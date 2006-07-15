Chruscik

Bow shaped pastries that are fried and dusted with confectioners' sugar. So good!

By Danielle

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, beat the egg yolks with the sugar until well blended. Add the sour cream, rum, and vanilla, mix until smooth. Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt; stir into the egg yolk mixture a little at a time. Turn the dough out onto a heavily floured surface and knead vigorously for about 1/2 hour. Allow the dough to absorb as much of the flour as it can so it is no longer sticky.

  • Separate dough into 4 or 5 portions and roll out very thin. The dough should be almost as thin as paper, and slightly see-through. Cut dough into strips about 1 1/2 inches wide and 4 inches long. Make a 1 1/2 inch slit in the strip closer to one end. Pull the long end of the strip through the slit.

  • Heat the oil to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Fry the cookies quickly, turning once. They should be golden but not brown. Drain on paper towels and dust with confectioners' sugar when cool.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
58 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 38.8mg; sodium 31.5mg. Full Nutrition
