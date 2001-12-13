Special Butterscotch Chip Cookies in a Jar

This is a cookie mix with an attached tag which gives the directions on how to prepare the mix and bake the cookies. Seasonal fabric or a particular kitchen decorating color scheme used for the cloth topper makes the jar attractive enough to display on a baker's rack until it is ready to be used.
I made these today, as directed. They're made up of great flavors, but for me, the cookies themselves were overpoweringly sweet. Just out of the oven, they're nice and crispy, but once covered, even for a couple of hours, they're chewy and sticky. Unfortunately, I filled jars as I was making my test batch, instead of testing them first. I'd suggest testing them first to make sure you like them, because a lot of people do, they just aren't one of my favorites.
I made these for Christmas gifts and the cookies were great! I used rice crispies for the cereal and put it in a clear baggie on the top to keep the cereal crisp. The people who used the cookies said they were so easy and the cookies were delicious. These are a great gift!
These were some of the BEST cookies I ever made using this recipe as an outline I modified it, while making the "test batch". I put all the dry ingredients into a bowl in this order: 1 1/8 cups all-purpose flour 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon baking powder 1/2 cup packed brown sugar 1/2 cup white sugar 1 cup flaked coconut 1 cup cocoa pebbles (chocolate rice krispies) 3/4 cup chocolate chips 4 tablespoons cocoa powder Mix dry ingredients with hand beater, add 1/2 cup softened butter, 1 egg & 1 teaspoon vanilla. Mix well with beater, form with hands into walnut sized balls, slightly flattened. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes. They taste like chocolate macaroon cookies...I am definatley going to make these for gifts this year!
Made as directed with seasonal fabric and it DOES make a beautiful gift. I made them for the volunteers at the church. They were well received AND delicious, too. Now it's October '07 and I'm getting ready to make these as gifts again. So what does that tell ya? MAKE THE RECIPE!!! Thanks so much for sharing!
My sister gave me this recipe in a jar about 5 years ago and I have been making them every year since! These don't look like they will bake up correctly when you put them on the pan but they come out perfect every time. DELICIOUS!
These cookies are fantastic! I have made these several times, and they always turn out perfectly. I usually use Special-K cereal (crushed), but corn flakes work equally as well. Whenever I want to bake an extra special cookie for friends or family, this is the recipe I use!
I made several cookie in a jar recipes for holiday gifts this year and this cookie was one of them. My mother-in-law absolutely loved them and the cookies disappeared super fast. Everyone that tried them loved the cookies. I made these one other time and found that people really do enjoy them. They have a great taste and are so easy to make. I will be making these for years to come!
I just made these FOLLOWED the recipe exactly (except omitted coconut bc I dont like) and yeah...these are REALLY GOOD. Also about 100 cal per cookie. I make the Nestle Tollhouse recipe w/cchips, butterscotch chips, and melt the butter and they are good. These are good because they are good the second day too. I usually don't like crunchy cookies but these are crunchy without being dry or falling apart. Just don't overcook them. I have learned to take cookies out a little bit before they look "done".
Okay, we all agree they're really yummy. And they make absolutely brilliant gifts -- my 3-year-old helped me fill our jars and we gave them to all his friends so they can do some baking with their moms. Now for the important stuff -- how does it look in the jar? I wanted to "pretty it up" a little (and my kids don't like nuts), so I replaced the pecans with 1/2C chopped glace cherries (red & green mixed together) and used white chocolate pieces instead of butterscotch to get a Christmas color scheme. And the order you put things in is critical! Some ingredients just won't lay flat on top of others. Also, it's really hard to get it all to fit in a jar. If you can find a long, narrow, flat-bottomed glass or something similar, use it to press each layer down as hard as you can. Even doing that, I had to cut down on some of the ingredients. So here's what I came up with that works really well: 8: (bottom layer) 1/4C cocoa (we like 'em chocolatey!) 7: 1-1/8C flour, 1/2t baking soda, 1/4t baking powder, 1/4t salt 6: 1C CocoPops -- press! 5: 1/2C brown sugar -- press! 4: 1/2C white sugar 3: 1/2C white chocolate chips -- press! 2: 1/3C cherries (or nuts, if you prefer) 1.(top layer) fill to the top with coconut and press again. I can usually only fit about 1/2 or 3/4C.
Found this recipe a few years ago and now I make them every year at christmas time. Everyone who's had them loves them. They're soft and crunchy so everyone will love them. Plus saves me all the time of baking.
I made these cookies not from the jar and they had wonderful shape. Then I tested one from the jar and they were flat! Not sure what happened there, I used the same ingredients. Anyways, they were awesome in taste and I will test other alternatives to making them have more shape.
I made these for xmas gifts with my children. Great gift, easy craft to make with the kids, and extra special and pretty to give...plus everyone who received them said they were excellent yummy cookies!! Make sure you use wide mouth mason jars and "tamp" down each ingredient, it will make the job go a lot easier.
I made these for our school staff and volunteers adn they were a HUGE hit. Even people who don't like butterscotch chips came and asked me for the recipe because they are an addicting cookie. Nice way to give a gift!!
I didn't give this out as a gift but I made them with all organic ingredients (except the butterscotch chips) and they were really good! I work for an all organic farm so I used a mixture of spelt, kamut and oat flakes instead of the rice crisp and they turned out great!
For some reason our cookies spread over the whole pan, making lacy, crunchy cookies. We loved them! A perfect combination. You only occasionally get a hint of the coconut, and the butterscotch chips are awesome. Very easy, and a nice gift.
This was a surprisingly delicious cookie. I say surprisingly because I almost threw them out when I saw them. However, one taste and I was a "believer". This wonderfully crisp and chewy-at-the-same-time cookie was a huge hit. I live at an elevation of almost 6,000 ft. so I added a couple of tablespoons of flour. I used Cocoa Krispies cereal and everyone at church loved them. Next week we are buying the ingredients in bulk so we can get together and make a couple hundred jars for Christmas Presents. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe with the rest of us.
I know why this recipe is "Special"! I followed this recipe exactly, and the cookies turned out wonderfully. I have used different varieties of the Special K cereal--they all work great. After crushing the cereal as the recipe indicated, I didn't have any difficulty fitting all of the ingredients into the wide mouth jar either. Everyone who received a jar as a gift has asked for the recipe. Thanks for sharing this one!
I gave these as part of a gift basket last Christmas. All of the ingredients are pretty hard to fit in the large mason jars; you have to pack down each individual layer. But, they looked great once I got it all in there; the colors of the different layers are very complimentary. I've also made these for bake sales and office events. They always get rave reviews!
The taste is great but I think the directions for the recipient leave something to be desired - should read 1/2 cup softened butter (i think some people are using melted, which is why their cookies have no shape). Otherwise, wonderful recipe!!
I really liked these cookies and I don't really like coconut either. I thought they could have used a little more flour for substance as there was lots of coconut and I wouldn't recommend flattening the balls. I'll definitely make these again though.
These are a favorite amongst family & friends. I initially found this recipe when searching for a 'cookies in a jar' gift, and decided to make them for myself before gifting. They are REALLY really tasty. I recommend to roll the cookie dough into just-smaller-than-a-golf-ball size, and NOT flatten it before baking. They spread out nicely in the oven on their own. Also, I always remove the cookies 1 minute before they appear done--they firm up quite a bit once out of the oven. Enjoy!
These cookies are wonderful! I've made them many times already and everyone just loves them! I usually skip the jar and go right for the final product. I've made them exactly as the recipe states, but I've also made a few changes. I increased the amount of flour from 1 1/8 cup to 1 1/4, just for ease. I didn't like having to measure that 1/8 cup. I also omitted the 1 cup of rice crispys. I ran out of them one day and the cookies were just perfect none the less. All in all, these cookies are 5 stars with or without these changes!
These cookies taste great! They're not too sweet at all so they're perfect for someone looking for a good cookie recipe without all the sugar. One thing I would point out is not to skip the step that involves pressing the cookies before baking. I usually skip this step myself because I like fat chewy cookies, but these ones don't level out on their own. Hope this helps!
I just made these cookies for my family and a few college kids over to tutor my kids. Wow, I am surprised at how good they taste. I followed the recipe exactly but used regular rice crispies. They turned out pretty flat by they are still so soft. I froze most of the dough so I hope the frozen then baked ones turn out as well. Might have to make these as gifts for Christmas this year.
These are just awesome as gifts and as a cookie itself! I have made these so many times and everyone loves them! My dad calls them "Breakfast Cookies"! "Couple of cookies and a cup of coffee and your ready to go!", he says. And he doesn't even eat sweets very often. I add an extra tablespoon of flour so they stay nice and thick. Sometimes I'll add extra vanilla. Don't overcook them unless you prefer a very hard, crunchy cookie. I make a golf ball size balls and press them down a bit(1/2 inch thick) and cook for about 13 minutes.
I havent tried them myself, but made this as a 'thankyou' gift for my baby shower. and I have gotten amazing feedback from all my friends who baked them. Not only was finishing the recipe easy to follow, but the cookies tasted "amazing"... many friends have even asked for the full recipe so they can make them again. Making the jars was pretty easy, just followed the directions to a T, making sure to compress the ingredients because it is a tight squeeze. 5 Stars! Definitely recommend!!!!
I definitely will make these cookies again. They are delicious and easy to make. I will give the mix in a jar as a hostess gift at a luncheon I will be attending. I used the original Special K cereal. I tested them and served at a meeting. Everyone loved them. I made two minor changes to the recipe. I added a note to use room temperature butter not softened or melted. This allows the cookies to keep their shape better and not spread too much. I also increased the bake time to 10-11 minutes. Frances
These cookies taste amazing. They taste even better the day after you make them. I had intended on making these as favours for a baking party for kids, so I decided to try out the recipe first. I mixed the egg, butter and vanilla together prior to adding the ingredients in the jar and it turned out well. The second time I made them (just for me), I creamed the butter, egg, vanilla and sugars together before adding in the other ingredients. I think they turned out better doing it that way. However, both ways were still very delicious and I will definitely be making these again in the near future.
Every year my church youth group makes cookie mix and a jar and sells it as a fund raiser. These are the most requested jars. This past year we made 25 of them and anticipate making more next year. Thanks for the great recipe!
I would like to make these jars for a class project because they sound delicious and the reviews have been 5 stars. 2 questions for those of you that have made them. Do you use sweetened or unsweetened coconut flakes and what high protein cereal would you use? Thanks for the help. Can't wait to make these.
