Tina's Shortbread Chocolate Chip Cookies

These chocolate chip shortbread cookies are incredible — they're so rich and tasty! I can't tell you how many times I get asked for this recipe. Everyone loves it and it's easy to make. The cookies keep very well, and you can even make the dough ahead of time and freeze it. Defrost when ready to use and follow baking instructions. Great cookie for the holidays.
This is a delicious, crisp, buttery, chocolately cookie! I used salted butter because that is what I had. I didn't have any nuts, so I didn't use them either. Despite these changes the cookies were still wonderful! The cookies looked raw after baking them 25 minutes, but I took them out anyway and put them on the cooling rack. After about 15 minutes, they were crisp and still warm. My husband brought some to his friends at work and they loved them! I plan on doubling the recipe next time :)
This is a delicious, crisp, buttery, chocolately cookie! I used salted butter because that is what I had. I didn't have any nuts, so I didn't use them either. Despite these changes the cookies were still wonderful! The cookies looked raw after baking them 25 minutes, but I took them out anyway and put them on the cooling rack. After about 15 minutes, they were crisp and still warm. My husband brought some to his friends at work and they loved them! I plan on doubling the recipe next time :)
Wow!! But, I made some changes, added 1 tsp vanilla, and used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar, doubling the recipe. Also, I used chopped pecans and crushed Heathbar....and Oh my God. I cannot wait to serve them up on Thanksgiving, hubby and I tasted, and they are buttery, scrumptious little bite of heaven!
This cookie is a delicious, decadent treat. Besides being a cookie that freezes well, it mails well too! Because I frequently makes "care packages" to send to friends who are all over the world, finding a mailable cookie recipe is a definite plus! I will make these cookies often.
Oh, my goodness. Where have these cookies been all my life? So light, buttery and flaky like shortbread should be, and then there are the chocolate chips! Heaven. One thing I can say is that, with the butter and sugar I beat it very, very well to make sure I got a nice, fluffy cookie. A lot of choc chip cookie recipes will say to cream the butter and sugar but I beat the butter and sugar together within an inch of it's life. I also used salted butter and it was fine. I gave mine 15 minutes in the oven. The cookies are going to look like they aren't done when they first come out of the oven--they're fine! Just let them sit for a few minutes. Enjoy!
Wonderful recipe! These were so delicious, just what I was looking for for my holiday baking. Thanks for sharing this great recipe Tina. I am going to share it with my friends who love shortbread cookies as well! I do want to add, I have a problem with others who critize the recipe saying they don't taste like chocolate chip cookies. These are shortbread cookies with chocolate chips. They won't taste like your typical chocolate chip cookie, they will taste like a shortbread cookie with a bite of chocolate chip and walnut. A suggestion for those whose cookies turned out to have butter running out of them when baking, softened butter and not melted butter should be used when baking cookies, that may have been the problem.
These cookies are great shortbread cookies! They taste even better then the chocolate chip shortbread cookies I have bought at the store. I don't like nuts so I left those out. These are NOT regular chocolate chip cookies. They are shortbread, which means they will taste different. Some of the other reviews said there was something missing. There is only something missing if you don't like shortbread. These are perfect and I will definitely be making them again. So easy too!
AWESOME COOKIES I did try a few changes by going 1/4 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup icing sugar instead of 1/2 white.I also cut back the choco chips to 1/2 cup and added 1/4 cup choco sprinkle. Both variations were excellent. Make sure you keep to the 300 degrees F and just keep checking them until they are golden. Would recommend to anyone.
These are really great shortbread cookies. I have made them at least 3 times. This year, I am adding them to the Christmas cookie tray. I leave out the nuts and use mini chocolate chips. It yields 34 cookies with a standard cookie scoop. At that size they take the full 20 minutes exactly. It is an easy yet tasty cookie. Thank you, Tina.
