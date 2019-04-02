Ethiopian Cabbage Dish
My Ethiopian friend brought this dish to a potluck and I've been making it ever since. It is healthy and delicious. Do not add liquid. The cabbage and potatoes release enough moisture on their own.
My Ethiopian friend brought this dish to a potluck and I've been making it ever since. It is healthy and delicious. Do not add liquid. The cabbage and potatoes release enough moisture on their own.
This was a great new flavor for cabbage. YES! Double the spices! I did not have tumeric so to get that sweet spicy flavor, I used balsamic vinegar. It was great.Read More
Just OK...I always follow the recipe exactly the first time and the other review are correct, the spices should be doubled. As written, kinda bland.Read More
This was a great new flavor for cabbage. YES! Double the spices! I did not have tumeric so to get that sweet spicy flavor, I used balsamic vinegar. It was great.
Cut the olive oil in half (1/4 cup) and doubled the spices (but not the salt). Was really good!
I have three daughters from Ethiopia, and this is the first recipe they said Ive got right! It is perfect! Very close to what you would get in an authenic ET restaurant! We make this in double batches once or twice a week! Thanks!!
Very good! My husband's first words when finished with dinner was - you can make this again! Followed advice of others and doubled the spices. I used my Vidalia Chop Wizard to dice the onions, carrots and potatoes so prep time was very quick. As we are vegetarians, next time will add garbanzo beans for a protein. Ate this with Injera Bread - very tasty!
I sooo looked forward to making this all week long! I cook in iron so maybe that had something to do with it. At first, felt like it was too soft but after eating it and savoring the oil with the cabbage, I liked it. As stated in previous review, not alot of taste so I added more. Also, I had a wee problem with temp. as I have an electric stove. I absolutely love all ingredients in this so I'll try, try again! :0)I like my potatoes crispy on the outside and soft on the inside so next time I'll do these seperate and will add at the end. I enjoyed making it and seeing the wonderful color come to light from the Tumeric. I will keep trying! :0)
Hubby and I really enjoyed this dish. I did read the reviews and took some suggestions. Reviewers said 1/2 cup oil was too much so I started with 1/4 but had to add extra. Mine started to stick. Maybe they used non-stick pan & I used stainless dutch oven. I doubled all the spices as suggested except salt (1t pepper, 1t cumin, 1/2t turmeric. Some reviews said the potatoes didn't get done so they added them at the beginning. I did that plus I used red potatoes which cook faster. I shredded the carrots for faster cooking too and added 2 cloves of garlic. I cooked carrots, onions, garlic & potatoes for 5 minutes. Added the spices & cabbage and cooked COVERED for 25 min. stirring occasionally. It was excellent. I put in 1/2 lb. of kielbassa toward the end but next time will serve with ham or pork chops. That would be EXCELLENT. Thank you for a wonderful and different recipe.
I absolutely LOVE this! It's one of those super-comfort dishes that will become a family staple, I'm sure. Because I had some, I added a few slices (diced) of Morningstar Smart "Bacon". We'll have the leftovers with scrambled eggs.
5 stars from me great taste, i doubled all spices except the salt.a keeper,use as main or side dish great,i love it.
I was looking for an original way to cook cabbage and found this recipe. We thought it was very good, especially when reheated the next day. Definitely double the spices for more taste, though!
This recipe is so flavorful even though there are only 4 spices in it! I will change the cooking order of the ingredients next time since the cabbage and carrots were like mush by the time the potatoes were cooked through. Next time I will start the potatoes, carrots and onions first and follow with the cabbage. Definitely a tasty recipe though!
I thought this was delicious, but there was a little too much oil for me. I will try it again with a little less oil or something. Otherwise, very good and easy to make.
Yummy! I love cabbage and was looking for a new, creative way to prepare the dish. I think I've found it! I didn't have any tumeric or cumin so I used curry powder instead and added til it suited my taste. I've had it wrapped in tortillas and alongside brown rice...and its yummy all around!
