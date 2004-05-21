Breaded Brussels Sprouts

This is an excellent recipe for Xmas dinner and is very simple to prepare. This recipe is from my cookbook, From Uncle Bill's Kitchen.

Recipe by William Uncle Bill Anatooskin

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
37 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Wash and trim Brussels sprouts. Cut an "X" about 1/8 inch deep in the stem of the sprouts (this helps cook the sprouts more evenly and quickly).

  • In a medium-size pot, cover Brussels sprouts with water; add 1 teaspoon salt and bring to boil. Cover and simmer for 6 minutes or until tender; drain. Be careful not to overcook sprouts.

  • Place sprouts in a small casserole dish. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of melted butter over the sprouts and mix well to coat.

  • Combine Parmesan cheese, dried bread crumbs, garlic powder, black pepper, seasoning salt, and remaining butter and mix well; sprinkle mixture over sprouts.

  • Heat sprouts under broiler (about 4 inches away from heat) for about 5 minutes or until crumb mixture is lightly browned. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 17.5mg; sodium 444.2mg. Full Nutrition
