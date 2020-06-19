Candied Almonds
This is a favorite with my father. They taste so good warm! Substitute any type of nuts you prefer.
For this to turn out, ALL the liquid must evaporate. the mizure turns from liquid to syrup to a stringy consistency, and then crystalizes onto the almonds. Be sure to stir consistently throughout... this process takes just under 30 minutes.Read More
This does not work with Splenda or SteviaRead More
For this to turn out, ALL the liquid must evaporate. the mizure turns from liquid to syrup to a stringy consistency, and then crystalizes onto the almonds. Be sure to stir consistently throughout... this process takes just under 30 minutes.
The trick to this recipe is to cook it until there is no liquid. If you get the sticky kind, that means you need to cook it longer. I have made this a many times and came out great!!! I made pecans and almonds to mix.
Very simple, easy recipe that produces light, crispy, sugary candied almonds. I'm glad I read the other reviews explaining that the almonds must cook until the water is gone, that is the key to the almonds coming out crispy and not soggy.
Spiced nuts are always a hit at holidays, but I use them all year long for toppings on muffins, sweet yeast breads, salads and yogurt. There is a simple trick to making them though. I use a candy thermometer and cook the sugar, cinnamon, and water mixture to the "soft ball" stage, approximately 238 degrees. Then I add the nuts (I use about 3 cups of any kind of nuts I happen to have on hand), and stir vigorously with a wooden spoon until the mixture starts to lose it "shine". (It will look almost "dull") Immediately pour onto a waxed paper lined cookie sheet. My mother used to add nutmeg and cloves to her spiced walnuts. There were rarely any left over after the first day!
OMG-Fantastic and SOOO easy! MAKE SURE that you read the other reviews-thats what saved me becasue I was ready to take them out when they were gooey. KEEP cooking in the pan until the goo is gone and they are nicely "chunky" with the sugar mixture. This was SO good and a huge hit! Great for office presents during the holidays or any occasion. Just add to a cute tine and you are good to go! Thanks other reviewers and thanks for the wonderful recipe!
Dragée nuts are one of my favorite candies to make. This is a great method for hazelnuts and macadamias, too. I’ve used a recipe just like this, but with only half the cinnamon and using blanched almonds. Cook until the nuts are dry and covered with a bumpy whitish sugar coating. When they're cool, toss them with warm melted bittersweet chocolate and then into a bowl of unsweetened cocoa powder. They should have a hard sugar coating topped with a hint of chocolate and cocoa. (I wear latex gloves when working with chocolate; you can change gloves anytime your hands get chocolatey or sticky.)
This is great. I wish someone has mentioned that I should have lowered the heat before smoking up the kitchen with the burning sugar, though. So, after you add the almonds, lower the heat. Then it turns out GREAT!!!
This is an AMAZING and simple recipe!! They taste just like what you get at the fall festivals, and are just what I was looking for! As everyone else says, read all the reviews, make sure to cook until every drop of the liquid is gone. It may seem like it's never going to happen, but as soon as it starts, it happens in seconds! Also, if you bake the almonds for about 8 minutes (stir halfway) at 400 degrees, it gives the nuts extra flavor and crunch!
served these for a bridal shower .. huge hit! for an extra zip i added 1/8 tsp chipotle pepper with the cinnamon .. just a slightest hint of hot aftertaste (could definitely use more if you like it hot)
Although I was disappointed that I had no white sugar, I used brown sugar. It tasted wonderful, and the whole house smelled of molasses! Great recipe!
I made this for a dinner party as a topper for a spring green/ gorganzola/ cranberry/ green apple salad and people were eating them straight out of the serving dish. My best friend asked me to make them for her birthday. The only thing I would recommend is cooking them until the syrup is VERY thick. I think I put them out to cool too early and they were a bit stickier than I would have liked. (I substituted walnuts for almonds, by the way). All in all, though, a great and EASY recipe.
these are really addicting. I'm not sure if I did it right, but I kept stirring until there was no more liquid. They turned out great, but they aren't glazed and shiney like the picture.
These were definitely delicious!! Mine were not so much candy coated but sorta coated with a crumbly sugar. They don't look like the picture. I stirred them constantly until the moisture was all gone. Any suggestions?? Did I cook to high or for too long. I will definitely keep trying but they are also great just the way they are too.
These are perfect- just like we've had at the fair. The directions are a little misleading- DO NOT stop cooking when the almonds seem covered in syrup. Keep going until the syrup has turned into a sugary consistency- almost like a sugary powder. Then quickly remove it from heat and scrape out onto the waiting wax paper to cool. This is very good ground up and served over ice cream. YUM!
