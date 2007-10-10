Tea Cakes III

A dainty cookie with nuts, that is rolled in confectioners' sugar. These cookies are similar to the Russian Tea Cakes and they don't last long!

Recipe by Kirsten

Servings:
Yield:
3 to 4 dozen
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 48 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream the confectioners' sugar and margarine together. Beat in the vanilla and salt until batter is fluffy and smooth. Stir in the flour, rolled oats and pecans. Roll into 1 inch balls and place on unprepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven. When cookies are still slightly warm, roll in confectioners sugar.

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 51.7mg. Full Nutrition
