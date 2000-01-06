Apricot/Cranberry Chutney
A terrific recipe that my mother-in-law gave me. We have enjoyed it as an alternative to the traditional cranberry sauce! She doesn't mind sharing it!
A nice twist on my usual cranberry sauce. Next time I'll use half the cider vinegar, though. (I just made another batch without it and combined them,it's perfect now.) I used finely-chopped crystallized ginger and added 1/2 tsp of Cardamom and the zest of a whole large orange for a truly great fragrance. This one's a keeper. I did use whole fresh cranberries, wasn't sure from the recipe of it meant dried cranberries, but the finished batch looks beautiful in my grandmother's crystal condiment dish.!Read More
WOW!! My husband, who hates cranberry sauce, found a million ways to use this after our Thanksgiving dinner. We've had it on top of baked chicken, in wraps with turkey, chopped apples and lettuce, on roast beef sandwiches, and in various other dishes. Fantastic recipe!
I used this recipe for a holiday appetizer and it was a big hit! I spooned it onto a brie wheel, baked it for 12-15 minutes, and served it with french bread. It was delicious!
WOW! This came out great. Followed the recipe to the letter. However, Do not make the mistake I did and turn the heat up to fast at the begining. Start off at a simmer and end with a simmer. Otherwise you will burn the Mix. This dish moves fast so stay close to the oventop. Second try was a Major success. It came out wonderful and My kids ate it like candy. Grandma keeps pounding me for the recipe, of course I gave her the web site.
I read the review about too much vinegar before cooking. Since I don't like the smell & taste of it and I decided to decrease the amount to 1/4 cup vinegar and substitute 1/4 of ginger beer soda for the remaining vinegar. I also omitted the dry ginger. I really liked the result.
This is a great recipe. I added the rind of an orange and 1/4 C. vinegar instead of the 1/2 C. as suggested in one of the reviews. I think this would make a great gift for hoilday giving....Thank you for the recipe. Suzanne
I am the person who posted this recipe.. per others' reviews, I now cut down on the Vinegar. I made the chutney this week, and this time I added orange rind, 1 teaspoon fresh orange juice, chopped dried cherries, and chopped pecans, and I think that it is even better! So glad that many people like this, my family loves it!
I have made this twice now, both times using dried peaches instead of the apricots. The second time, I substituted granny smith apple for the raisins -- fantastic!!
Made it as shown, but threw in a bit (1/4 c ttl) of diced dried candied pineapple and dried candied papaya for a bit of colour,texture. Terrific recipe! Nice change from the usual.
Loved this! I increased the sugar a bit, and if I made it again, I'd reduce the vinegar. I also cooked it until the cranberries popped, which was a little longer than the recipe calls for.
This is so delicious! I added in finely chopped fresh Ginger for an extra boost. It was Yummy!!
This is really excellent. Not too sweet and not too tart, with just enough spices to taste, not overwhelm the fruit. It's become a Thanksgiving holiday.
tasty
Yummy...I'll make this again! I added some grated orange zest, but otherwise made it according to the recipe.
Have been making this every year since I discovered it on the site! Everyone, including avowed cranberry-sauce haters, LOVE it! Great ideas here by others including using it on sandwiches, brie wheels, and so on. It is FANTASTIC on vanilla ice cream as well! Enjoy!
OK, OK, I eat my words. For some reason I wanted to try this recipe one more time. I did substitute 2T of lemon juice for the vinegar. Fantastic!!! Turned into a very tasty treat and even took some to work for the girls to try. They were impressed!
For my family's Christmas dinner, this was a HUUUGE hit. I made a standing rib roast, and this chutney was just fabulous with the juicy beef. I have never heard so many "mmmm"s at the dinner table in my life!
I make this every year and the family loves it! It is a little vinegary, but no one seems to mind. Happy thanksgiving!
made this for Christmas dinner...I agree with another reviewer that cider vinegar was a bit over powering...will make again using a bit less next time.
How could you not like this? Such a nice change from plain cranberry sauce. I added crystallized ginger and a Gala apple. Reduced the vinegar to 1/4 cup as other reviewers had suggested.
WOW. I've tried several "whole-cranberry" sauces over the years (in an attempt not to serve can-shaped cranberry sauce) but this one is by far the best! The apricots and raisins give the tart cranberries just enough sweetness. This will be on my Thanksgiving menu from now on!! Thanks for the recipe!
Really good.
What a great idea and change from the traditional cranberry sauce. I followed this recipe exactly except I added more apricots since the standard package size is 6oz which is more than 1/4 cup. I tossed in the whole package because I didn't think I'd use them in the near future for anything else! I think it made it all the better. Now, if only I could think of a way to use this recipe other than on Thanksgiving.
