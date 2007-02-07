Potato Soup a la Inge

9 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Just great soul food. Garnish with bacon bits.

By Inge

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 to 5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over high heat, combine the potatoes, bouillon, water, salt and pepper, garlic powder and nutmeg. Cook for about 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Add the heavy cream and the green onions. Stir well and allow soup to bubble up, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and pour into individual bowls. Garnish with bacon bits and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
633 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 52.4g; fat 44.7g; cholesterol 163.8mg; sodium 1520.8mg. Full Nutrition
