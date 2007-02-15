Chicken, Rice and Vegetable Soup

Excellent! We woke up with colds and I needed some chicken soup and this really filled the bill. It didn't say whether the chicken should be precooked so I assumed it should and boiled it in 5 cups water with added garlic and spices. Then I used the broth in place of the water. It was delicious. I would definitely recommend adding the spices - garlic, thyme, bay leaf. Everything else according to recipe was perfect.
This is a very basic chicken soup recipe and quick to make. I wanted more veggies, so I added 1/2 a bag of frozen mixed vegetables and omitted the carrots (since they are in the bag). I had to add a little more chicken bouillon as I found the broth a little weak. It's very bland even after adding some basil and thyme. Although I appreciate its ease, I won't be making this again.
02/28/2002
This was the best soup ever, I used brown rice instead of the white, but it was excellent. I made it at work in a crock pot. All the other employees wanted this recipe.
This soup was great. I really wanted a simple chicken rice soup and this was perfect. I changed a couple of things: I used equal parts water and canned chicken broth and more chicken than the recipe called for. I sauteed the chicken with a little salt and pepper before adding to soup and I added a little bit of extra rice. My husband loved it and commented on how wonderful and homey it smelled after walking in from the cold. Thanks for submitting this recipe!
Very quick and easy soup to make. My family loved it. I added the thyme, bay leaf and sage also and it turned out great.
01/07/2006
Great soup. I doubled the recipe, then added even more chicken, celery and carrots, and then added some barley to make it extra hearty (this is the only way my husband likes soup). If I had cheyenne pepper, it would have been the perfect addition to this soup!
12/09/2005
I thought this was a great recipe! Very simple. I baked the chicken with seasoning salt, pepper and a little garlic before adding it to the soup. I also added chopped mushrooms to the carrots, celery and onion. Next time I would like to try with wild rice. Nice recipe!
This was a very hearty and delicious soup. I have a cold and decided to try your recipe and it was perfect. Just like mama says..chicken soup is good for a cold. Thanks for posting. I will make this again
I was so pleasantly surprised at how good this turned out! I was a little skeptical, because I usually make chicken soups (chicken noodle, chicken corn, etc.) by boiling a chicken, making my own stock, adding my own herbs and spices, etc. But I needed something quick to throw together for a light dinner. This was perfect. I did add a small palmful each of thyme, sage, and parsley to this recipe, as well as one bay leaf. Some freshly ground pepper finished it off. Didn't need salt with the bouillon. I felt a little more chicken (2 small breasts) and rice (almost double the amount in the recipe) suited our preferences as well. So with the modifications I made, this was definitely a 5. So yummy and comforting. And came together so quickly!
Very simple recipe that leaves a lot of room for variation. I used my dutch oven to cook the cubed chicken breast, then added stock and water (more stock than water). Once it came to a simmer I added the rice, then I added a bag of frozen mixed vegetables in the last 5 minutes. One trick to making the broth more flavorful in such a short time without fresh herbs it to measure out dried herbs (I also used dried minced garlic) into a coffee filter, tie that up and drop it in. All the flavor without the little bits. This recipe definitely satisfied me on this cold dreary day and is great because it uses ingredients I almost always have on hand.
This is a delicious soup recipe! Some veggie soups are just so blah! But I took some others suggestions and added thyme and a few bay leaves. I used organic fat free chicken broth instead of water. Yum!
This is a very easy and tasty recipe. After the rice was cooked, I added fresh sliced mushrooms and a couple of handfuls of fresh baby spinach leaves. Delicious! Oh.........and don't forget the grated parm!
This was a fantastic recipe!! I did change a couple of things though. I boiled the chicken in water, minced garlic, and a couple of chicken bouillon. After the chicken was fully cooked, I measured out 4 cups of the broth and then added the can of broth. It gave it so much flavor and was a huge hit with my husband. I will DEFINITELY make this again! Thanks for the post!
Great base recipe however I added: extra- Chicken (Sautéed in salt and pepper first), Frozen Mixed Veggies, and Rice. Then to Taste- Chicken Bouillon, Onion powder, White pepper, and Parsley. My husband and I prefer a thicker heartier soup so I add Cornstarch to thicken.
Excellent recipe on a budget. I just added some herbs - thyme, bay leaf and sage. I couldn't believe one chicken breast would be enough but, it was. Let it simmer til the stock thickened and it was very hearty. Great for cold winter days!
This soup turned out great! I added poultry seasoning, white corn, and thyme, along with a little garlic to the veggies while they sauteed. This soup is one of my favorites and I will be making it again.
