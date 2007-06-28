Fluffy White Frosting

This is the type of frosting that is cooked over the stove, then whipped. This goes well on almost any type of cake.

By Vickie

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 frosting for two layer 8 or 9 inch round cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan, stir together the sugar, water and cream of tartar. Cook over medium-high heat until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is bubbly.

  • In a medium mixing bowl, whip the egg whites and vanilla to soft peaks. Gradually add the sugar mixture while whipping constantly until stiff peaks form, about 7 to 10 minutes. Frost the cake of your choice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 16.8g; sodium 9.3mg. Full Nutrition
