Country Oatmeal Cookie in a Jar
My boyfriend and I made 2 dozen of these jars as Christmas gifts this year, and they were a big hit. You can substitute raisins for chocolate chips, but the chocolate makes for a nice change.
I took the advice of many reviewers (the most useful piece of advice was using the ice cream scoop for packing). Since I didn't want the colorful Nestle Holiday chocolate chip mix to be hidden under the fabric, I came up the following layering order which looked very pretty: 1)white sugar 2)Oats 3)choc. chips 4)dark brown sugar 5)salt & baking powder 6)flour. I attached a wooden spoon to each of my jars. Approximate cost per jar including fabric, ribbon and wooden spoon: $4Read More
I took the advice of many reviewers (the most useful piece of advice was using the ice cream scoop for packing). Since I didn't want the colorful Nestle Holiday chocolate chip mix to be hidden under the fabric, I came up the following layering order which looked very pretty: 1)white sugar 2)Oats 3)choc. chips 4)dark brown sugar 5)salt & baking powder 6)flour. I attached a wooden spoon to each of my jars. Approximate cost per jar including fabric, ribbon and wooden spoon: $4
I had difficulty packing everything in at first, but after trying a variety of things, I found something that works. First, I used unbleached flour (more of an off-white), and dark brown sugar for more color contrast. I packed the ingredients in this order: 1) flour + baking powder + salt, 2) dark brown sugar, 3) white sugar, 4) oats, 5) chocolate chips (or M&M's, the regular or mini ones). I took the advice and used a paper funnel to help pour some of the ingredients into the jar, and used an ice cream scoop to pack them down. To pack: using a wide-mouth canning jar, put the flour mixture & tap down the jar on a hard surface (e.g. carpeted floor). The flour packs down nicely, to about the 300 ml line. Next, I packed the brown sugar in, to ~400+ ml. The white sugar taps down to to around 600 ml. Add the oats to around 800ml or less & you're set with the chips! I haven't figured out how to squeeze in an extra cup of nuts.
Did this for a church bake & craft sale. Decorated the jar, put it on a tray and surrounded it with baked cookies. Turned out to be a big hit and good seller! Followed the advice of 1)switching the order of brown sugar and oats, 2)reducing the chips to 3/4 fo a cup, and 3)reducing the walnuts to 1/2 cup. Very, very tasty!
My two boys (ages 9 and 2) and I made 5 of these jars for christmas gifts. They were a part of a basket filled with a pot holder, a mixing spoon, a dish towel, and a personalized mug with a tea bag...They came out great and were so much fun to make. As an extra special touch I also put into the baskets pictures of the boys making the jars, the gifts were a huge success! thank you!!
I don't know what the negative comment is all about, but this recipe is absolutely fabulous-- my only negative comment is that I must have eaten my weight in these cookies! You can't buy better cookies, if you tried!!
I was VERY disappointed that the ingredients for this didn't fit into the quart size jar. It wasn't even close!
I just made 8 of these to give away as Christmas gifts. I baked one batch to see how they were and I LOVED THEM! These are the chewiest and best chocolate chip cookies EVER! They don't have the texture of an oatmeal cookie-- more like a chocolate chip cookie with some oatmeal. I made 2 jars with a slight variation. I used cinnamon chips and topped off the jar with finely chopped walnuts. I'm sure they'll be great. This is a good recipe to use as a base.
We packed & packed and could only get 3/4 c. choc. chips and no nuts into the jar. We tried both the regular and wide mouth 1 quart jars. We made 16 jars to give as Christmas gifts. They look cute, with calico snowman tops, raffia, candy canes and a snowman Christmas card attached.
I just finished making 12 for Christmas gifts! Very easy to make, and they look SO pretty! Very professional. No one believes that I did them myself! Make sure to use a funnel for the dry ingredients, or they won't go into the jar. Also, the nuts didn't fit! Oh well!
