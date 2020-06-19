Vinegar Cobbler

Something is not right in the proportions of this recipe. There was far too much liquid for the amount of dough. The liquid stayed thin even after cooking till the max time and the dough had browned. Refrigeration did not help it set up. Finally although I love vinegar this cobbler reeked of it. I managed to get a piece down. Very disappointing.

This is the first recipe that even comes close to the original recipe that came West with the covered wagons. I know because my mother used to make it for our big family. Big families could not afford too many ingredients but butter eggs milk cream and vinegar were plentiful on the farm. Thank you very much -

TY for posting. This technique is very rarely seen in recipes for the last 50+ years. My late Texas Mama Rene made all her cobblers in this manner. The trick is...the boiling part after assembly IMHO...whether just with this recipe OR a home canned fruit that looks mostly to be juice. We always put the boiling part into a large sauce pan...and ladle some into bottom of a baking pan (on a burner at medium) that can be heated on top of stove as well as oven. I then add some strips...sprinkle with sugar...then another ladle or two...then repeat till no more ingredients. last layer strips with extra sprinkled sugar and butter pats. Then baked UNCOVERED till brown and bubbling. My fav was to use a qt of homecanned unsweetend plums which seem mushy and mostly liquid. Mama Rene ALWAYS kept the baking dish on top of the stove on heat...until the dough strips STARTS to turn translucent in spots. Then into oven. In a pinch she made the vinegar type. She used stainless food service pans deep and large enough to not have boil overs. She was known for her cobblers. Don't think she ever made a cobbler with anything but boiled fruit or vinegar.