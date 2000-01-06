Apricot/Cranberry Chutney

Everyone seems to enjoy it... not me so much. It probably should be noted that the cranberries are whole fresh and when cooking they begin to pop. Do not, I repeat DO NOT put one in your mouth to taste it even if you have blown on it and it feels cool. The thing will pop blazing hot fluid all in your mouth burning the bejezus out of you. I am not a very experienced or skilled cooker and didn't realize these things pop until I tried one to see if they were getting soft. Everyone else has been going on about how delicious this is but I can't taste anything and I'm pretty sure I won't be able to for a few days. I probably won't make again but instead have someone make it for me lol