Great chutney! Yes, it's a bit tarty so I will reduce to 1/4 cup cider vinegar (as suggested) and add 1 tbsp. more of sugar. I added the zest of one orange. Yummy!!! Going to make it again for Christmas. It's a keeper!!
I followed the recipe exactly and thought it was a little too sour, but my wife loved it. I will definately try it again. (She'll make me!) Next time I'll cut down on the vinegar a little.
Definitely reduce the amount of vinegar to about 2 Tbsp. The tanginess will mellow as it sits in the fridge but 2 Tbsp. is plenty. I omitted the raisins and added a peeled, diced apple. For the spices I used 1/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice and 1/4 tsp. cinnamon and a dash of cloves. Pumpkin pie spice contains the spices listed and it's a little easier since it's all in one. I stirred in some chopped waluts just before serving. The result was really good. A bit different from traditional cranberry sauce. It will be really good on turkey sandwiches.
I made this at Thanksgiving according to recipe and it was a smash hit. I have been asked for the recipe since, and it has been requested for our Christmas dinner.
A very delicious cranberry sauce, and easy to make. I used a whole cinnamon stick instead of ground cinnamon, which I removed at the end, and also added a bit of nutmeg. Didn't have any raisins on hand so I just added more dried apricots. I also added only about 1/4 cup raspberry vinegar instead of the called for amount and added a bit more sugar, it turned out perfectly and was loved by all. This is definitely a keeper and I'll be making this again next time we have a roast dinner.
I made this for Thanksgiving a few weeks ago. We normally use canned whole cranberries, so this was definitely something different! Some in the family were a bit apprehensive to try it, but those that did said they enjoyed it. We could only eat a little bit though..I think it may be a bit too tangy as a side dish, so if I make again it will be as a compliment to sandwiches or roasted meat. By the way, instead of the 1/2 cup cider vinegar, I used 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar and 1/4 cup lemon juice. I think this gave it the nice rich & tart flavor it needed, but without tasting too vinegary.
Great recipe. I had to make 2 batches though as I think the vinegar or the amount was a misprint,combined with the tartness of the berries it was way too SOUR. Second batch, left out the vinegar. Just right
I don't know what I did wrong, but this recipe came out VERY TART. I had to add a splash of orange juice after it was done to cut it. Now its very tasty.
This smells like the holidays! How it leaves the kitchen is alomost better than the taste!
My grocery store didn't have fresh cranberries, so I substituted plums instead. Definitely a different (and sweeter) taste than was intended, but it was delicious!
Loved this recipe! I made a few changes, though-- I decreased the vinegar to 1/4 c., added 2T. sugar, and used golden raisins instead. Delicious!
This was a big hit for my family and guests this Thanksgiving. It really made the Turkey taste even better. I followed the recipe as is and did not change anything in it. Thank you Sher and allrecipes.com for sharing it with us.
This was an excellent alternative to traditional cranberry sauce. Definitely a keeper! I didnt have any cider vinegar on hand, so I subsituted 1/4 cup red wine vinegar, and 1/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice. I can't wait to make this one again for Christmas dinner.
a family favorite, I make it for all the holiday feasts.. works well with poultry, like capon, turkey and duck as well as with pork.
I made this to go with grilled pork tenderloin & it was a wonderful complement. Everyone loved it & I've made it several times again. The only thing I changed after the first time was to cut the vinegar to approximately half of what it calls for.
This is one of the first recipes I'd ever saved to my recipe box, years ago, when I first discovered Allrecipes. I make it every year at Thanksgiving. My family requests it because it is fabulous! It looks beautiful served in a crystal or glass bowl with a scalloped spoon. YOU'LL NEVER GO BACK TO CANNED CRANBERRIES AGAIN! Oh yes, I always use less vinegar, just a 1/4 cup. (Very important!)
I haven't given this a 5 star because I am not a cranberry sauce expert. I used only 1/4 cup vinegar as suggested by others and also put in less than 3/4 cup sugar. The chutney still tastes good.
Outstanding. The modest amount of cider vinegar brings out the fruit flavors and cuts the cloying sweetness. I added a splash of orange flower water after cooling. For once even the diehard canned cranberry jelly folks raved about this. I'll make it again next year.
My family loves this. I get ordered to make it every Thanksgiving!
my family really enjoyed this new dish at Christmas.....especially my teenaged grandchildren.
I made this for my boyfriend's family and their guests! They loved it. I explained before serving it that I knew you were not supposed to try new recipes on people until you had tried them and then explained where I got the reciped. I told them about this cool website and the reviews. I took the suggestion to not use as much vinegar and it was fabulous. I am making it tomorrow for my work group.
