Most Amazing Challah
I made up my own challah recipe which is amazing! I have tried countless combinations to finally get it right and this is the best challah bread recipe I have made. It uses quick-rise yeast to save you a bunch of time. Enjoy!
Best challah I've ever eaten. Very easy too! A few tips: don't mix dough in a metal bowl. When I do this, it doesn't rise as well. Not sure if it's because it dissipates the heat from the hot water and doesn't active the dough as well? Also, use "rapid rise" dry yeast, not just the regular dry active. And, if you 1/2 or 1/4 the recipe, err on the side of having more sugar, rather than less, so you're sure to get the yeast active. Also if you halve or quarter the recipe, add the flour in 1/2 cups at a time, rather than one cup at a time - it will be easier to work with. I have also found that you can actually allow the loaf to rise TOO much before baking - if this happens, the loaf will be flatter, and you wont get that impressive doming of a 6 braided loaf. An hour of rising time is plenty.Read More
I confused I must be the only one with an issue... Dough was nice enough, braided well but when rose it was all over the place like a hot mess.... Braid didn't stay tight just looked like a big lumpy mess.. Did four loaves and all turned out the same... I'm no expert bread maker but have made bread for many years and this in appearance for me was just aweful, other recipes were fine so I'm trying to figure out what went wrongRead More
This is phenomenal! I cut the serving size to 8 as I only needed one loaf. I also used my bread machine to mix the dough. The resulting dough was wonderful to work with and easy to braid. The finished bread has a light, airy texture and the crust has just the right amount of bite. This is truly amazing! Thanks for a great recipe! Update: I used the leftover bread to make the best French toast I've ever eaten! Delicious!
OUTSTANDING! We celebrated the Jewish New Year at a popular Jewish Deli called Herald's last Thursday evening with my husband's extended Jewish family. I am Episcopalian, so have been learning about the Jewish Holidays and foods over the past 10 years that I've been with my husband. My five year old tried Challah for the first time and liked it. This being the case, and also wanting to thank my in-laws for babysitting, I tried to attempt making Challah from scratch for my daughter to eat and to give a loaf to my in-laws. I have never worked with yeast before. I just followed the directions and it came out outrageously fantastic! The whole house smelled great, my in-laws and sister-in-law loved it and best of all, my five year old declared, "This is much better than it was at Herald's!"
This Challah is Awesome! Everyone who has tasted it has LOVED it and can't stop eating it. I lived in Israel for awhile- and have tried many a'Challah in my time and this one is my favorite recipe so far. I half the recipe and it gives me two prefect sized loafs. I also use real butter. And usually add a bit more sugar- or honey - when I wet the yeast. Its great! Enjoy!
AGREED! I have probably made 30-40 challahs over the past few years and this recipe is probably the best! As others stated, I also cut the recipe in half to get two generous sized challahs. You do need to have a little experience with bread dough to know how much flour to add. Cutting it in half, I still added about 1 more cup (7 total) to get that perfect baby bottom consistency. Instead of seeds, I added course sea salt on top....YUM! THANKS FOR SHARING!!!
THIS WAS SO FAST AND EASY AND OF COURSE AS DELICIOUS AS IS GRORGEOUS! i HALVED THE RECIPE AND IT MADE ONE 24" GIANT IMPRESSIVE LOAF. bIGGEST TASTIEST BREAD i EVER SAW OR ATE.
This came out very nicely. I cut the recipe in half and used my bread machine to mix the dough. I then moved it to a bowl to rise. One loaf was made into french toast bread pudding and one will be eaten in the normal fashion. The bread is nice and fluffy.
Raises wonderfully!! Looks and tastes great. I've made Challah bread before and it was good, but this is by far better. I cut the recipe in half and still was able to get 2 very nice size loaves.
This was amazing! My fiance is jewish and he said that this was the best Challah he's ever had (and it was made by a gentile). I did cut the recipe in half and it still made two really large loaves. I also added in 2 teaspoons of Rosemary before mixing the flour - it really enhanced the sweetness of the bread. I will definitely be making this again!! Thank you Palsar7!
This was my first time making challah bread and it turned out great! I should have used either bread flour or more wheat gluten to make it fluffier but it was wonderful for dinner and french toast. Mmm, mmm
It is the best. I tried braiding the loaves then rising and baking them in a loaf pan instead of a cookie sheet. That made a taller, standard size slice of bread for sandwiches and toasting. I also tried freezing one braid before rising. I took it out of the freezer a week later and while it didn't rise quite as much as the original it was still enough and was delicious. Next time I'll use parchment paper on the bottom of the pan if freezing because some of the finish came off the pan in the freezer and I had to slice off the bottom of the loaf off before serving. (Maybe I need new pans?)
