Gumdrop Cookies I
A special cookie for the holidays, with spiced gumdrops, raisins and walnuts. For best results, be sure to pick out the black gumdrops.
Very good...I had to put them in the freezer to make sure any were left for guests.Read More
Is this a joke? 400 degrees is WAY too high....all cookies burned at only 8 minutes. No flavor despite the gumdrops.Read More
This is the one I remember the lady who made them soaked her gumdrops(no blask ones as stated)overnight in Mogan David wine before adding to the mixture they were divine
Glad I found this recipe, I lost the cookbook it was in during our move.
