Chicken, Rice and Vegetable Soup

A delicious blend of chicken, rice, and vegetables. Perfect as a meal, or to take the edge off hunger between meals. Excellent winter warmer.

By Gary Coveney

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a large saucepan over high heat, combine 4 cups water and the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Add the chicken, carrots, onion, celery and bouillon and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for about 15 minutes or until the vegetables are soft.

  • Add more water as necessary. Add the rice and allow to simmer for another 15 minutes, or until the rice is tender. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Cook's Note:

Do not add too much rice or it may become gluggy. It is incidental, not essential to the outcome.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 1g; cholesterol 19.7mg; sodium 1101.6mg. Full Nutrition
