Breaded Brussels Sprouts
This is an excellent recipe for Xmas dinner and is very simple to prepare. This recipe is from my cookbook, From Uncle Bill's Kitchen.
I usually don't consider brussel sprouts my favorite vegetable because they have a bitter flavor and after-taste. However, I decided to give this receipe a try due to the previous reviews. I have to admit, it really dresses up the sprouts and improves the flavor! The crumb topping is really yummy and masks the bitter taste. Great recipe and even my picky husband liked it! If you have kids, this is a great way to get them to eat veggies that they normally don't like. As for the the previous reviewer CHADERINKAIA who said, "would not reccomend, unless you are absolutely a brussel sprout fan" ... I think that's a given. No matter how much you dress up a food, it's still going to have some of its original flavor. If you hate brussel sprouts, don't make this dish because it'll still taste like brussel sprouts! Duh! It doesn't matter how much merlot wine sauce you put on dog food, it will still taste like dog food.Read More
I didn't care for these. I thought they were quite garlicy. I made the mistake of using the frozen bag and defrosting them only. I thought they were a little hard and could have benefited from being boiled for 3-5 minutes or so, even though they come blanched when frozen. I don't use the broiler too often and almost burnt these. I wish the directions would have said to broil on low. Once these go in the broiler do not leave them. I will not make these again, as I am plenty happy with brussel sprouts steamed with a little butter, which is a lot less work and tastes great.Read More
Excellent! I could live on this, but then again I love veggies! I substituted 1/2 pound baby carrots for 1/2 pound of the sprouts and made it colorful. The kids ate the carrots. Boil the baby carrots about a minutes less than the sprouts. Thanks.
These were sooo yummy!! I added a few splashes of soy sauce to mine. I guess I felt like being creative and boy am I glad I did, because it made them taste delicious. My husband and I enjoy brussels sprouts and this is definitely a recipe I'll use again and again. Thanks William for this recipe and for all of the others you have submitted to this site!
I followed another reviewers suggestion and used half brussels sprouts, half baby carrots. The topping was really good and did not over power the flavor of the veggies. I ommited half the butter by not tossing it with the veggies before topping. I bet this topping would be good on many other veggies, especially broccoli and cauliflower.
Awesome recipe! I never thought I'd love brussels sprouts! Now I do. I made them twice. The first time I followed the recipe exactly. The second time, I cut the brussels sprouts before tossing them in the butter & adding the bread crumb mixture. This way they absorbed more of the butter & yummy bread crumb flavoring.
YUM, YUM!!!! My whole family loves brussel sprouts and it was so nice to find a different way of preparing them. These were excellent!!
I made this for Christmas dinner. My husband loved it. Mee too. The kids even ate it without complaining, like usual with plain sprouts. I haved the recipie and added an extra cup of baby carrots. I didn't use the butter to stir in with the veggies. Just for the topping. Turned out great. Will make this again soon.
These were so quick and easy! They tasted fabulous too! This is now my new favorite way to eat brussel sprouts and I will be making them often. I used seasoned bread crumbs and left out the seasoning salt because I didn't have any but they turned out great.
Absolutely loved this recipe and have already made it twice. So easy to make and so tasty too! Also, really appreciated the tip about the "x" on the stems--had never heard of this but it did work. This is a keeper.
This was very good. I substituted broccoli for the brussel sprouts. This would be good with a lot of different vegetables.
My family LOVES this!!! Its now become one of the Holiday Favorits!!!!
Scrumptious! I cut the butter in 1/2 & this was still fantastic. Will definitely be saving this recipe. Thank you William Anatooskin :)
Very quick and easy way to prepare a tastey alternative to plain brussels sprouts with butter. I used frozen brussels sprouts cause that's what I had on hand and I bet its even better when they're fresh! Thanks for the recipe
I love brussels sprouts but only fresh ones. This is a great take on them and could eat it for a meal. Husband not so fussy.........
I cut this recipe down to 4 servings to sample it before I made a larger serving for Thanksgiving... wish I would have made the full serving, it was delish !!! I thought I hated brussels sprouts, well at least I did as a kid. Yum Yum Yum ! I do have a question though, what can I use instead of butter to make it vegan, without losing the great butter taste ??
These are amazing! My fiance and I both love them. Even my 3 year old and four year old think they are good. I always add 1/4 cup extra Parmesan cheese though. I don't add garlic powder or the seasoning salt as I don't think it needs it. Oh, and after boiling put Brussels sprouts on paper towel to dry or else you will have water in the bottom of your baking dish after broiling.
