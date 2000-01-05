Sour Cream Cut-Out Cookies

This was fun for the kids and I. They had fun using cookie cutters and then shaping the dough into fun shapes like pretzels and cinnamon buns. I think I messed up something because I needed to add about 3 extra cups of flour before the dough got "unsticky." And then I forgot to compensate with sugar so they tasted more like home made biscuits. They did taste good with jelly (my finance's idea) and I had a microwavable chocolate topping to sweeten them up with. As bland as they were, the younger kids, age 6 and 4, couldn't get enough of them! They kept sneaking more and more from the plate as they were coming out of the oven. I will definitely make again but pay more attention to my flour to sugar ratio!