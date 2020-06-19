Vinegar Cobbler
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 412.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.7g 6 %
carbohydrates: 53.4g 17 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 33.5g
fat: 21.2g 33 %
saturated fat: 6.7g 34 %
cholesterol: 10.2mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 118.3IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 2.1mg 16 %
folate: 47.8mcg 12 %
calcium: 8.9mg 1 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 7.3mg 3 %
potassium: 38.9mg 1 %
sodium: 224.8mg 9 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 21 %
calories from fat: 190.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
