Gingerbread Cookies II

This recipe is excellent, i don't know what the others are talking about. I have three points to make to the people who have been having problems: 1) Chilling the dough is extremely important, you are using melted butter which is essential for the texture, you must 'set' the dough in the fridge and it will be very easy to work. 2) pet peeve: stop complaining about the flavour of recipe's like this. Adjust the spices! amount of spiciness is a personal preference and should not have bearing on the quality of the recipe when baking. 3) Do not overbake, bake until just dry. If the edges start to become brown you have gone too far. I added a few tablespoons of B&B to mine, baked them in small rounds and dusted them with powdered sugar when they cooled. They were beautiful!