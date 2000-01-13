Soft Sugar Cookies IV

I've made these cookies for my family at Christmas for the last few years. I thought it was time to post some tips for those who may have encountered problems with this recipe. You can scale this recipe up to 36 servings to avoid the odd measurements of butter and shortening. Or, you can scale it down to as little as 12 servings. I always chill the dough for 1 hour before baking. Any longer than that and the dough will get too cold, too hard, and the cookies will be raw in the middle (The tops/centers should look pale and white). If the centers look wet or grey, they're underdone. After rolling the balls of dough into an additional amount of sugar, you must flatten them (to an even thickness) using the bottom of a 1/4 or 1/8 cup measuring cup. If you don't, they will not bake all the way through in the center. If your dough is closer to room temperature, bake the cookies for 8:45. If the dough is colder and firmer, bake for 10 minutes. If the dough cracks or crumbles when you try rolling it into balls, it is a sign that the dough may be slightly dry. To offset this, add a tiny amount of milk, water, or canola oil to your hands and pat the dough softly until it seems fully moistened (and does not crack or crumble when rolling it into balls). On the flip side, if the dough seems too sticky or wet after mixing, add enough flour to keep it from sticking to your hands before refrigerating. I hope this helps.