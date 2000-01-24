Sesame Anise Melts
This is an Italian cookie. Shaped in balls and rolled in sesame seeds. Flavored with anise.
This recipe is excellent. It combined my love for anise and sesame together. I added one teaspoon and a half of anise extract and also made round flat cookies instead of balls. I have shared this recipe with countless friends and relatives. Thanks you Candy for sharing this recipe with us. I would like to add that I have given this recipe to at least 20 people. This recipe is to die for and the name of it should be changed to Sesame Anise Cookies so more people can find it and enjoy it!Read More
Except for the anise flavor, these cookies were dry and tasteless. Even my husband, who loves anise and sesame, refused to eat these cookies.Read More
These cookies are great! Very crispy and flavorful! I used shortening instead of lard and they were still terrific
When I first read the ingredients I was not too impressed. So I made the first batch to "test" the flavor and WOW was I surprized at how delicious these little cookies were! This is a winner in my book and my short-lived scepticism has now gone south for the winter! I found that I had a lot of sesame seeds left over so I made another batch...after all, I had a big ole fat box of LARD taking up space in my kitchen. I browned the sesame seeds slowly in a large skillet using a small amount of butter and stiring with a wooden spoon. These will now join the rank and file of traditional Christmas cookies I make every year. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe Candy!
A wonderfully simple cookie with big flavor. Without any other flavors to compete with, the sesame and anise both come through boldly. The only change I made to the recipe was substituting vegetable shortening for the lard. If you're a fan of sesame and anise, these will be a treat for you! Thanks for sharing!
I didn't like the flavor of these AT ALL - however, in all fairness, a couple of people at my work did like them....
this cookie is a family favorite , we brown a little the sesame seeds first, be careful not to over bake. great with coffee. this has been past down threw the generations.
I loved the flavor of these; such a nice simple cookie that can stand by itself with the wonderful flavor of anise and sesame. I too used butter flavor crisco. Only change was to add a tsp of vanilla. Used my coffee grinder to grind the anise seed and used a heaping tablespoon. I didn't bother toasting the sesame seeds since they would be toasted while baking. the bursts of flavor from the anise seed and the sesame was wonderful. this is not a sweet rich cookie but a beautiful potpourri of anise and sesame. ty for this darling cookie.