Oh, WOW! These were the biggest loaves I have ever seen or made. I made two, and only one loaf could fit in the oven, so I used both ovens. The taste is wonderful. The smell of vanilla during baking filled the entire house, and even outdoors you could smell it. The texture is great, too, and is very soft. I used this recipe for french toast, and everyone said it was the best they have ever tasted. I agree, personally. The only downside to making two large ones is, that you have to scrub the oven door because it won't fit! And you can use any yeast you have on hand, not just quick-rise yeast.
Followed the recipe exactly (except for cutting the amount in half). I made half into bread, some into rolls, and some into cinnamon rolls. I was so eager to eat the bread that I kept trying to take it out of the oven before it was done. Absolutely delicious.
Required an extra 2 cups of flour, but that couldve been the humidity in the air. I've tried many recipes for Shabbos but really liked the sweet, fluffy texture of this one. Thanks!
Dangerous bread! I ate so much of it because it was SO good! I halved it and still got 2 large loaves! A new love!
I halved this recipe because I knew my family wouldn't be able to eat that much bread before it went stale. Now I wish I would have made the whole amount so that I could give a few loaves to my friends! Side note/ I ran out of margarine and had to substitute butter and it was still fantastic!
I've never made homemade bread but this was super easy & amazingly delicious! Will definitely make again & again!
Fantastic - we've made this about 10 times and get rave reviews every time we make it!! We cut the recipe to 1/4 (to make one loaf) and don't use the sesame seeds - we don't adjust the the egg wash (egg & vanilla) because the vanilla flavor adds so much to the bread. This will be your go-to bread recipe!
Sunday morning, while arranging a shelf of stored dry goods, I noticed I had some bread flour that I had to use by December's end. So needless to say I was all in for the 12 cups of flour the full recipe called for. I'm glad to have done it that way for three reasons. One was that I like to try recipes I come across as they were posted because I figure this is the sweet spot according to the poster. Not being much of a baker and baking being so scientific I tend not to stray off the beaten path too far. The second was because it took a large chunk out of one of the three bags I have to get crafty with in the coming weeks. Lastly, because I needed the four loaves. The tasty buggers were gone quicker than they took to rise. I gave it five stars because each of the loaves won't last more than 5 minutes after joining the party and because with this recipe, I can confidently rock out with my Challah out!
Best Challah I've ever made and soooo easy my two year old could almost make it herself! I am never ever buying Challah again!
Absolutely perfect! My 11-year-old daughter and I made this recipe today and it is the best Challah we've ever done. We did a half recipe and it made two generous loaves. I wouldn't change a thing.
super tasty and easy! i added a small amount of honey to the egg wash and it was delicious!
I made this today and it was super easy and delicious. Best challah ever! I'm going to make french toast with it tomorrow.
very nice, but a little too sweet for me... next time I will use less sugar... I think that is just my personal taste...
Great recipe! I used regular active dry yeast, but started by allowing a sponge to proof containing all the water, all the yeast, and about a third of the flour. Once that's going, it's easy adding the remaining ingredients. I agree that the last flour additions are best done in 1/2-cup increments. I'm not fond of "flavored" breads to eat, say, with scrambled eggs, so I omitted the vanilla with the egg wash. That's a personal quirk and doesn't reflect on the quality of this recipe, at all. As noted by others, the recipe halves easily. It also freezes well. Thanks.
This is INCREDIBLE! I have Jewish relatives so I've had (and baked) several challah in my time and this is the winner, hands down. I did use butter instead of margarine, unbleached all-purpose flour instead of bread flour since that's what I keep on hand, and then coarse sea salt sprinkled on top in lieu of sesame seeds. It's nice that this recipe only has the one rise so I don't have to wait twice like normal yeasted breads. And it freezes well, too-- just wrap in aluminum foil and pop it into a freezer bag. Thank you for introducing this amazing version into my life :)
This is my go to recipe for challah or "Hawaiian sweet bread". It makes beautiful braided loaves, 3 oz. rolls, and sandwich loaves. Since it uses dry yeast, I can plan on having bread in about 3-3.5 hrs. I only use the glaze for braids. On this site you can easily scale the recipe. Any left overs make excellent French toast. Baked loaves also freeze well.
