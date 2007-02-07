Potato Soup a la Inge
Just great soul food. Garnish with bacon bits.
I liked this soup. To my mind, ANY soup that includes GARLIC in its ingredient list is fine with me. And, to my mind, its consistency was better than good if you followed the recipe. You didn't like it? Too bland? Then ADD what YOU like (corn, carrots, peas, potatoes, beans, celery, onions, etc.; salt, pepper (red, black, white), bay leaf, tarragon, thyme, cumin, marjoram, sage, etc.) I, personally, liked the effect the NUTMEG had on this recipe. I've been cooking for over 40 years and I LOVE making soups (reduce the liquids and call it "stew"). And one of the things I have learned about cooking (and making soups/stews) is that if you like what you put into it you will like what you get out of it. JMHO.Read More
I was quite dissapointed. This soup was very watery and tasteless. Would not make againRead More
Needs more potatos but otherwise and easy, excellent soup. Try adding shredded cheese and sour cream as a garnish with the bacon. Yummy.
Very good recipe but I like a very thick hardy soup so I added instant mashed potato flakes to it along with margarine. I also added more garlic and some minced dried onions even though I had already used chopped onion. Minced dried onions and garlic go together so well and give depth to many recipes. If it had not been for my additions I would hve rated it a 5. As I fixed it the family loved it.
My family liked this soup, but for those of us not experts in quarts, pints, etc. and obviously not experts in cooking it was a drag to convert (especially when trying to teach children). We added more potatoes and left over Christmas turkey. Also added shredded cheese as suggested...yummy.
This was nice and tasty, and everyone loved it. but it was quite watery so i had to put it in a mixer. i sure would make it again.
overall its nice... this kinda soup should b watery. try add some egg white and a little dark soya sauce.
This was a decent tasting soup, but a bit simple, and fairly watery. I used Russet Burbank potatoes, which were barely medium-sized, so if I made this again, I'd use 5 pretty large potatoes to get the proportions more to my liking. I made this exactly as written, although I took the suggestion to add bacon, and put some Oscar Meyer "Real Bacon Recipe Pieces" in the soup. Also, the serving count for me came out to 5 pretty big bowls. Lastly, my palate wasn't sensitive enough to detect the garlic and nutmeg, so I found such small amounts to be superfluous here (although I relished the chance to use my new "dash" and "pinch" measuring spoons!). Overall, this was a decent soup to have on snowy winter days, but nothing outstanding, in my opinion.
What a nice warm soup on a cold February day. I left out some of the water because it seemed like it was getting too thin, but other than that I followed the recipe to a tee, and it was a great lunch for us.
