Extra Easy Pumpkin Cookies

Rating: 4.3 stars
54 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 34
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2

These cookies are made from a cake mix, and very moist and full of flavor.

By chernobletink

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
23 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease two baking sheets.

    Advertisement

  • Beat the pumpkin, eggs, applesauce, and vanilla together in a large mixing bowl. Stir in the cake mix, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves until well blended and creamy. Drop by spoonfuls on prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in preheated oven until tops are firm when lightly touched, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool on racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 190.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (54)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Sweet Apron
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2009
Yes it is a "cakey" cookie. However if you want a firmer denser (less-cakelike) cookie substitute a stick of softened butter for the applesauce. While I do sub applesauce often b/c it lowers the fat content...it also changes the texture of baked goods creating a spongey texture. You can also do 1/4 c. applesauce 1/4 cup butter or oil. I increased the spices and added 1/2 tsp. of ginger too. A browned butter icing is yummy drizzled over tops. Just brown a bit of butter until it's nutty brown and beat in a bit of powdered sugar until it's your desired consistancy. Next time I make these I will sandwich them with marshmallow fluff beat with cream cheese. Excellent "fall" whoopie pies. Read More
Helpful
(133)

Most helpful critical review

Linda
Rating: 2 stars
11/23/2007
While very easy to make and a nice flavor I would call these individual cakes not cookies. The "cookies" don't spread out when they bake so the first pan took much longer to bake and came out in the exact "spoonful" shape they went in. Flattening them before baking helped with the second pan but still they came out airy light and very moist... just like cake. Read More
Helpful
(42)
54 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 34
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sweet Apron
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2009
Yes it is a "cakey" cookie. However if you want a firmer denser (less-cakelike) cookie substitute a stick of softened butter for the applesauce. While I do sub applesauce often b/c it lowers the fat content...it also changes the texture of baked goods creating a spongey texture. You can also do 1/4 c. applesauce 1/4 cup butter or oil. I increased the spices and added 1/2 tsp. of ginger too. A browned butter icing is yummy drizzled over tops. Just brown a bit of butter until it's nutty brown and beat in a bit of powdered sugar until it's your desired consistancy. Next time I make these I will sandwich them with marshmallow fluff beat with cream cheese. Excellent "fall" whoopie pies. Read More
Helpful
(133)
Linda
Rating: 2 stars
11/23/2007
While very easy to make and a nice flavor I would call these individual cakes not cookies. The "cookies" don't spread out when they bake so the first pan took much longer to bake and came out in the exact "spoonful" shape they went in. Flattening them before baking helped with the second pan but still they came out airy light and very moist... just like cake. Read More
Helpful
(42)
ruthey
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2007
This recipe is easy to make and was a big hit with my family! These cookies only lasted one night before they were gone! Read More
Helpful
(32)
Advertisement
Sharyl
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2008
These have a wonderful flavor and are a favorite with anyone. I also tried them with bananas in place of the pumpkin. Great!!!! Read More
Helpful
(25)
YAYHOWFUN
Rating: 2 stars
10/28/2008
Eh...I agree with another reviewer - good flavor...but they're SOOO cakey. Much cakier than even cake-mix cookies. Things to know - the batter will not be very firm it's very hard to form the cookies. However they don't spread at all on the pan surprisingly enough. To avoid greasiness I used parchment paper instead of greasing the pans. Read More
Helpful
(23)
nanp719
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2008
For an easy delicious fall cookie these can't be beat! I used cinnamon applesauce for a little extra spice. Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(21)
Advertisement
KARYADAWN
Rating: 4 stars
03/02/2009
Definitely a cake-like cookie but that is exactly what I would expect from a cookie made from a cake mix. Very good blend of flavors! I'm considering putting icing between pairs of them and making my own "cakesters" for the kids. I made these to use up a spice cake mix and they did not disappoint! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Melanie S.
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2008
Great Cookies! The taste was wonderful the texture as said by others cakey. I used my cookie scoop to make them uniform in size and they were perfect. Will make these again. I take them all to work and everyone said this one was a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Kelly Fox
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2007
I love this it was easy and tasted great. Read More
Helpful
(18)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022