Cajun Dirty Rice
One of our family's all-time favorites. Make it as spicy or mild as you please. It is hearty on a cold winter's night. If you are cooking for a crowd, this recipe can easily be doubled. Be sure to serve this with cornbread!
One of our family's all-time favorites. Make it as spicy or mild as you please. It is hearty on a cold winter's night. If you are cooking for a crowd, this recipe can easily be doubled. Be sure to serve this with cornbread!
I absolutely ADORE this recipe!! I double the recipe and take to parties. I usually cut back on the ground beef a little bit. When I double the recipe I usually only use 1 1/2 pounds ground beef. I also use one can milder Rotel and one can regular Rotel, so that it's not too spicy. I also recommend starting the onion with a little garlic before throwing in the meat...YUM!Read More
Being from South Louisiana, I have to say that this is more of a Jambalaya than a dirty rice, as there are no ground chicken livers in it and dirty rice does not usually contain sausage or beans. Will not make this againRead More
Being from South Louisiana, I have to say that this is more of a Jambalaya than a dirty rice, as there are no ground chicken livers in it and dirty rice does not usually contain sausage or beans. Will not make this again
I absolutely ADORE this recipe!! I double the recipe and take to parties. I usually cut back on the ground beef a little bit. When I double the recipe I usually only use 1 1/2 pounds ground beef. I also use one can milder Rotel and one can regular Rotel, so that it's not too spicy. I also recommend starting the onion with a little garlic before throwing in the meat...YUM!
I made this tonight, and it was great! I served it with cornbread, and it was an awesome meal! I did made some changes, though. I halved the recipe because it was only for 2 people, but as other people suggested I doubled the amount of dirty rice mix (so in my case I used 1 box of the mix). Even with making only 1/2 the recipe, I still had plenty of rice leftover--it will make great lunches along with the leftover cornbread. The changes I made included adding some green and yellow bell peppers, as well as 3 cloves of crushed garlic. I also doubled the amount of tomatoes with chilis, as I like tomatoes and spicy food. Also, since I am a vegetarian, I used meatfree "ground beef" & spicy "sausage" (I use Morningstar Farms, which tastes so much like the real thing that no one believes it is vegetarian and totally meat free!). This was really good, and I will definitely be making this again!
I used one pound ground beef and one pound hot pork sausage.I took this to a pot luck at work. Most of my co-works are from Lousiana, due to being so close to there. They are very picky when it comes to things claiming to be "Cajun" as most of them are. Here's a comparison, my heart sank when one of the LA co-works made home-made dirty rice. I figured mine would not be touched since it came from a 'box'. However, not true, this recipe was eaten up first before the original. However, I was informed true dirty rice uses chicken gizzards/liver. Not ground beef. But they loved it just the same. So I recommend this recipe. It's a good one! (I will leave out the tomatoes/green chili's next time - I just didn't like it and I did not add the beans either)
Great addition to my pre-Mardi Gras party. I cooked it in a crock pot to finish the rice and it was terrific. The flavors were great and not to spicy for non-cajun eaters.
This was an awesome dish. My boyfriend always adds tabasco to everything I make, but for this dish there was no need. I used hot sausages and hot chilies with the tomatoes. Next time I may tone it down, since I started to break a sweat while eating it. But it was very good.
This is soooooo good. We had a Fish Fry and I made this. Everyone raved about how good it was. I used Chicken Broth instead of water and the rice was very flavorful.
Great week-night dinner! Instead of 2 8-oz. boxes of rice mix, I used 1 12-oz. box. To cut down on fat content, I used 1 lb. of 96% lean ground beef & 1 lb. skinless chicken breast, chopped. When I browned the meat & onion, I seasoned w/ Emeril's Essence. I also used dark & light kidney beans
We loved this recipe, but had to make a couple of alterations. I used only 1 can of Kidney beans as that what all I had on hand. But, I am in agreeement with other viewers, one box of rice mix is not enough. It only makes dirty meat:)so i added another box and 2 more cups of water. Also I used Hot Pork Sausage in place of the beef sausage. It makes a whole lot and every one enjoyed it. Thanks for posting.
Used pork Italian sausage and red beans and topped it with cajun seasoning. Made a very tasty, filling dinner with enough leftovers for lunch the next two days.