It was the best soup I have ever had! I used an extra chicken breast which I fried up a bit first. Also used double the amount of broth and double the amound of rice just to make it extra hearty!!! DELICIOUS! Thank you :)
This is very good. What I did different was: 2 1/2 cups of water & 2 cans of chicken broth- I added a lil less than a teaspoon of Thyme & one bay leaf and yes I sautated the chicken & added some pepper while i cooked- I didnt do salt because with the broth and chicken there was enough salt I used noodles instead of rice but I will try the rice
3/11..big red pot, melt butter, saute celery, carrots, frozen onions, garlic, and mushrooms(very tasty in this soup) until cooked. i added 2 cooked leftover grilled chicken breasts and then 8 cups of water with 8 boulions in it. also added one can of condensed cream of chicken soup to give it a creamier consistancy. i made BROWN (VG) rice in a separate pot (1 cup of rice) and when it was done i added it in. made homemade croutons and it was great! make this next time company comes. a little salty though so maybe buy low sodium broth.
Huge confession - I forgot to add the chicken to this soup! But my sister was about to start on her 2nd bowl and hadn't even realized it yet. She thought it was great without it! I did make changes: sauteed vegetables and some chopped garlic in a little olive oil before adding three boxes of low sodium chicken broth (no bouillon). Also, I always have to add a little bit of Italian seasoning to my soups and I used a heaping 1/2 cup of rice. I will definitely make again and migh even "forget" to add the chicken again. This also foze well to enjoy later.
Soo delicious.. Here's what I did.. used a rotisserie chicken and just pulled off the meat (makes it a little faster to prepare). I started by sauteing a chopped small red onion and heaping spoonful of minced garlic in the pan as first step. I find sauteing onion and garlic really adds to the flavor. I also added a bay leaf and some celery seed for seasoning. I simmered mine for about 45mins which I think made the flavors come together well. Served with crusty sourdough. Enjoy, great soup if you're not feeling well or baby it's cold outside!
This was really good and so easy to make. The recipe did not state if the chicken should be precooked or not. I chose to precook and it worked out great. I added more rice than the 1/3 up since I like a lot of rice.
Delicious!!! I sauteed the chicken in olive oil, fresh ground pepper and garlic salt. Used 32oz chicken broth and 2 cups water, only used 1 bouillon cube. Added a dash of sage, thymne and 1 bay leaf [as suggested by others]. Increased to 1/2 cup rice. Love the recipe! Will use again :)
Yumm! My hubby was under the weather and needed some chicken soup. This was perfect! We have some in the freezer for the next time someone is down! Only change was to add some wild rice that I had in the pantry for WAY too long!
I wanted to somehow incorporate butter into the soup so I sauteed the veggies in butter for about 2-3 minutes before adding the stock, water and buillion. I added the chicken when the liquid was boiling. I would also add extra salt or bouillon whenever I added water. My pot wasn't big enough so I cooked the rice separately on the rice cooker and just constructed the dish in the bowl.
I absolutely love this soup. It's so easy to make and it's pretty healthy. My fiance refuses to eat any other chicken soup, and he always asks me to make it for him. Everyone else who's tried it also tells me how delicious it is. The only thing I add in is a little minced garlic.
10/30/2010
I really Like this recipe but i think that in the beginning there needs to be more water added. Other than that I loved this recipe.
I am always looking for healthy meals that will suit mommy, daddy and toddler. This is a really healthy meal, but as written a little on the bland side. I made as is the first time, and just ended up freezing in small batches for my one year old. The second go round, I added parsley; bay leaf; garlic; thyme; and sage(it was great). The proportions are great in this recipe, but I think it needs a few herbs to add flavor, as we all enjoyed it the second time!
Tweaked it quite a bit, but I don't think you could go wrong with this recipe. My boyfriend actually said he could eat it forever, haha! I first sauteed the onion and about four garlic cloves in margarine. I didn't have any broth so I just used 3 chicken bouillons and 1 beef bouillon. I took another person's suggestion and added bay leaves (3), about a tsp each of sage, thyme, and parsley. I felt a bit wild and also added about 1 tbsp montreal seasoning (it made it pretty spicy but it was definitely delicious). I also wanted to make it a bit more of a whole meal so I added about three cups frozen vegetables (California style, but I'm sure anything would do). And I used about 1 lb chicken breast--just threw it in frozen initially with the water and let it boil for about twenty or thirty minutes. All in all, it was easy and delicious and I'll be making this often! Thanks!
