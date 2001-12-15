Gumdrop Cookies I

4.4
5 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A special cookie for the holidays, with spiced gumdrops, raisins and walnuts. For best results, be sure to pick out the black gumdrops.

Recipe by Carol Gutt

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the brown sugar and shortening. Stir in the egg and buttermilk. Stir together the flour, baking soda and salt, add to the creamed mixture, mix until well blended. Stir in the chopped gumdrops, walnuts and raisins. Cover bowl, and chill for at least 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Drop cookies by rounded teaspoonfuls 2 inches apart onto an unprepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool for 2 minutes on baking sheets before removing to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 10.5mg; sodium 117.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022