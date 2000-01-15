Chocolate Chip Meringue
These bring back good childhood memories, and they are a good change from regular chocolate chip cookies. Great for any occasion.
I was searching for meringue cookie recipes and came across this one. My grandmother's recipe is very similar. The only differences are that I don't add vinegar and I pre-heat the oven but turn it off once I've put the cookies in. The cookies then stay in the oven for four hours. Omitting the vinegar makes the cookies fluffier and leaving them in the oven that long allows them to dry w/o the chewiness I've seen in other meringue recipes. But then, I'm a texture person and I like my meringue cookies crunchy!Read More
The cookies melted *all* over the baking sheets and were a pain to get off! The goo that was produced was very good, though. Yum! If I made these again I would use less chocolate chips and less sugar - they were also a little too sweet.Read More
1) Cut sugar in half 2) used 4 eggs, not three 3) cut chips in half 4) cooked at 275, not 300 for 30 minutes 5) added a little coconut and walnuts. SOOOOOOO GOOOOOOOOOD
This is a very delicious cookie , however, they are best NOT made on a humid day! They are a little crumbly when eaten, so, they are best made in a one bite size!
Easy and awesome! A great change from regular choc chip cookies. They are still really tasty if you can even reduce the amount of choc. chips by 1/2 and sugar by 1/4.
YUM! I got a little nervous and took a batch out a little too early. Make sure they are lightly browned on the top, too and then you'll know they're done perfectly. And yes, just use half the chocolate chips and a scant cup of sugar.
These are wonderful! I made the recipe as it was written and everyone loved them. One tip I found is helpful is to use the convection setting on the oven (if you have that option). It makes them cook a little faster and keeps them nice and crispy. I still cooked them longer (about 45 mins). Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was great! I halved the mixture before I added the chocolate chips and instead added some peppermint extract. Nice and Light! There is not much more that I can say that hasn't already been said.
I'm giving this a 4 only because it was FAR too sweet! I cut the sugar in half but left the 2 c chocolate chips and holy chocolate batman! Next time I will reduce the chocolate by 1/2-1 cup....also I bet these would taste good with butterscotch chips and toasted almond slices...perhaps I am on to something...
I've made these a few times, very yummy! I use milk chocolate chips and put cocoa in the "dough" to flavor that a bit too.
I tried to make this cookies. It was delicious. I followed some suggestion in reducing the amount of sugar and choc.chips. However I am having problem with the texture. When it comes out of the oven, it was crispy. But when I let it cool before I store it, it has softened as if never baked. Can somebody tell me what I did wrong??
EASY! Remember to use real egg whites, the carton will not work!! My kids love these. You can use 4 eggs and less chocolate chips... two cups is almost too many! I like to use a melon baller to scoop these out.
Followed recommendations of others - 4eggs and 1/2 C. Sugar. Had to cook for much longer to get them dry (reducedto 200 degrees for additional 1/2 hour then left in the warm oven for 1/2 hour).
OK, I agree with Jenza that these are sweet, but any meringue has this degree of sweetness (and if you try to cut back on the sugar too much, you won't get hard peaks). These are reminiscent of a cookie my best friend's mom used to make when I was a kid, so I was glad to get the recipe. And, it's a super way to use up egg whites which is a real bonus. The cookies can be made without chocolate to cut back on the fat and calories, but can also be made smaller in size. I made over double the amount - and they keep well in an air tight container for a few days. Appreciate the recipe Dodie.
Good. Although I should have cooked them longer. The "leave them in the oven for 3 hours" method is probably best, but I didn't want to tie up the oven that long, so I was happy to see this recipe. I used peppermint extract instead of vanilla, a few drops of green food coloring, and mini chips, and they were just as I remembered as a child. Great for Christmas.
Great alternative to choc. chip cookies. We are in high humidity so I cooked a bit longer. Good and crisp with gooey center. Great recipe when you have egg whites left over!
