would probably chop the chicken up-- maybe even cook it chicken stock and shred it, retaining the stock and adding the beans and corn.
I thought this was great. I prepared it pretty much to the recipe...but it could easily be spiced up even more!
This was so easy to make and tasty. I added some spices to my chicken (which I cut up into bite-size peieces) based on other reviewers' suggestions: onion powder, garlic powder, chili powder, and cumin. I served this over crushed tortilla chips and topped with low-fat Mexican cheese and light sour cream. (I skipped the chips.) This would be good in a tortilla, too.
This was EXCELLENT!! I used 2 14oz cans of the local brand diced tomatoes with chilis and added some extra corn (I used frozen) I had used chicken cutlets in this recipe as well since thats what I had. Once served I squeezed fresh lime onto our servings and we added our own hot sauce and jalapenos as we liked. We ate up the extra "salsa" with blue chips.
Why is it that a lot of the "southwest" recipes don't have any southwest spices in them? Another recipe that's a great starting point. Like everyone else I doctored mine up. Seasoned the chicken with "Johnny's Grub Rub", then added 4 cloves of garlic, one onion, tsp of red pepper flakes, and my pinch of cumin was about 1 tsp. After doctoring, yummy! 4 stars.
Mine didn't look like the picture either. I wasn't sure if the chicken was getting done or not so I chopped it into bite-size pieces, turning it into a sort-of stew. All the chicken and veggies had the same sort of brown-ish tinge to them, but the flavor was pretty good. Easy to make and even my picky family liked it, so that's a plus.
Very good, except I used salsa instead of tomatoes and green chiles.
This was excellent. I followed others advice and dredged the chicken in taco seasoning. I also added garlic and onion when cooking the chicken. I served it with shredded cheese and sour cream, rolled in a tortilla like a burrito. My husband loved it and has already asked me to make it again ... it has only been a week. It was pretty easy to make and healthy too. YUMMO!!!
I make a version of this but use chicken cut in bite size pieces, sprinkle with taco seasoning then add a can of drained black beans, diced tomato and some corn. I mix is up then top with some corn bread mix and bake till chicken is done. Yummy
I've made this several times now, and this is what I do: I cut the chicken into cubes and cook it. While the chicken is cooking I throw just a little bit of taco seasoning in to give the chicken some flavor, and also some garlic powder, onion powder, and pepper. Sometimes a splash of chili powder too. I cook the chicken and spices until it isn't pink any more, then add the other ingredients from the recipe. I add a little more of the spices I listed earlier in addition to the cumin. Then I let it simmer for a while so the flavors can mix. When it is done, I wrap it in a flour tortilla with a dollop of sour cream and some salsa and it makes a pretty tasty little burrito! It's even better the next day after the flavors have had more time to mix. I've made this one already several times and will continue to do so. It's quick, easy, and tasty. Thanks for the recipe!
This was pretty good, a little bland. I added onions and garlic and chopped up the chicken. I used frozen corn and white beans and put some chili powder in the mix.
Awesome dish. I make it in the crock pot and add some chili powder and 1 c. white rice (not instant). Not a very pretty presentation because the beans and tomatoes break down and the rice gets kindof mushy, but it tastes great! Top with a little sour cream and cheddar cheese. You can even use frozen chicken breasts in this one!
very good, but by the time my chicken was cooked the skillet was dry and burning the chicken. next time i will add a little beer for some more liquid to simmer in.
I sauteed onions and garlic when browning the chicken. This was delicious and even better the next day!
I seasoned the chicken with Adobo seasoning first. As some reviewers suggested, I added some chopped onion and garlic. Thought it was a great, quick recipe for busy nights.
I added some garlic powder and chili powder, but ommited the cumin because I was out of it. Turned out very well. Served it with a little cheese grated on top and tortilla chips on the side.
Easy and delicious. We added a little chili powder and more green chiles as well as a little melted cheddar on top, however it is great even without the cheese. We will try adding onions and garlic as others suggested. It has a lot of potential for easy modifications which makes it a great recipe for a quick weeknight meal.
This was good but there was a ton of beans and corn left over....a ton!!!
