Soft Gingerbread Cookies

3.7
245 Ratings
  • 5 121
  • 4 42
  • 3 18
  • 2 18
  • 1 46

These cookies are warm and delicious on a cold winter's day. Cut them into any shape to fit your holiday celebrations.

Recipe by Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
3 hrs 10 mins
total:
3 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the molasses, brown sugar, water and butter until smooth. Combine the flour, baking soda, allspice, ginger, cloves and cinnamon, stir them into the wet mixture until all of the dry is absorbed. Cover the dough and chill for at least 3 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut out into desired shapes. Place cookies 1 inch apart onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from the cookie sheets to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 15.8g; fat 0.8g; cholesterol 1.7mg; sodium 42.9mg. Full Nutrition