I'm laughing at the title of "Ethiopian Cabbage Dish!" My Grammy used to chop and fry up whatever root veggies were left over from the traditional Sunday roast dinner. Throw in some turnips, onions, and some butter and you'll be in heaven! (We're from Indiana.....not Ethiopia!) Just an 'aside' - if one ever suffered from...you'll no longer suffer from constipation!
WOW - this will be one of our "new" favorite one-dish meals ! It was great - as usual, I used this recipe to create a version for us. I get a kick out of people who get angry that we rate something completely different from what's presented - I think that's the fun of cooking - everyone has their own likes and dislikes and I love to hear what works or doesn't. When I read this I quickly imagined sausage with it and then read how others added it as well. I did double the seasoning as suggested and added chopped garlic, a stalk of celery, and some garlic pepper ! Also, I started with cooking the potatoes and then the other veggies after 10 min. or so. I think if you've been cooking for a good number of years you just have a 6th sense about what works and how to make it work ! AMEN
Very good! I'm always looking for easy to make flavourful recipes minus the meat. Definitely double the spices except the salt and I added 1/2 tsp of garlic powder as well. Will make this often!
I served this with some smoked sausage and we loved every bite. The yellow color the turmeric made it was odd to get used to at first but not for long because it was delish. Thank you stamarex!
def. a comfort dish...delicious, and easy. cabbage and carrots makes this a nice sweet dish. i added the potatoes with the carrots and onions, as people complained they were not cooking enough. goes nicely with some keibasa. will make again for sure. thanks for the post stamarex!
Oh my goodness, this was delicious! I think I'll use a little less oil next time, but still super tasty. I took the suggestion of other reviewers and doubled up on the spices. Can't wait to have this again!
I really liked this recipe. I followed the suggestions from the other reviewers and increased the amount of turmeric and reduced the amount of cumin. I also did what one reviewer suggested and added about 1/2 tsp of ginger. I reduced the amount of oil used to about 1/8 C and cooked this in a large pot. Finally, I substituted purple potatoes for regular potatoes. This produced a refreshing dish that was slightly sweet and perfect for a hot summer day. Needless to say, I will definitely make this again.
I'm from Eritrea & my mother grew up in Ethiopia. This is the most accurate & authentic recipe I've found. As other reviewers suggested, I doubled the spice & reduced the oil as well. FYI - Ethiopians use a lot of oil b/c most don't have non stick pans so they're in the habit of poring on the oil.
This dish is so easy and absolutely fantastic! We like to brown the potatoes a bit first, double the spices, except salt, and sometimes use a couple of yams in place of regular potatoes. Thanks so much for this recipe!
this is a great recipe i did add more spices plus fresh ginger and garlic a keeper !
This is one of my favorite veggie side dishes. It's so easy to make and contains veggies that I always have in the house. It's good with any meat main dish or as a stand alone meal with black beans and cornbread.
I was having a cabbage need and ran into this recipe. GREAT! So simple yet really flavorful (doubled the spices, except salt, as recommended by other viewers). Even the hubby liked it (had his as a side dish with grilled sausage). My first try at Ethiopian and it was a good one!
I made this tonight and it was an immediate hit with the whole family. I will definitely be making it again often! I was out of onions so I used onion powder. I also grated my carrots with the larger holes and cooked my red potatoes seperately (leaving the skin on). Very easy to make and so scrumptious!! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!
This was absolutely fantastic! Everyone was raving about throughout dinner - my daughter took one bite then finished it off before she touched the rest of her plate! This will definitely be part of our regular side dishes. I used 3 tablespoons of olive oil and doubled spices, except salt, as previously suggested. It was perfect!
Very good; quick and easy. I added a little more of each of the spices, and cut back on the oil. Delish!
i realy like this dish,i did double the spices.
Very bland even after doubling the spices. It needs something, but I can't figure out quite what it is. My potatoes took longer to cook even though they were small cubes. I think if I make it again I'll cook the carrots, then add spices and rest of ingredients together. I put the leftovers in the frig and this recipe is GREAT cold.