I think it was very good. Like others I did make a few changes. I added chopped onion, garlic, chili powder, chipotle peppers, lime juice and 1/3 c. chicken broth since we like spicy and broth. Everyone really liked it. We, also don't care for big pieces of chicken breast but instead of cutting it into pieces, I pounded the breasts into thin pieces. Definately a keeper. I think for leftovers, I will cut the chicken into bites, add cheese, green onions and sour cream and make nachos!
I made this in the slow cooker, just threw it all together and used dry beans. Served it over rice, topped off with some shredded cheddar cheese. My boys - ages 8, 5 and 2 loved it as well as myself!
This dish was extremely good! I cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces rather than using whole breasts. Per other reviewers' suggestions, I added a lot of seasoning (salt, pepper, cumin, chili powder, and oregano), which I think was crucial to the dish. I served it with Spanish rice. It was so easy and healthy that I would definitely make it again.
We loved this recipe. I didn't think I had anything for dinner, so I looked for something with chicken and black beans and this is what I found. Super impressed. Very easy. I didn't have the tomatoes with green chili peppers so I used some others' input and put garlic, chili powder, salt and pepper in as well. Next time I will try it with the chili peppers. We put it over rice, so yum! I also used frozen corn, it was great
Even my kids loved this, and gave it 5 stars before I even asked for their opinion! I added 1 cup chopped onion and 3 cloves of garlic, sauteed before adding the chicken, then added a LOT more cumin (to taste). I didn't have the can of corn, so we went without it and never missed it. Yum!
This was surprisingly good. We did change it up a bit by adding a diced onion and 4 chopped cloves of garlic. We also added in 2 diced tomatoes. My husband said he wasn't expecting much and was pleased especially since it was so filling.
Very good, actually better the next day. As per other reviews, spice the chicken before browning with at least salt & pepper. We liked it sprinkled with some longhorn cheese.
This recipe is wonderful!! It is fresh and the chicken was super moist. I will definitly make again. I add some Sirachi sauce for extra spice and it was perfect!
Delicious! I cubed the chicken as others had done. I do think next time I'll use 2 breasts next time because DH and I loved the bean mixture! I added a bit more cumin and about 1/4 tsp of chili powder, added some green pepper and frozen corn instead of canned. Served it over rice and dinner was a hit! I rated this 4 stars rather than 5 since I didn't cook it as directly, but it's 5 stars with the additions! Definitely keeping this in the dinner rotation! Thanks Tamatt for a great dinner recipe!!
This is a very easy, healthy, and filling dinner. I'm on a diet, so I replaced the oil with fat-free cooking spray. I also added a bit of minced garlic. All in all, this was wonderful. It's only 5 (Weight Watchers) points per serving, too!
This recipe is not very interesting, even after I tweaked it. I like the idea though. If you're making it, try sauteing onions and garlic in the oil first, then adding some spices: cumin, chile powder, chipotle chile powder. Let them stand for a few minutes with the onions over low heat, this will bring out their flavors more in the dish. Now add the rest of your ingredients. I think the best way to pull the whole dish together is to shred the chicken before serving. Serve on rice. A slightly sweet cornbread is also a nice compliment to the sweeter/spicier chicken mixture.
Sliced chicken into strips, seasoned with lots of cumin and 2 cloves pressed garlic. Sauteed 1 chopped onion in olive oil, added chicken & cooked until lightly browned. Added veggies & 1 can diced chiles & simmered until juices cooked down. Served on warm corn tortillas with sour cream & sliced avocado. Even better the next day!
5 measly stars is not enough for this recipe! I used boneless chicken thighs, which I seasoned with freshly ground pepper and browned. I added the tomatoes with chiles, beans and frozen corn. Low sodium taco seasoning (about 1/3 of a packet) and 1/4 teaspoon of cumin seasoned the dish perfectly. Sprinkled with fresh parsley and shredded mexican taco cheese, over whole wheat couscous, and this got rave reviews from the entire family.
Great dish! Easy to make. Husband loved it! Served with Spanish rice. I will definitely be making this one again!
This was fabulous. I made this tonight for our dinner and served it with white rice. To be fair, I did do a few things different, but kept the intent of the recipe. I sauteed some chopped onion and garlic with the chicken while browning. Used petite diced tomatoes, and then chopped some jalapenos added those along with the black beans and the corn. I served it on a bed of rice along with crushed tortilla chips, shredded cheese and sour cream. Everyone agreed this was a keeper! I'll be making this again.
