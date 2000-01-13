Soft Sugar Cookies IV
This Recipe is a State Fair Blue Ribbon winner. This is an easy sugar cookie recipe, you don't have to roll it out, and the cookies are soft and chewy, unlike other sugar cookies. Anybody can make these.
Absolutely wonderful! Be sure to cream the butter, shortening, and sugar together until mixture is light and fluffy before proceding to next step. This will make a big difference. Also, it helps to chill the dough before rolling into balls. This is the best sugar cookie I've ever tasted! It's a keeper!Read More
Waaay too much salt. Very disappointing. I had a feeling it was too much when I put it in. Should have trusted my instincts. If I make this again, I will only use half a teaspoon.Read More
I hate it when people don't follow the recipe (they did not have eggs!!!) and then when it does not turn out they go ahead and rate the recipe poorly!!! DONT RATE IT IF YOUR DID NOT FOLLOW THE RECIPE!!!! Thanks for the great recipe!
I used to love the sugar cookies they had in the Mall (at $2 a cookie!) because they were always soft...on my 1st try with this recipe, they turned out better than those mall cookies. A must try!
Very easy to make! I use margarine for the shortening. They remind me of Lofthouse cookies-only a little smaller. I make a glaze with powdered sugar, milk, and a little vanilla (and some fun food coloring) to glaze these. You can add sprinkles at this point also. Kids LOVE them. I've been bringing them in for school b-day parties (and the teachers like them too!).
I just made these and, after reading all of the reviews, I should give my input as well... I gave these only 4 stars because of misleading directions. The recipe implies that these cookies will spread to give the classic sugar cookie shape. This is completely untrue. If you roll them as written an place them on your cookie sheet, that's exactly what you will get when you take them out ten minutes later - a great tasting cookie ball. If you use your fingers to press them down, you'll end up with nice little impressions of your fingers. The taste and texture ARE fantastic (I followed exactly as written - except for not rolling in sugar since I plan on frosting mine) BUT you must dip the bottom of a glass in some fine sugar and then use this to press down your cookies. That's the only way to get the desired shape. Any imperfections when going into the oven will be seen when the cookies come out, so if you don't like ragged edges on your cookie - reshape with your hand while on the cookie sheet before going into the oven. And, yes, I did these large and small size - still needed to be pressed down and shaped by hand for looks. Definitely try this recipe for a wonderful taste and texture, but know that the directions are leading you astray when it comes to how to get the desired cookie...
These are just excellent. I made them exactly according to the recipe and they got rave reviews and disappeared quickly. I thought they were going to spread out and they didn't, so they are high cookies, not flat ones. Thanks for a great recipe.
These cookies are great! I also made them without rolling in sugar and then frosted them - very yummy! They turned out soft and irresistable! They taste as good as our family traditional cutout sugar cookies, except you don't have to roll and cut out! Definite keeper.
Wow - these cookies are amazing! They mixed up easily and well and sat nicely on the sheet. My oven needed 15 minutes to get them just right. The texture, color and flavor are all excellent. I noted that some other reviewers had some issues with rolling these out - these are listed as a drop cookie and perhaps not intended to be rolled out. If you are looking for a quick to the oven tasty cookie that you can count on, look no further.
soft and yummy..great when frosted. I, too, Get so tired of people giving poor reviews, when the fault is their own..Sorry, but you chose to substitute ingredients. I also love these people who write a novel with a review.."We get it, you know how to cook/bake". Plain and simple, if you follow directions and use ingredients as listed, you will find these little gems delightful..
Made these and they would have been great. One small problem,.... I forgot to put in the Vanilla Extract. Soo, I guess you know how that turned out. Yeah. However every part of the process was really easy. Im going to try again this weekend.
Dont you hate it when someone gives a review of less than 5 stars and then goes on to say they didnt have all the ingredients so they substituted butter for shortening?... I found these cookies to be great. They baked up nice and soft. I will keep this recipe and use it from now on.
I was looking for the perfect sugar cookie recipe to compliment my homemade Jams & Jellies. This was it! I used my cookie press, made a small indentation in the center, and added my peach, apple, blackberry, loganberry, pear and cherry preserves. They are even better the second day! So soft and chewy... When I used my spiced preserves, I even added a little cinnamon to the mix to accent the spices, YUM! Thank you Laura, for such a great recipe!
