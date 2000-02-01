Gingerbread Cookies II

338 Ratings
  • 5 143
  • 4 71
  • 3 27
  • 2 29
  • 1 68

This is the BEST recipe for gingerbread cookies I have ever tasted. It looks complicated, but isn't. I have used this recipe for many years and always get compliments on it.

By Kim

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
23 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
3 hrs 28 mins
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
72
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift together the flour, baking powder, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the shortening, molasses, brown sugar, water, egg, and vanilla until smooth. Gradually stir in the dry ingredients, until they are completely absorbed. Divide dough into 3 pieces, pat down to 1 1/2 inch thickness, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut into desired shapes with cookie cutters. Place cookies 1 inch apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. When the cookies are done, they will look dry, but still be soft to the touch. Remove from the baking sheet to cool on wire racks. When cool, the cookies can be frosted with the icing of your choice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 3g; cholesterol 2.6mg; sodium 24.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022