This is so easy and delicious! I made a triple batch. I did add some thyme, bay leaf and sage as suggested by others. Here are my helpful tips: 1. You must use rice that is not quick cooking. Use the old fashioned kind. If you use the 5 minute variety it will get very mushy. 2. Use one of those big rotisserie chicks from Sams or Costco. So easy and so yummy. I pulled the legs and wings off and saved for my teenager. I used all the meat for a triple batch but still have enough left for a quesadilla later this week! And that chicken was only $4.88. That is a deal. 3. Sautee all the vegetables a bit in the pot before adding anything else.
It was okay. I made it with turkey and noodles because I had leftover turkey and the family wanted noodles. I put lots of turkey, as requested, and ended up adding much more water. It needed salt by the end of it and even with the salt, it was lacking flavor. Might try this again, according to the recipe. It sure made the house smell good, though!
This soup was a winner in my house!! My husband loved every bit of it, he said I must make it again. I did add corn on the cob because my family loves corn and I used drumsticks because that is all I had on hand, but other than that I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious! Will be making it again and again.
I thought this was a great recipe. I only made a couple of changes. First I poached the chicken breast in some of the chicken broth with some dill and garlic powder. Then I removed the chicken when done and added the rest of the ingredients to the broth/spice mixture. I diced up the chicken breast and added it back in once the veggies had been cooking for a while. Also, instead of using uncooked white rice, I used uncooked wild rice. It gave the soup a lot more body and is a little more healthy. I also added a couple bay leaves and thyme. Overall a great recipe.. I really liked it!
I'm trying hard to rate this fairly. I would give it a five for ease of preparation and basic guidelines, and a three because it was so obvious to me that I would have to make adjustments. So, I think an average of four is fair. Firstly, I reversed the proportion of water to chicken stock. Four cups of chicken stock and 14.5 ounces of water have much less sodium than a 14.5 ounce can of chicken broth and two bouillon cubes ... and it tastes so much more natural. I lightly sauteed the chicken and sweated the vegetables in olive oil to add flavor, and proceeded from there. Added dried thyme, oregano and parsley in addition to salt and pepper. But again, a high five to Gary Coveney for the inspiration and for a recipe that can be easily tweaked to taste. :-)
Simple, nice and quick. I followed the recipe with the following exceptions: I did not have onions in it (because onions are evil and should be banned from the earth). And I added 6 large white mushrooms (sliced) and about a cup of fresh baby spinach leaves; also a little black pepper and sea salt. With the added Ingredients, it may require a little bit more liquid; maybe a cup more of chicken broth?
This is a yummy, basic recipe and was very quick to make! I recommend not using the bouillon if you're cutting back on salt intake, just add a bit more broth on the water/broth ratio. Also, we didn't use rice but used organic quinoa.
Excellent recipe. I made this recipe for 4. So I had to add more ingredients. I used two cans of broth instead of the bouillons. I used 1 cup of rice. I should have used 3/4 cup rice instead. I used sweet baby carrots instead of the regular carrots. I used more chicken. These are the only alterations I made to the recipe because of the amount of people I was feeding. I kept everything else in the recipe. It was absolutely perfect. Light and tasty. Definitely a KEEPER!
Because my household is vegetarian, I increased the water to 8 cups, used 2 oz of Chef Bonneau's powdered chicken soup flavoring base, plus three Chef's Review Chicken Flavor Bouillon Cubes as the stock base. Then instead of chicken, I used Morning Star's chicken strips chopped into <1/2" pieces. The remainder of the recipe was followed, with the exception that just before serving I stirred in about 2-3 tablespoons of fresh parsley.
I didn't follow this recipe except for the ingredients. I turned my crock-pot on high and added two 14 oz cans of low-sodium chicken broth, 1 cup water, 8 ounces of white mushrooms cut into quarters and 2 cups instant brown rice. I sauted 2 carrots sliced into 1/2 inch pieces, 2 sliced celery stalks and 1 chopped onion in a small amount of olive oil until tender. I added them to the crock-pot. Then I cut chicken tenders into cubes and cooked in my pan for a few minutes with salt and pepper. I added the chicken to the crock-pot and added about a teaspoon of italian seasonings. I let it cook for an hour total and it was fine. However, I'd prefer to cook it a little longer and get really tender vegetables. Thanks for the inspiration!
This soup was absolutely delish..I made it for myself..I had friends stop by they said..what is that smell..I said I made soup...its the middle of summer....haha...and they loved it.. Instead of the boneless chicken breast I bought Drumbstics put 4 drumsticks in the water and chicken broth... I added some cabbage, 3 red potatoes cut up into squares, corn, minced garlic and one clove and brown rice..with a bit of hot sauce..you have to pay attention when adding salt and pepper cause it is for taste....throw the hot sauce in your personal bowl...adds much more flavor....My favorite..and I even froze the left overs...I will have it some other time...