Took this one a little too far and burned everything when I followed a reviewer suggestion that this would take 30 minutes. Around 15 minutes in, as suggested in the recipe, the sugar crystallized but then it began to melt again before all the liquid was gone and everything went wrong right about the time I began to second guess myself. Otherwise, my house smells terrific. I will gather myself and try this again as a snack for my son's birthday party since the pan escapees from the point of crystallization are delicious!
This was an AWESOME and extremely easy recipe. The only thing I forgot to check was whether or not my almonds were crunchy first. I got done with the recipe and the almonds were soft with a crisp tasty coating. I just need to bake the almonds next time to make them crunchy too :]
This was really easy to make. I'm glad I had the reviews first and cooked the almonds until all liquid was gone. My added suggestion would be to make sure you have the wax paper ready because the mixture hardens very quickly.
In order for these to come out right, you have to cook them until ALL the liquid is gone.
These are pretty good. I followed the other reviewers advice and cooked the almonds in the sugar mixture until almost all the liquid was evaporated, but I could have cooked them a little less and been fine. If I make them again, I will wait to add the almonds until the syrup has reduced signficantly, as cooking the almonds in the syrup for that long gave them a slightly weird texture.
Didn't work for me! The sugar never crystallized. What a waste of ingredients. I can't suggest how this could have been avoided but don't recommend trying this unless you don't mind wasting almonds.
My husband came home with a three pound bag of almonds from Costco and I was thinking what ever will I do with this! I tried this recipe and it was quick and easy. I thought it was very good but I would like to add a little vanilla next time and maybe brown sugar. I felt like it was missing a little something but I will definately use it again. Atleast now I can use up some of those nuts!
I tried this recipe and followed exactly they burnt before the liquid was close to being gone. I cooked them on 4 for heat, I have an electric stove. I make alot of brittles,and hard candies so I am not sure what went wrong. I did stand and stir them with a wooden spoon the entire time. I rated in between bec of my problems
The recipe works well the way it is, but here is an added twist to this recipe - I once cooked the almonds too long past they're dry and the sugar started melting and turned into hard caramel (I originally thought that they were not dry enough because the looked wet). I lifted the almonds, spread them out on parchment paper, and waited for them to dry up and harden. You must spread them while they are hot, otherwise they will clump together and there will be no way to separate them. Anyways, this surprising outcome was amazing - I started making hard caramel coated almonds and they went out in a snap. A problem with this is that the sugar started burning pretty quickly (then you get burnt caramel - not so good). So if you are going to try this, be careful, use low heat, and be patient.
These are amazing! The ONLY thing I would do differently is toast the almonds before placing them in the sugar mixture for more crunch and flavor to the almonds. Even without doing this they are awesome! They are actually better the next day in our opinion!
Very good! I like them and I don't usually like eating nuts of any sort. I followed other users suggestions to cook till the water was gone. Worked great! Will make them again I'm sure.
Delicious! I used sliced almonds since I'm making them for a salad. Followed the reviews and waited until all the liquid was gone - perfect! So easy. I will definitely make these again!
The nuts stuck to the wax paper. I had to throw them all away.
Wonderful and easy recipe! I have tried several candied nuts recipes and this one is the best (and no butter!! awesome!) I followed other reviews that said to keep stirring away until it was sort of powdery. I was worried about burning but kept on stirring. They came out perfectly! Make these!
Ive made a lot of batches of this, I've also substituted Pecans and hazel nuts for the Almonds with good success. If you cook the syrup (sugar, cinnamon, water) until it goes from soupy to syrupy and then add the nuts and cook until it starts to clump/all stick together while stirring you should get the right results. I dont use the wax paper, I just dump them from the pan onto a clean cookie sheet/jelly roll pan raised on a cooling rack and let it sit for a minute or 2 before spreading them out.
Simply and good. For the people that gave it one star because they failed with Splenda; Don't rate a recipe if you didn't follow it.
These are so good! I had to comment and share my experience with them, so it doesn't happen to someone else. Once the liquid is all gone, make sure you take them off the heat right away--otherwise you get a very burned ooey gooey mess to clean up. First batch was horrible, but once I realized I missed the "sweet spot", we tried it again and the second batch was wonderful! I will be making these for christmas gifts this year. :)
I chop these and put them in salads and eat them alone. Delicious and easy.
This is EXACTLY what I was looking for! They are like the almonds I get at the Renaissance fair. Thanks for the recipe!