I usually use less salt than recipes call for and after reading a review that said less salt might be better, I opted to use 1/2 tsp rather than the recipes's called for 1 tsp. The only other change I made was using about 3 cups flour rather than 3 1/2 cups. Reason for this was my hand blender started smelling like the motor was burning out when I got to 3 cups, so I turned it off-finished blending the batter by hand. I baked 10 min at 350, the bottoms were golden the top part of cookie still very pale. Finished by topping with a butter-powder sugar frosting. For quality assurance, I promptly ate 5 in a row to make sure my review was accurate. These cookies need one more thing not mentioned in the recipe: a large glass of cold milk. Bringing in a dozen of these to my fav co-worker today so I don't eat them all. Really good cookies. Fluffy light soft. Nice. UPDATE: Test drove this recipe replacing the shortening with organic coconut oil with good results. Expensive, but flavorful and healthy. To anyone wondering, yes, you can replace shortening with coconut oil, organic or refined. I make these cookies almost weekly now. Any version of recipe is good.
These are great little cookies. My kids and I had a blast making them. I didn't change anything, we rolled up about 1 in. balls and flattened them a little in our palms then sprinkled with red and green sugar, baked exactly 12 mins in my oven. *A little baking tip when using stick butter 12 Tbsp = 2/3c. and 14 Tbsp = 3/4c.* Thanks for the recipe.
Needed to add more sugar for our tastes. The cookies were great when they came out but after they had cooled I could taste the shortening in them....
I have made these a few times now. The first time, I made them exactly per instructions, and since then I have made them substituting the vanilla for a variety of extracts, they have always turned out perfect :D 1 1/2 teaspoons peppermint extract and frosting with peppermint icing work out perfectly for a holiday treat. except now I am expected to make at least 3 double batches of them every December lol
This is just what I was looking for! The cookies are delicious! I did use 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp almond extract, and the flavor was wonderful. The dough is soft when forming into balls, but using a gentle hand worked fine. I baked them with and without pressing the balls down slightly with the bottom of a glass, and liked the results better using the glass. If you are a sugar cookie lover like me, this is the recipe for you!
I've made these cookies for my family at Christmas for the last few years. I thought it was time to post some tips for those who may have encountered problems with this recipe. You can scale this recipe up to 36 servings to avoid the odd measurements of butter and shortening. Or, you can scale it down to as little as 12 servings. I always chill the dough for 1 hour before baking. Any longer than that and the dough will get too cold, too hard, and the cookies will be raw in the middle (The tops/centers should look pale and white). If the centers look wet or grey, they're underdone. After rolling the balls of dough into an additional amount of sugar, you must flatten them (to an even thickness) using the bottom of a 1/4 or 1/8 cup measuring cup. If you don't, they will not bake all the way through in the center. If your dough is closer to room temperature, bake the cookies for 8:45. If the dough is colder and firmer, bake for 10 minutes. If the dough cracks or crumbles when you try rolling it into balls, it is a sign that the dough may be slightly dry. To offset this, add a tiny amount of milk, water, or canola oil to your hands and pat the dough softly until it seems fully moistened (and does not crack or crumble when rolling it into balls). On the flip side, if the dough seems too sticky or wet after mixing, add enough flour to keep it from sticking to your hands before refrigerating. I hope this helps.
I am not a huge sugar cookie fan, but these blew my socks off! And my husband and daughter both loved them. They are indeed soft in the middle and delightfully crunchy on the outside when baked correctly, and the taste is just what one expects from a sugar cookie. I don't really consider it a deviation from the recipe, but I used butter-flavored shortening. Otherwise I left all the ingredients the same. The recipe instructions didn't call for it, but I did chill my dough overnight before rolling and baking. This was a great help in handling the dough, and it doesn't seem to have hurt the cookies at all. I rolled mine in a mixture of "Raw Sugar" and colored sugars. The cookies were attractive and delicious at the same time. This recipe will remain in my recipe box; it's rare that I find a sugar cookie I actually like. Next year I may try icing!
I like the taste of the cookies but mine weren't airy enough. I had to really roll them to get the dough to stay together. I will probably take 1 minute off my cooking time as well because my edges got a little crunch.
These are fantastic! Easy to make and they are not too sweet. I rolled half the batch in cinnamon sugar and they were great.
Very, very good. Used all butter since I did not have any shortening on hand. Soft cookies with almost a cake-like consistency. Will be keeping this recipe on hand when I want to bake a quick easy cookie.
