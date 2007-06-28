Fluffy White Frosting
This is the type of frosting that is cooked over the stove, then whipped. This goes well on almost any type of cake.
yes!!! this is a wonderful frosting...soon to become one of my staples. When coloring, it comes out with a beautiful shine. For me, i had no cream of tartar so i used a pinch of salt in my egg whites and let it sit in them before i whipped them. The salt or cream of tartar helps to denature the egg whites so you get a better, fluffier result! PERFECT!!!Read More
I whipped this frosting for about 30 minutes, and still would not stand up when i piped it. Tastes like marshmallows, not so much like icing. My cupcakes turned out alright, but I will probably use a different icing ext time around. EDIT: The next morning the frosting turned into more of a froth...Read More
This frosting tastes like marshmallows, has a beautiful shine, and holds its shape well. I beat the egg whites in my kitchenaid until stiff before I began cooking the sugar and water. I rewhipped for a few seconds before adding the sugar mixture, and whipped while pouring it in. Don't stop whipping until the frosting becomes glossy/shiny. The sugar/water mixture never became clear for me, but I poured it in anyway. I added a teaspoon of lemon juice to the sugar water just to make sure it wouldn't crystallize. It was delicious with Wacky Cake VIII, for a great layered birthday cake!!
This is a perfect frosting for cupcakes-you can color it any color, then just dip the cupcakes in the bowl to frost them (you don't even need a knife!) Since it contains egg whites, it will dry out and become meringue-like if left uncovered. Keep the cake or cupcakes tightly covered and they should stay moist. Great recipe!
This review is for 'ALL' of the people who say that they can't get this recipe to work. I have been using a this recipe for over 40 years, and it is a beautiful frosting. It is great on all cakes, and it is soooooooo gooood!!!!!!!!! The only way to make this fail is: not cooking your sugar mixture long enough. You need to cook it until it spins a 3 to 4 inch thread, and once it starts coiling, do not stir it, and when it has cooked long enough, pour it into the stiffly beaten egg whites (while you are beating them) in a thin steady stream, and then continue to beat the frosting on high until glossy. TIP: For those who do not know about the 'spin a thread' test, just cook this for 7 minutes. That is the name of the recipe I have used forever...."Seven Minute Frosting", and it is exactly like this one.
Absolutely perfect! I had a craving for Wacky Cake and was tired of my usual powdered sugar icing so I tried this instead. I wasn't sure if the cream of tartar in my cupboard was still good but it worked. As other reviewers have said, this recipe makes plenty of light, fluffy, glossy, easy to spread frosting with a nice marshmallow flavor. With an egg white frosting, the key is to have a clean bowl and beaters without a speck of yolk. I don't yet own a stand mixer so I spent several minutes on it with my hand mixer but the results were worth it. My 8 year old daughter helped with it too. Why bother with store bought icing when you can make your own so easily? I can see lots of variations with this basic recipe too, as others have mentioned, with different extracts and using food color to tint. Fun!
I liked this recipe. It turns out really pretty. It's very white and smooth. I liked the taste of it, it is not too sweet, but my kids didn't. I had them try it before I put it on my son's birthday cake. They didn't like it at all. I used a tip from another review and added 1/4 tsp of almond extract. They would eat it then. I actually like it better with the almond extract too. The 1/4 tsp adds just a hint of almond. I would add more if you are a big almond fan. I liked just the hint.
Yummy... just what I was looking for! Took a little extra effort than other frostings, but mostly just time waiting to whip enough. Not difficult... but just the fluffy, tasty frosting for my chocolate cake. Be sure to be patient boiling the sugar though. After a few minutes of boiling, little bubbles will appear on the surface. Don't take it off too soon!
This was a successful recipe for me. I made 2-9" rounds of the Black Chocolate Cake (available on this site) and needed something as a filling between the two layers. I used half this recipe and the result looked like a big Oreo cookie-really cute! The key to turning eggwhites into stiff peaks is an impeccably clean mixing bowl and beaters (no fat should remain) and a good electric mixer. My KitchenAid stand mixer with the whisk produced the stiff peaks with no problems and the icing was nice and fluffy.
