Most Amazing Challah

138 Ratings
  • 5 125
  • 4 11
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I made up my own challah recipe which is amazing! I have tried countless combinations to finally get it right and this is the best challah bread recipe I have made. It uses quick-rise yeast to save you a bunch of time. Enjoy!

By Palsar7

Gallery
43 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sprinkle yeast over water in a large bowl, and stir gently to moisten yeast. Stir in salt, sugar, margarine, and 4 eggs; beat well. Gradually mix in the flour, 1 cup at a time, up to 12 cups, until the dough becomes slightly tacky but not wet. Turn dough out onto a floured surface, and knead until smooth and elastic, 8 to 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Grease baking sheets, or line them with parchment paper and set aside.

  • Cut dough into four equal-sized pieces (or 2 pieces to make 2 large loaves). Cut each piece into thirds for 3-strand braided loaves. Working on a floured surface, roll the small dough pieces into ropes about the thickness of your thumb and about 12 inches long. Ropes should be fatter in the middle and thinner at the ends. Pinch 3 ropes together at the top and braid them. Starting with the strand to the right, move it to the left over the middle strand (that strand becomes the new middle strand.) Take the strand farthest to the left, and move it over the new middle strand. Continue braiding, alternating sides each time, until the loaf is braided, and pinch the ends together and fold them underneath for a neat look. Repeat for the remaining loaves.

  • Place the loaves onto the prepared baking sheets, and let rise until double in size, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Whisk 1 egg with vanilla extract in a small bowl, and brush the loaves with the egg wash. Sprinkle each loaf with about 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the tops are shiny and golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let cool before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 42.7g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 29.1mg; sodium 515.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/10/2022