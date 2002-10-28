Caldo De Res (Beef Soup)
This is a traditional Mexican home recipe for beef soup (Caldo De Res). Without the meat it is also delicious as a vegetarian soup. Serve with French rolls or corn tortillas and your favorite salsa.
This receipe was an excellent basic. However being Mexican American, I changed it up a bit. I used Ox Tails(med pckg/4) and added some Stew meat which worked grate. I used small whole cabbage,calabas,carrots,onion,small red potatoes, tomatoes and I cooked meat first for 45min(alone) then I added the vegtables and continued to cook for 1 more hour; This receipe throw it all in at once, vegtable like cabbage and potato/carrots will break apart if cooked to much. All it all it came out well, my husband loved it!! I do believe its better than his Moms!! PS.. he's asked me to make it again. oh!! I also added just a few shakes of TONY CHECERIES seasoning for flavor; and Use Limes when served to squeeze on top.Read More
if you put beef,tomatoes,cabagge,onios,potatoes at the same time your vegetables will over cook cook your beef first when is half way cooked add your potatoes,carrots,chayote,onions when the potatoes are almost ready add the cabbage and italian squash and cilantro please leave the cumin out becuse it will give a taste of texmex and this is a mexican recepitRead More
This is delicious. My girlfriend loved it. I only made a couple of changes: I cubed the beef and browned it with onions before adding beef broth and canned, diced tomatoes. I let that simmer for about 45 minutes before adding the rest of the ingredients. I used 1 piece of star anise to layer the flavor the broth, and threw in some green bell pepper I had left over. Good stuff!
I love this soup. It is soo good. My favorite mexican restaurant serves a caldo de res that I love, and I have been looking for a recipe to duplicate it at home and this is very close. I add slices of corn on the cob and large chunks of zucchini to make it like theirs and serve it with fresh lime, mexican rice (put a few spoonfuls of rice and salsa in your soup! awesome) Great recipe! Thank you!
I put everything in a crockpot and let it cook all day on low and it was delicious. No beef shanks at the market that day, but I used an inexpensive piece of beef with a bone in it (I think it was a beef chuck roast). I thought it important to use a piece of beef with a bone in it, and I really do think it enriched the broth. It was GOOD!!
This was pretty good. Almost as good as my Dad made when I was growing up (he was from Mexico). I added corn on the cob and zucchini because that's how I always had it.
I love this soup. I added fresn corn on the cob and ground peppercon. I reminds me of the "caldos" my grandma used to make.
This was wonderful! My husband cooked this up when we all felt in the mood to sip soup in front of the fireplace and watch the World Series. So savory and delicious! It filled the house with the aroma of spices and beef. The lime adds a sour tang and reminds me of Thai hot-and-sour soup. I steamed some fresh tortillas on a rack above the simmering soup. Thank you for the recipe. We'll make this often.
I love this recipe. It tasted just like my grandma's!
I followed exact recipe and it came out delicious. No changes needed.
This soup came out okay after adding LOTS of salt and five beef boullion cubes. Before I added this it tasted like stale water. I followed the directions except for reducing the cilantro to 3 teaspoons so I don't know why it was so bland. It was not quite the caldo my Mexican boyfriend was hoping for but we still enjoyed it.
I haven't had this soup since I was a little girl. I made it and it was delicious! Just don't forget the lime! It's a very important ingredient. I didn't use the exact meat it called for. I actually used 2 lbs of beef meat chopped and it was delicious. Husband loved it! I also took the advice someone else gave-let the meat boil some before you add the rest of the vegetables. And I also didn't measure it exactly as the recipe says.
This was delicious!!! I used canned diced tomatoes and it turned out great. Thank you and God bless!
Loved this recipe and so did my husband. We use beef stew meat. This is definitely one of our favorites.
I never cook; ever! But moving away from my hometown where this type of food is common place, I was forced to either try cooking or going without. So I tried this recipe. If a non-cook like myself can hit a home-run with this recipe, anyone can. THIS WAS AWESOME. Tried it for the first time 3 weeks ago. Have made it ever week since. EXCELLENT!
