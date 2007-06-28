Fluffy White Frosting

My niece and I made this frosting to go on the Rainbow Clown Cake cupcakes we made for her 7th birthday. She liked the frosting saying it tasted like marshmallows. I followed the recipe exactly. My cream of tartar was old so I didn’t know if it was doing what it was supposed to but the end result was a fluffy frosting as the recipe indicates. I ended up having to whip it for longer than the time indicated to get the fluff I was after. Since it was made with egg whites I made sure to refrigerate. The next day the cupcakes looked wet from where the frosting and the cake met. This frosting did not transport well for me. I sent a few cupcakes home with my niece and by the time we got them to her house which was 15 minutes away, the frosting had slid off the cupcakes. However, the end result was a light frosting that wasn’t too sweet, which is what I was looking for.