Cranberry Hootycreeks

4.7
817 Ratings
  • 5 686
  • 4 92
  • 3 24
  • 2 9
  • 1 6

A beautifully festive cookie in a jar recipe. These make great gifts.

Recipe by Susan O'Dell

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
55 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Layer the ingredients in a 1 quart or 1 liter jar, in the order listed.

    Advertisement

  • Attach a tag with the following instructions: Cranberry Hootycreeks 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a cookie sheet or line with parchment paper. 2. In a medium bowl, beat together 1/2 cup softened butter, 1 egg and 1 teaspoon of vanilla until fluffy. Add the entire jar of ingredients, and mix together by hand until well blended. Drop by heaping spoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheets. 3. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until edges start to brown. Cool on baking sheets, or remove to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 1.1mg; sodium 106.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022