This was great. The key is definitely the "salt and pepper to taste", otherwise it's really bland. I didn't have any onion, so I added some liberal sprinkles of onion powder, and used some homemade chicken stock.
It was delicious, made with meat from a rotisserie chicken and threw what ever veggies I had in plus some celery flakes (I keep them in the freezer in zip lock bags for soups) and some parsley. Quick, easy and good.
I used left over turkey from christmas all the other leftovers were gone but not the turkey. I gave it three stars because I did add more seasoning put into it to kick up the flavor. Otherwise very simple and basic to make, good for leftovers and that stuff you have sitting around in your cubboards such as rice and frozen veggies in the freezer.
I'm not a huge fan of chicken noodle soup. but this chicken rice soup was very good! I felt the technique of dicing up the chicken breast and cooking it in the broth was great. It was tender and not stringy at all. I did use a 32 ounce box of broth but otherwise followed the recipe exactly.
I also wasn't sure if the chicken should be cooked beforehand, so I did, using garlic, thyme and basil (I didn't have bay leaf on hand), as I'd seen someone suggest it in another review, and that's the only significant change I made - and I'm glad I did. It made a fabulous recipe even better. The ingredients list says five cups water and instructions four - it probably is fine either way but I used four. However, I definitely will be making this recipe again, but will double it, maybe even triple. It was gobbled up pretty quickly and I wasn't able to save any to freeze! I had previously picked it out and made it this evening because my son is coming down with a cold. But don't wait til you're sick to make it! It's such a perfect soup to have as the main part of a winter meal or even a small pick-me-up when in from the cold outdoors. The broth came out perfectly - not too weak or salty, and a very nice herb flavoring. Definitely a keeper! Thanks for posting this recipe!
I doubled the ingredients and added a little bit of sage, bay leaves, garlic and a pinch of kosher salt. I also added 1 chicken/tomato bouillon to top it off and it came out excellent! Its ready within an hour.
this was very good....but I also changed some things...first I precooked the chicken in 5 cups of water with garlic, ground cumin, 1 bay leaf, ground thyme, and basil. Once it was cooked, I took the chicken out and chopped into cubes and added it back to the broth. I added the chicken broth to it with the veggies to which I added potatoes. I also added tomatoe bouillon (1 tsp). I came out good...perfect for when you are sick.
Easy and delicious. I will definitely make it again. Like other reviewers said, I cooked the chicken before putting it into the soup. Both my kids said it was very good too!! We all had colds when I made it, and it cheered us all up a bit! :-)
My family loves this soup. The first time I added too much rice, despite the warning not too. Next time I added just what the recipe called for and it was better without so much mush. We’ll be having this.
I used brown rice instead of the white rice, threw in some cut up fresh green beans, added some sage, parsley and basil and cooked it a little longer than called for. I didn't measure but I know I used more chicken, celery, onions and carrots as well. Also used bullion cubes and filtered water instead of the broth. As I was using boneless skinless chicken, I didn't pre-cook it at all, just cut it up and threw it in. It was delicious!
We loved this chicken soup recipe! First we cooked the chicken bits in a skillet with lemon juice and lemon pepper seasoning. The lemon really adds a lot to this recipe. For the soup itself we added the juice of one lemon, a couple cups of mushrooms, dried sage, one bay leaf, fresh parsley, dried basil, dried dill, some spinach leaves, and substituted all of the water for broth. We also doubled the rice. Loved this recipe!
This soup was easy & delicious!I doubled the recipe (with the exception of the onion), added thyme, rosemary and a bay leaf. I also shredded my chicken instead of cutting into cubes. (just my preference). It hit the spot and was a perfect lunch for the family on a cold, snowy Sunday!
Very basic chicken soup recipe, but it was great! I added spinach to mine and only used chicken boullion instead of chicken broth. Added garlic, salt, and onion powder. Very easy, especially for a beginner such as myself!
Excellent soup. I did make a couple of changes. I always make a double batch and I use half water and half broth. I saute the chicken in pepper which gives it more flavour. I add oregano, thyme, bay leaf and dill (my hubby loves dill). I add 1/3 cup rice and 1/3 cup barley (double batch) for a more hearty soup.
Great recipe. I added 1/8 tsp of white pepper, 3 cloves of garlic (minced) and a handful of fresh parsley, only used half an onion, and added another cup or two of water. Didn't cook the chicken first, and it turned out moist and tender. Let it simmer for over 30 minutes, and it was so delicious.
