Cranberry Hootycreeks

Oh .. a word of warning. These are some highly addictive cookies. We are small business owners who usually give out approx 50 boxes of chocolates to special customers each year. As the economy has spiraled we still wanted to acknowledge our friends but couldn't really see spending the money this year. So! Decided to give cookies :) What an incredible hit these have been. Two comments I would make are... you can't blend butter and egg 'until fluffy' as the instructions indicate but it really doesn't matter. We just mixed the egg, softened butter and vanilla well and then added the dry ingredients. These are magnificent tasting cookies. Secondly, if you are giving out alot you might as well just include the recipe with... I have gotten request after request for the recipe. Along those lines too.. I think if you have concerns over whether folks have nut allergies and the like this way they can see all the ingredients. (It would be a shame to leave the nuts out if you didn't 'have' to in my humble opinion) So, enjoy these, they ARE fabulous and don't leave me alone in the kitchen with 'em