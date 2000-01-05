Sour Cream Cut-Out Cookies
Easy cut-out cookies that are wonderful anytime of year. I received this recipe when I was in grade school so it is a good recipe to have kids help with.
My family absolutely loves these cookies. I also had problems with the dough being sticky, but used a trick my grandmother taught me: I used powdered sugar instead of flour when rolling to keep the cookies sweet.Read More
This recipe is very easy. It's nice not having to wait for dough to chill. I followed the recipe exactly and I had no trouble with sticky dough. Make sure you use softened butter and not melted butter. I also used a little powdered sugar instead of flour when I rolled them out. This cookie should only be used if you're going to ice your cookies because by itself, this cookie is extremely, extremely bland.Read More
I always make these at Christmas. My daughter loves to help! They turn out so thick and soft. They are even better a few days after they're baked. I add an extra egg and 1 tsp. baking powder for fluffy, soft cookies. I also sometimes chill the dough before rolling and cutting out.
This is by far my favorite cut-out cookie recipe. I get many requests for my sugar cookies throughout the year. At times I have added a pinch of nutmeg for a hint of flavor. Also, another good tip for icing these cookies is to melt some white chocolate thinned with a few tablespoons of crisco and then dip the tops of the cookies into the chocolate. Very good and much quicker than using frosting. You won't be dissapointed with this recipe!
These were good...I made them for Valentine's day and cut out hearts. I had to add way too much flour to get them to roll out without sticking though. It was a big mess. I ended up putting the rest of the dough in the fridge over night and they rolled out much easier the next day. The ones without as much flour tasted better.
A very nice cut-out cookie recipe, they stayed quite soft. I have made it with sour cream and plain yogurt as well - no difference whatsoever.
Great Cookie! Very soft and chewy.
I thought this was a great recipe for cut-out cookies. They were very simple. I love how you don't have to chill the dough. It made it so much easier and faster. I was afraid they weren't going to be sweet enough, but they were perfect. Everyone loved them. I will use this recipe again and again.
These cookies were great in that you don't have to refridgerate the dough before cutting out the cookies so if you decide to make cookies with a little one there's no waiting.They were easy to cut out as well.However,the cookies themselves were very bland.I would make these again because of the ease but would add lemon juice or something for flavour.
I was not going to review this recipe, because at first I was having such a problem with them coming out dry and cracking all over. I couldn't understand what I did wrong. I added 1 tsp. of vanilla which I didn't think would have been the problem. The dough was delicious! Sticky, but so good! I did refrigerate it until it was easy to handle. The first half was a disaster! Then I switched from my air insulated cookie sheets to a regular, lightly greased sheet and they came out perfectly! My stomach hurts from tasting so much and they're not even frosted yet! I only gave 4 stars because it was difficult to use the sticky dough. The taste is a 5 though!
THese made the rounds in our neighborhood this holiday season. Everyone wanted the recipe.
I love this recipe. We like to roll them out on the thicker side. I save the scrap dough and roll out again and again until all the dough is used and the dough never gets tough and the cookies turn out wonderful. The cookies turn out soft and tender. Delicious without frosting even!
These are some of the best cut-out cookies I've had and I've been baking for 35 years, starting in jr. high
The sugar cookie recipe that our family has always used was boring and bland,but this little beauty was very, very tasty! I substituted almond for vanilla and my kids loved it! They are more cakey than I'm used to, but everyone liked it! They were a little stickier, but using powdered sugar made them manageable and it was fine.
Best sugar cookie recipe EVER! I've used this recipe numerous times and refuse to use any other. :) These cookies are THAT good! They remind me of the puffy iced sugar cookies you get at Jewel. I like to roll my thick and underbake them a little. My family loves them!!! Thank you for this recipe!
Loved these! Wonderful to have a cutout recipe for kids that does not require chilling. Disagreeing with other reviewers that these are bland without icing. Maybe it is the quality of ingredients that makes the difference. I used organic flour, sugar, eggs and sour cream and they were outstanding.
Absolutely delicious, and great with the cookie cutters. Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. I actually used passionfruit flavoured yogart instead of sour cream and they turned out devine. My 4yo son had a great time helping me make them.
