Simple Cajun Seasoning

Here is a simple way to make Cajun seasoning using normal kitchen spices.

By azstud

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
6 1/2 Tablespoons
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the salt, oregano, paprika, cayenne pepper, and black pepper in a plastic bag and shake to mix.

Per Serving:
3 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 872.4mg. Full Nutrition
Melody Dumplin
Rating: 3 stars
09/09/2011
From a native of New Orleans, this would be perfect if it had garlic powder, onion powder, celery salt and white pepper. Also, replace the oregano with sage. Just a suggestion. Read More
Helpful
(145)
Pam Ziegler Lutz
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2009
I needed cajun seasoning for a recipe and whipped this up in no time at all! I loved it as is but it's very spicy (it IS CAJUN sesoning after all). The nice thing about making your own is you can control and spice/salt in the seasoning! Read More
Helpful
(122)
~TAYLOR~
Rating: 4 stars
12/29/2008
I added garlic and onion powders to mine. Delish, and thanks for the post! Read More
Helpful
(95)
pomplemousse
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2008
I have no idea if this tastes like cajun seasoning but it was spicy and used all spices I had on hand so it's a winner in my book. I so do not need to buy another spice. Have too many already! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(26)
Elinor Gray
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2008
Thank goodness for this site and this recipe! Not only didn't I have to drive to the store (gas) in the midst of cooking (time) but this is a true cajun winner of a spice!! Read More
Helpful
(23)
KATEFOODFUN
Rating: 4 stars
08/06/2008
I like salt, but this was more on the salty side. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Aimee
Rating: 2 stars
10/08/2011
I can't believe practically no one else is complaining about the salt overkill! There is WAY too much salt in this recipe. It was almost inedible. I would use maybe a teaspoon or two next time. Watch out! Read More
Helpful
(17)
KRANEY
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2008
This was great! I used it on top of "Hudson's Baked Tilapia with Dill Sauce" recipe on this site. Very easy to make. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Jayme Lynch
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2012
Perfection! Read More
Helpful
(14)
