Vinegar Cobbler

Rating: 4.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Sort of like a fruitless cobbler...my mom tells me that my great grandmother would make this in a pinch when company was coming over. In a pinch, 2 refrigerated pie crusts will work for the 'dough.'

By Reedsmomma

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 - 8x8 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir the flour and salt together in a mixing bowl. Cut in the shortening until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in 1/4 cup of water until a dough forms. Divide the dough into thirds, roll 1/2 inch thick, and cut into strips 1 inch wide; set aside.

  • Bring the vinegar, 2 cups water, sugar, and vanilla extract to a boil in a large saucepan over high heat. Drop 2/3 of the dough strips into the boiling liquid. Once the liquid returns to a boil, pour into a 8x8 inch baking dish. Use the remaining dough strips to form a crisscross pattern on top of the cobbler. Dot the top with the softened butter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the dough strips are golden brown, 35 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 53.4g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 224.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

kraterman
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2010
This was great. I made it yesterday for a family get together. Easy to prepare and the taste is very flavorful. It is deceptively rich. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

J3NNA
Rating: 2 stars
07/26/2010
Something is not right in the proportions of this recipe. There was far too much liquid for the amount of dough. The liquid stayed thin even after cooking till the max time and the dough had browned. Refrigeration did not help it set up. Finally although I love vinegar this cobbler reeked of it. I managed to get a piece down. Very disappointing. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
Mae-Mae
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2011
This is the first recipe that even comes close to the original recipe that came West with the covered wagons. I know because my mother used to make it for our big family. Big families could not afford too many ingredients but butter eggs milk cream and vinegar were plentiful on the farm. Thank you very much - Read More
Helpful
(4)
tangrene
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2022
TY for posting. This technique is very rarely seen in recipes for the last 50+ years. My late Texas Mama Rene made all her cobblers in this manner. The trick is...the boiling part after assembly IMHO...whether just with this recipe OR a home canned fruit that looks mostly to be juice. We always put the boiling part into a large sauce pan...and ladle some into bottom of a baking pan (on a burner at medium) that can be heated on top of stove as well as oven. I then add some strips...sprinkle with sugar...then another ladle or two...then repeat till no more ingredients. last layer strips with extra sprinkled sugar and butter pats. Then baked UNCOVERED till brown and bubbling. My fav was to use a qt of homecanned unsweetend plums which seem mushy and mostly liquid. Mama Rene ALWAYS kept the baking dish on top of the stove on heat...until the dough strips STARTS to turn translucent in spots. Then into oven. In a pinch she made the vinegar type. She used stainless food service pans deep and large enough to not have boil overs. She was known for her cobblers. Don't think she ever made a cobbler with anything but boiled fruit or vinegar. Read More