This frosting is just what i wanted. It has the right sweetness and it looks shiny and fluffy. I used this frosting with a piping bag to decorate 18 chocolate cupcakes. This is truly a heavenly frosting.
This was really good! I used it as frosting for ice cream cone cupcakes (cupcakes baked in actual ice cream cone cups). It was very light and airy, shiny, and marshmallowy. I followed the recipe exactly and made sure to whip it a lot!
I made this for a coconut chocolate cake and it was perfect. Nice and Fluffy with a marshmallow like flavor. Years ago I use to buy a box mix for fluffy white icing and this tastes just the same.
This recipe was simple and delicious. I am on a quest to lose weight but still want to enjoy a treat once in a while and buttercream will kill me. This was perfect on my chocolate zucchini cupcakes! Thanks for the recipe!! I've shared it with all my friends!
Delicious!! I used a stand mixer and beat egg whites until VERY firm... I let the sugar mixture boil about 5-7 minutes AFTER it came to a boil. I slowly poured in the sugar mixture in about .25 cup increments and when it was all in I mixed on high about 10 minutes. I also added crushed candy canes to the mixture and a tiny bit of red food dye. I put this on top of milk chocolate cupcakes with a milk choclolate candy center. They were AWESOME!! I frosted a day in advance and experienced NO crystalization of the frosting nor did I get a crunchy top. I was soft and marshmallowy....
This is a favorite for me. It’s very easy to make and turns out great every time. People who hate buttercream usually like this type of frosting because it’s not too sweet and heavy. I cook the sugar mixture until there are no grains on a metal spoon that I stir with. I start whipping the eggs when the sugar mixture starts cooking, then whip on 9 on my Kitchenaid for about eight minutes. It’s so fluffy, creamy and addictive!
Great recipe, very easy to follow and delicious results!! Does anyone know how long it can be stored and how?
Truly a light and fluffy recipe. If I could give two tips to help anyone else. First, it says to cook over medium high heat until bubbly. I really found that you almost need to go about thirty seconds past the bubbly. The sugar mixture turns clear and you should be able to see down to the bottom of your pot. Second, at the end it says to whip for 7-10 minutes. This is important and if you don't whip long enough you will not have a smooth frosting that holds up. You may even need to go a little longer than the ten minutes. Overall, this is a fantastic, simple recipe that I will use over and over again. Thank you for sharing.
This isn't quite the recipe I have used previously, but I was silly and didn't save that one. I used these quantities, but kept heating over a doub;e boiler like 7 minute frosting. Worked brilliantly, just what I wanted, thanks.
Excellent recipe. Amazing how similar it tastes to whipped marshmallows. I followed the directions as written, except added a half teaspoon of almond extract and it turned out wonderful. Very light and fluffy. After frosting a cake I had a fair amount left over and put it in the fridge with plastic wrap over it. Next day took it out and the quality had not diminished at all. We dipped whole strawberries into that leftover frosting and OMG was that combo incredible.
This frosting ended up tasting like marshmallows but the consistency of whipped cream. It was amazing. I doubled the recipe to make sure I had enough and I had so much leftover that I kept making hot chocolate to put this on top of!
It tasted great on my cake but the frosting itself I didn't like. Just a quick note: Don't make in in a metal bowl. It reacts chemically and changes the consistency and the taste.
So good!! It totally reminds me of the marshmallow frosting we used to make in Home Ec. in high school. I made the One Bowl Chocolate Cake III into cupcakes (but added slightly more cocoa per recommendations and then baked for 16 min), then I FILLED and TOPPED them with this frosting. Oh ... my ... goodness!! This is the best combination of frosting and cupcake I've ever (boy do I mean EVER) made. Insanely delicious.