This is a great recipe - just like what you would find at a traditional German xmas market. It got rave reviews from everyone that tried it. I followed the recipe as written with the exception that I added a vanilla pod to the sugar mixture as it cooked, and reduced the cinnamon a bit because my husband isn't a big fan of it. I will definitely be making this recipe over and over again. Thanks for sharing, DarlaJo!!
Wonderful! Added 1/2 cup of brown sugar and a pinch of chinese 5 spice to the mixture. Delicious, especially after roasting them briefly (about 10 min) in a 250 degree oven just to give them that roasted/toasted flavor as well. Will be making much more for holiday gifts!
These were WONDERFUL! Everyone loves them and says I could sell them! I bought a tiny bag of these at the farmer's market for $6 but could make the same thing for so much cheaper! I only added a 1/2 tsp of vanilla (and would probably add a little more next time).
Better than the ones you can buy in the mall at Christmas. The almonds are much more tender than the mall ones. My family ate them in one sitting. Definately a keeper. Followed all the advise and cooked until the sides of the pan looked like dry cinnamon and all the moisture was gone. SOO GOOD!
delicious. appreciated previous advice about waiting till the caramel goes dry to remove from heat.
Just like Ren Fair! These were so easy to make (15 minutes from start to finish). I will make these again and again. Followed the advise of others, boiled until liquid was gone. Delicious!
This recipe is wonderful. My daughter and I made a few batches to give as Christmas gifts to co-workers. After they cooled we scooped them into small gift bags and tied pretty ribbons to the bags. As I read on other reviews, the almonds have to stay cooking on stove until the mixture is dry! The house smells wonderful!! Thank you DarlaJo! This recipe is a keeper!
Super Easy! Just ignore the picture - they do not come out shiny. Like others have said, you stir until ALL liquid is gone (10-15 minutes). At first I thought I had ruined them - it turned into an ugly gob of goo, but suddenly it crystalized back into sugar - they were perfect. I ended up making a second batch immediately. These remind me very much of the nuts from the fair!
excellent - simple and good. try it with 1/2 tsp of vanilla as well - both versions are great and no extra fat, which is always better for you. enjoy!
Overall a good recipe. You get a good taste of the cinnamon, and it makes a sweet snack. You really have to cook out all the liquid, or else it will turn out almost soggy(that is how I cooked mine. I won't make that mistake next time.) It is very easy to make, so I will definitely make this again.
wow,,I made these tonight for a party and cooked till all liquid was gone, I added a tbl vanilla also and was asked for the recipe over and over! loved it,,, yummmmmo ,,thanks
Turned out great! Followed everything to a T, and it turned out faster than I thought. My husband doesn't really care for almonds, but he loved these! We are having an ice cream party for my daughters birthday and now I know what toppings I'll be making for it! Just make sure that you use a wooden spoon! LOLBut really, almost lost one of my plastic spoons.....sounds dumb, but I didn't even think of it til it happened!
Made these for neighbors this Christmas. I mixed almonds and pecans and added about 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper to cinnamon mixture. After I spread the nuts on the baking sheet to dry, I sifted a bit of unsweetened chocolate powder over them. Yummy! The layers of flavor were scrumptious!
So simple, so good. These are always a hit and I have made them several times. As other said...just be sure to cook long enough for the coating to completely dry on the stove. It will take longer than the recipe states.
I did these as a last minute topping for a pear/blue cheese dessert, and they turned out beautifully. I used half brown and half white sugar. I cooked them till the nuts were still a little sticky, and then turned off the heat and let them cool. By the time they were back to room temperature, the sugar had crystallized.
Wow is all I have to say. I just finished making these and they are amazing. I cannot stop eating them! I love that they have a perfect mix of being sweet, but not to the point of masking the taste of the almonds. I agree with other reviews that if you just keep on stirring that there will be a point when the nuts are done and there will be no more liquid left. It is very obvious once this change has occured as they go from being glossy to matte finish and look dry.
Nice and tasty almonds! The only change I made was to use a 1/2 c of Splenda instead of 1 c of sugar to keep the carbs low. No matter how much you 'dry' these out, they will remain awfully sticky when put in any container.
Love this! Though I added 2 tsp Vanilla and 1/2 tsp salt and I found it made a nice Vanilla Cinnamon flavour.
I read everyone's review and the hints really helped. Thanks... I did tweak the recipe a bit. I did not have cinnamon so I substituted it with vanilla and they came out wonderful.
As other reviews have stated make sure all of the liquid is evaporated and these turn out wonderfully!
Awesome!
