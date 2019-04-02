Ethiopian Cabbage Dish

My Ethiopian friend brought this dish to a potluck and I've been making it ever since. It is healthy and delicious. Do not add liquid. The cabbage and potatoes release enough moisture on their own.

By stamarex

Credit: Rachael Grace Tucker
Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook the carrots and onion in the hot oil about 5 minutes. Stir in the salt, pepper, cumin, turmeric, and cabbage and cook another 15 to 20 minutes. Add the potatoes; cover. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook until potatoes are soft, 20 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
428 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 54.1g; fat 22.2g; sodium 428.5mg. Full Nutrition