This has awesome flavor, and it's quick and easy to make. The leftovers (if you have any) are even better. My husband took the leftovers to work and shared it with his buddies, and they all wanted the recipe.
Fantastic! I love cooking southern/cajun food from scratch, but let's face it, many of us don't have time to spend creating lavish meals. This is a wonderfully easy weekday supper that we really enjoyed. I'll definitely keep this one handy. It's like a cross between red beans & rice & jambalaya. My only changes were to use chicken broth instead of water and a liberal sprinkling of cajun seasoning in place of the salt and pepper. I also used turkey sausage (smoked) instead of ground, I wasn't clear on which type the recipe called for. Absolutely serve with a side of cornbread. Yum!
This was really good. This dish alone is a meal itself! Served with Colleen's Slow Cooker Jambalaya, corn on the cob, and Super Easy Mardi Gras King Cake.
I absolutely love this recipe! I took the suggestions of others and subsituted water with chicken broth. I used hot louisiana sausage links to give it more of a kick. This is a favorite for the company potluck and of course family!
I have made this several times now for different occasions. My whole family loves it, which is no small thing! It seems to reheat well if there are leftovers---I say "seems" because my children love it so much they fight over the leftovers and I have never actually had a chance to reheat and eat any for myself. Like other reviewers, I find that doubling the rice works very well for our taste. I also add sauted garlic and onions to the meat. I have used pork sausage(in addtion to the beef) but have found using mild Italian sausage to be the best combo for us. Some reviewers have critized that this is not truly "Dirty Rice"---maybe not, but it doesn't change the fact that it makes for some very good eating!
Wonderful...I did what others did....used two boxes of dirty rice and 4 cups of Chicken broth. I browned the hot pork sausage, cut up a lb of hot link sausage and dumped it all in the crockpot. Yes, it does smell weird when its cooking. After 4 hours.....great. Will make again. Dont add any extra salt....pretty salty. I did tweek it with some tabasco......
Great dish. I substituted a can of crushed tomatoes for the tomatoes with green chilies because I couldn't find them at my local grocery. It was lacking the spice from the chilies, however this was perfect for a group of kids who have picky tastes.
This is okay. Paula Dean's is much better.
good ingredients but this is not dirty rice
Made this for a group of friends and they scarfed it down!! I don't usually like spicy foods but this was WAY too good to not eat! I actually used 3 packages of rice and forgot to triple the rest of the parts of the recipe, but it was incredible. Everyone's been stopping by for the leftovers. DEFINITELY a keeper!
If you like cajun, you will love this! I made a few adjustments tho because I was actually looking for a red beans and rice recipe. I did not add ground beef, used yellow rice mix instead of dirty rice mix, and added bell and hot peppers. For the sausage I used andouille sausage (so good!!!!!). I also added a little bit of creole seasoning to taste.
I made this recipe for my son's birthday party and it was a big hit. I followed the suggestions for this recipe and made an extra box of dirty rice mix, otherwise, it would've been too much ground beef and sausage. Even my mother-in-law liked it and asked for the recipe! She's never asked for a recipe from me in 13 years, so that alone tells you how good this rice is!!
It taste quite good, although a little bland. I thickened it a little by adding okra and filè. Just a little cayenne, La Hot sauce, oregano, and 1 ground jalapeno rounded out the taste to make it actually taste cajun.
absolutely delicious! thank you for sharing. i made only some minor changes: i used kielbasa, added diced green peppers and minced garlic, and omitted the salt & pepper (only because i forgot to add it, but turns out that it didn't need any extra salt or pepper for my taste). i also cooked the ground beef and kielbasa separately so that they browned better. will definitely make again!
I followed the recipe except for using a 12 oz box of dirty rice and we loved it!! Will definitely make again!
delicioso! added some bell peppers just for fun. will make it again soon.
I made this for our church fellowship dinner and had tons of compliments. My hubby and I both loved it, too. We put in two more cups of rice than it called for, which seemed to work out better with the amount of meat the recipe calls for.
Excellant, I used 2 pkg of rice and added more of the Rotel tomatoes one with mild and one with hot. I took it to a church pot providence supper and it was the Hit
It was ok....nothing great..i used two boxes of mix as well, it was a ton of rice! I might make it again....
Great quick recipe!
Wonderful! This was perfect served as a main dish with cornbread, as suggested. My husband loved this, my kids said it was ok (they cleaned their plates!) and I too enjoyed this dish. I plan on making this again soon!
