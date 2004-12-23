Country Oatmeal Cookie in a Jar

I had difficulty packing everything in at first, but after trying a variety of things, I found something that works. First, I used unbleached flour (more of an off-white), and dark brown sugar for more color contrast. I packed the ingredients in this order: 1) flour + baking powder + salt, 2) dark brown sugar, 3) white sugar, 4) oats, 5) chocolate chips (or M&M's, the regular or mini ones). I took the advice and used a paper funnel to help pour some of the ingredients into the jar, and used an ice cream scoop to pack them down. To pack: using a wide-mouth canning jar, put the flour mixture & tap down the jar on a hard surface (e.g. carpeted floor). The flour packs down nicely, to about the 300 ml line. Next, I packed the brown sugar in, to ~400+ ml. The white sugar taps down to to around 600 ml. Add the oats to around 800ml or less & you're set with the chips! I haven't figured out how to squeeze in an extra cup of nuts.