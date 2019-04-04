Mini Orange Mince Pies
My brother taught me this recipe, and I love it so I decided to share this wonderful recipe with you.
These were so easy to make and had a lovely flavour to them. The only thing I did differently was use chilled pure orange juice instead of water for the pastry. Two trays of these were gone in three hours at my work, so they were definately a bit hit!Read More
WOW! These are the best!!! The orange and cinnamon just add that special tasty something. Even the neighbours were impressed! I will definately be making these again and again. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe :D
These were really lovely as is. I was generous with my orange zest and cinnamon. The next time I make these I want to try using ice cold orange juice instead of water, for extra flavour in the crust. I made them as a tart, with a heart-shaped crust top.
These were fantastic! Great flavour with the pastry. I also topped some with a streusel topping (one I use for blueberry muffins on this site) and that was good too as it complimented the cinnamon in the pastry. All eaten very quickly!
Great recipe...I also used orange juice in place of water in the pastry. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I made these for my husbands family who love mince meat. They all loved them. My husband wants me to make him more for his birthday. This really was a wonderful recipe. Thank you!
I really liked these. Yummy! In fact, I couldn't stop eating them! I used fluted rings to cut the dough and I didn't really seal them, I just let the tops sit like little hats. Great recipe!
Fabulous crust recipe!!!I will have to triple what I made last Christmas as my British husband eats these pies like pop corn!!
Super easy, delicious and really tasty. It was a lovely surprise, I did not expect this recipe to work for me that much. The orange zest is a must. Enjoy!
These went down a treat at Christmas! The pastry with the orange zest is outstanding & buttery! Will make again next year.
I enjoyed the crust on these tarts but my hubby didn't care for it as he found it too crunchy and because it was mini, it didn't have enough mincemeat. I liked it but he didn't care for it.
I decided to try to make these when I saw all the positive reviews by Brits. They are the mince pie experts! Made it as is and they came out fantastic. Keeping all crust ingredients chilled and handling the dough as little as possible is key. Mini pies like this are much better, in my opinion, then a large slab of pie. Too much filling in those, which can be overwhelming. Thanks for the recipe!
These are delicious! I added more cinnamon & added clove. They were a huge hit! I will make again.
Served with whipped cream and they were PHENOMINAL!
Loved these and so did the family and bunco girls.. fun to make also
These little pies were a hit at our Christmas celebration! I used my home canned mincemeat, which was a special treat. Instead of dusting with confectioners sugar, I used sanding sugar for a sparkling presentation. Will make this recipe an annual happening.
i was not a fan of mince pies until i baked and tasted these....best mince pies ever
great pastry that is different from the norm. everyone loved it!
Perfect for the mince filling I made! I used cold orange juice instead of water as other people suggested, and added 1/4 tsp cloves. I forgot to buy oranges, though, so I only had one to zest and had to share it with the filling, so the orange flavor wasn't as strong as it probably should have been. Still very good and easy dough to handle. It baked up perfectly. I made mine with star-shaped top crusts as in the photo (some with one large star and others with three small stars) and the result is a delicious, festive treat. I didn't roll out as thin as I should have so I only got twelve tarts.
Since all I had was a 3" circle cutter, I decided to go topless (with the pies of course!) After filling a muffin tray of 12, I had lots of filling left over, and dough trimming. I got out the mini-muffin tray, and pressed 1" balls of dough into them and added a teaspoon of filling. The mini-muffins turned out really cute and tasty with just the right proportion of dough to filling. Much easier than rolling out the dough, so I think next time I will just do the mini-muffins.
They were a hit. Definitely a keeper for the holiday specials
I’ve made this so much that it has become a holiday tradition. The only change I made is I bake these without a top crust. I make cutout stars from the dough, bake them separately and then add to baked tarts before they cool completely.
work in progress, wonderful . I did double it
