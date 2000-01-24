Sesame Anise Melts

This is an Italian cookie. Shaped in balls and rolled in sesame seeds. Flavored with anise.

Recipe by Candy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt, set aside. In a medium bowl, cream together the lard and sugar. Stir in the egg and anise seeds. Add dry ingredients, mix well. Put the sesame seeds into a shallow bowl or saucer. Roll dough into 1 inch balls, roll them in the sesame seeds to coat. Place them 1 1/2 inches apart onto the prepared cookie sheets. Flatten the balls slightly using the bottom of a glass.

  • Bake for 6 to 9 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from baking sheets to cool on wire racks. Store in an airtight container.

211 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 13g; cholesterol 18.4mg; sodium 54.9mg. Full Nutrition