This is easy and yummy. I put a bowl of these out on Thanksgiving and added a few to a fall salad. They were gone very quickly with many nice compliments.
Although it will seem like the syrup will never dry out, it suddenly does, and you end up with lovely sugar coated almonds. I added 1/8 tsp. cayenne, and will probably add a little more next time. The slight hint of spice keeps you going back to the bowl for more. This is a very good recipe!
This recipe is so good! I added a tsp of vanilla extract and it tasted great. It takes a while before the mixture actually hardens in the pan - you just have to be patient and it will pay off!
So simple and delicious! My 4 yr old son had the idea to make them (we bought some recently), and I couldn't believe how easy this was.
I think this works better if you bring the sugar mixture to the soft ball stage BEFORE adding the nuts. It is difficult to keep the mixture from burning if the nuts are added too soon. I tried doing this both ways. On my stove using my candy thermometer it took about 8 minutes on medium high heat.
These are great!!! Simmer the almonds in syrup for about 15 minutes on medium heat. Just watch it for the last 5 minutes, at that point the liquid may dissolve quickly. I cooled them on silpat, just work quickly with two forks to separate them. They always taste better the second day when the almonds are totally cooled and crisp.
Oh, bliss! I have an absolute thing about candied nuts so finding this recipe was the best surprise of the weekend! I found all the reviews really helpful. I would add this - you can tell when all the water is evaporated because the syrup starts getting gritty looking around the edge of the pan first, and then the syrup on the nuts suddenly stops looking all glossy and also starts looking gritty/crystallised.
I added a touch of butter. They looked shiny while cooking, but once liquid was gone, they are grainy/sugary, and shininess is absent. Disappointed the almonds don't taste cooked too.
Soo easy to make! I used walnuts(trying to use them up). The process was very easy and I followed the recipe, but used 3 cups of walnuts. I also sprinkled some salt and added vanilla to the mixture, right before all the liquid was evaporated. I am going to get some almonds and make some more cinnamon nuts! Yummy! UPDATE: Just made almonds and they are delicious! Just like the ones you purchase at fairs or markets! Love this recipe. I USE 3 CUPS OF NUTS AND IT WORKS PERFECT!
Great recipie, very easy to make. I love to make several batches and package them up as gifts for people, everyone loves them! However, I have learned to not try to make a double batch, it takes about three times as long to cook.
If you are looking for something very easy and yummy look no further. These are so good!! I hate it when people change the recipe but the only thing i would recommend would be to toast the almonds lightly before coating them. That will give them more of a crunch.
I used this recipe with walnuts. At the same time I tried "Dawn's Candied Walnuts" and used almonds. "Dawn's" won hands down for flavor! (in my opinion and my son's). I would not make this recipe again.
Absolutely yummy! Came out perfect the first time. Followed the recipe exactly. These will make a great addition to my goodie boxes I'm sending out for the Holidays.
Perfection! Easy and delicious. I also thank all the other reviewers who said to keep stirring! The mixture in the pan should look like the powdery mixture in the picture before you spread them on the baking sheet. Excellent!
I doubled the recipe, needed a big batch in a hurry and added 1 tsp of Cayenne for a bit of heat...worked very well...
I have been looking for a recipe similar to the candied nuts you can buy from a street vendor in New York city. This is it!! They are absloutely fabulous and simple. My fmily is not crazy about cinnamon so I only used a sprinkle. I was worried since I took out most of the cinnamon I put in a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Be patient and let all of the liquid evaporate. You will know when that is. Do not try and rush it. There was some sugar coating left so I think I will try and add at least another 1/2 cup of nuts to the ingredients.I also added cashews and walnuts. All were good. You wont be sorry these are delish!
Great finger food for a party and a wonderful way to get the kdis to eat them.
Excellent and so easy. I skipped the cinnamon and cooked the water/sugar syrup until 238 degrees, added 3 cups of nuts, and stirred until they were powdered white in color. Thank you so much for the recipe. These type of candied nuts sell for $5 for just a few ounces at my local store.
These are outstanding. Definitely make sure you cook them until they are dry, as other reviews state. I was standing there worried I wouldn't know what they meant by "dry" but I definitely did. Watch them carefully, the time between "sticky" and "dry" changed VERY quickly. I did them with pecans (my fav!) and they were awesome.
Make sure you read the other reviews and let all the liquid evaporate. There is a fine line of when there is none and when there is.... you will know when to take them off. Also... make sure you use Roasted almonds... not blanched (Like I did). They tasted good, but were not crunchy at all.
