German Chocolate Pecan Pie

Rating: 4.1 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Inspired by German Chocolate Cake, chocolate chips and shredded coconut mixed into the filling put this pecan pie head and shoulders above the rest.

By MsGracie

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Whisk the corn syrup, eggs, sugar, butter, and vanilla together in a mixing bowl until light-colored and well blended. Stir in the pecans and coconut. Sprinkle the chocolate chips over the bottom of the prepared pie crust. Pour the corn syrup mixture over the chocolate chips.

  • Bake in preheated oven until top is set, 55 to 60 minutes. Cool completely on a rack before serving, about 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
693 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 84.6g; fat 40.3g; cholesterol 77.4mg; sodium 210.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

Most helpful positive review

toucan
Rating: 4 stars
05/18/2009
Use a deep dish pie pan/crust as instructed and you'll be fine with the overflow issue. Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

Alison
Rating: 1 stars
12/25/2007
I followed this recipe to the T and I have of the mixture melted to the botoom of my oven - it bubbled and over flowed out of the crust - what a disaster! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
CJNorthup
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2009
I have made this recipe several times and followed it to the T! I get requests to make this often! It's very rich so small pieces work just fine! Wonderful when served slightly warm with vanilla ice cream! Read More
Helpful
(8)
rainman
Rating: 4 stars
12/25/2008
It's an ABSOLUTE! must that you use a baking sheet under this pie. Unless you like to clean ovens. Other than that the pie is wonderful. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Lisa
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2008
I made this for Easter dinner this year. My family loved. It has just a hint of German Chocolate and the chocolate chips make it wonderful!!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
tink
Rating: 2 stars
11/01/2010
This was ok but not the wow that I read in the reviews. Next time I will melt my choco chips and incorporate them into my syrup mixture. Since I was left with whole chips. I was embarrassed when it came time to serve this one. My guy's ate it but it didn't fly off their plates. Read More
Helpful
(5)
bohemiangurl
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2007
I love German chocolate pie and cake. This recipe is quick easy and delicious! I had this recipe many years ago and now have it again. Thanks for posting Read More
Helpful
(5)
Miss J
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2010
This recipe was easy and came out wonderfully everyone loved it. I added a small bit of a German Chocolate bar into the melted butter because I wasn't sure how chocolately the choc. chips alone would make it. It just happened to be the right amount. The pie is very rich so if you have a termperamental stomach don't eat a big piece of it at a time. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Sonja Mobley
Rating: 3 stars
12/11/2007
it was too sweet and wet Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
