Caldo De Res (Beef Soup)

This is a traditional Mexican home recipe for beef soup (Caldo De Res). Without the meat it is also delicious as a vegetarian soup. Serve with French rolls or corn tortillas and your favorite salsa.

By Alex Trejo

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot over low heat combine the beef, tomato, potatoes, onion, carrots, cabbage, garlic, 5 teaspoons cilantro, salt and cumin. Add water to cover and stir well. Cover and simmer for 2 hours.

  • Remove lid, stir, and simmer for another hour with lid off. Serve hot. Just before eating, squeeze in fresh lime juice to taste and sprinkle with remaining cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 28.3g; carbohydrates 36.5g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 49.9mg; sodium 1880.6mg. Full Nutrition