So delicous and easy. You must add orange zest it makes a huge difference.
This is a 10 star recipe! I have made these many ways, rolled and cut, thick, thin, and I always make them as written first. To top them I have used sugar, canned frosting and hard icing. They stay soft for days no matter how you store them. When I ice them they have to stay out to harden the icing and they are still soft even after 4 or 5 days! Just do not rolls them too thin and do not refigerate the dough overnight. It is a very soft dough but rolls easily. Refigerate for maybe 1/2 hr. if the dough is too soft. I have also found that I like the larger cookies better than the small ones (probably because they taste so good!) =)
These cookies are so easy to make and is very forgiving! I did not have enough shortening but after reading several reviews, I went ahead and made them with all butter. They still turned out light and soft. I am not a huge sugar cookie fan but my family likes them. After mixing the dough, I decided I would like it a little sweeter. I added about 1/4 cup more sugar. This is my personal taste and does not mean the recipe as stated is off. I just don't like icing so prefer to up the sugar in the dough to compensate. I rolled into balls dipped in colored sugar and then flattened with a glass. My oven runs a little hot so I cooked them 9 minutes, cooled on pan one minute and then moved to cooling rack. Perfect.
This is a fantastic recipe and very easy. I used a buttercream frosting on top as well. DO NOT overbake. My first pan I left in until they were light light golden brown on the bottom and now they are toothchippers. They were fine while they were hot but after cooling, impossible to eat. The next pans turned out picture-perfect. Thanks for the keeper!
Great Recipe! Im baking the 2nd batch now. Very soft and very easy and cheap to make. Will make again, and again. Almost forgot to add: I only had 1 tsp. of vanilla extract instead of two and still came out Great! Thank You!
I actually didn't mind these cookies. They were okay. Not a single person in my family liked them however. Not even my young son. They all said they taste like, "Dough balls." I think the recipe might need to lay off the flour a bit.
Seriously these are the best sugar cookies. I do use almond sometimes instead of vanilla extract, just a flavor preference. I use an ice cream scoop to drop the cookies, then use my 1 cup measure to press flat. They look just like rolled cookies without the mess and trouble. Yum. Thanks!!
Once again the most delicious recipe ever... tweak to your liking... as I add Almond flavoring.. it adds richness and tastes good too
I'm a real cookie snob (especially sugar cookies), so it's hard to please me. These cookies are fantastic! The dough was easy to mix and work with. They came out soft and sweet. The only change I made was to half the vanilla (so I only put in 1 tsp instead of 2). I highly recommend this recipe.
Excellent sugar cookies! Very buttery tasting and very soft. Not flavorless like the ones you buy in the grocery store bakery, but just as soft and light. I also like that it doesn't call for any ingredients I may not have on hand all the time like sour cream or cream of tarter. Just FYI: I wanted a recipe to make cut-outs, but I found this dough a bit mushy for that, even after chilling a while. so if you want to make cut out cookies for decorating instead of rolled in sugar as in the recipe, I'd add an additional cup of flour. Even with that flour, these cookies were soft and very tasty and turned out perfect as Valentines hearts.
Very yummy! Mine made 36 cookies with the 1 inch cookie scoop. Perfectly done in 11 minutes on an ungreased baking sheet. This is now my go-to recipe for sugar cookies! Thank you Laura!
These cookies were good! It was not what I was looking for, but that wasn't the recipe's fault. Everyone liked them, and this recipe yielded a lot as well! I ended up with over 60, and they were decent size. They looked exactly like the pictures too! I think I will be making this recipe again.
I followed this recipe to the letter. They were indeed soft, delicious, and a very easy recipe from start to finish. I used them as the base for the 'melted snowman' cookies and they were perfect.
These are very easy, but I would reduce the sugar to 1 cup and use all butter instead of shortening. VARIATION: use all butter, substitute brown sugar for white, and roll in cinnamon sugar before baking. Yummy! I also mixed 1 1/2 cups wheat flour into the all-purpose to make the 3 1/2 cups.
This recipe makes a wonderfully sweet, soft sugar cookie! This was exactly what I was looking for and they were very simple to make too.
The cookies didn't flatten out at all and didn't cook. Must be why they are so soft. The flavor of the cookie was not good. I don't know if there is an ingredient missing or what. I was sheer disappointment. My advice, pick another recipe! Wish I could rate no stars!
