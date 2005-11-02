Colene's Easy Tomato Vegetable Soup

My friend Colene used to serve this tomato soup to help her family get through some cold Minnesota winters. Though she was a busy woman, she could whip up this soup that uses tomato juice and frozen mixed vegetables in no time!
Yummy. I used bloody mary mix instead of the tomato juice and used 4 cups water instead of two. Great ideas for add ins: feta cheese crumbles, parmesan cheese, garbanzo beans, chicken, beef, the possibilities are endless. This was effortless and will definitely make again. Thanks!
Yummy. I used bloody mary mix instead of the tomato juice and used 4 cups water instead of two. Great ideas for add ins: feta cheese crumbles, parmesan cheese, garbanzo beans, chicken, beef, the possibilities are endless. This was effortless and will definitely make again. Thanks!
I doubled the recipe for my family of 5 with the intention of having leftovers. My husband isn't a huge tomato fan, so I used 1 can tomato juice and 1 can V8. I also added a few more potatoes to make it a bit chunkier. This soup was fabulous! My super picky 7yo devoured it. It's already been placed in my meal rotation!
Very easy,Great base for a good veggie soup.After tasting the recipe as is(except i used fresh veggies) i then made the fallowing changes for our taste's.I added 1 small onion,1 Tbls minced garlic,basil,2 celery stalk's & about 1 1/2 tsp Oregano(total),1 tsp beef soup base, 1/2 tsp celery seed, 2Tbls small ring pasta.1/4 tsp pepper flakes & 1/2 Cup water...because the pasta & fresh veggies soaked up some of the liquid.It was very tasty on a cold rainy Autumn day & with 2 sick kid's at home today it settled in their tummies very nicely :)I will be making this again, Thanks!
I changed mine slightly....but this is a great base recipe to build on. I don't usually have tomato juice, but I had a carton of organic creamy totmato soup from Trader Joes that I used as my base and I added potatos, fresh cut and steamed carrots and zucchini.
I changed this up quite a bit but the end result was great. Added a little onion, some celery and about 3 red potatoes and a can of chickpeas because the hubby loves them. Also used italian seasoning, garlic powder, seasoning salt and a veggie bouillon cube. We thought it was the perfect veggie soup with these modifications and so easy even with the extra chopping!
This was a great recipe/base recipe. I added seasoning; more oregano, italian seasoning, garlic and some cayenne pepper. You can add any ingredient you wish to this recipe. I added celery and a can of beans I had on hand. We had it for dinner that night and left-overs the next day....it was even better the next day.
Very easy! My Husband who has sworn off all veggies (except green beans) couldn't get enough of this! The neighborhood Loved it too! I did double it, and used one spicy V8, and one regular. I also added Canned diced potatoes, (and canned veggies too) and some tiny spiral noodles, onion, Celery seed, and a few of my fave spices. De-Lish!
I make this soup a ton and my family loves it. It is never the same soup twice - I customized this by sauteeing onions, garlic, sweet peppers and celery (always onions and garlic but whatever else is available at the time) in EVOO. I also use the Asian mixed veggies as I am not a fan of carrots and peas and add these to the pot with the sauteed onions before adding the juice. I have added sausage to the sauteed onions, delish and I have sauteed the onions in some of the tomato juice instead of evoo to make it fat free. A great healthy starting point.
I was very wary of a recipe that started with tomato juice. I hate tomato juice....this was excellent soup. I made a huge pot for my staff at work...added dried basil, lightly sauteed onion, and par boiled potato. Every one said that it was the best soup of the day! Easy, yummy, and cheap to make! Thanks!
I thought this was a good basic soup. My husband saif it was "decent." I used Italin seasoning instead of the oregano. I think next time I make it I will try adding some of the modifications the other reviewers suggested.
Quick and easy. I added Knorr vegetable bullion to the water before adding it to the tomato juice. I also added hamburger meat and used canned vegetables instead of frozen. I used green beans, carrots, corn, potatoes, white kidney beans, and stewed tomatoes. Yum!
Great base recipe but needs more seasoning. I added extra oregano and salt based on earlier reviews but it still needed something... Also, I was about 1/2 cup short of tomato juice so I added a can of chicken stock (I needed more liquid) in addition to the water the recipe called for. I used a bag of frozen soup vegetables to have more vege variety and added thin egg noddles the last 5-8 minutes of cooking.
Excellent veggie soup! I used a few more pinches of oregano; cayenne pepper for kick; and lawry's instead of salt. Also used the frozen corn with peppers and onions. Zucchini, broccoli, mixed veggies, and sprinkled in some chopped spinach. Best friend loved it, but he's a "Mikey." My wife, much pickier, also loved it...and she only eats chicken noodle.
Great base recipe. Usually I don't write a review if I change a recipe, but I loved the starting point this recipe gives and I did not eliminate any of the ingredients - simply added to it, so I wanted to give it a good review. I added some chopped onion, minced clove of garlic, diced red potatoes, and a can of diced tomatoes with no salt added. Also increased oregano & added basil. Lots of fresh ground black pepper, and only a dash of sea salt near the very end. DELICIOUS! Thank you for this recipe. I had never made vegetable soup before and this recipe took the fear out of it for me :-)
My family really enjoyed this soup and it was so easy to throw together. I did double it. I also added some sauteed onion and garlic, a can of chicken broth and some macaroni pasta. Great for a cold winter day.
It was Delicious! I had lots of left overs and I put them in the freezer. ONLY to have to take them out the next day my daughter called and asked if I had left overs and the soup was gone in 2 days. Unreal can't wait to make it again. Made it just as the recipe states but I added cannelloni beans and a small portion of macaroni.
7.5.18 I used Spicy V8® vegetable juice and did add some chopped onion and celery, as well as a few additional spices (basil, garlic powder and more oregano). Pretty basic, but this was pretty good for lunch today, “souper” (pun intended) easy to make. This is a good soup base to “make your own” by adding additional veggies, spices, etc.
I received three bags of mixed frozen veggies by mistake in my online grocery order and didn't want to waste them. Found this recipe and it inspired me to make a delicious soup! I used the base and added three cloves of garlic, one bottle of passata, one tin of diced tomatoes, one tin of lentils, a teaspoon of vegetable bouillon and a dash of salt, pepper and mixed herbs. So delicious, easy and cost effective. Worth leaving a review as I would definitely recommend!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.