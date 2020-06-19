Candied Almonds

This is a favorite with my father. They taste so good warm! Substitute any type of nuts you prefer.

By Darla K

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the water, sugar, and cinnamon in a saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil; add the almonds. Cook and stir the mixture until the liquid evaporates and leaves a syrup-like coating on the almonds. Pour the almonds onto a baking sheet lined with waxed paper. Separate almonds using forks. Allow to cool about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 18g; sodium 0.9mg. Full Nutrition