These are great! Followed the recipe exactly. I rolled these out and made them into the traditional circles. I did not refrigerate and I had NO issue at all rolling them out. The dough stayed together nicely, and there's enough butter & shortening that they don't stick to the counter or rolling pin! Baking them on parchment paper keeps the bottoms from getting too brown. Mine were ready in 10 minutes. Easy!
I chose to make these with my 3 year old rather than the roll out kind. The roll out cookies can be a pain with little kids. He loved rolling the balls and "dip, dip. plop" with the sprinkles (dip into sprinkle, dip again, plop onto pan). We used a ruler for spacing so he could learn about measurements. The cookies turned out wonderful-couldn't ask for anything easier.
Those are great cookies! I made them and then -poof!- they were gone! ^_^
Well...with all the great reviews, I thought this would be "the one". Unfortunatly, I was a little off. Let me start by saying I followed the recipe exact. I had a hard time getting the dough to come together. When I baked them, they didn't hardly rise at all. I had a little difficulty in knowing when they were done and had to break a couple of them apart to check. Unfortunatly, about an hour after they cooled, my son tried to eat one and threw it away because it was too hard. This recipe was a bust for me. Like I said, I followed the recipe exact and for some reason it just didn't work. Needless to say, I am still looking for the best soft sugar cookie.
I love this recipe just the way it is! And all my friends and family always want me to bake these! I never frost them because they are too good to frost! FYI: My son has a milk allergy and I make them for him with just shortening and they are still wonderful!
Dough was a little dry and we added teaspoons of water several times. HOWEVER -- the taste was worth the 'playing with'. My 15 year old's first cookie effort!
Simply the best. Love, love, love these things. Soft, flavorful, yum!
Did not really care for the taste. You could taste the shortening and the salt. This was even through the frosting I put on them. Will be looking for another sugar cookie recipe to try.
The softest most delicious sugar cookie ever the flavor by themselves isn't quite right but just a little icing and they are better than any you'll find in a bakery. A bit on the sweet side one or two are the most I'd eat at once.
I added some lemon zest as suggested and they are perfect with frosting! I used whole wheat flour and sugar in the raw.
I made the recipe exactly as written, except I increased the servings. I found this cookie to be very salty. Next time I will definatley cut the amount of salt in half.
These are the perfect, easy, no roll, no chilling necessary sugar cookie. The dough took minutes to prepare and they were easy to roll into different sugars and decors. And.....they taste sooooo good. I mean, this is one cookie that I have to tell myself to stop eating, but they are worth every bite. I will want to make this recipe often, but may have to refrain just to keep myself from eating the whole batch.
As my great-grandmother used to say, sugar cookies bring out the best flavors of tea by not competing with it! So, don't expect this recipe to produce a highly-flavored cookie. Instead, enjoy them with tea. :) While my G-G'ma made the traditional crispy sugar cookie, I tried this recipe because my husband prefers soft cookies. I tried patting out the dough and using cutters (my 2.5 year old was helping), but it wasn't firm enough -- next time I'll try refrigerating the dough for a while. Even as drop cookies, these are enjoyable and oh so soft! I bet they'll be perfect with tea!
These cookies were soft! I kinda wanted my cookies to turn out like the picture. Some said the cookies don't expand. But my did which was why I was kinda disappointed they came out a little flat. THe first time I made the cookies I used butter instead of shortening. And they spread alot and the dough was sticky bad for cut out cookies but came out soft though. The second time I used vegetable oil to substitute shortening and the dough was less watery and I think I had it in the refrigerator at least an hour or so could be used for cut out cookies. I had no trouble rolling the second batch into a ball using my hands. but the first batch man I needed alot of flower. The first batch was salty and kinda sweet it was like first taste was sweet then came the salt. And could have been from the butter. So the second time I didn't add salt and add an extra teaspoon of vanilla. Was sweet maybe kinda too sweet but in a way expected taste from a sugar cookie. I dont know if I should buy a tub of shortening for this recipe. But hands down you want a soft cookie this is it.
I never like to do bad reviews, but this was not good. I followed the recipe exactly, and they turned out awful. They did not flatten out at all, and they tasted just like biscuits. I would definitely not recommend these, and I will continue to find a better recipe.
So I just made these cookies and they are so freaking delicious. I couldn't believe how perfect they were. I can't wait for my husband to wake up to try them. The only complaint I have it that they remained ball-like after they baked. Next time I'm going to press them down a bit. Still, this is the perfect sugar cookie.
