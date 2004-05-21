Breaded Brussels Sprouts

I usually don't consider brussel sprouts my favorite vegetable because they have a bitter flavor and after-taste. However, I decided to give this receipe a try due to the previous reviews. I have to admit, it really dresses up the sprouts and improves the flavor! The crumb topping is really yummy and masks the bitter taste. Great recipe and even my picky husband liked it! If you have kids, this is a great way to get them to eat veggies that they normally don't like. As for the the previous reviewer CHADERINKAIA who said, "would not reccomend, unless you are absolutely a brussel sprout fan" ... I think that's a given. No matter how much you dress up a food, it's still going to have some of its original flavor. If you hate brussel sprouts, don't make this dish because it'll still taste like brussel sprouts! Duh! It doesn't matter how much merlot wine sauce you put on dog food, it will still taste like dog food.

