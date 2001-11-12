Pizzelle-Italian Tradition
This requires a pizzelle iron, similar to a waffle iron in appearance. Makes thin wafer-like cookies with snowflake designs, an Italian tradition for Christmas or anytime.
I just bought a pizzelle maker and have been experimenting with different recipes. These turned out great........ thin and crispy. We loved them! They're addicting. Thanks!Read More
This recipe is for someone who wants an "Italian Like" cookie. If you want the real thing, omit the lemon zest and add 1 to 2 tsp. anise extract or 1 tsp. anise oil.Read More
My grandparents used to make pizzelles and have them fresh and ready for us when we visited. When my grandmother passed away, I got the pizzelle iron but no recipe! This recipe has the head-on exact taste of hers, and everybody LOVED them. THANKS!!
These came really good! But I only added 3 cups of flour instead of 3 1/2 and put anise extract instead of Lemon Zest. I also put about a tablespoon of anise seeds.
"Purists" who swear by anise when making a pizzelle don't know what they're missing when they refuse to accept other flavors. This recipe is awesome! I also made it with the zest of clementines (it's what I had on hand) and a little orange extract in the batter ... oh my god what a cookie ... Afterwards, I dusted the finished product with powdered sugar. Heavenly!
pizzelle`s it made 5 doz
Delicious! We cooked them about 20 seconds then rolled them while still hot... added a sweetened ricotta filling for a "canolli." Best snowed-in day ever!
Excellent recipe. My family has been making these for a hundred years. Another good flavor to use is Anise in about the same quantities as the other flavors. My company loves them!
Almost identical to my grandmother's recipe from what I can tell. Delicious. even made a batch of dough the day before I baked them to save some time.
These were good. I added 2 Tbsp vanilla, and liked the addition of the lemon. I wish I could figure out how to make pizzelle's uniform in size, and look like the picture attached. The flavor of these is very nice. I will try anise next time I make them. UPDATE: I tried these again, but this time I added some milk. The milk thinned the dough out which helped them to spread, plus it made the cookies crisp and thin. Just add enough milk to make the dough soft, but not runny. I didn't measure the amount I added. Also, press the iron down hard for the first 10 seconds to help the dough spread out. My cookies took about 40 seconds in total to cook. I also added 2 tablespoons of vanilla, and the zest of 2 lemons.
This recipe was very good, however, I felt they definitely had an egg taste. I am not italian so I was not sure, so I added more vanilla 1/2 way through and they turned out perfect. I sprinkled poweder sugar on them and they were fantastic. I recommend this recipe
I found that this recipe also works very well if you use lime zest.
My Italian family has been making these forever as well. The only difference is we add anise as well as vanilla (no lemon). My husband's Grandmother made them with Lemon, but the anise is much more flavorfull. They are my favoite cookie and my kids love them as well.
These pizzelles are the best. I've been looking for the right pizzelle recipe and I've found it in this one. I followed the directions exactly and they came out crispy and flavorful.
Just right!
Instead of lemon zest and vanilla, I just used 2 tsp. grated lime rind. These are super!
Loved the addition of lemon zest and the subtraction of anise!
Your recipe is excellent. I made these for my co-workers and they loved them. Thanks for sharing!!
Love them but want to make them ahead of time.
Very good. Need more flavor I added lemon extract and Grand Mariner to the recipe for more flavor. Also didnt have lemon zest used the zest of 3 clementines. Will use this recipe again.
The base of this recipe is perfect, and you can add whatever flavors you prefer. I'm not a fan of anise (which is traditionally used), so I used 1/4 cup amaretto and added an extra 1/2 cup of flour to keep the consistency. I left out the lemon zest because I wasn't sure how those flavors would work together. I also let the batter rest for 30 minutes before using. (As recommended by the instructions that came with my pizzelle maker.)
I had this recipe years ago when my kids were little. I made them thick though, like regular waffles. They are great for snacks. The family loved them. Thanks for posting.
Great! My Grandmom used a heavy cast iron pizzelle iron that made 1 pizzelle at a time. She had to hold this heavy iron by the long handle and hold it over the fire on her stove. My Grandmom was the best Italian cooky baker in the world.
Makes a very lite pizzelle. Very good!
This is the exact recipe I have used for years. I prefer my pizzelle's crisp and thin, and this does it everytime!!! Thanks for sharing.
No changes made. Used this recipe for a few years now at Christmas time. They are delicious and tender, and a favorite of my grandchildren.
Great thin and crispy. Substituted 2 teaspoons anise extract for lemon and vanilla.
I use Anise not vanilla. This recipe calls for way too much baking soda. Only one teaspoon is needed.
I remember my grandma making these when I was little so when I saw the recipe I dug out the old pizzelle iron and tried making them. They were as good as I remembered but I do prefer them with anise and vanilla.
Way too thick and cant taste lemon at all.
These are so good! I think it's the lemon zest that makes it so delicious. Only thing I changed was I put one tablespoon instead of one teaspoon of vanilla. I've been looking for a good pizzelle recipe for years. Well, now I need not look any further. This is a keeper. Thanks!
My nanas recipe is sooo old.yellow and half in Italian. So this is a GREAT basic recipe.
I added more vanilla and used the juice of the lemon to soften. Anise is a strong flavor, so not using that requires more flavoring I think. This recipe is more kid friendly. I make a yogurt dip for dunking.
I have used this recipe for over 30 years or more except i use more vanilla....very good recipe for a electric machine.