These cookies turned out amazing, but I did make a few changes. I added an extra egg and a tiny bit of extra flour, probably not even 1/4 cup. I will definitely be making these again!
Great recipe. I used 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp almond extract and they were great. Be careful not to overbake.
This recipe is exactly what i had been looking for and I love it!
These were delicious! I didn't have any white sugar left to roll them in, so I used brown. It gave it a nice flavour and pretty colour. I will be making these again.
soft and yummy!! might add just a bit less salt next time though.
These didn't turn out well for me. I did as I read a couple other people did, which was using all butter rather than half shortening. Maybe that made a larger difference than I thought it would, because these turned out really like a flour-butter mixture. The first couple of cookies I forgot to flatten out, and they turned out slightly doughy in the center, which would have been ok but the flavor seemed sort of off. The rest I flattened, but didn't do much for the texture. My husband loves sugar cookies but didn't like these. Sorry, but I won't be making these again.
Easy to make and turned out very good. We sprinkled them with colored sugar for Christmas. My 15 year old son made them himself.
Although they were too soft to easily make cut-out cookies, they were delicious. I frosted them with buttercream frosting.
I have made these cookies many times and love them.. Although I moved to another state and tried making them today and they ended up being one big cookie... they spread...
This recipe was awful. This recipe came out so salty it tasted like playdough. 1 t. of salt, and 2 t. of baking powder seems like a lot, did I do something wrong??
These sugar cookies are so awesome! A little crispy on the outside and soft/fluffy on the inside. I used all butter, instead of shortening (personal preference) and they turned out great. As is, I thought they could actually use a little more sugar, but I put some vanilla frosting on the cookie and it was perfect! Thanks for the great recipe!
Growing up, my aunt always made sugar cookies for every occasion, and I always hated them. (others raved over her recipe, but i found them really bland and flour-y). This recipe is GREAT! now that I've found this, I don't think I will ever use another. I used the Sugar Cookie Frosting recipe from here on top, and everyone LOVES 'em.
this was a good cookie but a little time consuming to make.I am still on the search for the perfect Sugar Cookie. These were good the first day but after that they weren't very soft. will try it again sometime.
Very easy to make. Delicious. This is a keeper for sure!!
This is a fabulous recipe! the cookies are soft and chewy and stay that way for a long time when stored in airtight bags.
One word "Delicious." I though the dough was to hard to work with. But chilled it for a while worked great. Very good
My kids and husband ate these as fast as I brought them out of the oven...so my conclusion is they must be GREAT!!
Great recipe, very soft cookies!
too cake like
they was soft. I only baked them for 8 mins. used butter flavored shortening instead of the plain shortening to give a little flavor
I have made these four or five times and people absolutely love them. I leave the sugar off the top and then ice them with a butter cream frosting. This is not a sugar cookie I would serve plain-it needs some kind of frosting on it. I scoop them out with a cookie scoop, flatten them with a milk glass dipped in flour and then bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees. This simple cookie was by far the most popular item at our Thanksgiving dinner this year.
Excellent cookie. So soft and good. Definitely cream the butter/shortening and sugar WELL before adding the other ingredients. Frosted with the Sugar Cookie Frosting recipe from this site and the cookies were gone by the end of the day. Seriously.
First time i made them, these cookies turned out exceptionally well. I read all the reviews and decided this cookie recipe was th eone. I am not one to go out of my way to actually review recipes but this one I could not stay away from. Some tips i learned from reading the earlier reviews is that it's important to make sure you mix well and chill the dough in the fridge for 5-10 minutes. I also used vegtable oil shortening which helped with the dough. Best sugar cookie EVER!
so yummy my son loves it...
This review is coming from someone who thinks cooking involves pushing a button on the microwave. I made these cookies (actually using the stove) this afternoon and they were fabulous! Chewy and delectable -- I would recommend them to anyone, regardless of skill level!
This is such a flexible recipe. I use all butter and sometimes brown sugar. I've tried lots of different versions: 1 tsp of cumin; brown sugar and cinnamon, a Tbsp of lavender, grated citrus zest. They all came out delicious.
Wonderful! Simple!
Good recipe. Very light tasting, I did not roll them in sugar instead opting to put icing on them. I use a cookie scoop and roll them into balls, but I needed to flatten them out because they don't really do so on their own, just letting you know.