Just like the cookie my mother always made. I did add a teaspoon of anise flavoring to the dough, they turnrd out great. Also I didn't bother kneading the dough, I mixed everything with my hand mixer and it worked out fine.
Soft and tender cookies. Used powdered sugar instead of flour to keep dough from sticking to board and rolling pin. Easy to work with and cookies held their shape well during baking. I used a pinch of nutmeg to give it a subtle but still mild flavor. I frosted the cookies so the plain flavor of the ccokies was good...kept the cookies from being on the too-sweet side.
These are our favorite sugar cookies ever!! My 3 year old son and I make them very often. I add Vanilla.
This recipe was good for cutting out, but even though I used confectioner sugar like others had suggested I still thought that these cookies had very little flavor (without frosting). My kids added frosting and decoated them and enjoyed eating them.
This cookie was really easy to make and turned out really well when I used the suggestion to use powdered sugar instead of flour when rolling out the cookies, it made them sweet and actually made the dough less sticky than flour.
These's cookies are sooo Yummy , I think the 2 /3 days even taste better , I would love to put some like wedding type icing on top that would hit the spot:)
I also found this recipe to be very bland. The cookies had a floury taste to them. Even icing them didn't help much. Sorry.
This was fun for the kids and I. They had fun using cookie cutters and then shaping the dough into fun shapes like pretzels and cinnamon buns. I think I messed up something because I needed to add about 3 extra cups of flour before the dough got "unsticky." And then I forgot to compensate with sugar so they tasted more like home made biscuits. They did taste good with jelly (my finance's idea) and I had a microwavable chocolate topping to sweeten them up with. As bland as they were, the younger kids, age 6 and 4, couldn't get enough of them! They kept sneaking more and more from the plate as they were coming out of the oven. I will definitely make again but pay more attention to my flour to sugar ratio!
Everyone loved these cookies (Yum). I did add 2tbs of cream cheese with this so that the texture would be right, and a little more flour. It gave it a great taste. When I cut them out I used powdered sugar on my table instead of flour and with my cut outs to keep from sticking. What a great easy receipe and you don't have to refrigerate. Thank you!!
Probably a good recipe had I had the correct ingredients in the first place. I was short of a cup of flour so I replaced it with a cup of dessicated coconut instead....still worked but not the prettiest cookies in the world. Will make again properly next time with additional coconut as it gave a nice flavour. Chewy and crispy texture.
Well, that is a shame. Apparently we used too much powdered sugar so it wouldn't stick, but instead they were still sticky, and when baked, were very crumbly and dry. The pan should have been greased, because they stuck. The only reason I gave 2 stars is because they tasted ok, can't even say good (probably all that powdered sugar). The Cracked Sugar Cookie recipe on here is awesome.
This was my first time making these and they are absolutely wonderful! I read the reviews and I was worried they would turn out "bland" tasting so I added 1 tsp vanilla extract to be safe. The only bad thing about this recipe was the dough was very sticky for me, so I would recommend refrigerating the dough for at least a few hours. I used confectionery sugar to make mine more manageable, it worked great! I took mine out of the oven after 8 minutes. I am so happy with how these turned out! Thanks so much RB5899!
This recipe is the "best of the best" for a sugar cookie. I usually double it, cause they go so fast. They also freeze well, (even frosted!). And of course, there is no waiting time for the dough to chill.
These cookies are great -- taste good and are easy to make. It is the second time I have made them. Have always shied away from roll-out cookies, but these are really fun to make.
i usually make these around the holidays. for extra flavor i add either vanilla or lemon extract. i then use canned vanilla frosting to decorate. everyone always raves about these cookies
Very bland, not very sweet, and tasteless. Maybe if you added vanilla or some flavoring they would be okay. Will not be making these again.
Easy to make, and once fridged over night they rolled out nicely. However, they did still taste more like biscuits than sugar cookies as one other commented.
This recipe is super easy and the cookies are delicious!
Pretty good. Yummy at Christmas time with homemade icing.
good taste, but could use a little nutmeg or something for spice it up a bit, great dough consistancy to work with, but the reason I am giving it a 4 is because once you actually bake them and let them cool off for a few hours they are a little too hard for my liking.
so easy! Loved them, taste great. This will be the only recipe I use for cut out from now on. I needed a recipe that didn't need to be refrigerated so this was great.