OMG! This is heavenly! Boiled the sugar-water-cream of tartar mixture for exactly 7 minutes as one reviewer suggested, mixed it in with the egg whites, let my KA do its magic for 7 more minutes and voila! Magical frosting that holds its shape perfectly and tastes like a piece of heaven. Thanks for the recipe! I will be using this over, and over, and over again!
Little better version: Try 1c. sugar, 1/2 c. water, 1/2 tsp. white vinegar, dash salt. Stir till clear med/high heat, then boil without stirring till 242 degrees. Add in thin stream to 2 beaten stiff egg whites. Then add 1/2 tsp. vanilla. Marshmallow type frosting-great for white cake with coconut on top. Holds shape very well and competes with Pepperidge Farm coconut cake any day.
I found this to be delicious when it was fresh but it looked terrible the next day. I frosted it the night before and the next day it looked dried up on the cake. I would not recommend it to anyone.
i didn't see any other reviews mentioning this, so i may be wrong, but i was unsure about using uncooked egg whites (i know the hot sugar syrup is mixed in, but i'm not sure if that would be enough to get rid of things like salmonella.) i used pasteurized egg whites to rid myself of this problem (the carton type, in white-only) and the frosting was amazing. it didn't get as stiff as it could have, probably because i didn't use real egg whites, but it was still a good consistency for frosting and i think a bit more cream of tartar will fix the thinness from carton whites. EDIT- research online led to me finding that the heat from the sugar mixture makes this safe for consumption without cooking. for people that didn't get the right texture - if there is even a speck of yolk in your egg whites or a trace of fat in the bowl (oil etc), they won't whip right. also, try adding the cream of tartar to the whites instead of to the sugar mixture - it might help reach stiff peaks.
I could NOT believe how easy this was to make. I read the reviews and followed the general idea. Make sure the whites are room temp and let the sugar mixture cool some before mixing. Also, keep the beaters going and drizzle the hot liquid in. This is the stuff!!! Looks great on my dark chocolate cupcakes for Halloween!!!
Hands down, this is one of my favorite white frostings. It's thick and creamy and has a very light vanilla taste. I've used this recipe on dozens of cakes. It works wonderfully for piping onto cupcakes (as shown in the picture). If you like light frostings or rich flavored cakes, this is the perfect icing to top them and also works great as a filling between cake layers. By far my most favorite thing, aside from licking the spatula, is the ease in flavoring it to go with whatever cake flavor you're making. I'd still recommend adding at least a 1/2 a tsp to 1 tsp of vanilla in addition to any extract you're using. One of my favs: orange or lemon flavor with white or vanilla cake. Sweet, dreamy heaven.
I used this frosting for wedding cakes and it held up extremely well in heat. Everyone thought that it was wonderful and there weren't any left-overs.
This was a bit tricky for me at first. I tried adding the sugar mixture AFTER beating the egg whites - it never set up right - was more like a sticky mayonaise. Also, I think my bowl was too large. I gave it another shot . . . I used a smaller bowl (medium, like the directions actually call for) and I started adding (very slowly) the sugar mixture to UNbeaten egg whites & started beating on high speed. This worked PERFECTLY! by 6 minutes of mixing, it was already the perfect consistency. It was easy to color and I will definitely try it again with other flavorings. It was very light & ultra fluffy with a glossy sheen to it. It was pefect on a chocolate princess castle bday cake for a 4 yr old girl.
I followed the directions to the letter, but my icing turned out terrible. I didn't even try to ice anything with it as the consistency was more liquid than frosting. I'll give it another try eventually!
I loved this frosting. I thought the hot sugar water would deflate the whites but as long as you drizzle it in slowly while whipping the whites you'll be fine. Perfectly sweet and lacking the traditional fat and 4 or 5 cups of powdered sugar that normal frosting recipes call for, this will be sticking around for a while.
This frosting came out light and fluffy, just like it said it would. It is a good idea to use pasteurized egg whites when making this to avoid the risk of salmonella. I believe the reasons that it come out too runny for some is that they either over beat their egg whites or they add the liquid mixture too quickly. That being said, I did not really like the flavour of the frosting. I normally LOVE meringue, but this frosting had a chalky after taste, possibly due to the cream of tartar. I would not make this again.
