Colene's Easy Tomato Vegetable Soup

48 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 22
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

My friend Colene used to serve this tomato soup to help her family get through some cold Minnesota winters. Though she was a busy woman, she could whip up this soup that uses tomato juice and frozen mixed vegetables in no time!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine tomato juice, water, mixed vegetables, oregano, and salt in a large pot over medium heat; simmer for 30 minutes. Season with pepper to taste.

    Advertisement

Tips

Try adding macaroni or hamburger for some variety.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 0.7g; sodium 668.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/01/2022