I found that following this recipe as is turns out bland. Next time I will listen to some of the others' suggestions.
This was very good once the seasoning was increased. I used some garlic salt, chili powder, and extra cumin. Served over brown rice... YUM!!!!!
Fantastic weeknight meal. I printed this awhile ago but hadn't tried it yet until this past week. We were particularly busy and I was looking for something quick. Didn't really change anything except I cut the chicken into bite size cubes to make it cook quicker. Also seasoned the chicken with some mexican seasoning before cooking and used frozen corn instead of canned (just what I happened to have). Thanks will definately make again!
Great recipe! Very tasty and easy to make! We just ate it plain this time, but next time I will make either white or Spanish rice to go with it. I think I might also try serving it by slicing the chicken up and rolling the mixture into tortillas.
I really thought my family would like this....they didn't...It just wasn't a good flavor combination for us. I tend to really enjoy things with these ingredients....it just didn't blend well for us. Super bland and just didn't have that wow factor.
Made it exactly! Would add a little garlic next time other then that it was great!
Excellent! I did spice the chicken with garlic salt, pepper, adobo and sazon before cooking! Quick and easy...my 11yr old says give it 5 stars!
Was very tasty, but would have been better in a tortilla as a chicken soft taco.
I chopped up the chicken into bite-sized chunks, added fresh cilantro, served with brown rice, and sprinkled with a mexican-blend cheese. It was awesome!
LOVED this recipe. It is simple, healthy, and SO easy to make! Also good on the budget. Goes perfectly with rice! YUM
Great flavor in this dish! I couldn't get black beans but red beans turned out fine. I like this dish because you can add spices to make it hot, or leave it mild too. Great dish to make for friends! I made with "Mexican Rice III"
It was alright. I added the spices to the meat rather than at the end of cooking.
Easy and delicious! Instead of cumin and chiles, we put some Emeril's Southwest Spice on the chicken and then followed the recipe from there. Couldn't be easier and was very tasty! My husband likes things spicy and I don't, and we were both very happy with the result! (I don't work for Emeril, just happened to have the spice in the house.)
We added onion and garlic as suggested. Could have seasoned the dhicken more. But a nice and filling recipie. We served it over some brown rice.
So sorry - made exactly as directed and was not that impressed. Pretty bland. Towards end, I scrambled about to try to fix and added chipolte with adobe sauce and additional seasonings - still only adequate. We doused top with diced red onion, and lots of cheese and sour cream which made it somewhat better, but still ....
I thought this recipe was just delicious! I followed the recipe exactly (due to my crazy inability to experiment with recipes) and thoroughly enjoyed it. I ate mine with a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkling of shredded Mexican blend cheese. My boyfriend ate his as it was and enjoyed it. After reading the reviews with him, he thinks I should add garlic and cilantro. If I am able to step outside the comfort of a recipe, I might just try it! All in all, an easy and delicious entree!
I loved this! I cubed and seasoned the chicken first, as others had advised. I also added a packet of Goya Sazon, along with a sauteed onion and bell pepper. For the can of diced tomatoes, I used Mexican Rotel. I didn't have any black beans, but I know that would have made it even better. This tasted GREAT in a low carb tortilla with some fat-free sour cream. Best of all, it's low in fat (depending on how much oil you use)and packed with veggies! I will definitely make it again.
The recipe as is gets 3 stars...there just wasn't any flavor!! But by adding a few spices this easily earned 5 stars! I sauteed garlic and green onions in olive oil spray instead of the oil. Seasoned the chicken with chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, salt and pepper. Then added it to the onions and garlic. Followed the recipe as is after that...soooo yummy! Served with brown rice with lime juice and cilantro mixed in. Perfect HEALTHY meal!
This is a simple -- very simple -- recipe. Followed it pretty closely, using a third less oil, sweating 1/4 cup onion and 2 cloves of garlic before adding the chicken (given other reviewers' suggestions). DH was not particularly impressed; to be honest, neither was I for a main course. But it's a good lunch when you want something relatively healthy and relatively quick.
This was very good. I seasoned the chicken heavily with chili powder before cooking. after mixing everything together, I put a little bit of rice in it to soak up the juices. I was going to serve it with some rice, but then my husband and I got carried away with dipping into it with tortilla chips. Before we knew it...it was all gone. And then he requested it as a dip for a football party. That's approval from him if I ever saw it.