These were really really good! It's my first time eating brussel sprouts. I always thought they would be bitter. But for some reason, this batch were really yummy! No trace of bitterness. I blanched the sprouts in salt water (1 tbsp of salt + boiling hot water that covers the veggie for 2-3 mins., then transferred them into an icy water bowl for 1 min and drain). Then I followed the rest of recipe to the T. I also cut them in half before I served them because they were really big. *thumbs up*
Excellent! I used very small brussels sprouts and doubled the topping.
well i have to say im not a brussel sprout fan, but the hubby is, and let me tell you, before i even got to the last step into the broiler,he had to have a taste lol. I did change it a little because I did'nt have bread crumbs so i used panko instead, which is a Japanese bread crumb and alls i can say is yum yum yum!!!!!
Perfect, never knew I could love brussel sprouts this much!
Made these for Thanksgiving and did not care for them.
Truly enjoyed this variation on sprouts. I love sprouts but I was amazed at how good this was and how different it made the sprouts taste. I omitted the salt and seasoning salt and used garlic salt instead and I added a squeeze of lemon just before it finished baking. My new favorite recipe! Thanks!!
Great side dish for the holidays! I would like to agree with a prior review that the recipe could use less butter. I may also add garlic cloves next time instead of garlic powder to get more flavor. This is why I gave it a 4 instead of a 5. Otherwise, this dish was delicious and I will definitely be making it over the holidays with these changes. Oh and by the way, my husband, who hates brussels sprouts, said these were "pretty good!"
A nice way to prepare brussels sprouts! It made a great side dish to my dinner, unfortunately my breadcrumbs were a bit stale so hopefully next time it tastes much better! I give it 5 stars because I am confident that if my breadcrumbs had been fresh the dish would've been tastier!
I love love love this dish! Even my husband, who is a super picky eater, will eat brussels sprouts when I make them this way.
these sprouts came out so tasty! next time though, i will cut them at least in half if not in fourths. they were just a tad big to put in your mouth all at once. i used frozen sprouts instead of fresh because thats what i had on hand. i put about 10 sprouts in individual ramekins, perfect for serving just two people.
WOW! I love Brussels Sprouts, with just a little butter, but these were AMAZING. My 3 yr old ate three servings! I will certainly fix this again! Soon!! Instead of the 4TBSP, I just used 1/4 C each & frozen sprouts cooked according to pkg directions.
Amazing just as written. We secretly hope our kids won't eat theirs so we can have them.
I made these for a side dish at Christmas and they were a hit!
This was good, but I had to add extra breadcrumbs and cheese to the top. There wasn't really enough to coat the brussel sprouts. I still like brussel sprouts and butter the best.
One of the best Brussels recipes I have tried. An interesting recipe without the Sprouts being overpowered.
Best brussels sprouts we have ever tasted! Cooked to perfection!!!
These were fabulous! The only thing I did was to adjust the ingredients based on a 2 lb. bag of Brussels Sprouts because that's what I had. Yum, Yum, Yum! These went so fast that I didn't even get a picture! No problem, I'll be making these again for sure! Thanks for the terrific recipe. No need to change a thing. Very Tasty.....
These were easy and absolutely fabulous. Even my 3 year old ate them. Thank you for the recipe William.
These were good, and easy to make. Watch them in the broiler, though. My burned quickly.
Very good. Throw a littile butter in the pot while they are boiling.
Not too shabby. Needed just a little something tho.
WOW!! Honestly, I love brussels sprouts and I've tried a million recipes, but I have never made such a great recipe that everyone loves (even my picky husband)!!! The only thing I did different this last time (for a special occasion) was to add a little extra butter to coat the sprouts after boiling them. And I did not double, but definitly added a little extra to step 4. Make sure that they are a little more than golden brown after broiling and you will have people begging for the recipe. Thanks William! I am from a family of chefs so this put me ahead last christmas!!!
I'm giving this a 3 simply so I can meet somewhere in the middle. Despite what others had said about non-likers of brussels sprouts even liking these, I loathed them, however, my husband, who is a liker of these little guys, loved this recipe. All in all, apparently a great way to prepare this veggie for likers/lovers of brussels sprouts...not so much for those not fond of them.
outstanding..made fresh bread crumbs in blender
whole family loved it!
These were delicious. I followed the recipe except I baked them instead of putting them under the broiler because I was baking other things. Next time I'll take the time to fire up the broiler for a few minutes. I think that would have made a much nicer crust on top.
I enjoyed that this recipe added a little bit of texture to the brussel sprouts. I paired it with the broiled parmesan tilapia recipe from this site - delicious combo!
This was pretty good. You must like brussel sprouts. I doubt you could fool a person who didn't like sprouts already into liking them. This was good and we enjoyed it
This was a new addition to our Thanksgiving dinner. Everyone raved about the brussels. Even those who don't usually like them were impressed. This will be a big family dinner keeper!
