Prize Cookies

4.8
11 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Make these cookies for the holidays. They add great variety and originality to your cookie trays.

Recipe by Benita

Recipe Summary

Servings:
72
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the shortening and sugar until fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition. Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt; stir into the creamed mixture. Finally, stir in the mincemeat.

  • Drop dough by teaspoons onto the prepared baking sheets. Bake 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from baking pans to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 55.4mg. Full Nutrition