Very good! I thought the syrup would never change to the crystal sugar, but then it did-so quickly too! I really thought I had done something wrong, but nope-they turned out perfect. Will make again and again!
Very addicting!!! Made a few adjustments though... Used brown sugar instead of white and added nutmeg and ginger. ;)
These are so good. If you are using fresh almonds you should rost them before you do the recipe. Make sure to cook them past the gooy part. It will get crysatlize
Turn out great and are very easy to make. I added dries cranberry and coconut. And after I spread them out I added sea salt and milk chocolate chips. You can get very creative with this recipe.
Yummy! Tastes just like the high dollar ones sold at the big sporting goods stores. So glad I read the reviews before making, definately stir until mixture is dry. It will take several minutes but seems to dry completely all at once. Just keep stirring, you'll know when its ready. Enjoy!
These are great! I did add a touch of vanilla extract and nutmeg. It took about 45 minutes for the liquid to evaporate which was a lot longer than expected.
Fantastic! Followed the suggestions in the reviews about cooking until the liquid evaporated and they turned out perfectly.
These are so good. I had old almonds that I could not bring myself to throw out.....so I thought I'd give this recipe a try! So glad I did! It does take forever to make it look like dry sugar but they turn out so well the stirring is worth it. I did add a cap full of vanilla to water/sugar when I started. Thank you so much for this!
This is a wonderful candied nut recipe. I doubled the batch and dusted half of the almonds with powdered sugar at the end after they were separated. I got rave reviews on both but everyone leaned toward the powdered sugar coated ones saying they were a little sweeter.
Just made a batch. Did just as written, but added 2.5 cups of pecans halfs and prob could have added a little more. Will be making this a lot. Easy just keeping boiling until everything evaporated.
These were great! I used pecans and the only problem I ran into was that I passed through each "stage" too quickly (liquid/syrup/crystalized) and what I thought was the syrup stage was actually the coating melting off the nuts and the nuts burning. It only took about 5-10 minutes from start to finish. I had my burner on medium so am confused as to why this happened. Not sure if pecans have more oil or something in them to cook so much quicker but it is something to note when trying different nuts. I have bought some almonds since then and will try again looking to see if I run into this problem again.
Thanks to everyone for emphasizing COOK UNTIL ALL OF THE LIQUID IS GONE. dELiCioUS!!!!
I don't know if this recipe was meant for a higher altitude or what, but I tried this recipe twice and it failed. note that this was after using another recipe my first time and having it turn out perfect, but I lost it. I think the problem is that this recipe calls for too much water. The sugar syrup will start to burn before enough water evaporates to candy the nuts. Water evaporates different at different altitudes so maybe this is just a problem at sea level.
I chopped these up and served on a salad .... very good!
I found these to be dry and too clumped together. Maybe I cooked them too long, but I got it out of the pan pretty fast, but not fast enough. I found it very disappointing.
This is not what I was looking for, I expected the coating to be heavier and more crispy, sorta like the style of nuts you buy in NY at the street vendors, I think I found the recipe under cinnamon roasted almonds. I will never try this style again, sorry
Good alternative to plain old nutss. I followed the directions exactly but still cae out with a too soupy syrup. Even after cooling the nuts remained too stickey. Liked the flavor although would have prefered less cinnamon. Won't make this one again
This was surprisingly easy to make and I am *so* grateful for all of the readers' comments -- thanks for the tips, everybody! Yes, it is easy to get nervous near the end of the cooking stage, but definitely wait until the sauce *completely* evaporates in the pan and crystalizes onto the almonds. And that's when you know they're done! The sauce will transform from liquid to syrup to stringy to ready. Next time, I will follow someone else's tip to bake the almonds first (8min at 400) for that extra crunch.
Crazy good. I have had candied almonds before but man! Thanks for sharing
I was hoping these would be like the almonds they sell at Octoberfest, but they're not quite right. They taste good, but the sugar coating isn't as thick, and the almonds aren't as crunchy. I guess I'll keep looking.
I thought they were a bit time consuming, but turned out wonderfully!
I had a bag of almonds that I found in the pantry and really craved a sweet snack. I remembered saving this recipe, so I tried it.I added a bit of salt to make it salty sweet. Lets just say I only got to eat a handful. The family gobbled up the rest in no time flat.So easy to make and so good.
Easy and very simple to customize.
Tasted good but they were not crisp enough. I cooked them until all the moisture was gone. I will try another recipe, called "Cinnamon Roasted Almonds" as suggested by a reviewer. Maybe they will be crisper because they are baked.