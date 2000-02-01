Soft Gingerbread Cookies

These gingerbread cookies are excellent! I was looking for a softer cookie and this is it. I did not read any of the reviews before I made these, because I found them in my Allrecipe cookie cookbook and not on this site. I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out great. The only problem I had was when I was trying to get them off the cookie sheet--they were stuck, but came off with a thin spatula. I found that it was easier to get them off right after I took them out of the oven. To the reviewers who complained about these not being soft--gingerbread is different than other cookies. Normally it is dry and hard, these are soft and do not crunch when you bite into them. If yours came out hard, try putting them into a lock-n-lock plastic container for a few days. Gingerbread needs time, that's why in Europe it is made weeks before Christmas. I love the taste of these as well--they are not supposed to be sweet like many other American cookies. All in all, these were wonderful and I had no problems making them aside for the little problem mentioned above. I decorated mine with sliced almonds, walnut halves and raisins before I baked them and they look beautiful. I am going to hang some of them on my tree. Thank you for a wonderful recipe, Sara.