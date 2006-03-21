Southwest Chicken

4.3
763 Ratings
  • 5 406
  • 4 246
  • 3 83
  • 2 24
  • 1 4

Chicken breasts with black beans, corn, chile peppers, tomatoes. Low-fat, easy and quick. Serve over hot cooked rice if desired.

Recipe by Tamcattt

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
39 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, heat oil over medium high heat. Brown chicken breasts on both sides. Add tomatoes with green chile peppers, beans and corn. Reduce heat and let simmer for 25 to 30 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear. Add a dash of cumin and serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 35g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 863.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022