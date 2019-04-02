Ethiopian Cabbage Dish

I was married to an Ethiopian for 14 years and this is a staple dish at most meals, especially during fasting season (159 days a year btw) when they eat a vegan diet. People keep commenting that they added more spice because it was bland. This dish is like the rice we put in a bowl before adding spicy chili. It is meant to be served in a heap on top of injera with scoops of 2-3 other dishes, most of which are very spicy and flavorful. The cabbage and carrots serve as a palate cleanse between the different flavors of wat served at the meal. If you've never had Ethiopian food, google a restaurant and give it a go. Just tell them its your first time and you want a balance of flavors. I agree with leaving the tumeric out, and suggest using the Ethiopian clarified butter instead. It is called nitter kibbeh, but you can find it as kibbeh ghee as well. Every family meal I attend has this dish. The Irish side of our family has even adopted it to serve with corned beef (a strong flavor) and brisket as a side dish.