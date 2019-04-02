Simple Cajun Seasoning

1 of 148

Rating: 3 stars From a native of New Orleans, this would be perfect if it had garlic powder, onion powder, celery salt and white pepper. Also, replace the oregano with sage. Just a suggestion. Helpful (145)

Rating: 5 stars I needed cajun seasoning for a recipe and whipped this up in no time at all! I loved it as is but it's very spicy (it IS CAJUN sesoning after all). The nice thing about making your own is you can control and spice/salt in the seasoning! Helpful (122)

Rating: 4 stars I added garlic and onion powders to mine. Delish, and thanks for the post! Helpful (95)

Rating: 5 stars I have no idea if this tastes like cajun seasoning but it was spicy and used all spices I had on hand so it's a winner in my book. I so do not need to buy another spice. Have too many already! Thanks! Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars Thank goodness for this site and this recipe! Not only didn't I have to drive to the store (gas) in the midst of cooking (time) but this is a true cajun winner of a spice!! Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars I like salt, but this was more on the salty side. Helpful (22)

Rating: 2 stars I can't believe practically no one else is complaining about the salt overkill! There is WAY too much salt in this recipe. It was almost inedible. I would use maybe a teaspoon or two next time. Watch out! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars This was great! I used it on top of "Hudson's Baked Tilapia with Dill Sauce" recipe on this site. Very easy to make. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (14)