This has quickly become a family favorite! I just made them for a second time yesterday, and these are the changes I made that helped them turn out perfect! 1) Upped the oven eat to 350F. 2) Reduced butter to 3/4 cup. 3) 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup white sugar. 4) Reduced to 1/2 cup chocolate chips. 5) Added 1 tsp vanilla 5) Baked for 20 min, cooled for 15 min. Remember to flatten the cookies before baking them. When they first come out of the oven, they taste cakey and bland. So wait for them to harden! Believe me, they taste a whole world better. So buttery and crisp and salty/sweet -- delicious with milk or coffee! And not too sweet like regular soft chocolate chip cookies. Remember to flatten them before they go in the oven -- they only expand a little. They are big, neat, scone-looking cookies. This yielded exactly 12 medium-sized cookies for me.
These are really great, especially for my little guy with dairy allergies. I just made sure I bought vegan chocolate chips and was so happy. These stayed tender and were greedily eaten by the entire family. I subbed Nucaco margarine for the butter and it's works just great.
Fantastic!!! I substituted chopped dried cherries for the nuts and they were out of this world. Thanks for the recipe, Tina! My family (and guests) LOVED these! Will add to my permanent recipe box too!
So good! I used mini semi-sweet chips instead of the larger ones, and ground walnuts. They are excellent! These aren't like toll-house choc chip cookies... but I think the shortbread "element" makes them amazing. I have looked at this recipe for quite some time, and I am so glad I finally made them!
THESE ARE DELICIOUS!!!!!! I made them for my class for an extra credit food project, and they were gone in seconds!!!! Usually I have to bring extra food home, but these were gone completely!!!!!!!!! I will make them again and again! :)
WOW is the ratio WAY OFF, I doubled the recipe and ended up with 80 tbsp size cookies, but all is good because these are very yummy, buttery and chocolaty. I followed the recipe pretty close, I didn't have any chocolate chips so I just used chopped up Easter bunny and it was nice. Next time I think I'll add a tsp of vanilla or almond extract to add just a little more flavor but other then that very good and will make again.
i gave these 4 stars and considered if i should even rate them since i messed the step up trying to do thi all in one bowl. ended up with the baking powder in with the butter then i added the flour then it was too dry so i added an egg and then the chocolate chips. the end result was nice. i made these late one night as a snack and they did just the trick. they didnt flatten out like i see in the photos but im so sure thats my fault.totally easy recipe even if you read it wrong.
These cookies are realy good, I divided the dough and added almond extract to one half and left the other half as is. They both taste just as good. The ones without the extract might be a little drier but not terribly. I will definitely make these again.
These are shortbread cookies, folks. If you want a classic chocolate chip cookie, then find a chocolate chip cookie recipe. These are really tasty! I added a bit of vanilla and baked them at 350. Also, I stuck a few chocolate chips on top instead of mixing them into the dough. Very very good shortbread cookie!!!
Used mini semisweet chocolate chips and otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I made the cookies very small since it was for a potluck and that was the perfect size because the cookies are rich. They melt in your mouth and are great to serve with coffee or tea. I would not recommend using margarine with this recipe because butter is essential for the texture and delicate taste of these cookies. I will definitely make this recipe again.
Oh Good Lord these are good!! I"ll eat as many cookies as I can crank out, so I halfed the recipe and only made one dozen. Followed the recipe exactly except I took another reviewer's advice and added a teaspoon of vanilla and realized after baking that I had accidentally forgot to put in the chocolate chips, but I'm not missing it at all! Good recipe for a beginning baker with minimal ingredients and a huge payoff! Happy Baking!
As a long time shortbread lover and a first time shortbread baker, I have to tell you this recipe is great! I doubled the recipe and I'm glad I did. I didn't think they were turning out very well because they took so long to bake and were not browning at all. I turned up the heat to 350 degrees F and cooked 25 minutes. I am a purist, I made these plain without the chocolate chips and just sifted powdered sugar over the top after they were cool. I took these to a Christmas get together with friends and they were a hit! Thank you very much for the recipe. Hali in Ontario~
Well, I just made a very delicious mistake. As all of the previous chocolate chip cookies I've made have had 2 cups of choc chips in them, I added 2 cups to this recipe. Wow - it's like a chocolate explosion! Will definately make again, with the mistake.
