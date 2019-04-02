Extra Easy Pumpkin Cookies

1 of 54

Rating: 5 stars Yes it is a "cakey" cookie. However if you want a firmer denser (less-cakelike) cookie substitute a stick of softened butter for the applesauce. While I do sub applesauce often b/c it lowers the fat content...it also changes the texture of baked goods creating a spongey texture. You can also do 1/4 c. applesauce 1/4 cup butter or oil. I increased the spices and added 1/2 tsp. of ginger too. A browned butter icing is yummy drizzled over tops. Just brown a bit of butter until it's nutty brown and beat in a bit of powdered sugar until it's your desired consistancy. Next time I make these I will sandwich them with marshmallow fluff beat with cream cheese. Excellent "fall" whoopie pies. Helpful (133)

Rating: 2 stars While very easy to make and a nice flavor I would call these individual cakes not cookies. The "cookies" don't spread out when they bake so the first pan took much longer to bake and came out in the exact "spoonful" shape they went in. Flattening them before baking helped with the second pan but still they came out airy light and very moist... just like cake. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is easy to make and was a big hit with my family! These cookies only lasted one night before they were gone! Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars These have a wonderful flavor and are a favorite with anyone. I also tried them with bananas in place of the pumpkin. Great!!!! Helpful (25)

Rating: 2 stars Eh...I agree with another reviewer - good flavor...but they're SOOO cakey. Much cakier than even cake-mix cookies. Things to know - the batter will not be very firm it's very hard to form the cookies. However they don't spread at all on the pan surprisingly enough. To avoid greasiness I used parchment paper instead of greasing the pans. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars For an easy delicious fall cookie these can't be beat! I used cinnamon applesauce for a little extra spice. Yummy! Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars Definitely a cake-like cookie but that is exactly what I would expect from a cookie made from a cake mix. Very good blend of flavors! I'm considering putting icing between pairs of them and making my own "cakesters" for the kids. I made these to use up a spice cake mix and they did not disappoint! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Great Cookies! The taste was wonderful the texture as said by others cakey. I used my cookie scoop to make them uniform in size and they were perfect. Will make these again. I take them all to work and everyone said this one was a keeper! Helpful (20)