Great, easy recipe. My new KitchenAid Artisan mixer made it a cinch! Thanks for the post!!
Was excited, but this fell flat for me. - Light and foamy, almost reminiscent of something chemical. - Yes, like marshmallow spread, no, not like frosting - I added a touch of pure almond extract to give more flavor, and it was overpowering. Hard to find a happy medium -Just not what a true frosting lover should go with. Could be yummy for something else, like to dip fruit in. Not good for a cake, in my opinion. Thanks anyway!
My niece and I made this frosting to go on the Rainbow Clown Cake cupcakes we made for her 7th birthday. She liked the frosting saying it tasted like marshmallows. I followed the recipe exactly. My cream of tartar was old so I didn’t know if it was doing what it was supposed to but the end result was a fluffy frosting as the recipe indicates. I ended up having to whip it for longer than the time indicated to get the fluff I was after. Since it was made with egg whites I made sure to refrigerate. The next day the cupcakes looked wet from where the frosting and the cake met. This frosting did not transport well for me. I sent a few cupcakes home with my niece and by the time we got them to her house which was 15 minutes away, the frosting had slid off the cupcakes. However, the end result was a light frosting that wasn’t too sweet, which is what I was looking for.
Update, I made this again and topped mini cup cakes & I toasted them in the oven on broil for 60 seconds and they were awesome!! This frosting was amazing! I used it for whoopee pie filling! I used my Kitchen aid mixer and room temp egg whites. I think most people are having problems with thier vanilla. It should be real vanilla, I used trader joes pure bourbon vanilla extract. I also streamed the hot sugar syrup in extremely slow while the kitchen aid was running on high. Turned out airy and beautiful! I think this is perfect for cupcakes or whopee pies. Not so much for cakes or layered cakes, unless you are not going for a smooth look. Perfect if you do chocolate cup cakes and sprinkle Graham crackers on top, like smores!
Turned out just like marshmallow cream. I beat the frosting for at least 15 min. and it never fluffed up. I'm guessing I didn't beat the egg whites long enough. I might try this one more time.
Worked perfect!
Well, it really DOES taste like marshmallows, that's for sure! My first attempt was BAD - glossy and beautiful, but it never fluffed at all. I tried again because I was pretty darn sure it was because I did the eggs first and let them sit for a few minutes. Bad plan. Second attempt is much closer, but I wish I hadn't run out of clear baker's vanilla. The first one had a really super-white tint while this one is just really white. :) It's pretty darn fluffy - EXACTLY like marshmallow fluff in every aspect, in fact. I want to try again - this time I will whip the dickens out of those eggs, way past soft peaks. I want a frosting that will hold a shape sharply... the second one holds a shape, but in a cute and mooshy way. Still yummy, though!
This is YUMMY. Followed directions and turned out great. My first try would not fluff due to useing a stainless steel bowl that no matter how much you clean it must still have some residue. I switched to a glass bowl and then was successful. That would be my only advise-use a glass bowl.
Good taste- like marshmallows. But, too runny, didn't stay on the cupcakes, and melted the sprinkles into an ugly mess.
Perfection! This was an incredibly easy icing to make and pipes beautifully! MY TIP: boil sugar & water mixture to 230 degrees, then pour slowly into beaten egg whites. Beat for 7 minutes. I can't wait to try almond extract the next time I make it!I also didn't make it with cream of tartar, but added a dash of salt to the egg whites instead.
I had some minor issues with this frosting. I made this exactly as the recipe stated, and had great success with taste, texture, and appearance. The issue I had was that the frosting deflated over a period of less than a day, and became weepy and froth-like. I am not sure if this was due to not whipping it enough, or humidity. I tried this recipe several times and whipped the frosting between 7 and 10 minutes and each time had the same result of deflation. If served immediately, this frosting will do just fine. For those wanting to prep cupcakes or cake ahead of time, this may not be the best recipe.
