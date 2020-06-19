Carolyn's Holiday Fruit Bread

Rating: 4.78 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an old Victorian recipe intended to use up all the uneaten canned fruit in the pantry. It's lovely around Christmas time, and always great for holiday gifts. If desired, frost with cream cheese frosting or a lemon glaze.

By Nicole

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 8x4 inch loaf pan.

  • Sift the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and cloves together in a large bowl. Stir in the oats. Beat the butter, sugar, and vanilla together in a mixing bowl until light and fluffy. Stir in the eggs until well blended. Mix in the applesauce, walnuts, and raisins. Stir in the flour mixture just until moistened. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a knife inserted in middle comes out clean, about 55 minutes. Take care not to overbake. Cool 5 minutes in pan before turning out on a rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 61.6mg; sodium 422mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (18)

Reviews:
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2011
I made muffins out of this recipe. I ground my oats down in my mini food processor for a finer texture. We don't care for walnuts so I used chopped pecans in it's place. I also soaked my raisins in unsweetened hot chai for 20 minutes before adding them to the muffin batter. (I assumed that black raisins were regular raisins mine were just organic) SUPER moist awesome texture and really flavorful. I got 12 largish muffins out of one recipe--350 for 20 minutes and they were perfect. I think these would be good with chopped apples thrown in and maybe a half teaspoon of nutmeg too. I'll make this again. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Laurie Pearsall
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2007
YUMMY! I added a little candied fruit and it came out like a mini fruitcake, but not as heavy tasting. Much better than any storebought fruitcakes. And since I'm in the fruitcake-loving minority, it's an easy size recipe to fill the mini loaf pans. Thanks!! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Jean Davidson LaCroix
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2007
Delicious! I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect. Be sure your loaf pan is big enough as this makes a BIG loaf! Very moist; perfect with a little cream cheese on top. Will make again for sure. Read More
Helpful
(11)
ICE
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2007
Great tasting treat! I made 1/2 batch and put into two 2.5 x 5 in. foil pans. Gave one away and the lady who doesn't even like raisins loved this bread! Read More
Helpful
(10)
BERNGIRL
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2007
Very very good. Not too sweet and very moist! Definately would make it again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
ALEXI54
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2008
This bread is just what I was looking for: fruit bread (or cake) with dried, not candied, fruit. I made just a few minor changes by using 1/3 cup butter and then added pureed prunes to make it 1/2 cup, and I added 1/2 cup each chopped dates and dried cranberries. It turned out rich, filling, and very tasty. And the aroma of the cloves was heavenly. I baked it in cupcake pans and the size and portion were just right. This is definitely a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Catherine Stump
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2009
I liked this bread as well. I did not add the sugar but added a ripe bananna instead. I also did not use any butter and added chopped dried apricots instead. It did not rise much maybe next time I will try more baking power/soda. Any tips? It is sweet enough dont need the sugar or fat in my diet. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Carolyn Ambrose
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2009
Wow this was FANTASTIC! Moist and delicious! Will definitely save to my recipe box! Read More
Helpful
(3)