Not as spicy as I expected, colorful but a little bland....perhaps with some meat added to it.!
Yummy! I'd recommend the Louisiana Purchase brand of dirty rice. All natural, and no MSG! I did chicken broth instead of water, and one can of kidney beans was enough for us! Used half plain diced tomatoes and half diced tomatoes w/ chiles, since this was for the kids, too.
Soo good! I did use turkey sausage and ground turkey and than did a recipe for homemade dirty rice rice (was not hard) instead of the instant. Very flavorful and amazing ,will make again.
Easy, quick, and even my pickiest eater likes it. I spice it up by substituting chorizo for the beef sausage. Mmmm, just right! And absolutely do not forget the cornbread and a cold glass of milk!
This recipe was absolute a hit... Very tasteful my fiance loved it. Also fiance is suggesting to make it at a family gathering.. Great recipe will make again.
I loved this -- such comfort food. It smelled a little odd to me while it was cooking and that made me nervous. First bite told me I had nothing to fear. I changed the proportions around on this a bit since I had more ground beef and no sausage. I also made a double batch and froze half for later. When cooking the frozen one, I added a bit of tomato juice to the top , covered it with tin foil and baked for an hour and it came out fabulous. If people are looking for some variety in their cook & freeze repertoire, add this one.
I would say this recipe was not bad but definitely only average. I used chicken and andouille sausage and added cajun seasoning because the original recipe was not spicy enough. Definitely try it if you are looking for a nice, simple dirty rice but if you're looking for the real thing, make it from scratch!
good stuff! I left out beans, added garlic powder, and used chicken broth instead of water. Then I used it, along with refried beans and grated cheese as buritto filler in flour tottillas. The diced tomatoes with green chilis, topped off with fresh salsa made great beef & bean burittos!
I love this recipe! I didn't have any beef sausage; so, I used pork sausage. Oh, and I didn't want to pay for the Cajun Rice mix. I had Chef Bromh...'s Cajun spices. I used 1 1/2 TBLS in the mixture. I was so good. We'll definitely be eating this again soon!
I only used 1/3 lb of kielbasa instead if 1 lb and 1 can kidney beans instead of two. That was enough and it tasted great!
Loved it! I doubled the rice per other reviews and thought it was perfect. I almost halved the beans, but was glad I didn't. I was worried about the Rotel b/c I'm not a big tomato fan, but I couldn't even tell they were in there and the spiciness was perfect! It made enough to feed an army. Easily 8-10 servings. Great easy cajun recipe.
Very tasty dish. I did not have any sausage so I just used 1 lb ground beef, which was plenty meat. I used diced tomatoes to tame down the heat and used chili beans. It had just enough heat for me and I put it over brown rice for my little ones.
It was good. I used only 1/2 lb of ground bf and 1/2 lb pork sausage. I also omit the beans.
not much different then the boxed mixture of dirty rice and jambalaya. good though, but something was missing. i made it with 2 boxes like others suggested, but was too much for my family of 4 so i froze more than half of it.
Quite enjoyed this. Couldn't find the same size cans of the tomatoes or kidney beans, but worked with what I had. Came out very tasty. Also used hot Italian sausage for the sausage. I think when I make this again, I'll also include some diced green pepper to the pop for color and flavor.
I followed the recipe completely but once the food was done i felt it was way too meaty! the flavor was perfect though. if i made this again i would use half the meat.
Love it.
we just had this for dinner, mmmmm! i served it with corn bread as suggested and I'm STUFFED! the only things i changed were i used 2 boxes of rice and used andouille sausage. very good and will make it again!
This was the best tasting dirty rice recipe ever. I served it with buttered cornbread and a little yellow cheese and my whole family loved it. My husband went for seconds.
This recipe is so yummy! My family loves it and the only change I make is to add spicy sausage. Serve it with warm cornbread and you've got a wonderful meal for a cold winter's night!
This is great because everyone likes it and it is an inexpensive way to feed a group. Just add a loaf of sourdough and you have a great meal!
Awesome! I used hot italian sausage and it give it quite a bit of fire. I was anticipating a LOT of leftovers but there was just enough for two small helpings the next day. ...sigh... Very good. Even the kids got seconds.
A tip for those of you only cooking for 2, I recommend cutting this in half. I doubled the rice like everyone suggested and it was great but WAY too much food. I would suggest cutting everything in half (except the rice mix).
