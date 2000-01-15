Chocolate Chip Meringue

4.4
73 Ratings
  • 5 49
  • 4 15
  • 3 5
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

These bring back good childhood memories, and they are a good change from regular chocolate chip cookies. Great for any occasion.

Recipe by Dodie

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Grease baking sheets or line them with parchment paper.

  • In a medium bowl, whip egg whites to soft peaks. Gradually add the sugar, vinegar and vanilla while whipping to stiff peaks. Fold in chocolate chips. Drop by spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven, until cookies are dry.

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 4.2g; sodium 8.5mg. Full Nutrition