Wow. Soft, slightly sweet, very versatile--could be served for literally any meal. And looks absolutely lovely, so it makes a great gift.
I LOVE this recipe and so do all my friends and family! Thank you so much :)
i've never had challah before but i'm in love with this! i'm very much new to making bread, and it still turned out awesome! very moist and simple. for a 6-strand braid. looks complicated but it takes no time and looks impressive!
The best and easiest challah I've ever made. I use oil instead of margarine and it comes out great. My secret is to put the egg wash on before the rising and let it rise with the egg wash. It takes a nicer shape that way. Added raisins for Rosh Hoshannah and it was a hit.
Just made this recipe. It is excellent!!! Made challah many times and this is by far the easiest, quickest, and lightest and fluffiest challach ever!!! thank you!!
an extremely good challah, easy, quick and nice texture, one problem with your recipe....cool before slicing??? I was lucky there was any left to cool!!!! son attacked it as soon as it was out of oven.
This recipe is absolutely fantastic! Everyone loved it and it's really easy to make. I added the 12 cups of flour, and then when kneading and braiding the dough, added more flour as necessary. Definitely going to be making this again!
Best recipe ever! My husband and kids love it. Even used left overs for French toast the next morning.
I have never made challah before, but have made doughs and have a bit of experience with bread/baking. This challah was perfect, and I made this account just to give it 5 stars. I will be making this again (and possibly even every week). I added a tiny bit more sugar to the recipe (33% more, just to make it even), and it tasted great and was super moist as well. Add your own toppings and fillings as well if you would like, or keep it traditional, both work!
Just finished making this bread so that I can make crème brulee French toast tomorrow. It is FANTASTIC!!!!! Finally cool enough for me to have a small piece with a little bit of butter....sooooo good! First time making it and it was very simple. Wasn't sure what the dough was suppose to "feel" like before I was ready to roll it out, but it still came out perfect. The texture is to die for...seriously! Thanks so much for sharing.
I have never baked bread before so this was quite an adventure. But I had fun following the recipe and the challah turned out quite tasty. I left it in the oven for 30 mins and that turned out to be a tad too long; next time I'll check on the bread at about 25 minutes. I might also add a bit more sugar. But there will definitely be a next time.
This recipe is so easy and the bread was delicious! I cut the recipe in half and made 2 nice sized loaves. Didn't get a chance to cool. One loaf was gone almost as soon as it came out of the oven! Thanks for posting! I will make this again and again!
Iv'e made many different challah recipes and tasted from all over the world however this recipe is the best!!!! do you have any chocolate babka recipes???
Delicious indeed!! Mine only took 25 minutes to bake.
Consistently the best challah I've made and eaten. I've made some changes to the recipe - I use 1 cup of organic brown sugar instead of the white sugar, and I add in a few squeezes of honey. Other than that, it's the challah I make every Friday for Shabbos!
This had a really lovely taste and crumb, and took a lot less time than other challah recipes. I made a 1/2 recipes each time, and got two good sized challahs from the 1/2 recipe. I used oil instead of margarine and it worked fine. Other than that, I made the recipe as written.
This is the most delisious bread I've made in a long time. I even made whole wheat Challah with this recipe by using half white and half wheat. Thank you. Charlotte Wilmeth
I made it exactly as in the recipe, just halved it and needed a bit more flour, which is often the case in the humidity here in Florida. After years of searching and trying many recipes, including other highly rated ones from here, I feel I found my go-to challah! It was amazing. Soft and fluffy, not too doughy which I really don't care for. The whole family raved about it. I made it in my kitchenaid stand mixer, and hand kneaded before the second rising. I did a 4 rope braid and it made two beautiful challahs. I added some chocolate chips to one for Rosh Hashanah. Delish!! I think the key to a good bread is the kneading, at least 4 min in the mixer's lowest speed before I added another 1/2 cup, 1/4 at a time. Then an additional 4-5 minutes, till the dough is smooth and pliable, and still just a tiny bit sticky.
I used this recipe for my first time making challah last night and I won't use another. This was definitely amazing and it was all gone in one evening. I cut the recipe in half and just made to loaves. I may make more tonight!!
This is the only challah recipe I will use from now on. I decrease the liquid to 1.5 cup of water so I can make the 6 braid challah and added 1/2 cup of raisins. I've made it several times and I consistently get beautiful risen braided bread. If you're having problems with your braids going flat and not rising tall, try decreasing the liquid. Quick delicious bread. Thank you for the recipe.
This is the fifth time I have made this Challah recipe. I gave a loaf to some of our Jewish friends, they have eaten Challa all over the world and said that mine was the BEST they had ever eaten, not too sweet, not too eggy and not too dry. Just right! So hearing this I feel very confidant in saying that this IS the BEST Challah you can make. I used my KitchenAid mixmaster to do all of the combining then worked in the last few cups by hand. I also cut back 1 TBSP. of yeast, (using 3 TBSP) and used Traditional yeast (dry active) instead of QuickRise yeast and butter instead of margarine, it took an hour longer than this recipe suggests. I had some wonderful Mexican vanilla and used that instead of regular pure vanilla. The fragrance while cooking always makes me salivate! Don't be afraid to try this one, it will be worth the effort. Out of this recipe you can easily make 5 loaves of bread. Open the windows while your baking this bread, all your neighbours will be jealous!!! A big thanks to Palsar7 for offering us this beautiful foolproof recipe.
This truly was most amazing! It made wonder french toast!
Excellent taste and beautiful looking bread. I cut the recipe in half and made two loaves. I then went to Youtube and found out how to braid a six strand challah bread. Who knew? I do now and I will keep making this wonderful recipe....thank you.
This is the best challah I have ever made. It is light, fluffy and delicious. I made half a recipe. The first loaf I baked after 2 rises. The dough for the other loaf is in the fridge. I expect it to taste even better after sitting in the fridge for a few hours or overnight. I didn't use vanilla extract in the egg wash because I am out of it. I will use it next time though. I also used regular yeast. Thanks for sharing this awesome recipe!
My first ever Challah and it turned out awesome! :) I only used 1/4 of this recipe and got a pretty big challah.
I tried this using my bread machine to mix the dough. I bake a challah every week and thought I'd try a new recipe as my standard recipe is sweeter than this one and has more cholesterol with twice the eggs. This recipe is a winner. I made 1/4 of the recipe. The family loved it. It looked beautiful. The only little issue I had was when I went to melt the margarine in the microwave. I did not watch it closely enough and it went pop and splattered all over the microwave. Next time I will use a lower temp and be more careful!
This really IS amazing challah, and SO easy to make. I've made it a few times and have gotten many compliments. Just FYI, you don't have to use rapid rise yeast; you can use regular active dry yeast, you just have to mix it with the water and let it sit for a few minutes to dissolve. The braided loaf doubled within one hour, and then baked up beautifully. My house smells wonderful!
This Challah turned out light and fluffy, just like I like my Challah. It did spread ALOT when rising but it did not affect the taste. I cut the recipe in half and I had 2 huge loaves. I used lots more sesame seeds than what was called for. Next time I will add a little more sugar. Loved the recipe. Will make again.
made this for the first and it came out wonderfull . i will make this again . much better than store bought. thank you
Best challah EVER! I have made this so many times, too many to count! I have even made it with gluten free flour, and it comes out beautifully and tastes great!
Amazing! Delicious! I halved the recipe and it gave me 2 big loaves. Everyone loved it. Tnx
This was the best Challah I have ever eaten. The family loved it too. I halved the recipe like other reviewers did. I mixed and kneaded by hand. I added some honey to the dough and the eggwash and substituted butter for margarine. Baked for 25 minutes. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe. I will make challah from now on. No more buying it.
This was an absolutely delicious recipe. I made it for Hanukkah. It was my first time ever attempting any kind of rising bread. I added a little honey to sweeten as other suggested, used real butter and used my Kitchen Aid mixer with dough hook to mix. It ended up looking like an Italian Loaf and I was told later that was because I braided it then let it rise. I should have done it the other way around. Aside from its looks, it was perfect. My son is a fiercely picky eater and he gobbled it up. I'm looking forward to making it again.