This recipe was great. I wasn't able to find the package of dirty rice mix in the grocery store so I cooked the rice in broth and added cajun seasoning. I also used hot sausage instead of beef sausage. My whole family loved it!!!!!
Very good quick meal. I used black beans instead of kidney. Although most pictures show smoked sausage I notice several reviews refer to a crumbled sausage. I used smoked sausage. Again very good quick meal.
This is recipe is awesome! I use the Hot rotel tomatos. My DH loves this. It's great in during the cold winter month's.
Very filling and enjoyaboe. My husband liked it also.
it was easy and quick but i think it had too much meat probably could do without the sausage or beef dont have kids couldnt rate that but ovall not bad
EXCELLENT... we loved this! I too made some changes which is why I only gave it four stars. I sautee'd garlic with the onion and burger as suggested by another review. I used two boxes of Zataran's dirty rice mix, two cans of mild rotel, four cups chicken broth and one cup of water. I also used one can of black beans (rinsed) instead of kidney beans and a cup of corn. I only used 12 oz of beef sausage because that's how it came and I didn't want to buy two. Before it was done cooking I added six ounces of Velveeta cheese. I think the final product had a great flavor and a nice balance of rice and meat. My husband loved it and it made plenty for left overs the next day.
My husband really liked this! We used andouille sausage instead of the beef sausage. Also, we used 2 boxes of dirty rice mix with 4 cups of water as suggested in previous reviews. We used green onions and a 14oz can of diced tomatoes(without the chiles). I personally am not a big fan of anything too spicy but I even think this dish has great flavor! We will definitely make again!
I would actually rate this a 3.5 star dish. It's red beans and rice meets dirty rice type of dish. I've made it several times (several different variations), and it's a quick, easy comfort food. When I make it I typically leave out the sausage because my husband isn't a big sausage person. I also only use one can of kidney beans. I have made this using rotel tomatos and using plan diced tomatos - learn from my experiments, don't use plan diced tomatos. The chili's make the dish. Other wise it's very bland. I know others have stated they double the rice. I never do this, and I have plenty of leftovers for several meals. Perhaps I don't need the extra rice because I don't use the sausage.
The joke between my bf and me is if I can make dirty rice as good as Bojangles, I'll get a diamond! LOL! So, this didn't taste exactly like it, but it was very good! I used 2 Cajun dirty rice mix, 4 C water, no kidney beans and about 7 oz. of diced tomatoes with green chile peppers. I added a little garlic too. I used lean ground beef and regular pork sausage. I served this with Oven Fried Chicken from this sight. My bf and two of his friends loved it!
Pretty good, but I made a lot of it! This will feed us for a week!
Very Tasty good....I didn't add the bean and used turkey sausage instead! I also topped it off with cilantro, even tho it is not too Cajun =P
this is a excellent recipe. but to make it more spicy i added cayenne pepper and sage,and add andoulle cajun sausage and this will give it more the louisiana cajun flavor.
We really liked this and it made a TON!
This is not something I would normally have made, but we had a package of Zataran's Dirty Rice in our pantry that had been in there forever and I wanted to use it! For the meat, I used one pound of mild ground sausage and one pound of Hillshire Farm Light Smoked Sausage that I cut into slices. The addition of the smoked sausage made it more like a main dish. I served it with cornbread. My husband was so excited about this concoction because I rarely bring sausage into our house. He loved it! If you decide to make this, make sure you have a very very large pot on hand as this recipe fed us for 5 days.
This is NOT Dirty Rice; it's more of a Red Beans & Rice dish. Dirty Rice doesn't have beans in it. With that being said, we liked this dish. I will make it again.
Made this to accompany a 4th of July Shrimp Boil. Used 2 packages of Dirty Rice based on an earlier comment, added an additional cup of water to accommodate the extra rice, used only 1/2 lb ground beef and used mild pork sausage instead of beef. Very tasty and had a bit of spice to it, even though I used mild pork sausage and mild Rotel. The result easily filled a 3 quart casserole dish. Will definitely keep this recipe on hand!
Me and my finance loved this recipe! He is a very picky eater, and it is hard to get him to enjoy new recipes, but he loved it. We will be making this again.
great recipe
Was a little disappointed in this recipe. Possibly could have been the boxed rice, but found it not to be very tasty. Will probably not make again.