My husband and I just finished feasting on this soup. It truly is the best I have made,I followed the recipe except I used beef neck bones(just like my grandma used to do). I cooked the bones for about 35 min then added all the veggies except the cabbage,I added it about 20 min before serving. The lime juice is the key ingredient to make this super special. I sucked on the neck bones,like grandma did. Does that gross you out,too bad,don't knock it til you've tried it.
this was not the best i have had or made before. there was not enough flavor. i would add some broth and more seasoning to give it the flavor it was missing.
This came out very good.... my husband loves this and so did my kids! definetly gonna make it again....
It turned out to be the best beef soup that I've ever made. My husband loves it & even told his mother about it..wow.. Thank you!
this is awesome! thanks for the recipe.
can't wait to try this, looks (from the picture) just like the Caldo we enjoy at a local Mexican restaurant.
This is so hearty and delicious! It reminds me of the mom and pop authentic restaurants in Houston. I like to throw everything in a slow cooker on low for 8 hours. The cumin and cilantro are a must.
Good base. I make mine w/1-2 tsps of adobe spice, 1/2 tsp of oregano, lemon grass, and a whole lemon squeezed in and throw the rind in as well. I also always use a soup beef bone. I also let the spices & meat cook for about 30-45 minutes before adding the veggies.
Excellent, tasty, and inexpensive recipe. This is my new comfort soup-instead of chicken noodle!
Very good I added onion salt and some additional spices, the cilantro is excellent in this soup!
Made this last night and the entire family loved it. This is a great base that can be adjusted to one's own taste or savored just the way it is. A keeper for sure. Allow for a lot of prep time. Took me about 45 minutes to assemble.
this is delicious. The only addition I did which I like real well is I cut corn on the cob in half and cooked it in the soup as well.
This was great!!! Tastes just like my favorite Caldo at my favorite restaurant.
Perfect!! My husband is Mexican and his family made this soup for us on one of our visits. I have been trying to make something like this ever since but never got it quite right. This is exactly the recipe I needed. Thank you.
The caldo de res is very good, but I didn't cook it for as long I didn't want my veggies to get too soft.The taste was great and just like my mom makes it........ : )
Simply delicious!!!
wow excellent recipe but i totally agree with some of the other reviews LEAVE THE CUMIN OUT, also for a real mexican taste OX TAIL makes the difference...... my parents make it like this all the time my dad claims it's even more nutritious..... who knows? but it is definately more delicious! ooooooohhhhhh also before i forget the lime juice is optional i like mine sans, thanx for the recipe!
Pretty good. Really close to my favorite place's Caldo.
Like others, we made some changes to the recipe--adding zucchini and decreasing amount of cilantro. Soup tastes just like soup from my wife's favorite Mexican restraunt in Santa Fe! Wonderful!
Love this soup. Simple to make, and tastes great. I added some dried habenero chilis to make it spicy (3 is too many for most people). Next time I make it, I will only put in 1-2.
My husband who is Mexican loved this receipe. I did add corn and my husband suggested that next time I add kidney beans. As an American I thought this soup was just too weird. I did eat the corn and that was about it. Also the meat I used was baby back ribs due didn't have beef shank. So mixed review. My husband loved it and I didn't really like it.
Very, very good and super easy to make! I'll definitely be keeping a copy of this in my recipe box. Thank you!
teriffic recipe ! best part of this dish , you can add whatever like. I add always add large elbow noodles when the cabbage goes in. if I don't forget to buy it.
This recipe is a great basis for a soup and it allows the cook to add their own twist. I used precut beef cubes which I browned with the garlic and onion before i added the rest of the veg. I used chicken and beef boullion and added the cabbage at the end. It turned out delicious and I think the leftovers will taste even better tomorrow.
We loved this soup. Had to substitute 2 beef short ribs for shank and added one pound lean stew meat.Cooked one can of beef broth soup and meat in crock pot until meat was tender. Added seasonings and veggies (subbed 1 can chopped tomatoes and baby carrots) and continued to cook until veggies were done. Squeezing lime juice over soup in bowls is the South Texas way of serving caldo. Makes the soup !
I made this without the cabbage and it was great! I'll try it with cabbage the next time I make it.
i increased the recipe for 12. and froze the rest.freezes very well. i'm a newlywed and cannot cook. my husband was amazed. thanks alex trejo.
This recipe was fantastic! I added a bit more cumin & added corn on the cob (i cut them in smaller pieces)also, I only used half of the cabbage it called for. This was a BIG hit with my husband who's Mexican....he said it was better than his MOM'S.