I have cooked this about 4-5 times now and LOVE it - although I have made changes along the way to make it perfect for us. They are - + Slightly pre-cook chunks of potato in the microwave first until a little bit cooked (about 3 or 4 mins?) + Add the potatoes to the (non-stick) pan FIRST and brown a little in the oil (using less oil). Then add carrot, onion, 1 tspn tumeric, 1 tspn cumin but normal salt/pepper AND at least 2 cloves of crushed GARLIC. + I then add a finely sliced CHORIZO (I know - totally non-Ethiopian style but so yummy) + Then the cabbage, I only use 1/4 of a head - cook approx 10>15 mins or until potato soft + I stir in some pre-cooked couscous (1/3 cup couscous to 1/3 cup boiling water plus a knob of butter) The results are super YUM.
We love Ethiopian food, and this was one of the very first Ethiopian things I ever tried to make (we usually go to a restaurant for this kind of food)! This was easy and good, though for us, it had too many potatoes. I got the big baking kind and only used 3, and that was too much. The carrot and cabbage got lost in the dish. Maybe I should have used smaller potatoes. Next time I'll just use one big one instead of 3. Easy and yummy, though. I also made shiro to go with it, and we picked up injera and tibs from a local restaurant. Gotta figure out how to make the Ethiopian collard green dish next!
This tastes very much like it came from an Ethiopian restaurant! The only thing I would suggest is adding the potatoes a bit sooner.
Just OK...I always follow the recipe exactly the first time and the other review are correct, the spices should be doubled. As written, kinda bland.
My husband thought this was amazing. I think it would have been for me with about twice the spice. Next time, I'll double the turmeric, cumin and pepper (and possibly throw in a little garlic?) Also, this is a lot to fit in a skillet. I used a big pot instead and that worked just fine. It's definitely a recipe worth trying. Yum.
Absolutely delicious! Used 1/3 cup olive oil and doulbed all spices. I added everything all at once, cooked on high for ten minutes then reduced the heat to medium until the potatoes were just softened. Don't overcook, a little crunch is a good thing!
I usually follow recipes as written, but as so many doubled the spices, I did too (minus the salt & pepper). The result - DELICIOUS! This was a fantastic, easy recipe we both loved, will definitely make it again!
I was married to an Ethiopian for 14 years and this is a staple dish at most meals, especially during fasting season (159 days a year btw) when they eat a vegan diet. People keep commenting that they added more spice because it was bland. This dish is like the rice we put in a bowl before adding spicy chili. It is meant to be served in a heap on top of injera with scoops of 2-3 other dishes, most of which are very spicy and flavorful. The cabbage and carrots serve as a palate cleanse between the different flavors of wat served at the meal. If you've never had Ethiopian food, google a restaurant and give it a go. Just tell them its your first time and you want a balance of flavors. I agree with leaving the tumeric out, and suggest using the Ethiopian clarified butter instead. It is called nitter kibbeh, but you can find it as kibbeh ghee as well. Every family meal I attend has this dish. The Irish side of our family has even adopted it to serve with corned beef (a strong flavor) and brisket as a side dish.
I substituted sweet potatoes to make this a more nutritionally sound vegetarian main dish and used A LOT less oil than was called for. It turned our beautifully.
Very good dish, but still a little bland, despite doubling the spice. Maybe next time I'll triple it or add less of the vegetables.
Very authentic. My husband is from Ethiopia, and I have learned several recipes. I have always liked this "alicha gomen," but never knew how to make it. I tried this recipe, doubled, and my husband and allof his friends couldn't believe his American wife made it. They loved it and my kids like it too, eaten with injera. You can add more of the spices if you want...taste it first and add to your taste preference. Great side dish for other meals too.
This is delicious w/ the modifications recommended by all the helpful reviewers! I used 3T olive oil & 1T butter, doubled all the spices except salt, & left all the veggie amounts as written. We really enjoyed this! Will make it again & try making some injera to go with it. Thank you so much for sharing!
Yummy veggie dish! I think you have to determine which vegetables take longest to cook and start them cooking first. For me this was the potatoes. My only change was to splash some balsamatic vinegar over the dish at the end. I'll add more cumin next time........and there WILL be a next time.