Great recipe. Though I didn't make this recipe "in a Jar" for a gift (yet!), my family enjoyed the cookies. They have are crisp outside with a slight chewy centre. I made mine with raisins and they were gone in a weekend. I made them a little smaller than suggested and got 36 cookies.
I read the reviews that said to start with the flour and so on, but even after packing and packing, I still was not able to fit 1/2 cup of the flour in my quart jar, let alone the raisins that I was going to sub for the chocolate chips. I was pretty disappointed and would have really liked to give this a higher review, but I just can't. Thank you for submitting this recipe, but I'll just continue on my quest.
Divine. Absolutely divine. I don't even like oatmeal cookies. I added a teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg for flavor and instead of raisins or chocolate chips, I used CARAMEL chips and wow. People think I can bake now!
yum! Thanks for sharing!
I made these for Christmas this year. I decorated them with ribbon and trinkets. Everyone loved them. I also made some for myself and this recipe is great! Very tasty.
I was only able to get 3/4 c of chocolate chips in, as I added those last. I didn't care to add any nuts but had I wanted to, they would not have fit. If you decide you do want to add nuts to yours, get a jar a little bigger than 32 oz (1 quart). Overall, I think this is an excellent idea and very affordable. I wanted to do something for the girls at the office on a tight budget and this was it. It was also a HUGE hit! One of the reviews said they added a wooden spoon... I will be doing this next year for sure. Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful idea!
These cookies are awesome! A friend of mine gave me this as a gift - I liked it so much I decided to make up a bunch for friends and co-workers. Instead of using a jar, I went to the balk barn and bought little bags they have (I bought large ones, with angels on them) Everything fit in perfectly!
Seems like a great recipe, although I couldn't fit all the ingredients in the jar. the chips barely fit and there wasn't any space for the nuts. I packed the stuff too. Any suggestions?
Excellent cookie! I made up the jar a couple of weeks ago and the only problem I had was the brown sugar went hard. I just put the jar in the microwave with a glass of water to soften it up. These cookies really are delicious!!
I made these today for a "come to my house and buy something party" I'm hosting tomorrow. I had this recipe printed out a few weeks in advance and shopped for the all ingrediants and was all set. It said quart size jar... Needless to say I packed and pressed and tapped and tried just about everything to make thes fit in the jar. I even put heavy plastic on my potato masher and used that to pack each layer seperately. No luck. I am sending them home with my guests reguardless, but I am very sad they didn't turn out like the picture.
It came out more like a chocolate chip cookie texture , I was expecting more traditional oatmeal cookie that isofter and brown. It was also a little too sweet for me, maybe if I just use the brown sugar only it will turn out better. Still this is a great idea for presents.
These were such a great gift! I took some of the suggestions and made the cookies to give with the jar of mix. What a huge treat! Everyone loved it. I topped off the present with a Christmas Cookie scented candle. I'm not an oatmeal cookie fan, but I really liked these... very moist.
Very attractive. I switched the order of the brown sugar and oats so that the flour would not leak down into the oats. However, when I did that, I did not have enough room for 1 cup each of chips and walnuts. So, I reduced the chips to 3/4 cup and the walnuts to 1/2 cup. Hope it's ok.
I made seveal jars of these (includig one for myself) for Grandparent's Day gifts. They are attractive in the jar, and are very tasty with lots of texture! I found them to be moist using minimal baking time.
I made these jars for Christmas gifts and they went over great. So easy and you don't have to worry about measuring ingredients when you recieve as a gift.
These turned out awful. They were ugly, very flat, and tasted really bad. Sorry to be so negative!
It is extremely difficult to pack all the ingredients into 1-qt. jars! Although I reduced some of the amounts, some co-workers were chocolate chip-gypped. :( It's a good idea, but my wrist hurt after packing down 16 of these. If I were to try this again I would definitely reduce the amounts of everything.
We tried and tried to get the ingredients to fit in the jar and couldn't no matter how hard we packed it in. I couldn't give these away as gifts, they were very dissapointing.
I made this for Christmas presents for people at work. They loved it! Overall it was much more inexpensive than trying to buy 12 presents and I liked that it was useful as well. I found it easier to fill the jars when I made a paper cone. You have to pack everything down a bit so it will fit easily.