I have to confess that I haven't tried this recipe, but it sounds good! I also haven't read all of the reviews, so somebody may have already suggested this: after serving, add in some sliced bananas! Trust me; it's soooo good! The combination of the sweetness of the fruit with the saltiness of the soup is fantastic! My dad is from southern Mexico, and that's how he ate it down there. Oh! And some sliced avocado doesn't hurt, either. I agree with one of the reviewers on here: don't add cumin.
Yummy, I did wait to put veggies until half way of the cooking process. I did add fresh corn on the cob and zucchini just as my grandmother did back in the day. I also added a few cilantro cubes by Knorr. I think the beef shank is the key as using it adds flavor to the broth ( you can add a few beef boullion cubes to it as well)cut off extra meat around shank prior to boiling, I also added extra beef stew meat and served with fresh corn tortillas (dipping them in broth is a tasty must). I doubled receipe for leftovers, my 14 year old son who does not eat leftovers ate it next day and said it tasted better second day lol...
Very good, I would make this again.
Cooked this caldo up for my kiddos on a cold day and they loved it! I didn't even get a complaint about the veggies! Will definitely make this again!
Was just okay. Will not make again......No enough flavor for me.
This is one of the best soups I have ever had! AMAZING!!
I thought it was ok. I'm not in a hurry to make it again, though.
Perfect!! I just added Zucchini.
Really good caldo! A few changes. I browned the stew meat first then added it to the broth that has already been simmering (with veggies) - oh I also add corn on the Cobb. I add kale instead of cabbage about 15 minutes before serving. It's great over rice and one of my favorite comfort foods. Pepper and/or sea salt adds more flavor. Very similar to and reminds me of Beef Nilaga (Filipino beef soup).
To the folks that offered their suggestions etc... Remember, this is a slow cooker or crock-pot recipe. A slow cooker is a temperamental creature and has to be dealt with differently than your standard pot on the top of stove recipe. For one, the meat cooks fast! For two, the vegetables cook slow. I tried this recipe and because they claimed to know more because they might've grown up with the recipe, I followed some of the suggestions. End result; overcooked meat with way undercooked vegetables. I also can't understand how the original writer cooked the recipe in three hours with a slow cooker? Next time I will go with another's suggestion and cook the mix, all of it in at one time, for 8-10 hours on low.
This is very low calorie soup, but not very flavorful. If I were to make it again, I would use beef broth instead of water for sure. And cut the meat up before it cooks just to make things easier.
I made to for my husband and he loved it! and he's a true mexican from south texas. If you grew up with this soup you must try this recipe it taste like home.
mmm good stuff it is really good yeah we like it it was great!
I made this recipe exactly as written except for the cooking time, which I reduced to two hours instead of three. What a wonderful soup! I have enjoyed it as leftovers especially, since the flavors have time to mix. Excellent with tortilla chips and salsa. And don't leave out the lime juice! It adds just the right kick. This is a keeper! Fast, easy, inexpensive, and delicious!
This was a tasty beef soup. I followed another rater's method of putting all ingredients into a crock pot and cooking it over night. Next time, I'll add the cilantro right before serving, as I could not taste it at all after 12 hours in the crock pot. I skimmed the fat off of the surface before serving.
This soup was just okay. I added a lot more cilantro at the end and that really added a lot of flavor. Although the recipe says it only makes 4 servings, I made it exactly as it is written and it made about 8-10 servings! My husband didn't care for it so I have a LOT of leftovers to eat...
It was ok. It wasn't like the caldo @ my favorite resturant. I didn't have any soup bones for it. It is a good soup if you have wrestlers that are trying to cut weight. I will try it again and use soup bones rather than just meat.
My mother always told me that you should start the meat & water boiling first and skim off the blood scrum that comes from the beef then start adding the vegetables, etc. I also use vegetable stock along with the water and pureed can tomatoes instead of fresh, plus corn & calvaza squash. NOM, NOM.
I made this just as the recipe is written, so delicious.. Although the total time was half of that noted on here.
I loved it. I did make some modifications according to my taste like using 32 oz of beef broth and water enough to cover all good :) I also added some adobo and I cooked it on low in crockpot for 4 1/2 hrs. Also cut up the meat at the end... :) super yummy, my 1 1/2 year old loved it too.
