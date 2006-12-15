Kolaczki
Jam filled Holiday cookies which have been a tradition for every Polish Christmas Eve I can remember.
Jam filled Holiday cookies which have been a tradition for every Polish Christmas Eve I can remember.
This recipe makes a lot of cookies. I made some apricot and some raspberry. One problem I had was getting mine to stay closed while baking. Perhaps I didn't roll my dough tin enough. I also thought my yeast would never dissolve. But once they baked they were delicious. I would make them again! They were a hit at my pre-schoolers "Polish" celebration.Read More
This recipe is an absolute disaster and mangles a nice, traditional cookie. The dough is all crumbly, and no amount of additional fat can make it pull together. The amount of yeast it calls for is immense - four 1/4 oz. packages!! The dough reeks of yeast, even after baking. A TOTAL waste of time and ingredients.Read More
This recipe is an absolute disaster and mangles a nice, traditional cookie. The dough is all crumbly, and no amount of additional fat can make it pull together. The amount of yeast it calls for is immense - four 1/4 oz. packages!! The dough reeks of yeast, even after baking. A TOTAL waste of time and ingredients.
This recipe makes a lot of cookies. I made some apricot and some raspberry. One problem I had was getting mine to stay closed while baking. Perhaps I didn't roll my dough tin enough. I also thought my yeast would never dissolve. But once they baked they were delicious. I would make them again! They were a hit at my pre-schoolers "Polish" celebration.
Now one of my favorite cookies! Light and Flaky, sweet and delicious.
I think this is a great recipe-I've used it twice! Although I think the 24 servings is a bit off; I easily ended up with close to 40. I think the trick is to just roll out a little dough at a time and leave the rest in the fridge. And use plenty of confectioners sugar! Also, make sure the dough is very thin. If it's too thick it will not cook right. My favorite fillings are lemon curd, blueberry and raspberry.
Great Kolaczki's, brought me back to my grandma's house 20 years ago.
It is a great cookie. I too spent Christmas Eve at my grandmother's house eating these delicious cookies. However, she didn't put jam in the center, she used a nut mixture in the center. Ground nuts, butter, sugar, milk, and vanilla. Try it!
These are Wonderful
Great, unique cookie. Fun to make, balances out the enormous amount of sugary cookies around the holidays.
This recipe was as much fun to make as it was to make. It takes time and patience. However, with a family like mine hanging on to their ethnic routes, this was a nice touch for Christmas. I struggled with them a bit, and while them mau not have been ready to present at a bake-off I received great reviews. A good cookie to be served with tea and nice conversation.
FABULOUS recipe... Must be careful when rolling out the dough. I placed a pastry bag over my roller and rolled on ONE direction so the dough wouldn't fall apart.. Not overly sweet and a perfect cultural treat for the Holidays..
I use this recipe every year for christmas cookies! Everyone says they taste just like grandma's even without using cream cheese like her recipe did. I like to cut the dough into squares a I feel its just easier to cut strait lines with a pizza cutter then bother with cookie cutters. I also roll it out more because I find that the dough is less likely to crumble when folding the corners over if it is thinner.
It worked out perfectly. The recipe makes A LOT, so be aware of that. Other than that, they taste just like my grandmother’s did! See my pic. I was proud to serve these for the Holiday.
I made this recipe for a cookie-baking contest at work and they turned out fantastic. I used apricot-pineapple preserves... mmmm mmm. Reminded me when I was a kid and we made these at school. The important part is the shortening - makes the pastry flaky. I did not use the packets of yeast as I have yeast in bulk - measured out the equivalent. I did not have any trouble with it being yeasty at all.
a little bland..could have used some kind of cheese.
Delicious!! My family is Polish, and we love these!! :)
Simple recipe and delicious! Exactly what my husband's Mom use to make....maybe even better! Try them, you won't be disappointed. ~Connie
Seems like a lot of effort for something that does not come out very well. Did not like the taste or texture of these and they came apart when baked.
tasted ok, but definitely should not roll the dough out at 1/4 in thick. Cookies don't stay together....unfolded and were icky.
It has too much of a yeast flavor. Maybe it would be ok with only 3 packets of the yeast.
awesomeness
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections