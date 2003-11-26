Bon Bon Christmas Cookies

The recipe as is was ok; but I would only give it 3 out of 5 stars. The dough did not roll well and when it baked is cracked and the cookies did not look pretty. I added a beaten egg to the dough and it made all the difference in the world. The dough was then easy to roll. It did require additional baking time (2-3 minutes) but the results were tremendous. The cookies cake out looking just like the ones in the picture. I also highly recommend soaking the cherries in a good rum for a few days. These where the hit of the holidays. The last thing I did with these cookies was dip the tops in dark chocolate. You need a dark chocolate because milk chocolate is just a little too sweet.