Yuck! This took a lot of effort to make, and then it ended up tasting just like powdered sugar. I was extremely disappointed. What a waste of time.
I really liked this frosting. It's very pretty and shiny (from the cream of tarter). I made a two layer cake and although beautiful it did slip quite a bit; we almost lost the top layer! I'm glad we didn't transport the cake. On cupcakes it's PERFECT! I will use this many times again. Things to remember: you need to make sure it beats in the stand mixer for 7-10 minutes!
WOW! Just WOW. Amazing! It is so tasty and shiny! I only had hand beaters so I just threw everything in the bowl on a double boiler and beat it on high for 7-10 minutes. I got this light, fluffy frosting that tastes like marshmallows! Amazing! 10 stars if I could!!
this frosting is was indeed light and fluffy, it made my cupcakes look wonderful. But after a couple hours it turned into something more like marshmallows. Not to mention it tasted just like one too. Extremely sweet, and that's coming from someone with a bit of a sweet tooth. It was also a bit of a pain to whip...
Wonderful and not too sweet! I used egg white powder and it turned out beautifully! I used it on the Chocolate Zucchini Cupcakes by Jen.
This is a great fluffy, marshmallow like frosting. My sister loved it so much that she can't eat dessert with us anymore without mentioning how good the cake with "that awesome" frosting was.
SERIOUSLY.........I have tried to make this 3 times and it comes out weak, lacking FLUFF! I thought I would give it a shot, 3 strikes it's out!
This frosting reminded me of marshmallow cream without the yummy marshmallow flavor. It was sickly sweet and waaaaay to sticky to even think about frosting a cake. If you piped it on with a tip and bag there may be a chance you won't get crumbs spread around but with a spatula? Forget it. I highly doubt I'll be making this again. I may as well use the marshmallow cream and have a better flavor.
This frosting was delicious. It tastes like it is made from marshmallows. Everyone raved. I whipped for less than the 7-10 minutes listed and the peaks were stiff but after I refrigerated the cupcakes the frosting seemed to soften a bit so next time I will whip for longer. Other than that it was perfection.
This icing was so easy to put together! My girls and I were looking for a simple icing that didn't have shortening in it and tried this one. It was a little blah, so I added some juice out of a jar of maraschino cherries in the last minute of so of whipping. Delish!!
This was the BEST frosting I have ever had. It was wonderful for decorating too. It has a marshmallow like texture and taste. My husband really hates marshmallow. He loved this frosting on the cake. I did take several reviews into consideration and added 1/2 tsp of almond extract. Thank you so much for the wonderful recipe.
The frosting is so tasty! I love the sheen it gives. When you add coloring it looks so bright and festive.
Easy and very tasty. Next time I will add more vanilla or maybe a flavor.
I must have done something terribly wrong, because mine turned out like grey goo! I have gone over and over and can't figure it out, though. Yuck!
Not good in humidity- beat for 2 hours and never rached more than a thickened creamy consistency :(
I've been getting recipes off this site for years and I've found some good ones, but this is the first one that made me want to register with the site to leave feedback!!! Stupendous recipe and easy to make!!!!
I was looking for frosting similar to the boxed kind my mom used to use when i was a kid. this is perfect.
but next time I would refrigerate it to cool it before putting it on the cake, we even decorated some cupcakes with the frosting the next day and it still looked great and held it's form.
I made this and it turned out terrific ! I will be making this often ! ~
EXCELLENT! Follow the directions and beat the stuffing out of it. Perfectly light and fluffy!
This was the best!!! I used this recipe to make ice cream cone cupcakes and it couldn't have been any better! I was very concerned after reading the negative comments but there were so many more positive that I pushed thru the fear after reading the negative reviews and am SO GLAD I went forward with this recipe!! It is very reminiscent of marshmallow fluff but I added vanilla and almond extract in half and half portion and followed the directions to a Tee! Let me add though that I did use organic cane sugar not white bleached and it worked just as well an still was white even though the sugar wasn't. I added 1-1/2 drops of coloring and it came out the perfect shade of baby pink. DO NOT let the negative reviews scare you, this will be my forever go to frosting!! It's awesome!