This tastes wonderful! I doubled the seasonings and used 1/2 of the olive oil. I substituted Raspberry wine vinegar for the turmeric because I didn't have any turmeric. I will definitely make this again.
I love this dish! I thought I had already rated it as I've made it several times! I always double the spices and cut the olive oil (add water if necessary). I've also added cooked dried beans if I have some made up in the freezer. Delicious!!
I started by partially cooking the potatoes then adding the rest of the ingredients. I also used more spice than recipe required. Great dish and I'd surely make it again. The turmeric gave it a lovey yellow color as well as great flavor.
This delicious dish is easy to prepare. First time I made it, it took a long time for potatoes to cook so on my second fixing, I microwaved carrots and boiled potatoes whole ahead of time. Since I did not have room in the skillet for all the vegies, I put the potatoes into a serving dish and cut them into chunks. Later I added the contents of the skillet and stirred everything together. I added the cooked carrots to the skillet at the same time as the cabbage and cooked only 9 minutes, since after 9 minutes the cabbage smell increases (per America's Test Kitchen). I found that reducing the oil and doubling the spices except salt was a good suggestion by other reviewers. We may try for a even more spice by adding a bit of hot pepper next time we make it.
This is a fantastic dish.
Good dish. It needed a little more seasoning to make it a great dish. I will use the recipe agin in the future.
I really enjoyed it, but my kids weren't into it as much as I was. I could easily make this my entire meal. I enjoyed it, but would caution those with picky kiddos to try something less exotic.
I like spice and basically used 1tsp. of all the spices. I also cooked using 1/4 cup of olive oil. That is just for my preference. The dish is wonderful. The cabbage cooked down with the potatoes staying in nicely intact cubes. It is healthy and delicious!!!
This is delicious! My husband loved it and do did I. He requested it for lunch, but there were no leftovers. Very flavorful dish!
I love Ethiopian food because it is so spicey,however, I doubled the spices(suggested by someone else)but I believe I could have put more in. Also can anyone tell me what stops it from sticking to pan. I had to add water. (cooked on an electric stove on simmer)I put cabbage and potatoes in at the same time took about 25 mins to cook. I am going to try it again but with garlic and ginger.
This is so good! I cooked the potatoes and just added them at the end, so cooking time was about 30 min total. I also grated the carrots using the large holes instead of slicing. They cooked faster this way, but also I think they mix into the dish better. I didn't want to have 1/2 a cabbage to use up, so I used a whole bag of shredded cabbage (5 serving) and the amount was perfect. I used a curry which had turmeric and cumin, plus a bunch of other spices, and put in WAY more than the spices called for, probably about a TBS; I just kept tasting it till it was right! I use coconut oil instead of olive oil. So delicious! Served it with sliced ham.
I used this recipe as a jumping off point. Very good , I doubled the cumin and turmeric and also added 1 tsp. curry powder and some garlic powder to taste. I also put some broccoli in it for colour . Used some chicken stock mixed with cornstarch to make a gravy and since my husband likes meat I browned some chicken thighs and put them in. Mixed everything together and let it simmer covered for an hour.
The flavors are great. I doubled the cumin and turmeric and added more salt as advised by other reviewers. The kids liked it and they are very picky. The potatoes required tem minutes more to cook. Overall, a good recipe with all these changes.
As with other reviewers, I doubled the spices (although left salt the same) and added some garlic (about 4-5 small cloves).
This soup is delicious! I can't wait to make it again
very bland.........needs more spice!!
This is tasty but missing something and i dont know what its called. It looks like a small black seed that ive seen on indian/african dishes before. I will have to google it. I started off by adding a lot of oil, we use a lot of oil usually so .5 cup did not seem a lot to me. I sauteed 1 large onion halved and thinly sliced and 4 cloves of garlic, cooked for 5 min then added the spices which i dbled except for the salt. I then shredded 2 xtra large carrots and cut .5 cabbage very thinly and threw them in the pot. I peeled 2 ave size potatoes and cut into quarters and then sliced super thin about a few cm thick and added to the pot. I did have to a bit of water because my potatoes were sticking to the bottom. but not a lot at all. Served with plain white rice.
cut down on oil, added cilantro stems towards the end. DELICIOUS :)
This recipe has a nice texture and balance of nutritious vegetables;but it just doesn't have enough flavor.
Great St Patty's Day meatless alternative. Halved the oil, doubled the spices (except salt), and left the skin on the potatoes. Added a tsp of fresh ginger. I love potatoes so this dish will now be on my favorites list.
A good recipe...way too much oil though. I did a few variations because I like my vegetables a bit on the crunchy side... I boiled the potatoes in some lightly salted water, then added them to the sauted onions...and fried them until just golden brown...then i added the carrots, the spices ( more is needed of course) and then the cabbage...quickly stirring all the ingredients for a few minutes (maintaining the texture of both the carrots and the cabbage)
Just not my taste...sorry!
Except for the oil (I used half), I followed the recipe. The oil is needed to cook the vegies and I know this now. So next time I will make up for the oil with a liquid or broth. And next time I will add the cabbage in at the last 15 minutes of cooking. They became too mushy. AND, next time I will double all the spices (not the salt)as well. I like that these potatoes, due to the other veggies, kept moist even after a couple of days. So they were a good snack.
This was (with the recommended doubling of spices) an excellent dish paired with ham steaks. In fact, next time I think I'll add cubed ham along with the potatoes to make it a one-pot meal!
This is so phantastique, I made this dish twice in a row, because it is that good !!!! I only used 1/4 cup of olive oil, I doubled the spices, but not the salt . It is so perfect this way and nothing else should be changed I precooked the carrots and potatoes just a little bit in the microwave, which worked out great because the cabbage does not over cook tht way. This dish goes well with chicken and ham. Guten Appetit! This might also work in a slow cooker. Saute the onions in olive oil, add all ingredients to slowcooker and let it cook!
I just made it and had it for lunch. Easy and tasty. I'll make it again.
Absolutely wonderful. I only used 2-3 TBSP of olive oil and it did the trick. I am looking for healthy vegetarian dishes and this is the ticket. I also doubled the cumin and turmeric and used a whole package of coleslaw mix instead of the shredded cabbage. I used baby red potatoes and left the skin on. It was so easy to make and so healthy and enjoyable. Thanks for the great recipe.
Oh boy was this salty!!! I knew 1 tsp would probably be too much & wish I'd held off some. Other than that it is amazing! The other spices I amped up quite a bit. Will make this again & again with my own tweaks: way less salt, more cabbage & less potatoes, more onion, way less oil. I know that seems like a lot of changes, but I just think the oil & salt change healthy, yummy veggies into junk food :( thanks for sharing! Yum!
Use half the oil than it says, maybe even less.
Made for a crowd. Sauteed onions and carrots on top of stove, finished in the oven. Doubled spices as recommended. Cooked potatoes separately and added last few minutes to absorb flavor. Cooking in oven allowed me to use less oil. Great recipe. Thank you!
A good use for lots of spare veggies you're not sure what to do with.
I love this one no meat easy to digest my goto for comfort food. i tweak everything.
Absolutely delicious! I just finished 2 bowls right now! I cut the oil down to 1/4 cup and it was more than enough. I doubled the spices as per other reviewers suggestion and I had to cook it a bit longer than the suggested 30 minutes after I added the potatoes. Thank you so much for posting this awesome recipe!
I followed the suggestions of Deeli, adding garlic and ginger and increasing the spices. I maybe tripled the turmeric. I also added a splash of chicken broth to help the potatoes get done. Next time I'm planning to make niter kibbeh and use that instead of butter. The Ethiopian name for this, for anyone interested, is atakilt wat.
Ethiopian for St. Patrick's Day??? Yep, and it was wonderful with Guinness Corned Beef (on this site). Followed advice of previous reviewers - 1/2 the olive oil and double the spices. I didn't have turmeric and added balsamic vinegar instead - which was so good I added more at the end of cooking. Next time I'll add the potatoes with the carrots and onions.
This is one solid recipe and will be keeping it in the mix of easy dinners. I doubled the spices.
this was excellent! i dbl'd the turmeric and dropped out the cumin. i also used sweet potatoes instead of white and skipped the carrots all together based on my menu. i suggest that combo--sweet pots and cabbage, yum!!
Family really enjoyed - especially my vegetarian daughter. Did double the spices as recommended and used only 4 mid size potatoes.
I wish I could give this dish even more stars!! My boyfriend and I both LOVED this dish!! We did make a few changes. We doubled all of the spices except the salt, I didnt have any turmeric so none of that, we added 3 cloves of minced garlic, and a splash of red wine vinegar at the end to make up a little bit for not having turmeric. We also cooked the potatoes seperatly and added them later. WILL DEF BE MAKING AGAIN IN MY HOUSE!!!!!!
Tasty. My sugesstion would be to have all your ingredients cut up and ready before you start cooking. I liked that you had your veggies and strach all in one.
Awesome, I don't think I would have tried this when I was younger, but I'm sure glad I have now!!
Love it! So full of flavor. Excellent way to make cabbage.
Double the spices minus the salt just as everyone stated. I also cut out on the oil because I wanted to save some calories and it worked great.
Nothing to contribute except it was surprisingly good. Definitely recommend this dish.
Oh wow! This is one of my new favorite vegetarian dishes, for sure. As suggested by others, I used only 1/4 oil and doubled the cumin and turmeric. I don't care for cooked carrots, so I omitted those. Instead of white potatoes, I used sweet potatoes. A shortcut is to microwave the potatoes, peel and cut into cubes, then add to the pan.
I stuck to the recipe but did not care for it that much, although I love cabbage and anything with it.
Substituted turmeric for yellow mustard every time I made this. It's so delicious you won't believe your taste buds! I love to make this in cold winter nights, it's such a comfort food! Thanks for this wonderful recipe!
As written, the recipe is okay but the spices definitely need doubling, at least. Of course, the recipe is somewhat vague as to the actual amounts of the vegetables; for example, my head of cabbage was very large, so those factors could make a big difference regarding the amount of seasoning needed. Really nice flavor, though.
This was so good! I did add some chopped garlic to it, only because I like garlic in almost everything. Love the carrots in this dish. I Just had to add a few slices, chopped bacon to this also, because I love the bacon flavor with cabbage. Also tasted before adding bacon and this is just very good as a meatless side dish. I just prefer the added flavor of bacon. Thanks for this recipe, Looking forward to making this again soon.
I love this dish in Ethiopian restaurants, and was so happy to find this recipe. This is DELICIOUS and SO easy! I doubled (or more) the spices and added minced garlic with the onion. I also cut the oil in half. I will buy and add ginger next time.
Super good. The only thing is next time I will triple the salt, pepper, cumin and turmeric. I did double it as previous comments suggested, but for me it did not benefit enough for the cumin and turmeric flavoring. I highly suggest triple the spices. But even with only doubling it, it was still 4.5 stars.
This so easy to make and tasted so yummy! One thing I would cut back on is the potatos. You only need about 3 to cut up and use. I will make again!
I made this a fews ago. Not much wow flavor. Will not make it again.
This is a delicious side dish. I used all veggies from my CSA and it was wonderful. Took everyones suggestions and 1) cut oil to 1/4c and 2) doubled spices. Perfect. Panfried leftovers and added some sauteed ground beef; voila- another great meal.
this is one of my favorite dishes at Ethiopian restaurants and have always wanted to make it. This recipe is fantastic although. At restaurants, the flavors of this dish emanate from the carrot, potato and cabbage, not from being spiced. It's a subtle, sweet flavor. As such, I would not double the spices as so many other reviewers recommended, especially not the pepper.
Using red cabbage is NOT a good idea. It changes the whole taste of the dish. I do agree on doubling the spices, though.
I made a double batch - also doubling spices - but still only used five potatoes as I wanted more of the cabbage and carrot flavors. This was good; a nice change. The flavors blended well overnight. Have to admit it had the most leftovers after dinner so I don't know that I would make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections