Country Oatmeal Cookie in a Jar

My boyfriend and I made 2 dozen of these jars as Christmas gifts this year, and they were a big hit. You can substitute raisins for chocolate chips, but the chocolate makes for a nice change.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Using a 1 quart or 1 liter jar, layer in the ingredients in the order given. Pack down the jar after each addition. Put the lid on, and cover with an 8 inch circle of fabric. Secure the fabric over the lid using a rubber band, then cover the rubber band by tying a nice piece of ribbon or raffia around the lid. Attach a tag to the ribbon with the following instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a medium bowl, cream together 3/4 cup of softened butter, with 2 eggs and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Add the entire contents of the jar, and mix by hand until combined. Drop dough by heaping spoonfuls onto an unprepared cookie sheet. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 52.8g; fat 11.2g; sodium 164.1mg. Full Nutrition