We tried the recipe tonight because we're thinking of doing the jars, the cookies are SO GOOD.
This recipe fit in the jars great, and looked wonderful. Then I decided to make up a batch of the cookies. I was SO embarrassed how they baked up. Flat and not appealing!
I was going to give this away as gifts but after trying out the recipe I definitely will not! The flavor was ok but the cookies turned out really flat and I had a hard time getting them off the cookie sheet! I thought this would be a really good recipe after reading all the reviews but was really disappointed. I followed the recipe exactly.
This was so easy to make. A bit messy, but a lot of fun and the results were spectacular. Everyone I gave this to had nothing but wonderful things to say!!
I was the recipient of this cookie jar recipe, loved it.
Great Gift Idea!!!! I gave a jar of these to my Mother In Law as well as a few friends along with a basket of goodies... Needless to say they were a BIG hit!!!
This looks GREAT in the jar! Everyone I have given one to LOVES the COOKIES! I didn't think it was difficult to pack in jar. I made several different types and I thought this was the easiest one! THANKS FOR THE RECIPE!
I did not have good luck with this recipe and would not recommend it.
These were so easy to make, and they look just great in the jar. The nuts seriously won't fit, but everything else does if you pack everything down hard. My cookies came out a little flat and greasy looking, but they taste great. Maybe I just cooked them wrong. The finished jar is really cute. I plan to make this again for gifts.
We used this as gifts this year and also for cookies for us.Fantastic!!
I made these with my four year old for all of her teachers. The jars were easy to prepare and looked great! They were a big success!
I made two of these as Christmas gifts and the recipients loved them. The only complaint I have is that it was very very hard to fit all ingredients into the jar. I did not get the nuts in at all and had a hard time fitting all the chocolate chips into the jar as well. Other than that the jars turned out really good. Thanks for the recipe!
Cookies turned out good.
I tried this as a gift b/c I had all the ingredients, and I figured it'd be quick to put together - I used the ice cream scoop trick, I packed everything as much as it could possibly be packed, and I still ended up with at least a 1/4 of a cup of the flour mixture on my counter and a real struggle to get the jar closed. Irritating.
I gave this to a co-worker for her and her 6 year old twins to enjoy. They liked it so much the ate the batter before making any cookies! She then asked for the recipe so they could show some restraint and make cookies instead of eating the dough.
I made these for my family for Christmas. They all loved them. I topped them with Christmas fabric and added a raffia bow.
I used this recipe to make jars to sell at a bake sale. I believe they all sold- but I have not heard anything about how good they are. Also, I used large (quart?) jars and had a hard time fitting in the ingredients. I think I will look for other recipes.
Wow... after such good reviews I thought forsure this recipe would be worth making! I am glad a made a batch before I gave them away. First of all, the ingredients hardly fit in the jar. I was going to use the advice of others for packing but after baking a batch, I won't be making another jar. They turned out really flat, and somewhat boring flavor. I'm going to try the Nestle recipe next. So disappointed!
This recipe turned out great! We had to pack it really tight and didn't include the walnuts. We used an ice cream scoop to get the ingredients all in but the did in fact fit. When we mixed up the cookies to bake them we thought they looked a bit dry so we added a heaping scoop of peanut butter. They were delicious! We will be doing these again.
We add just under 1 tsp of cinnamon to give it a wonderful scent and a bit more of a holiday feel. Added a note to teachers that said, "Thanks for making me one smart cookie!" Love these.
I had no room for chocolate or nuts and the recipe has no spice. I added 1T cinnamon. The flour going in at the top was terrible, flour was floating around everywhere when I tried to pack it. I should have read the other reviews first. The flour should be on the bottom of the jar on this one. With more planning next time I will pack in this order: flour, baking powder, salt, brown sugar, white sugar, chocolate chips, oats. I know the nuts won't fit... too bad. I didn't bake the cookies, so I don't know how they will taste.