This recipe was great! This recipe really makes the most out of brussel sprouts and cuts down on some of the bitterness. The only thing that I changed was the butter. I melted 2 tablespoons of Brummel & Brown to mix with the breadcrumb mixture. I also used no-calorie spray butter to spray over the brussel sprouts. This cut back on calories and I thought that they still tasted fabulous!
I saw this recipe a while back and couldn't believe breading would work on Brussels sprouts. I finally gave in and tried it and let me say...YUM!! The Parmesan cheese really makes this. My super-finicky six year old tried one; hated it. But my husband and somewhat-finicky teen LOVED it! The only thing I did different was to cut them in half. I'm a big fan of Brussels sprouts and these will appear on my table frequently!
I have never really cared for Brussels Sprouts (my mom always called them Martian Heads), but my husband loves them. When I made this dish tonight, he said they were the best he has ever had. I substituted Italian-spiced pre-made bread crumbs and therefore eliminated the seasoned salt, and boiled the sprouts for 5 minutes (not 6), and reduced the butter by half. And even I loved them! I'll make them for the Thanksgiving table.
These were really really good! It's my first time eating brussel sprouts. Made them for Christmas dinner and everyone loved them.
This was a very good way to dress up brussels sprouts for people who don't really like them. Personally, I eat them plain, but this recipe was a nice change.
This is a really good recipe. I made them for over 40 people, today. I used frozen brussel sprouts and they came out terrific. Everyone loved them. Thanks for sharing.
This is a very easy recipe to prepare. My family really enjoyed this dish, and we're not great lovers of brussel sprouts! I will make this one again.
I love Brussels Sprouts but it's actually quite easy to ruin them. This recipe manages to enhance the flavor without overpowering it. We've made this several times already and it has become a favorite.
My go-to recipe for brussels. Delicious!
Couldn't get any fresh sprouts, but boiled frozen sprouts for 4-5 minutes, then made as written. I thought they were very good (but I could have eaten the topping all by itself). It's definitely not the brussell sprouts I remember as a kid.
My husband really liked this recipe. We dont have brussels sprouts often because of the bitter taste but with this recipe we didnt notice it. We will make this one again maybe next time I'll add some baby carrots.
Absolutely the best brussel sprout recipe I've ever tried. I always get rave reviews and requests for this recipe. Thanks!!
really, really good. only thing i did different was to double the crumb mixture. be sure to watch carefully b/c it browns quickly - or sit casserole dish on low rack of oven.
These were a huge hit at Thanksgiving. They cooked perfectly, stil firm but tender. I used Italian bread crumbs. I accidently burned them when broiling, but then just pulled off the outer burned leaves and nobody could tell.
This brussels sprouts recipe was a wonderful change-up from the plain recipes. I used frozen sprouts and they were very flavorful not bitter. My husband and 9 year old rated them perfect. I will definetly make these again.
pretty good, if you like brussels sprouts. wasn't overly impressed.
DH and I are not brussel sprouts fans but for budget and variety I try to eat seasonly & they are one of the few cheap greens at the moment (midwinter NZ) This is a fantastic recipe makes them edible - still tastes like bussel sprouts though.
Everyone in the family loved this - even the 3 and 5 year olds!! I make it pretty much as written, though I'm not careful with the measurements. Turns out fine every time.
Wow! These were awesome! The only change that I made was that I used a clove of garlic rather than garlic salt. Next time I would cut the Brussel sprouts in half so that they could soak up more of the bread crumb mixture. I will definitely make this again.
These were "okay". We still preferred the "Roasted Brussel Sprouts" from Allrecipes the best. Might try it again and just cook them similar to the other recipe. The breading and cheese went well with the taste of the sprouts.
These were 'out of this world'. I followed whats his faces advice and steamed them instead of boiling. Have made these a few times now and once in a hurry I fried them in butter after coating them. This was a nice change also, added a crisp coating.
I love brussels sprouts and this only made them better! My husband isn't a big brussels sprouts fan, but enjoyed these.
Okay but not spectacular. I love brussels sprouts anyway they come to the table, but this didn't win over my reluctant eaters. Stick with simple roasted sprouts--tastier and saves time and money
Made this for Christmas, and it was easy and tasty.
This is a fantastic way to prepare Brussels sprouts. I cooked them in a little chicken broth till tender, then added a few splashes of soy sauce along with the butter, as suggested by an earlier review. The topping is delicious and the soy sauce adds a nice dimension to the flavor of the sprouts themselves. My children--who are NOT fans of this vegetable--each had an extra helping. Pretty impressive! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Never had anything quite like them - great!
Wonderful, my daughter hates brussel sprouts but i convinced her to try and she loved it. Thanks for sharing!