I made these cutouts last year for christmas and they were a huge hit. I made the dough the day before and refrigerated it over night. I only take out enough dough for one batch at a time. To make things easier I roll the dough out on parchment paper before cutting the cookies out. I bake them on the parchment paper on an airbake cookie sheet. They turn out soft and delicious!
These cookies are phenomenal! I've received so many compliments, and people always ask for more.
My new favourite! Works great as a crust for fruit pizza too.
Without frosting these were just blah. I'm looking for my grandma's sour cream cookies....these were not it.
I added extra egg, 1 tablespoons of baking powder. I never had any sticky dough issue. I mixed in my kitchen aid mixer, might make difference. I use my pasta maker to roll the dough
I wanted to thank the person who posted this recipe. I always make dozens of cut cookies every holiday season, and this is by far the easiest to make (in my Cuisinart), roll out and cook that I've ever found. I love that I don't have to chill the dough in the refrigerator. And, they taste great. I don't change a thing. Kudos to the cook!
I didn’t make any changes except for using a combination of confectioners sugar and flour when I rolled out the dough. These are the moistest sugar cookies I’ve ever eaten. I don’t normally like sugar cookies. But I’ll make these again. Thanks for sharing this one.
These were easy to make and delicious! I had to leave them in the oven for ten minutes, not 6-9.
So yummy, fast and easy too! Everyone always asks for the recipe. I knead them on a powdered sugar surface though. I found that kneading them with flour, they lose their sweetness. (Thank you BCOLLINS1, for that tip.) I've made these about a dozen times in the last 12 mo. and will be making them this Thur. for a Halloween party!
These are simple and tasty. great recipe, thanks
Loved them! New favorite cut outs.
I added about a tablespoon of Karo Syrup to the frosting. It helps the glaze to dry faster.
Soft yet crisp on the edges. I would add 1/2cup more sugar if you are keeping them plain. I also added vanilla extract and a pinch of allspice for more flavor.
I've finally found a good cutout recipe! I followed it exactly and had no problems with sticky dough. I used a mixture of flour and powered sugar to roll them out. They came out perfect! Thank you for sharing!!
Excellent and easy! My favorite drop sugar cookie I make with sour cream so I thought these would also be good...and it is! Thought the dough would be sticky...but was not at all. I did need to add a tad more flour, and added 1 tsp vanilla with the egg. This one's a keeper!
These have a decent flavor and rolled out nicely, however, even though I rolled out the dough (chilled) to 1/2" they broke apart when i took them off the pan. I tried smaller cut outs and large same result. I also tried it with and without a Silpat same result. I'll try others before I come back to this one
Made these about a week ago. I always chill my doughs so when I got it out and it was a little sticky I added about 1/4 c of flour and they came out perfect. They are still soft after a week and are a hit with my kids. Just cut them out and baked...no frosting and everyone loved them. Next time will sprinkle with sugar or little decorations or ice maybe but we liked the flavor fine. May try some almond extract with the vanilla too.
Mine came out perfect! I did chill them for a few hours based on the comments. I rolled them out with flour and they weren't sticky at all. I had to bake them quite a bit longer than directed before the edges started to turn golden, but I think that's just my oven. They do taste bland, but I plan to ice them. They taste exactly like the sour cream cut outs I grew up on!!!!
The flavor isn't great. They still puff a bit. Rolled to exactly a quarter inch it took 8-9 minutes.
We tried making Easter cut-outs, but ended up making a different recipe after the first set of these came out of the oven.
I've been using this recipe as written, for about 5 years now. I love that it doesn't have to be chilled and rolling the dough out is a dream. I make dozens ahead of time for a holiday cookie decorating party for children. They freeze well too! Thanks so very much for posting this recipe.
My daughters and I made these exactly as the recipe stated. We made several dozen, and let me tell you they were gone in days. The texture was amazing… not chewy, not crunchy but not too soft either. I frosted mine with cream cheese frosting and they were to die for. Making them again this week!