Family loved this. I also made these using brown sugar for half of the sugar and I added vanilla-about 1 tsp. and I flatten the cookies with a glass bottom that was sprayed with Pam and dipped in sugar. Also tried sliced almonds instead walnuts. The recipe is excellent with the changes or as originally written. I did bake them at 325 for 17 minutes or you will be in the kitchen all day.
I wanted to make some chocolate chip cookies, but didn't have any brown sugar and then I found this recipe! These are some amazing little cookies! I used salted butter and they tasted great still, but I next time I'm actually going to leave out the chocolate chips. These cookies are so much like shortbread and so buttery that the chocolate chips took away from that for me. However, these chocolate dipped instead would be amazing.
Although the cookies baked with a great texture. Almost no one who tried my cookies liked them. I baked them for two different school events. With so many people disliking them and comments like "Are you sure you didn't miss an ingredient?" I will never bake these cookies again. I didn't include nuts in mine so that might make difference.
These were great even after I mis-read the recipe! I used baking soda instead of baking powder and they turned out great too. I also used a little more flour and less butter because I find them too oily.
I can't say this is the best, it was good but not great.. When I first baked it the bottom was burnt and the middle wasn't cooked properly. I added more butter the second time, used 1/4 cup icing sugar, 1/4 cup white sugar and changed it to 120 degrees Celsius to bake for around 20 minutes.
My god. These cookies are a revelation to me. These are the very first cookies that I've made from scratch that were easy and came out perfectly. I'm really not much of a baker, but I just got a convection oven in my apartment and wanted to try it out. For those interested, the best temp and time I've found for the convection setting was 275 for 13 minutes. Do yourself a favor and make these delicious little cookies!
I never ate a cookie that literally melted in my mouth - but this is it!!!! Delicious! AND I made these using Splenda.....no one could believe it. One of the best cookie recipes I have ever made. Thank you Tina!
These cookies are delicious!! The only change I made was adding pecans instead of walnuts. I'd also recommend chilling the rolled dough on the cookie sheets before putting them in the oven. I didn't do that and the butter in the dough got a little to soft, so the cookies spread a little more than I wanted them to. I made another batch and refrigerated the dough for about 20 minutes before baking, and the results were much better. I dusted them with confectioners sugar once cooled. They are (were) excellent cookies. Very rich. Next time I will use mini chocolate chips instead.
I have been making these for quite some time and people just go crazy for them. There is a slight disagreement amongst my friends and family as to whether they are best pulled out of the oven before the edges brown or whether they are tastier a little more "well done" so I split the batch into two and do half "over", half "under" to satisfy everyone!
This recipe is outrageously awesome! I made the following changes to the recipe. Instead of using walnuts I used chopped toasted hazelnuts. I also increased the temperature on the oven to 325 degrees and baked for 18-20 minutes until lightly browned. After the cookies cooled, I dipped half of the cookie in melted bittersweet chocolate. Melt one package of bittersweet chocolate chips with 2 Tbsp. shortening then dip half of the cookie in the melted chocolate. Put on wire cookie sheet or parchment paper to allow the chocolate to dry. Yummy!!
I have used this recipe for three years. You can't mess it up. I add peanut butter chips with the chocolate, those swirled chips. I think using butter is important. Never substituted margarine. My 3 year old son and I just made a batch and will leave a few out for Santa on Christmas eve ;)
These are very nice cookies. Very crisp, light and buttery. There was something missing, but I can't quite pinpoint what it is. I have a major sweet tooth, so it could be that I would prefer them a little sweeter. I didn't add the nuts, instead added a full 1 cup chocolate chips. I also added 1/2 tsp. vanilla.
Just tried these tonight and they were delicious! Did add 1/2 tsp almond and 1/2 tsp vanilla and added pecans instead of almonds. Despite my changes the dough was yummy and lends itself to creativity! Will make lots more for the holidays.
Wow, I love allrecipies! I also love this recipie. Shortbread and chocolate chips are made for each other. I used 2Tbs brown sugar and then I filled the rest of the half cup with white. I also added some vanilla and some extra chocolate chips. The cookies were done in a litte under 20 min to perfection.