Loved these. Made exactly as stated. Thanks William
Brussels sprouts are one of my favorite vegetables and I was a bit disappointed. I expected something more unique and flavorful.
Wow, very good! I had about 2 feet of sprouts on the stalk from my CSA, so I don't know how many pounds that was. They took more like 15 minutes to boil to tender, however, and they were still al dente. I followed the rest of the ingredients exactly, with the exception of 1/2 the pepper (I only used 1/8 tsp). DH, my 5 YO son, and I loved them. My 3 YO daughter was not impressed. :) I will do these again! Until a few weeks ago I didn't even know I liked brussels sprouts!
These were delicious! Even with a little too much pepper, they were wonderful.
These are really good!! Even if you don't like brussels sprouts try them!!
Very tasty! Even my mother that says she doesn't really care for brussel sprouts liked it. She not only ate it but asked if I could give her the recipe.
Four starts for the quality plus a bonus star for ease of preparation! I found it works better by drizzling ALL the butter on the sprouts in step 3 and then mixing the dry ingredients with no butter in step 4 before sprinkling over the sprouts, followed by a light tossing before placing under the broiler. Very tasty.
Brussels Sprouts are one of my most favorite vegetables, so of course I had to try this. I only use fresh, never frozen (ick... too mushy) and I prefer to steam them in my veggie steamer. Very tasty indeed! I really loved the effect the broiling had on the sprouts - browned, almost beginning to char. That's probably my oven, since it started to do that even at 4 minutes. I've got a keeper with this recipe! Thank you!
WONDERFUL recipe!!! So yummy! I first boiled them in chicken broth, then doubled the amount of cheese/breading mixture and it came out perfect! Even non-loving brussels sprout eaters raved about it! Must try! Thanks for the recipe.
Good change of pace from my usual brussel sprout cooking...which is the steaming method, then I add butter, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper (all to taste, don't really measure ;o) To change this one up, toss steamed sprouts in Dijon mustard and omit the butter, then top with seasoned Panko crumbs and broil.
Very good!
quick, easy, tasty, nutritious side dish. an excellent way to serve brussel sprouts. i cut them into quarters before i cooked them and it made excellent bite sizes.
We love this and make it frequently. this is one of the best recipes ever.
Even the kids ate these up like candy! Great recipe, easy to make, and little prep time!
this is my new go-to recipe for brussels sprouts! this would be a great way to turn someone on to B.Sprouts for the first time. i seriously couldn't stop eating them. i did not change much. i did not boil them for a full 6 minutes, because i like my veggies pretty under-done. i also used Panko Japanese Breadcrumbs instead of regular breadcrumbs. i wish the topping had a way of sticking better, but i cooked them in a very low-sided pyrex that was JUST big enough to hold them in a single layer, and that seemed to contain the topping well enough for me. i am fine with some topping falling off, because it gives me a chance for sneak-munching the fallen crumbs from the pan when i am supposed to be cleaning up. after this one, brussels sprouts have replaced broccoli as my favorite veggie.
So easy and quick ! I cooked the sprouts cut in quarters, directly in a frying pan with the butter and one glass of salted water - 6-8 minutes. When no water left, added the parmesan cheese, garlic croûtons, NO GARLIC and lots of lemon pepper. Serve hot !
Super yummy! Made the recipe exactly as written.
The topping was excellent, will use it with other veggies.
These were very good and so easy. I followed the recipe exactly. My husband had 2 helpings - and I've never seen him eat brussels sprouts before.
This recipe was delicious! In my opinion it is the only way to eat brussel sprouts.
These were good, though the added ingredients imparted only a mild addition to the overall flavor of the dish. Overall they were enjoyed by the kids and adults in the family and I will make these again.
This is an excellent recipe. To get better coverage of the bread crumb mixture, I tossed the sprouts in the melted butter and then into a bag filled with the crumb mix. Love this recipe!
This was delicious and very easy to prepare. I used frozen brussel sprouts, which I cooked in the microwave for about 5 minutes. Then, I made a mistake and poured all the butter over the sprouts, instead of reserving some of it. After I realized what I had done, I just sprinkled the dry mixture over the top and stirred it in, then cooked in the oven set to "broil" for about 5 minutes, stirring once. The result was great! My daughter raved about them, but she loves sprouts anyway they are prepared. My husband says he hates brussel sprouts, but even he ate these!
I made this exactly as the recipe says, except I used a parmesan garlic butter spread I have. This was an awesome way to do something different with Brussels Sprouts! We have them at least once every other week, so I needed a little shake up...and this was exactly it!
This was super good. I quartered them, but did everything else exactly. Very tasty!!
Simple and Excellent!
