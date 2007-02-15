Chicken, Rice and Vegetable Soup

I also wasn't sure if the chicken should be cooked beforehand, so I did, using garlic, thyme and basil (I didn't have bay leaf on hand), as I'd seen someone suggest it in another review, and that's the only significant change I made - and I'm glad I did. It made a fabulous recipe even better. The ingredients list says five cups water and instructions four - it probably is fine either way but I used four. However, I definitely will be making this recipe again, but will double it, maybe even triple. It was gobbled up pretty quickly and I wasn't able to save any to freeze! I had previously picked it out and made it this evening because my son is coming down with a cold. But don't wait til you're sick to make it! It's such a perfect soup to have as the main part of a winter meal or even a small pick-me-up when in from the cold outdoors. The broth came out perfectly - not too weak or salty, and a very nice herb flavoring. Definitely a keeper! Thanks for posting this recipe!