This frosting is perfect! Not too sweet, so you can pile it high on cupcakes to make them look (and taste) so impressive! Love the marshmallow taste. Thank you for posting this awesome recipe!
I loved this frosting. I did make a couple of adjustments. First. I used 1 cup and 1 tablespoon of sugar. Second, I used almond extract instead of vanilla extract. I had no problem getting the mixture to stiffen up. Just turned up the hand mixer to almost full throttle. Yeah Hah.
Terrific icing recipe and is actually pretty hardy. Can be messed with quite a bit and not fall. Will definitely be one of our favorites!
I followed the recipe exact, and didn't end up with frosting at all. I ended up with a sugary watery mixture. I left it sit for a bit while I did a few other things around the house, and came back to a hard crust which had formed on top. I broke through it to find a still sugary soup. I will not be trying this again.
The frosting held up and looked exactly as it does in the picture. I'm afraid I just don't like the final product of fluffy frosting though. It's a bit like eating sugary foam: a bunch of air and bubbles, which is great if you like that stuff. I gave it 3-stars because the result of using this recipe makes a frosting that looks good and holds it's shape nicely. But taste-wise, it's bleah.
Amazingly easy and yummy!
"Mum, I don't like this icing.... I LOVE it!" stated by my 7 year old as he licked the K beater!! I used this frosting for lemon meringue drizzle cupcakes. Easy to make and truly, no seriously, it really is that easy.... delicious.
It's yummy, easy and makes a lot. I made this without an electric beater - it still works. Make sure you let the sugar bubble for 7 minutes. People who are giving negative reviews because it tastes like marshmallow/meringue - That is what it's supposed to be like.
OMG! This is an incredible frosting! So easy too. I bake A LOT and this was so fluffy, creamy, light, and dreamy. I piped 24 cupcakes and sprinkled with tiny red and pink hearts for my daughter to take to high school for a friend's 16th birthday. Can't thank you enough. I'm sure I'll use this recipe again, and again, and again...
I've made this a couple of times now. Turns out perfect. Very light and fluffy. Works very well with dark chocolate cake!! Yummy.
Looks super fancy and hard but very simple and yummy
Great frosting! It's almost just what i was looking for. It tastes like a mix between whipped cream and marshmallow cream. I added some food color to use it for decoration. It's very easy to make and very yummy. ^^ i think i would add some other flavoring next time, like almond or chocolate. It's a wonderful basic recipe.
Not too sweet, light, barely there taste. Mount it on!! :) becareful and add exactly 1/3 cup water otherwise it's a bit too liquidy and takes FOREVER to get thicker
If there were 6 stars I would rate this a 10+++ LOVE IT. I have a bride that wants white frosting on cupcakes and her cake top, this was PERFECT!!! Very easy and LOVE how not over sweet it is! THANK YOU!!
This frosting is sooo tasty. I used it with chocolate cupcakes and actually toasted the frosting. It made a yummy smores tasting cupcake.
This frosting made my vanilla cupcakes taste like Twinkies! I made the frosting, divided it in half, added blue food coloring, and pink food coloring. These were so pretty for my Gender Reveal party! One cupcake had the magic color in the middle...blue! It's a boy! Yummy recipe!!
The frosting was perfect for my Devil's Food Cake. And it was so much easier to make than my mom's recipe that requires standing over a double boiler with a hand mixer! I have made this several times now and each time it comes out pretty, shiney and delicious. I took the advice of other posters and added the sugar mixture at the beginning just as I started beating the egg whites and I haven't had any problems with it setting right.
eh, so so. Dried very quickly on the cupcakes, I guess we left them out to long? They harded up and the frosting cracked all over and wasn't edible anymore. Maybe my mistake.