Having never tasted Challah before, I committed the obvious folly of only making one loaf. Yes friends, I quartered the recipe. But it was evident after the first bite that one loaf of Challah just couldn't be shared between three people. In fact, it was so tasty I popped out another within the week. Tried substituting sugar with honey in the first loaf, which was fine. The second time around I didn't, and it turned out great then too. The only permanent change I made to the recipe was adding vanilla extract. (I also choose to nix the sesame seeds and add a bit of cream to the egg wash.) Make sure to let the yeast dissolve all the way, and that lumps are mixed out completely with each addition of flour. Although the first loaf still turned out great, I mixed lazily. But I thoroughly blended with the second and it was superior, coming out noticeably lighter and fluffier. In reading reviews you might've stumbled across the legend of Challah-French-Toast. Well, that smoke was not without fire and I may or may not have indulged making it... Thrice. So, this is clearly a wonderful recipe! Simple, beautiful and quick. Delicious either plain or dressed.
Certainly the most amazing challah. I’ve made this recipe a few times as-is and it always turns out great. Pro-tip: go with 5 or more braids per loaf; 3 or 4 braids ends up looking a little to thick and swollen for my aesthetic while 5 or 6 gives me excellent shape and color.
I attempted this as my first ever from scratch bread recipe and it was so easy! I really enjoyed myself and although my bread doesn't look as pretty as the picture shown here, I was proud for my first try!! And, it tasted DELICIOUS too! My two picky eaters only wanted Challah for dinner!
Really Impressed! I am an avowed non-cook with no cooking talent whatsoever. Our nanny does 100% of the cooking for us as a result. For the past 2+ years, we've asked our nanny if she could bake challah. Every time, it turns out dry, tasteless and hard as a brick. I thought it had to do with the fact that we live in hot and humid Singapore. We are Jewish, so we try to have challah every Friday. That's a lot of Friday nights eating sawdust bread! I have been very jealous of my friends with home-baked challah. It's always so delicious fresh. So I asked EVERYONE for their recipe and tips. I received ZERO tips or help. It's like an ancient secret or something... So finally, although I'm the worst cook in the world, I decided to give this recipe a try with my sons, who love cooking. We followed the recipe as exactly as we could, though note that we do not have a food processor or mixer - all mixing was done by hand. Also, we don't have a thermometer, so the water was just warm to the touch - don't know the actual temperature. Because the dough stuck to the table and rolling/baking mat, we added a ton more flour to get the bread to "unstick." All told, it probably accounted for a number of additional cups of flour. The kids also played a lot with the dough because they wanted to make multiple shapes. We also ended up tripling the recipe for the wash on top of the challah. Finally, we didn't let the bread rise (the whole punching down thing) because I've nev
I baked this bread Friday (9/21/12) for a pot luck dinner and OMG it was wonderful and turned out beautifully. I cut the recipe in half because - well, who needs four loaves of bread, ha ha. This is definitely a keeper. Everyone loved it and it looked so pretty.
This bread is delicious. I have always been challenged by yeast breads so developed my bread making around buttermilk biscuits instead. However, I wanted to give this yeast bread a try because there were so many positive reviews. I cut the recipe to eight servings (one loaf). I followed the recipe exactly and even used a thermometer to make sure my water was 110 degrees. I am really surprised how well it turned out.
You'll get a better rise if you mix the yeast with some of the water first in a small glass bowl and let it sit a few minutes until it's frothy, then transfer it into the mixing bowl and adding the rest of the water and ingredients. Also, roll and plait the dough as quickly as possible. That way you aren't squishing out the rise.
I just made these! Delicious bread! I made 8 servings. I did make them into small bread rolls 2.50 ounces each, but followed the recipe exact and brushed egg and sprinkled sesame seeds on top. I baked them for 30-35 minutes at 325 degrees. So Good!
recipe itself is very easy to follow, i used butter instead of margarine because that's what i had available. waiting to cool down before I cut into it. Hope it tastes as good as it smells
I first made this Challah in 2010. It is my "go to" recipe... bread, french toast, bread pudding, etc. I have made it into rolls and sweet rolls. Just want to whisper "it's better than my grandmother's"! Shhhhh!
I have made this specific recipe at least 30 times. I divide by four to get one loaf. I use butter because that's what I have in the house (we don't keep kosher). I use half sugar and half honey and vary the amount depending on who is home (we have a sweet vs. salty challah debate every Friday). Lately I have been mixing it longer with the dough hook and then kneading longer by hand to really get the gluten developed. It was already the best challah ever, now it is off the charts. As others said, don't let it over-rise; it should slowly come back after you press a finger in the dough (about 1 hour for me). Definitely check at 25 minutes of baking.
