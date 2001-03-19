Cajun Dirty Rice

I made this tonight, and it was great! I served it with cornbread, and it was an awesome meal! I did made some changes, though. I halved the recipe because it was only for 2 people, but as other people suggested I doubled the amount of dirty rice mix (so in my case I used 1 box of the mix). Even with making only 1/2 the recipe, I still had plenty of rice leftover--it will make great lunches along with the leftover cornbread. The changes I made included adding some green and yellow bell peppers, as well as 3 cloves of crushed garlic. I also doubled the amount of tomatoes with chilis, as I like tomatoes and spicy food. Also, since I am a vegetarian, I used meatfree "ground beef" & spicy "sausage" (I use Morningstar Farms, which tastes so much like the real thing that no one believes it is vegetarian and totally meat free!). This was really good, and I will definitely be making this again!