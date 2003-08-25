Tina's Shortbread Chocolate Chip Cookies

These chocolate chip shortbread cookies are incredible — they're so rich and tasty! I can't tell you how many times I get asked for this recipe. Everyone loves it and it's easy to make. The cookies keep very well, and you can even make the dough ahead of time and freeze it. Defrost when ready to use and follow baking instructions. Great cookie for the holidays.

Recipe by Tina Andre' Fox

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer in a medium bowl until fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in flour mixture in two batches, then stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.

  • Roll or scoop dough into walnut-sized balls and place 1 1/2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Press on each cookie slightly to flatten.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until light golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and transfer to wire racks to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 72.5mg. Full Nutrition