The contents did fit if you really pack it! I put raisins instead of chocolate chips. When I make a batch they were flat and greasy. I am going to try to adapt a old favorite recipe. I did make 10 of them made to give for teachers gifts.
This recipe was ok, but you can't really taste the oats. I've decided to go with a different recipe for my jar mixes this Christmas.
Best cookie recipe in a jar for wonderful gifts that anyone would love to receive.
This recipe is amazing! I Found that the only tip I have is make sure you always have the brown sugar above the flour otherwise it doesn't pack well. I also mixed 1/2 cup chocolate chips and 1/2 cup of Christmas M&Ms for the festive color. And instead of fabric and a rubber band i used Red or green tissue paper and red or green pipe cleaner. I think it looks cute. Then i found "gift card" holders that ended up working great for holding the recipe. It was easy to do and I made a batch at home an my fiancé went gaga for them. I made a little over a dozen as christmas gifts we'll see how they like them!
I gave this as a gift to about 10 of my friends and acquaintances this past Christmas; everyone loved them and asked for the recipe. Great!!
I added a bit more vanilla and only used 3/4 cup chocolate chips and 1/2 cup butterscotch chips. These are awesome!
These cookies are delicious! I made these as wedding favors and alternated purple M&M's and choc chips. They came out beautifully and we have received so many complients on how great this cookie tastes! The amount of oatmeal is not too great, so it is more of an oatmeal/choc chip cookie rather than a traditional oatmeal. We will be making these every year as a special memory to our special day!
wouldn't fit into jar
The idea is great but the cookies come out dry.
My bestfriend & I made 2 dozen Holiday Jars for gifts this year. We made 2 of them from this recipe. I really enjoyed these cookies. And the ingredients look great in the jar.
It was an excellent recipe and gift for Christmas.However I had difficulty being able to fit all of th last full 1 cup of chocolate chips in a 1 quart canning jar. But other than that the recipe turned out great.
I made the cookies a little larger and didn't cook them quite as long and they turned out pretty moist. They were great!
These were very delicious. I wanted to give them a try before I gave out the jars for Christmas. They truly have that good old fashioned oatmeal cookie flavor.
These turned out great! Fit perfectly in a 1 litre jar! I even baked a batch before I made the jars just in case the recipe wasn't any good. But the cookies were perfect! Not too sweet!
Making these for office gifts this year and we tried it out today ... these are REALLY good right out of the oven . I made the first batch just as the recipe states . The dough was a little dry but it rolled into balled easily and but baked out fine. I cooked them 13min. They were light brown in the outside and still wet ians chewy in the middle... Perfect! Second batch I added water to moisten the dough up. No difference in the cookie quality. They do her crunchy and crisp when cooled so if you like them moister than add a second egg and don't overco them. Add a cup of coffee .... Bliss!!
This is a very good idea for a year round gift. You can give it to anyone and it is very delicious.
Made these in the mason jars to give as gifts for teachers. I have lots of compliments and requests for the recipe! Will be making for my family :)
I searched several recipes and decided to go with this one, went out and bought all the ingredients and it doesn't fit in a quart jar, it was only after it didn't fit that I decided to read and found I wasn't the only one who couldn't fit it all. I see people saying they found tricks to jam it all in compact, but I would much rather not use the efford when there are simpler recipes where all the ingredients fit like a glove. After my 1st jar flopped and didn't fit, I poured it into a mixing bowl and made them, yummy recipe but the "in the jar" shouldn't be there since it doesn't fit.
Good flavored cookies, but when I made the jars to use for presents, not all the ingredients would fit it. I packed them down & did them in the order listed but there was no room for the chocolate chips :(
Pretty good! I think next time I'll try to add more oats, since you can't really taste them.
Great gifts every one loved them.
My 6 year old son and I made a dozen of these Christmas thank you gifts for teachers, neighbor, priest, mail carrier, etc. It took some effort to pack all of it in the jars - not an easy fit! I did not make the actual cookies up so I am hoping the recipe bakes up well.