I really loved this recipe! It was easy and delicious! I did follow others advice an used 2 boxes of dirty rice with 4 cups of water and it came out perfect. Instead of kidney beans, I used red beans. Great meal!
Very good and easy! I changed the recipe to our taste and it was gone...NO leftovers! We added Italian Sausage instead of the sausage recommended.
easy to make and everyone liked it.
Very good recipe...I made a few small changes. We did not add kidney beans and I used Spicy Hot breakfast sausage with the ground beef. Very good and easy to make.
I couldn't find beef sausage so I used pork sausage. It was great. Will definately make this again.
This stuff is great. I use half a pound each of sausage and hamburger. I've made this a few times, and once for my boyfriend's family. Now they're requesting it for Christmas dinner! Easy.
The boys loved it...
A++ I used this recipe (except for the beans) with Tony Chachere's Creole Dirty Rice Dinner Mix. It was excellent. My 7-year old son loved it too!
We made a cajun dinner for New Years. BBQ shrimp, gumbo and dirty rice. It was kind of tasteless and not what I was expecting. I was dissappointed, as were my guests. The shrimp saved the dinner.
This is great - everything you would expect from dirty rice. Thank you for the idea of making it into a main dish!
Hubby says this is an eight, though a bit hot, and he is of Mexican heritage (though I am not and thought it was merely spicy.) I doubled the rice mix, as others recommended, otherwise there would be way too much meat. And beware, this makes a LOT. I will have to freeze half of it.
This recipe is so good you'll have no leftovers. I made this recipe for a Saturday party as a side dish to a shrimp boil. I used jalapeno sausage to add some extra spice. I was craving it the following day and, as there were no leftovers, made it once again to satisfy my taste buds! Super easy to make and super easy to eat! I'm emailing the recipe to a friend who loved this dish so much that she is making it for her own party 1 1/2 weeks later!
Great easy recipe. I prefer hot spice so I added a few extra peppers and doused my plate with hot sause. Thanks! FW
I doubled the recipe and used 2 pounds of ground beef and 1 pound of pork sausage. I took it to a Mardi Gras party and everyone loved it. It was delicious! I will definitely make this dish again, maybe make it a bit spicier next time.
This was good...Im a vegetarian so I used vege crumbles & didnt add sausage. All turned out well & will probably make this again?!?
Easy to do, rave rewiews!!!
This is great, but I didn't have any ground beef, so I doubled the sausage...
Ok, I really liked this recipe, as did my entire family. This was my first attempt at making dirty rice, so I was rather impressed with it! I changed up a few things though. Instead of Rotel, I used salsa. It did the job. I also used hamburger meat and chicken, instead of sausage. I didn't use a boxed seasoning mix, either. Instead, I used crushed red pepper flakes, creole seasoning, garlic, onio, and chili powders. Oh, and I only had one kind of red beans, so I used that, and I added some frozen corn. It was an awesome meal. Oh, and I made it with brown rice instead of white. I basically used what I had on hand, and the dish still turned out great! Will make again!
Very good recipe. Only used one can of beans and I thought it was the right amount- not overwhelming! I did add some extra cajun seasoning, and used turkey smoked sausage.
This recipe was not only easy to make, but very tasty!
I would give this 3 and a half stars if I could. I did make a few changes. I used 1 1/2 lb. hamburg and no sausage.Didn't have any and thought that it was plenty. I used Zataran's dirty rice and omitted onion since there was some in the Zataran's mix.( Family not big onion fans)and used 1 can black beans instead of 2 cans kidney beans. This makes alot! I used as a side dish along with Emeril's pulled bbq pork and some corn bread. It was an enjoyable meal. Thanks Shari!
I substituted ground turkey for the beef and left out the sausage completely. This made just the right balance of meat and rice. I added lots of spices, as I eat my food very hot. This makes about 4 quarts, so I'll have leftovers for quite a while. No complaints here!
I used venison italian sausage, ground beef, and chopped up fresh roma tomatoes, then just added a can of green chilis. Its a keeper.
I thought this was really good. I left out the hamburger altogether and used red beans but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Easy to throw together and just the right amount of spiciness. Do serve with buttered corn bread!
Not even close to being a cajun recipe. This sounds more like a yankee try at making a similar dish.
Big hit all around.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections