Mini Orange Mince Pies

My brother taught me this recipe, and I love it so I decided to share this wonderful recipe with you.

Recipe by conn1e l

prep:

25 mins
25 mins
15 mins
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 pies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Sift together the flour, 1/4 cup confectioners' sugar, and cinnamon. Use a pastry cutter or two forks to mix in the butter until mixture resembles fine bread crumbs. Stir in the orange zest. Sprinkle with ice water, and gather dough into a ball. Roll out on a lightly floured surface to 1/4 inch thick. Cut out approximately 18 (3 inch) diameter circles, and 18 (2 inch) circles, rerolling dough as needed.

  • Line muffin cups or tart tins using the 3 inch pastry circles. Fill each pastry cup with about 1 tablespoon of mincemeat filling. Top with 2 inch pastry circles, pinching circles together to seal the edges. Brush the top of each pie with egg.

  • Bake pies in preheated oven until tops are golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool slightly on wire racks. Dust with 1/4 cup confectioners' sugar just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 28.4mg; sodium 78.5mg. Full Nutrition