This recipe was disappointingly bland. It needs some sort of a kick, although I did leave out the cumin. I'm just not crazy about that spice. It should have been replaced with something else. Maybe some black olives would add some zip?
Sautéed garlic and onion in the oil, added lots of chili powder to the chicken. Still bland, so added more garlic powder, onion powder, diced jalapeno and chili powder. The chicken never really soaked up the flavor, maybe it was the quality of the chicken. I will probably try it again and keep tweaking it, as I love the idea... maybe some cheese or breading the chicken?
EXCELLENT!! I took the advice of some reviewers, and seasoned the dish a little more - added more than a dash of cumin, some garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder and fresh ground black pepper. Also, cut up the chicken breasts into bite sized pieces and served all on a bed of pasta. Very filling & nice and spicy. Will make again for sure!
I thought this recipe rocked. Of course I spiced it up with way more than it called for. I marinated sliced chicken in a mesquite lime marinade and then spiced it with minced garlic, chilli powder, cayene pepper, salt, pepper, and lime. For my can of tomatoes I used Rotel and used two cans instead of one. At the end I topped it with some more fresh squeezed lime, cheese, and chives served over a bed of fiesta rice. It was delicious and served about six people.
Ive been making this recipe for a while. To make it quicker and keep the chicken moist you can cook it in an oven bag. I just throw it all in with some instant rice and a half cup of water. Add more seasonings, cayenne works well, clean up is a breeze. Your cassarole dish wont even be dirty.
This was delicious! I added some garlic and diced onion and served with mexican rice and refried beans. I will certainly make this again!
Easy and tastes pretty good! I thought it was a bit too soupy with the canned diced tomatoes. May try using fresh diced tomatoes in the future.
I liked this recipe, but made a few changes. I used salsa instead of the tomatoes, and I topped it off with shredded cheese and sourcream.
This was a great dish but I made a few modifications: I rubbed the chicken with chili powder and some taco seasoning a few hours before I cooked it. And I cut up the chicken and made the whole thing as a stir fry - it was great over rice!
This was great! I used my crock pot because I had read that some others had done it this way. I used frozen chicken breasts and put GrillMates Chipolte Pepper marinade all over the chicken and put them in with 2 cans of diced tomatoes with green chilies and a little bit of salsa. I let that cook on low for about 4 hours. Then I added 2 cans of black beans and 2 cans of the mexicorn. I let that simmer for another 2 hours and then shredded the chicken. We used flour tortillas, added some shredded cheese and sour cream and they were yummo!!! And I have tons of leftovers because I always make more so I can freeze!! Thanks for the neat recipe, will have to try it the way it was meant to be sometime too!
I think this recipe has great potential, however, I did not make it as stated so my tremendous result is the result of a totally new recipe which I think I will add later. I loved the combination of the beans, rice, corn, and chicken with the southwest flair, however, this would not have had enough flavor as stated so I could not give it really high marks. Thanks for sharing the recipe because it inspired me to create a really wonderful meal for my family. That is what this site is all about. Thanks again!!!!
Yummy and easy. I sauteed onion and garlic in the pan before browning the chicken. I also rubbed the chicken with chili powder, ceyenne pepper and cumin before browning, as others suggested. I am usually not someone who likes spicy things (my husband does, which is why I added it), but the amount I added made it just fine. It would have been bland without it. I also added green pepper. It was yummy.
I shredded the chicken and added some refried beans to thicken things up. Delicious eaten by spoon or in a burrito! My kids gobbled this stuff up! Hooray!
My family truly enjoyed this dish. I made it Saturday and was asked to make it again tonight (Thursday). I sauteed the chicken with onion and garlic. I also added an additional can of beans and a little more cumin and red pepper. Guacamole and chips compliment the flavor wonderfully. It is a fun recipe to play with. Thanks.
This was okay. We ended up eating it on tortillas because it fell all apart. It was the same as burritos but with chicken. Not sure if I will make it again.
Did not find this one to be that special. Somewhat ordinary.
Delicious. I dumped cheese on top b/c cheese makes everything better.
This was fabulous! This was a great cheese-free recipe! I only had plain diced tomatoes, so I added a whole can of diced green chilies to the mix. The whole thing balanced out so beautifully! Awesome recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections