Special Butterscotch Chip Cookies in a Jar

Okay, we all agree they're really yummy. And they make absolutely brilliant gifts -- my 3-year-old helped me fill our jars and we gave them to all his friends so they can do some baking with their moms. Now for the important stuff -- how does it look in the jar? I wanted to "pretty it up" a little (and my kids don't like nuts), so I replaced the pecans with 1/2C chopped glace cherries (red & green mixed together) and used white chocolate pieces instead of butterscotch to get a Christmas color scheme. And the order you put things in is critical! Some ingredients just won't lay flat on top of others. Also, it's really hard to get it all to fit in a jar. If you can find a long, narrow, flat-bottomed glass or something similar, use it to press each layer down as hard as you can. Even doing that, I had to cut down on some of the ingredients. So here's what I came up with that works really well: 8: (bottom layer) 1/4C cocoa (we like 'em chocolatey!) 7: 1-1/8C flour, 1/2t baking soda, 1/4t baking powder, 1/4t salt 6: 1C CocoPops -- press! 5: 1/2C brown sugar -- press! 4: 1/2C white sugar 3: 1/2C white chocolate chips -- press! 2: 1/3C cherries (or nuts, if you prefer) 1.(top layer) fill to the top with coconut and press again. I can usually only fit about 1/2 or 3/4C.