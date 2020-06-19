Most Amazing Challah

Really Impressed! I am an avowed non-cook with no cooking talent whatsoever. Our nanny does 100% of the cooking for us as a result. For the past 2+ years, we've asked our nanny if she could bake challah. Every time, it turns out dry, tasteless and hard as a brick. I thought it had to do with the fact that we live in hot and humid Singapore. We are Jewish, so we try to have challah every Friday. That's a lot of Friday nights eating sawdust bread! I have been very jealous of my friends with home-baked challah. It's always so delicious fresh. So I asked EVERYONE for their recipe and tips. I received ZERO tips or help. It's like an ancient secret or something... So finally, although I'm the worst cook in the world, I decided to give this recipe a try with my sons, who love cooking. We followed the recipe as exactly as we could, though note that we do not have a food processor or mixer - all mixing was done by hand. Also, we don't have a thermometer, so the water was just warm to the touch - don't know the actual temperature. Because the dough stuck to the table and rolling/baking mat, we added a ton more flour to get the bread to "unstick." All told, it probably accounted for a number of additional cups of flour. The kids also played a lot with the dough because they wanted to make multiple shapes. We also ended up tripling the recipe for the wash on top of the challah. Finally, we didn't let the bread rise (the whole punching down thing) because I've nev