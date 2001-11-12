Pizzelle-Italian Tradition

This requires a pizzelle iron, similar to a waffle iron in appearance. Makes thin wafer-like cookies with snowflake designs, an Italian tradition for Christmas or anytime.

By Tiffany R Coffman

  • In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with an electric mixer until light. Add the sugar, butter, lemon zest and vanilla, mix well. Stir in the flour and baking powder.

  • Heat pizzelle iron. Drop batter by teaspoonfuls onto the center of the patterns, close the lid and cook for about 30 seconds. Test the cooking time on the first one, because temperatures may vary. Remove cookies carefully from the iron and cool on wire racks.

Per Serving:
806 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 107g; fat 36.4g; cholesterol 267.3mg; sodium 614.5mg. Full Nutrition
