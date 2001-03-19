Cajun Dirty Rice

One of our family's all-time favorites. Make it as spicy or mild as you please. It is hearty on a cold winter's night. If you are cooking for a crowd, this recipe can easily be doubled. Be sure to serve this with cornbread!

By Shari Eisenbeck

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Directions

  • In a skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef, sausage, and onion; drain.

  • In a large pan, combine rice mix and 2 cups water. Add diced tomatoes and chilies. Stir in the kidney beans. Bring to a boil, then add meat mixture. Season with salt and pepper. Return to boil, reduce heat, and cover, stirring occasionally. Cook for 25 minutes, until rice is easily fluffed with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
485 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 72.3mg; sodium 1541.4mg. Full Nutrition
