Candied Almonds

The recipe works well the way it is, but here is an added twist to this recipe - I once cooked the almonds too long past they're dry and the sugar started melting and turned into hard caramel (I originally thought that they were not dry enough because the looked wet). I lifted the almonds, spread them out on parchment paper, and waited for them to dry up and harden. You must spread them while they are hot, otherwise they will clump together and there will be no way to separate them. Anyways, this surprising outcome was amazing - I started making hard caramel coated almonds and they went out in a snap. A problem with this is that the sugar started burning pretty quickly (then you get burnt caramel - not so good). So if you are going to try this, be careful, use low heat, and be patient.