Pfeffernusse Kuchen

These are some spicy little guys. This cookie is traditionally served with black coffee.

By judy

Servings:
50
Yield:
100 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat the sugar and eggs together with an electric mixer for 20 minutes. Sift together the flour, cinnamon, cloves and pepper and stir them into the egg mixture. Roll the dough into 1 inch balls and place them on a lightly greased cookie sheet. Let the cookies sit out overnight to dry.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake the cookies for 10 to 15 minutes. Cool and store in an airtight container for a week to blend the flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 0.5g; cholesterol 14.9mg; sodium 5.9mg. Full Nutrition
