German Anise Christmas Cookies (Springerle)

This are an old favorite made during holidays. They are very crisp, almost hard; good dunking cookies

By MARBALET

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
2 to 3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift together the flour and baking powder, set aside. In a large bowl, whip the eggs and sugar until thick and light. Stir in the lemon zest and ground anise. Add the flour mixture, mix well. Cover and chill dough for about an hour.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to 1/2 inch thickness. Traditionally, you would roll over the dough with a springerle rolling pin, but the dough can be cut into small shapes of any kind. Place cookies 1/2 inch apart on baking sheets, sprinkle with anise seed and leave out uncovered, overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake cookies for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 0.8g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 21.8mg. Full Nutrition