My mother made something just like these with meringue and chocolate chips, and they also had corn flakes in them for a little crunch. Great cookies...just like mom's.
Yummy! brought back memories from when my mom made these - used the leftover whites from when she made her famous hollandaise sauce.
it's great put it on some bread with peanut butter it's great 20 stars
I have made a few different versions of this cookie and this by far is the best, its easy to make and tastes wonderful. This is a new favorite cookie in our house
I Tried this with the whote s i had left over from making lemon bars, 7 egg whites, doubled the recipe, i put half choco chi[ and half butterscotch. I like butterscotch better (just my opinion). Easy, fun, delicious! What more can i say? that the parchment paper works better then grease, i tried both, AMAZING JOB!
i beated them by hand and they still turned out delish...i made them in a very short time and i loved the ourcome. the chocolate chips make them so rick and royal...crisp and light.
this recipie was amazing and tasted so delicious
This was my first attempt at meringue, and it came out wonderful. I put the full amount of sugar in, but I agree with the others, half the chocolate chips was enough. Still, it was great.
I didn't enjoy the taste but didn't really hate it either. Probably won't make it again but I did think that it looked pretty if the counts for anything.
Ok, made these without vinegar, uck, and they were soooo good. I did half the sugar. They brown up and cook on the outside but are soggy in the middle. You need to lower the temp and after 10 min turn off the oven, but dont open the door and let them sit for a few hours to dry out so they will be crunchy. They have a great flavor, I love all merigunes equally....
These tasted really good, but are they suppose to be almost hollow inside??? Mine were all almost completely air filled! Talk about light! lol. I will try it again.
As noted by other reviewers, proportions of sugar and chips are off. Because there was too much sugar and my kitchen was a little humid, I ended up with marshmallow goo instead of meringue. It tasted good though, so I might try this again on a cooler day with less than 3/4 cup sugar and 1 cup chips.
These are excellent cookies, a favorite with the family. You can reduce the sugar a little, but if you reduce it too much it will mess with the texture. Very good with mini mint chocolate chips. Be sure to beat egg whites to soft peak before adding sugar, and don't omit the vinegar, I usually use apple cider vinegar, can't really taste the difference. Add sugar gradually and continue beating to stiff peaks, the very gently fold the chips in. Mound the meringue into small cookies, it expands and small cookies cook better. Do not store cookies in fridge. I bake them at 300 for 25 minutes, they turn out melt in your mouth good. I butter the pan, (I don't like the way parchment cooks the bottom of the cookie) and check they are dry looking and starting to turn a little golden before you take them out of oven. Also be certain air circulates around them, I have not had success when I put more than one pan in oven at a time.
Delicious! I wanted to find a lower calorie cookie and this worked. I only used half the chocolate chips it called for and they were soooo chocolaty.
Warning! These cookies expand to nearly twice their size when you bake them. I didn't know that and they came out huge! I was looking for a recipe where you wouldn't leave the meringues over night but also wouldn't turn the cookies brown. I also like not needing the cream of tartar. This recipe has become part of our regular Christmas cookie tradition.
Very Easy and very rich cookie. Thank you for sharing!
I made meringue for a banana pudding. Had extra. Quickly found this recipe, added 1/8 Tsp vinegar and 1/8 tsp vanilla extract to the left over meringue. Threw in 1/4 chocolate chips. Turned out excellent. Hubby loved them. Since they are made of egg whites, I put left over in frig. Became very gooey still good. Anyone tell me why they got so gooey after I put them in frig?
These cookies are incredible, excellent warm because they just melt in your mouth but equaly as nice cold.
Used DARK chocolate chips. Best ever
These are awesome. I did get the egg whites to peak, but after I slowly added the sugar, etc. I was unable to get it fluffy. I was worried when I put them on parchment paper that they would flatten, but much to my surprise, they fluffed and mounded into a nice looking cookie. I did cook them longer like the other reviewer suggested. I would like to know how long to beat the mixture because I just kept going even when I thought it was too long. These are exactly how I remember my Mom making when I was little. It has a toasted marshmallow taste thats addictive. Love them and so does my husband Two thumbs up!
