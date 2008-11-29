Pfeffernusse Kuchen
These are some spicy little guys. This cookie is traditionally served with black coffee.
almost perfect, you just need the glaze on them to make this authentic. mix 2 parts powdered sugar and 1 part milk together. warm in microwave about 45 sec dipped slightly warm cookie and allow to harden on wire rack.Read More
none of these recipes mentions adding a slice of apple inside the air tight container. Once shriveled keep replacing it for six weeks. Apples help soften the cookies and ferment/blend the spices. They are delicious. Then powder sugar the tops
I have no idea how to pronounce the name of these fantastic little guys, but wow are they fun! I served them to my dad who raised an eyebrow at thier appearance and then proceeded to consume a plate full of them! I cut the recipe by one fourth the first time!!!
WOW!!!!!! These little devils are AWESOME!!!!! I was a bit skeptical about the pepper in it but, I love pepper and I LOVE these cookies! I highly recommend trying them, they are not your typical cookie and VERY good!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It even passed the husband test!!!!! :)
Fantastic! I followed the recipe almost exactly (didn't let them sit out overnight, though; I'm an antsy cookie-eater) for hubby and they were delicous. I also made a "diet" version for myself with Splenda and pasteurized egg whites (ie, Egg Beaters) and even those were fantastic! I ate the entire batch (shame on me) and will make them again. Thank you! <3
These are really good! I love the sweet hot flavor, and my 3 kids all liked them, even the 2 year old! It is an unusual technique, letting them sit out overnight, but they turned out fine. They do sort of split apart and look a little funny after baking, but they taste great!
when I told my family what I was making they looked at me like I was nuts, pepper added to a cookie mix? I made these because they sounded different, hate making the same old kind of cookie, well, its a keeper in my house now, it has that sweet/hot taste, which I personally like,they look alittle funny after being made but its worth it and yes, it does go well with coffee or tea, thanks for sharing this cookie recipe.
Please don't waste your time. This recipe calls for too much pepper, 20 minutes of mixing eggs and sugar is not right maybe 2 minutes. I left them out overnight, baked them and 5 min after baking even coffee would not entice me to eat them. Plus they are not attractive looking at all. I sent them to my Bavarian Friend and 1st thing she asked was "why so much pepper?" May I suggest one of the other recipes on this site. I will give someone else's a try.
I absolutely love these cookies. Sweet/hot flavor is perfect.
My mom is from Germany and every holiday we get some of these cookies. Not bad. The taste is in the right place but the texture wasn't quite like the original cookies. But I did do a few things differently so I can't really blame the recipe. First, I halved the recipe, added allspice instead of the cloves, lessened the black pepper, and I made them rather quickly. I also seem to make my cookies big which may have had an effect on the over-all texture. But for the amount of ingredients and simplicity of the recipe I definitely give it a thumbs up. Everyone at my workplace thought they were delicious!
I am so exited I found this recipe! I didn't want to let it sit overnight because of the raw eggs, so I rolled them in flour and baked them..they smell, look and taste just like I remember them! Yes! Thank you so much!
Not terrible but definitely not like traditional pfeffernusse. There is too much pepper and a few different spices are missing. The texture isn’t there either. My kids liked this recipe though.
