Carolyn's Holiday Fruit Bread

1 of 18

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful bread that's bursting with a delicious combination of fruits and nuts! I cut back on the applesauce a bit and added some fresh chopped apples. I also a struesel topping before popping it into the oven. I baked this in a 9x5 baking dish and it was done in about an hour. It smelled divine and tasted fabulous! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars I made muffins out of this recipe. I ground my oats down in my mini food processor for a finer texture. We don't care for walnuts so I used chopped pecans in it's place. I also soaked my raisins in unsweetened hot chai for 20 minutes before adding them to the muffin batter. (I assumed that black raisins were regular raisins mine were just organic) SUPER moist awesome texture and really flavorful. I got 12 largish muffins out of one recipe--350 for 20 minutes and they were perfect. I think these would be good with chopped apples thrown in and maybe a half teaspoon of nutmeg too. I'll make this again. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars YUMMY! I added a little candied fruit and it came out like a mini fruitcake, but not as heavy tasting. Much better than any storebought fruitcakes. And since I'm in the fruitcake-loving minority, it's an easy size recipe to fill the mini loaf pans. Thanks!! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect. Be sure your loaf pan is big enough as this makes a BIG loaf! Very moist; perfect with a little cream cheese on top. Will make again for sure. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Great tasting treat! I made 1/2 batch and put into two 2.5 x 5 in. foil pans. Gave one away and the lady who doesn't even like raisins loved this bread! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Very very good. Not too sweet and very moist! Definately would make it again. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This bread is just what I was looking for: fruit bread (or cake) with dried, not candied, fruit. I made just a few minor changes by using 1/3 cup butter and then added pureed prunes to make it 1/2 cup, and I added 1/2 cup each chopped dates and dried cranberries. It turned out rich, filling, and very tasty. And the aroma of the cloves was heavenly. I baked it in cupcake pans and the size and portion were just right. This is definitely a keeper! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I liked this bread as well. I did not add the sugar but added a ripe bananna instead. I also did not use any butter and added chopped dried apricots instead. It did not rise much maybe next time I will try more baking power/soda. Any tips? It is sweet enough dont need the sugar or fat in my diet. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Wow this was FANTASTIC! Moist and delicious! Will definitely save to my recipe box! Helpful (3)