AMAZING! I used butter shortening and about a 1/2 cup extra sugr and they literally melt in your mouth!
These are the absolute BEST sugar cookies I have ever made! Instead of just rolling them into balls I floured my counter top and rolled the dough out on that so that I could use cookie cutters, and they worked out GREAT! They were soft, but not crumbly, and they tasted great! I also frosted them with Decorator Frosting (Which I would also recommend). I will never use a different sugar cookie recipe again, even my brother who does not like sugar cookies was BEGGING for more!
I just made this recipe three times for my husband and his employees. They said they were the best cookies they have ever had. I used 2 sticks of butter though instead of the shortening because I didn't have any. I also added Hersey caramel and almond kisses on top of each cookie.I love the fact I didn't need to roll out or chill the dough and they turned out really good! Now just have to figure out how I can keep my kids from sneaking off with the ones I just now made.
I am used to sugar cookies being flat. I was about to rate this recipe "4" stars. However, my kids absolutely loved them! I loved them, too. They were soft, rich, and chewy. I substituted 1 of the teaspoons for vanilla for 1 teaspoon of almond flavoring. I also flattened my cookies. This is a DELICIOUS recipe!
The texture of this cookie is fantastic. I have to agree with some of the others that it is a little bland. I will add a little extra salt next time, some butter extract, and continue like I did this time with a light citrus glaze. Pretty tasty! Edit: unlike most cookies, this was even better the next day. It was ridiculously tender and just everything you could hope for in a cookie.
On a recent snow day and schools were closed. My 10 year old daughter wanted to make sugar cookies. We found this recipe and made it-we loved these. We only had and used regular sugar on hand-to roll it in. Very easy to make and i will make again. Made it again for beginning of school year treat and grabbed lemon extract instead of vanilla-very yummy and a late summer twist
Really liked the ease of making these sugar cookies. Using a standard size cookie dough scoop, this made about 4.5 dozen cookies. Made some rolled in sugar, some plain and frosted. Good either way. Quick to make and easy and good flavor too. Made exactly as written.
These are soooo good!!! I've made them several times already, and everyone loves them! I just use butter instead of shortening. =]
Best ones Iv tried so far!!
This is a wonderful basic recipe -- you can be creative and add your own touches. The cookies come out dense, kindav a cross between a sugar cookie and a shortbread cookie. I added 1/2 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar, as some other reviewers suggested. I made these for a Halloween party and decorated them with colored sugar, frosting, and icing. It was amazing how quickly they disappeared! I didn't even get a chance to try one. I had people coming up to me all night telling me they loved the cookies. Thanks so much for the recipe! It's a keeper!
This recipe does not seem correct. I tried to prepare these cookies, but the recipe doesn't call for any type of liquid, and also the (white sugar) is a very vague ingredient. It calls for (white sugar AND grandulated sugar. No specificity.
This was a great cookie! I made them for Christmas, and my husband loved them so much he asked me to make them again because the first batch was gone before the New Year! Also, I found this to be quick and easy to make as well. What more could you ask for, but a cookie that taste great and is easy to make. No wonder this won a blue ribbon! Thanks Laura!
These cookies are absolutely wonderful! I am eating one now as I write this review, almost one week later. They keep so well, but I have also been using the bread trick (tear off a piece of bread and stick in your cookie container and it will keep them soft). This was my first attempt ever at sugar cookies and this dough is perfect for rolling out if you do so at about 1/2" thick. I roll my dough between 2 pieces of saran wrap which makes it so much easier and less messy. I also used the Sugar Cookie Icing by JBS BOX on this site and it was the perfect complement. My pet peeve is hard sugar cookies and these are so unbelievably soft! This is my go-to recipe for sure!!
I am making these cookies right now. They are just fabulous. Very easy to make and a wonderful soft buttery flavor. I dipped some in colored sugar for Christmas and I am going to frost some too. Without a doubt the best sugar cookie ever. If you don't try this recipe you are missing out. Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe.
Everybody likes these. I never entered in a Fair, but I see how they could easily win. Easy dough to work with and bet you can't eat just one Cookies to enjoy.
Fantastic! We didn't have any crisco or unsalted butter, so I used salted butter. Because of this, I omitted some salt but, the cookies were still a little salty. However, my family and still absolutely love them! They retain their softness (Awesome!) and taste great! Easy to make as well :) I've finally found a recipe I'll come back to!