This is an awesome recipe. I couldn't get enough.
I made this in large quantities and am giving it as a holiday gift to work friends. Adding more sugar and less vinegar is very recommended. I followed this recipe to the letter and the chutney is a bit too tart. Also, the extra vinegar made the house smell like feet for 2 days! So word to the wise, cut the vinegar!
I made a few changes: used 1/4 cup vinegar instead of 1/2 cup, added 1/4 cup orange juice, and used about 1 cup of mixed dried fruit (raisins, peaches, apples, apricots). Turned out great!
good, but too much vinegar...i would cut in 1/2 next time
You know it's good when guest ask for the recipe. I added some chopped apples but otherwise followed the recipe exactly
so yummmy, I love this when it is hot, but it is good cold too!
I have made this many times over the past few years. This is a staple in my holiday recipe collection. I usually adjust the spices to the season.
Only one person at our holiday dinner liked this. As for the rest of us, we couldn't get past the overwhelming vinegar taste. I would only make this again cutting the vinegar in half. What a disappointment.
This was very sour.
I'm sorry but no one in my family liked this. I served it for Thanksgiving because we are not big gravy eaters. Wanted something to go with the turkey. This combination was much too tart for us and I could taste too much of the vinegar flavor. Thanks anyway.
This is okay. I found it tasted better after a couple of days in the refridgerator. When it was first made it was very vinegary.
I served this last year at Christmas and it turned out wonderful and everyone raved about it. It was a nice change from regular cranberry sauce. Don't change a thing!
Fabulous! I served this over baked brie and heard nothing but oohs and ahhs. I mixed some left over chutney in my bowl of oatmeal the next morning- definately something to try. Thanks for sharing! Will add this to my recipe collection.
Cut back on the vinegar, add 1 T. sugar, and a few dashes of Southern Comfort. Yum! A very warming dish. Myers rum works good too!
I liked the texture of this but it had a very strong vinegar smell and taste.
This was fantastic! It made the turkey at Thanksgiving perfect. A great new addition to our meal. Thanks!
This is a simple recipe that will last for days. Great presentation and really compliments pork. Nice tangy flavor.
This is a nice recipe with the exception of the vinegar. I followed the recipe to the letter - but next time I will either omit the vinegar and substitute some lemon juice, or cut the vinegar in half. Good base recipe though.
Everyone seems to enjoy it... not me so much. It probably should be noted that the cranberries are whole fresh and when cooking they begin to pop. Do not, I repeat DO NOT put one in your mouth to taste it even if you have blown on it and it feels cool. The thing will pop blazing hot fluid all in your mouth burning the bejezus out of you. I am not a very experienced or skilled cooker and didn't realize these things pop until I tried one to see if they were getting soft. Everyone else has been going on about how delicious this is but I can't taste anything and I'm pretty sure I won't be able to for a few days. I probably won't make again but instead have someone make it for me lol
My family loves this recipe, as is. I cannot show up to turkey dinner without it. Making it for Christmas right now!
This was fantastic with a roast loin of pork. Very tasty, and sweet. Used it all week with other dishes as well. Easy to put together.
We could not get passed the smell of the vinegar to enjoy the taste of this recipe. Only one person at my holiday dinner would eat it, and we are ALL cranberry fans. It was even worse the second day.
Every time I make this my family says the house smells like Christmas. I leave out the raisins and half the vinegar, otherwise I make it as is. I have also made it with canned cranberries and canned cranberry sauce when that was all that was available. It is always good. Great for turkey and also with duck. And good with French toast the morning after... YUM!
My family loved this. I cut down on the vinegar and served it with turkey and stuffed pork loin, yumm!
Easy to make and very tasty. The exotic flavor had everyone using this insted of canned cranberry.
Cut the vinegar to 1/4 c or less, add a bit more sugar and it would be 5 stars. Fabulous recipe, I loved all the spices. Smells like the holidays. This would be fanatstic with ham. Too bad I didn't see the reviews warning about too much vinegar before I made it, that was a disappointment. Doctoring with more sugar helped but again, use much less vinegar from the start and it should be delicious
This chutney is great! I would lower the amount of cider vinegar used in the recipe the next time I make the chutney. The viegar was too strong for many of my guests.
Excellent recipe! So much better than canned cranberries, and so easy to make. Everyone that tries this has raved about it. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is that I've found the vinegar to be too strong as is, and my preference is to halve the amount to 1/4 cup.
This was my first time making a cranberry relish for Thanksgiving and it was a huge hit! Very easy to make and I followed previous reviews for cutting back amount of cider vinegar - perfect! This is definitely a staple for holiday meals and can’t wait to try on Brie like recommended.