Great recipe! I was making a huge batch of cupcakes for a fancy bridal shower, so I doubled the recipe and substituted half of the water for white wine. It gave the frosting a nice subtle, sophisticated flavor, and the cupcakes looked beautiful! I might try it out with red wine next time.
I have been using this frosting recipe for 20 years. It has always been a favorite in my family. Make sure to cook the syrup until the sugar is completely dissolved and clear. I use this recipe on the Deep Dark Chocolate Cake recipe by Hershey that is posted on this site.
Not Good
Made exactly to recipe and although it was tasty and smooth, it wasn't stiff enough for what I needed for my layered cake. This would be a nice recipe for cupcakes or sheet cakes...IMO! Loved the flavor and glad I tried this recipe.
this is a simple and fantastic white frosting. it is perfect for cupcakes and easy to tint using the colored gel. it tastes like marshmallow fluff.... but not quite as sweet. it has a beautiful sheen to it after it has been whipped and is very easy to work with. if you don't want a crust to form, be sure you keep your cake/cupcakes covered until you are ready to serve.
I was out of cream of tartar so I used white vinegar (same amount) and it came out perfect ... thanks!
This was so easy to make and tastes great. I can't believe how easy it was.
This frosting is amazing :)I did read all the reviews and comments. I used half vanilla and half almond extract.The only thing I did differently it that I let sugar mixture cool down for about 5 min or so and let the eggs whites get to room temp before i started to beat them. This frosting is wonderful. I would give this frosting 10 stars if I could.Enjoy
Very good and not too difficult. Would be a GREAT frosting for coconut cake. I made vanilla cupcakes and frosted them with this, and I was told they tasted just like Twinkies (a better, homemade version of course!).
Just like I remember it being! My mom used to make this all the time but she called it "Seven Minute Frosting" - I love it! I used almond flavoring instead of vanilla. I will keep this one around!
Wow! I was out of frosting from the store, so I was looking for a recipe for fluffy frosting online & came across this. This is the BEST frosting I've ever had-- let alone made from scratch! I will be using this recipe for the rest of my life! Comes out sooo fluffy, pure white, easy to dye, looks great, and tastes like marshmallows! Perfect.
In genius frosting! I'm baking cupcakes for my boyfriend's sister's wedding and this recipe was perfect because she doesn't really like anything too creamy. It was like a marshmallow whip.
I used it to frost some cupcakes and firstly, it was flat and didn't taste all that amazing...nevertheless i dunked my cupcakes (no way it would have squirted out like in the picture!) and we refrigerated them...well, when we had them for dinner the frosting had...curdled or something...anyway, it tasted like rotten bananas! no joke! so we scraped it off and ate the cupcakse :p Now, i know i'm a bad cook and it was probably just me, but my amazing cook of a brother was looking on and thought i was doing it well...So, needless to say, i won't be making this again.
I made this frosting today for my cupcakes (1 batch of devils food cake another of almond pound cake) and it was THE PERFECT topping!! So light and so delicious and not too sweet. I really don't like sweet pasty icings and this was not like that at all. And, it was EASY -- I literally had 20 minutes before guests arrived and pulled it together. I used a glass bowl for my egg whites and vanilla. And when it was ready I piped it onto my cupcakes using my frosting bag with large tip. Put a dollop right in the middle of center/top of the cupcake and it kept it's form. Sprinkled the top with some blue sugar beads and they were beautiful! Enjoy, you can't go wrong with this icing! And the shine is stunning!
The texture was PERFECT, but the taste was too sweet for me.
I love this recipe! I made this frosting to top dark chocolate cupcakes for my daughter's birthday and it was absolutely gorgeous!! I substituted Meringue Powder for the egg whites since I made them for kids and it worked perfectly (just followed the substitution guidelines on the can of powder). I've never experienced such pristine white, glossy frosting before without the use of white food coloring. Definitely a keeper - the kids really liked that it tasted like marshmallow but wasn't sticky.
