Apricot/Cranberry Chutney

A terrific recipe that my mother-in-law gave me. We have enjoyed it as an alternative to the traditional cranberry sauce! She doesn't mind sharing it!

Recipe by Sher

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the apricots, cranberries, raisins, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, and cloves.

  • In a medium saucepan, boil water and sugar, stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved. Add the dried fruit mixture and vinegar. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Serve immediately, or refrigerate in a covered container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 2.3mg. Full Nutrition