Let me add my opinion to the chorus of praise for this recipe. I am a good cook but not a good baker, for whatever reason. Decided to make this yesterday for a Chanukah party, and halved the recipe. Yielded one large loaf and two small ones. And it was perfect. Such a good texture! And a nice flavor to boot. Got lots of compliments, and people are starting to request weekly deliveries. Thanks for my first-ever genuinely delicious loaf of bread.
This is the most amazing recipe. The only changes I made was I added a couple of cups of old fashioned oats and a cup of whole wheat flour.
Great recipe! WONDERFUL BREAD! makes the BEST french toast and bread pudding!
I also halved the recipe as there is just two of us. I made a 6 braid loaf that took about 35 minutes to bake. Quite tasty, but would probably increase the sugar a bit more next time. For my first time making one it was very easy and instructions were very clear.
I halved the recipe and made it as written, although I did not have rapid rise yeast. Not sure if that was my downfall! I allowed it to rise 1.5 hours, and it got so puffy it practically lost its shape. When I started to brush on the egg wash, it deflated like a balloon. My mom told me that was because my egg wash was too cold, but I had let the egg sit out on the counter for over an hour. The bread still tasted delicious, but it didn't look so great.
Great recipe! Was fast and easy! I have been struggling with making challah for awhile and this was perfect 1st shot!! Will be my Friday night staple!!
I cut back the amount of sugar and tried halving the recipe to make 2 loaves, it worked out great. I also used fresh yeast, 40 g for two loaves. I need to work a bit on my braiding technique as this was my first time doing the six strand, but the crumb is delicious!
I love that it make 4 loaves! I did have to add a bit more flour! but it's a great recipe!
Consistency was great but not sweet enough. Next time I will add more sugar or honey.
I made absolutely NO changes to the recipe. It was excellent. I only made half the recommended amount though and still got two large round challah loafs out of it. One got polished within two days (it is huge). Oh wait...I did not use vanilla. Still, it is exceptional.
I love Challah and have been making it for years. I thought I would try a new recipe and since this one has 5 stars with multiple ratings I figured this is the one. It was okay but I found it to be a little too cake-like in texture and it had an odd taste that I can't place...like it needs something. I'm going to stick to my regular recipe and won't make this again.
This was my first time making Challah and our whole family is IN LOVE! What a wonderful recipe. I halved the recipe and used my bread machine, turned out amazing! Thank you for sharing!
Been making challah a lot lately on lockdown. This was definitely the best. So delicious. Only change I made (and it made it not kosher but so delicious) was to use butter instead of margarine. Also prepped the yeast with the water and sugar for 10 mins. before I started.
This worked out beautifully, though I didn't quite realize just how much bread I was making at the time! Delicious.
My grandson and I made this bread today and it is really amazing!!! The loaves were enormous!! I would even suggest cutting the dough into thirds then cut each third of the dough into three portions each to make the braid. We used rapid rise yeast and it more than doubled in one hour. The only thing we did not do exactly as specified in the recipe is that we omitted the sesame seeds which would have been fine. We just chose to make our first loaves plain. The taste and texture of this bread it wonderful!!!!!! Absolutely perfect!!!!
I halved the recipe and still had two large loaves-enough to fill a cooky sheet. I followed the directions and ended up with picture perfect bread. It was used to make French toast for a brunch. Another benefit was the heavenly smell as it baked.
Amazing. I halved the recipe and made two fairly long fairly large loaves and they are delicious. I followed the recipe exactly. Great recipe.
Made exactly as written, minus the sesame seeds as I didn't have them on hand. Best bread I have ever made!! The texture is heavenly soft, and the flavour is lightly sweet, just perfect. The braided loaves were easy to construct and super impressive when baked. Brought to a big dinner party, where bread is usually unpopular filler, and just about everyone grabbed a second or third slice. This will be my new go-to bread!
I admit this is my first Challah however I am a pro at making bread and this bread is delicious as a matter fact I'll be making it every week Shabbat shalom everybody!
i made this several times and was leary about not rising in a bowl first like most recipes but it was the best .i have some rising now for easter it freezes very well.i made a loaf for a neighbor and she loved it.my husband loves the way it makes french toast taste.this is a keeper
This came out amazing! I used vegetable oil in place of the parve margarine, since I didn't have it. Came out beautiful! Will be using this recipe every year!
It was easy to make and it turned out delicious. I cut the recipe in half and made two loaves. Can't wait to make french toast with it!
This bread is better than the challah I had at a Jewish wedding. Fantastic!!
