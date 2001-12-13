Special Butterscotch Chip Cookies in a Jar

This is a cookie mix with an attached tag which gives the directions on how to prepare the mix and bake the cookies. Seasonal fabric or a particular kitchen decorating color scheme used for the cloth topper makes the jar attractive enough to display on a baker's rack until it is ready to be used.

By Sally Jo

Ingredients

Directions

  • Layer the ingredients in the order given in a one quart wide mouth canning jar. Firmly pack each ingredient in place. It will be a tight fit, but all ingredients will fit in the jar. Use pinking shears to cut an 8 or 9 inch circle from gingham, calico, or a seasonal fabric. Place the fabric over the wide mouth lid and rim and secure with a rubber band. Tie on a raffia or ribbon bow to cover the rubber band. Attach a card to the ribbon or raffia with the following mixing and baking directions:

  • Empty jar of cookie mix into a large mixing bowl. Add 1/2 cup of butter or margarine, 1 egg, and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla. Use hands to mix the wet and dry ingredients together. When completely blended, roll into large walnut sized balls. Place on unprepared cookie sheets and use the palm of your hand to flatten each cookie ball. Bake at 350 in a preheated oven for 8-10 minutes.

240 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 38.8g; fat 8.2g; sodium 161.4mg. Full Nutrition
