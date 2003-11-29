Sugar Cookies XII
This recipe makes a lot of cookies! They are great for big holiday get-togethers. Try the sugar cookie icing recipe with these.
It is the worst cookie ive ever tasted.
I read the other negative reviews after I printed this recipe but before I started mixing the ingredients. I thought replacing the lard with ½ margarine and half shortening would improve the flavor. WRONG! The cookies were bland and flavorless. I also experienced the same problem as others—even after the addition of much more flour and long chilling, the dough was still too soft and sticky to use with cookie cutters. Do yourself a favor and pick another recipe.
there are no instructions for this recpie. could i please get some . ty ktrgrammy
Lard is not a healthy ingredient for any recipes! Use shortening or imperial margarine. Much lighter and less calories and cholesterol. ;o)
The dough is extremely sticky, even though it was refrigerated overnight. I ended up adding quite a bit more flour (approximately 2-3 cups)! The dough was also very unmanageable when using cutters.
this is the best recipe I've baked!!!!!!!! You go!!!! 5 star!!!!!! yah to go
Overall this was a good recipe. I ended up adding about 1 cup more flour to make the dough manageable and I also added a little lemon extract to give them more flavor. Easy to work with and quick to prepare.