We loved this meringue recipe! It had a light, sweet, and fluffy consistency that melted in your mouth. We had never made meringue and for our first time, it was an exquisite success.
Best meringues I have made - I cut the sugar in half and still were plenty sweet - I doubled up each cookie and used an ice-cream scooper which worked perfect. Thanks
I made one cookie sheet with bigger meringues and the second with smaller ones. The big ones definitely turned out better and you do have to be careful to not bake them too long or the outer layer is too crispy. I followed another reviewer's suggestion and lowered the temperature to 275 degrees and followed the baking times listed for that (was it 30 min?). My kids love meringue cookies!
This was a very good recipe! It was light airy and fluffy. I wouldn't change anything about it! These meringues will be gone very soon.????
Just delicious! Made it without any changes. I could have eaten every single meringue drop at once! Thanks for the recipe! Not sure if any will be left by the time my husband gets home !
i think i didn't beat the mixture well enuf. i'll whip it longer next time. still yummy. "home run" according to wife. 8^)
So good!
I doubled the recipe except for the chocolate chips. I used Nestle chocolate chunks and they turned out perfectly! Thanks for a great way to use up extra egg whites!
Not one of the better meringue recipes on this site. You NEED an electric mixer though it doesn't specify you need one. Way too sweet.
I did not make any changes, and a may make it again.
Used half the sugar and half the chocolate. Perfect sweetness.
Suuuuper good. So low in calories too! I used less chocolate chips since they're sweet enough for me.
These are delicious! I took the advice of some others and cut the sugar to 3/4 cups and I also cut the chocolate chips in half as well. I got 18 cookies out of this so mine took a little longer to bake, but the end result was fantastic! They also whipped up in just minutes.
I made these as written, using mini chocolate chips instead of regular size. I baked for 25 minutes and had cracked meringues. They still tasted great but I think turning the temp down and adjusting the bake time would solve that issue. The other reason for cracking is overwhipping your egg whites, I stopped as soon as mine had stiff peaks so I'm pretty sure that is not the cause.
I have made these several times now. With my changes, 5 stars for my taste. As is, 4 stars. Changes: 4 egg whites, 3/4 -1 cup sugar. Instead of chocolate chips, I drop holiday m&ms onto the top after putting them on the cookie sheets. I like the crunchy outside and chewy inside as this is what I grew up making with my grandmother.
Took about 5 minutes from gathering ingredients to in the oven. I used 4 egg whites and about 3/4 C sugar, and i only had about 1 C chocolate chips. I kept in the oven for about 35 minutes at 275-300 and the outsides got nice and browned but the insides werent completely dried. I think next time i will lower the temp and leave them in a long time.
These were simple and delicious! I substituted Andes Creme De Menthe Baking Chips for the chocolate chips.
I love this recipe, I usually make 2 batches so that in the 2nd one I can put in mint instead of chocolate chips
Delicious cookies & "easier than pie" in that following this recipe is, literally, easier than baking a pie. And I LOVE pie. Also - I eat gluten free by necessity. These cookies are as good as anything "gluten gluttons" can eat lol. I will serve these on special occasions with a scoop of ice cream.
Absolutely great. Don't forget to work with a cold bowl and cold beaters
This recipe did not work for me. The egg whites never got real stiff. I used another recipe that called for cream of tarter instead of vinegar and it worked.
I used 3/4 cup of sugar and added sone cocoa powder to make it extra chocolaty. It made AMAZING COOKIES. Hint: the top of the cookies will NOT get golden brown, so take out when time is up.
Halved the sugar and added one more egg. I also found that when I took them out of them oven they were still sticky so I tuned off the oven and left them in there for about an hour longer and they were perfect!!
I absolutely love these, the gooey chocolate chips, the crisp outside, and the slightest chewy ness. I am going to make them all the time.????????
This is a perfect recipe .