This is a great base recipe for a shortbread/butter cookie. In my quest for the perfect chocolate chip cookie, I put my own take on it and have come up with an AWESOME cookie (at least I think so). I added 2 t. of vanilla and an egg yolk to the butter mixture. I used 4 T. of brown sugar and 6 T. of white sugar (so 2 T. more sugar than original recipe). They were sooo good that I made them again--and added 1/4 C. of toffee bits--OVER THE TOP!!
I used to eat a cookie just like this all the time at BYU (except they use M&Ms). It was my absolute favorite cookie, and I ate WAY too many of them. I looked for that recipe EVERYWHERE for a long time and then finally gave up. Something looked familiar about this recipe, so I tried it, and it's the BYU cookie! I'm so excited! I'm gonna get so fat! Oh, and I followed the recipe exactly, except no nuts and milk chocolate instead of semi-sweet. Semi-sweet wouldn't taste as good, in my opinion. This cookie needs the sweet chocolate. My oven is really accurate, and it took 20 minutes every time and they got done but not brown at all (which is good). I made sure I whipped the butter and sugar for a long time to get it really fluffy. That's important. I'm trying this with M&Ms next! Thank you for this recipe!!!!
Using a cookie scoop, then flattening each cookie slightly, these produce beautifully uniform cookies. I, too, used mini chocolate chips, as well as a splash of vanilla extract, as I just thought it needed it. I used hazelnuts in lieu of walnuts. A bit "fancier" than chocolate chip cookies. Afterall, it's shortbread!
TERRIFIC!!! I followed the recipe exactly except the walnuts. My husband ate 5 of them before the second batch was done! I put the bowl in the freezer for about 20 minutes so the dough would firm up and that did the trick. Also flattened them as the recipe said using a sugared glass bottom. Will definately be using this a LOT!
These are shortbread cookies, not sweet & gooey chocolate chip cookies! That said, we LOVE them! I used whole-wheat flour (skipped the sifting), smart balance 50/50 butter blend, and natural sugar. Added some extra chocolate chips to make up for the walnuts that I omitted. The cookies take about 22 minutes in my oven. YUM! EASY!
I only gave this cookie four stars because I had to do a few modifications to make it good. I turned the oven up to 325 degrees, added some vanilla extract, and added some brown sugar. I also dropped these cookies on the cookie sheet a lot smaller than recommended. See my pic! I noticed the heart shaped cookie after I was taking these from the oven to cool!
These are so simple and quick to make - my 3 year old loved helping. The entire batch was gone the same day! Used salted butter, because that is what I had on hand and omitted the nuts - absolutely delicious!! Making a double batch now!
Thanks for sharing this quick, easy, & yummy recipe Tina! My cookies turned out pretty good for my first attempt, but were a little too crumbly for handling. They did have a great taste and went really well "ala mode" :) I baked for 18 minutes and made half as recipe recommended and the other half rolled in granulated sugar before baking, which gave a nice crunchy sugar coating.
Save your hand held mixer from certain death and use your kitchenaid for his one. This is a very thick dough! I followed the recipe exactly and found myself double checking that I didn't miss something. They were not sweet enough and were extremly flaky- almost to a fault. They DID look exactly like the picture though. Just "ok".
The best way to explain this cookie is like the cookies that you can buy at the store called "Sandies"(Keebler). This is exactly what this cookie is, minus the Pecans.. although that would probably make a great addition. I only did 3/4 of butter and 1/4 white sugar & 1/4 Brown sugar (took that idea from someone else) I think it made it taste waaaay better and ADD VANILLIA it makes a HUGE difference, I made 2 batches one with and one with out. Someone else said this is not a traditional chocolate-ship cookie, its not its very different. But it is good and helped my craving of choco-chip cookies. (I made it because I didnt have any baking 'soda' and wanted choco-chip cookies)
I've been making this recipe for years, it's absolutely delicious! The only changes I make are use mini chocolate chips as regular size are too big in relation to the size of the cookie. I also sometimes add half chocolate chips and half score toffee bites which make these even better!