I used beef short ribs (with bones) instead of the beef shanks because that's what my mom usually uses. This is what I did: 1) boil water 2) add meat and let it come to a boil 3) blend the garlic cloves, a piece of the onion, and salt and add to the pot 4) Towards the end, I added potatoes, chayote, and corn. I omitted the cumin, tomato, and cabbage because that's not how I grew up eating it. I omitted the carrots because I don't really care for them in my soup. For the leftovers, I plan on boiling some chile guillo, blend it, strain it, and add it to the soup for a different flavor, but yet still delicious. If I want it spicy, I will also boil some chile de arbol along with the chile guillo.
Especially hearty soup that hit the spot on a good, rainy weekend. Served several meals and froze the remainder.
amazing...family requests it time and time again
My boyfriend and I made this for dinner! Tastes almost as good as my mothers recipe. Instead of putting everything in all at once, I took my time to cook the beef shank first for about 25 minutes, then I started to put in the vegetables; starting with the carrots and potatoes since those take longer to soften. I also threw in some corn on the cob pieces. Came out delicioso!!
no changes and I will make it again!
Substituted oxtail for the meat! The family loves it!
Smells great! I added a lot of changes though and it's still cooking. I added fresh corn on the cob, and instead of getting cabbage, I got a bag of already made coleslaw and added that along with a bag of shredded carrots. I used cayenne pepper instead of cumin. And I added shell pasta. :) I also used beef broth instead of water. I used beef neck bones with a little under a pound of meat between all three bones. I know those can impart some awesome flavor! I knew it wouldn't make enough for the amount of soup I made though, so I also added some beef tips. :) Will let you know how it turns out.
When my wife and I made this I was unable to find beef shank. We substituted stew meat and two marrow bones. We also substituted half the water with homemade beef stock. The result was wonderful! The lime juice and cilantro really gave it a nice pop (as did the cayenne pepper We added!).
This came out fantastic,i grew up on the mexico border and was yearning for some authentic mexican food,i used the serving size changer to 10, and im never one for using measuring spoons,just add here and there,,i made this for friends last night,,they couldnt stop eating, thanks alex
Added a dollop of sour cream before serving - delicious!
mmmm so good...that's what my husband said, LOL! I followed the above instructions and ingredients but added 2 corn on the cob and 2 large zuchinnis. I also used 2 pounds instead of 1 pound and seem not like not enough meat, will add more meat next time and add veggies half way through cooking so they won't overcook. Will definately make this again, yum.
Wonderful!
Wow! Can't believe how good this soup tastes. Added star anise (suggested by another person that made this), Pinot because I had a small amount left over and Muir Glen organic diced tomatoes fire roasted w/medium green chilies. Gave it a little "kick"
Vegan approach : sautéed the veggies in a little oil with the salt and garlic. Added a jalapeño. After about 5-10 mins of stirring I added water to coat and did a quick boil and simmer for about 10 mins. Everything is well cooked and well seasoned. Squeeze the lime in last minute. Yummy
Great recipe, I did add more vegetables like yucca aka casava and instead on a can of tomatoes I diced them and used a can of “pato sauce”.
This dish is rich and flavorful but don't put in your veggies at the beginning. Wait until the last 30 minutes or so for this. Also, I add garbanzo beans in with the meat and corn as it's done on traditional Mexican recipes and it makes it that much more delicious!
I used the beef shanks but found them to be too fatty. I will try it again using oxtail or cubed beef for stew. Omitted the cilantro and used fresh Italian parsley as our family doesn't like cilantro.
This is great, I try it when someone at home has a bad belly, but instead of cumin I add a bit of fresh spearmint and just a handfull of rise. It works wonders.
Made this yesterday, so good! The only thing I did different was to use stew meat and zucchini, also added 2 beef bullion cubes the last hour. My husband who is not a soup eater, loved it!!
Great easy tasty recipe . Made it for Mother's Day for my mother and law and she's been eating it since arrived ??????
Made as it. Just what I was looking for.
Great recipe. I added 1 corn broken into pieces. Next time I’ll add a squash too. I used my Instant Pot and did 60 minutes pressure. Natural release. It was perfect. The beef was falling apart. Yum!!!!!
Followed recipe and my family loved it
I just added corn and zucchini and it tasted like home. This Seattleite was missing home and this recipe was spot on. thank you!