OH MY! If you love butter, this is the one for you. I read the other reviews and went ahead and split the sugar between the white and brown and added a dash of vanilla and these could not be more perfect. Completely different from the traditional chocolate chip cookie, but still just as heart warming.
Amazing! These cookies are so easy to make but they taste like a cookie you would buy at a specialty store, decatant. I used salted butter because that's what I had on hand and used just a pinch of salt. I also used mini semi-sweet chocolate chips plus the chopped pecans. I spooned about a TBS size dough, flattened slightly and smoothed the edges. Baked at 300 for 18 minutes, just light brown around edges. Perfect crisp, buttery, melt-in-your-mouth shortbread cookie. Thanks Tinafox, these are going in my Christmas cookie box for sure!
Super cookie, and easy to make a batch. I spread chocolate frosting on the tops after cooling, and my neighbors went crazy for them! This recipe is a true keeper - and - a one you will get requests for over and over! Give it a try...you won't be sorry! Enjoy and enjoy....
The best shortbread cookie!! I've been making these for 3 years now and we love them. This year I've made three batches - one with chocolate chips, one with white chocolate chips and another with chocolate raspberry chips - they are all DELICIOUS. Try dusting them with powdered sugar for a different look...these will be a treat for anyone who likes shortbread cookies!
Oh yummy! I love shortbread cookies and I love chocolate I wasn't suprised that I like these as much as I do. I made them with salted butter, omitted the salt, and used milk chocolate chips. I baked them for exactly 15 minutes and they turned out beautifully. Thanks Tina!
Mmmm mmmm good. I made 1/2 of this batch and wish I made more! I only had margarine so I subbed 1/2 margarine 1/2 shortening. I didn't have coconut extract so I put in 2 tablespoons shredded coconut, and I didn't have mini morsels so I used regular size. I can't wait to make these for Christmas. I know a lot of shortbread cookie lovers. So good.
This is a nice, light, crisp buttery cookie. I've had this recipe saved for a long time, glad I finally got around to making make. The cookies do have a wonderful shortbread taste to them. The only thing I will do differently the next time is use mini chocolate chips. The cookie is so light in texture and regular chocolate chips are heavy that the cookie sometimes broke when we took a bite. Thanks TINAFOX for sharing your recipe. This is a keeper and anyone who enjoys shortbread cookies should try this recipe.
My dad loves pecan sandies and I adjusted this recipe to make some excellent ones. I used half brown sugar and half regular sugar, left out the chocolate chips and used 3/4 cup of pecans. They turned out great.
I don't want to down rate these cookies because I feel like I did something wrong. I did cream the sugar and butter together in my Kitchenaid and then also a the lowest setting mixed in the dry ingredients. Took them out at 15 minutes, let them cool, but they still seemed a bit raw in the middle. Taste a little flour like. So we tried putting them in, ended up being 5 more minutes? I tasted another one and I still feel they are taste a little flour like, doughy in the middle. :/ I wonder if the butter being too soft had anything to do with it. If anyone can tell what I did, please let me know. Update: I said the heck with it and put them back in the oven, they finally seem right, but it took another 5 to 10 minutes and I waited till they were actually browned on the edges.
One of the cookies we made for Christmas. Absolutely easy and delicious. The only changes I made was omitting the walnuts (allergies) and using mini chocolate chips instead of regular sized ones. These were the best shortbread I've ever made and require no cornstarch or icing sugar (which most stores were out of come Dec. 23rd!).
I made these yesterday, and they turned out great! I ended up with just over two dozen. They took about 17-20 minutes to bake to perfection:) I didn't have walnuts, so I added about half a cup of toffee bits instead, and ended up with delicious, buttery skor flavored shortbread!
I omitted the walnuts, added 1 tsp vanilla and used mini chocolate chips, these were a little underbaked for me, next time will try 325 degrees, my sons liked them and it was a nice change from regular chocolate chip cookies, used my #50 scoop which made 27 cookies.
