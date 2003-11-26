Bon Bon Christmas Cookies

i love this recipe. my great aunt makes them but instead of dusting them with powdered sugar, dips them in red icing (like the buttercream icing on the back of the powdered sugar box) and rolls them in coconut. she also soaks the cherries in rum the night before she makes them.
i love this recipe. my great aunt makes them but instead of dusting them with powdered sugar, dips them in red icing (like the buttercream icing on the back of the powdered sugar box) and rolls them in coconut. she also soaks the cherries in rum the night before she makes them.
Good recipe very similar to my grammas. I take the dough and wrap it around the maraschino cherries that have stems and then sprinkle them with red sugar crystals before they bake. Its like cookie covered cherries.
These were wonderful, and a very nice change of pace! I made them at a cookie bake/exchange and they were a huge hit! There were many basic cookies, and alot of chocolate ones, so these really stood out, and looked very festive. Although they were a lot of work, everyone complimented me, and said how they were worth all the work that went into them (of course they weren't the ones making them - lol). And I made 6 batches of them! Next time, I'll probably make some prior to the get-together to have for home, and make less to exchange. After all, if I'm going to that much effort, I want some for myself. Thanks for the recipe!
I really liked these. But, of course, I like almost all cream cheese cookies. I didn't use shortening, I used butter. It seemed to make them a little richer. I also chilled my dough before making them into cookies. The end product was lovely. I had to freeze the survivors in small batches, so I didn't gorge myself. TIP: You don't have to sift your powdered sugar here. I measured out what was needed and just ran my big wisk through the sugar. Works like a charm.
The recipe as is was ok; but I would only give it 3 out of 5 stars. The dough did not roll well and when it baked is cracked and the cookies did not look pretty. I added a beaten egg to the dough and it made all the difference in the world. The dough was then easy to roll. It did require additional baking time (2-3 minutes) but the results were tremendous. The cookies cake out looking just like the ones in the picture. I also highly recommend soaking the cherries in a good rum for a few days. These where the hit of the holidays. The last thing I did with these cookies was dip the tops in dark chocolate. You need a dark chocolate because milk chocolate is just a little too sweet.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
12/14/2000
This needs salt! I used unsalted butter and less flour. The dough was okay. When I made similar cookies as a kid we also wrapped the dough around walnuts and dates.
I made a mistake with the recipe and added 1 cup of the confectioner's sugar to the batter. Of course it was really dry and when I re-read the recipe I noticed my error. Rather than trash the batter I decided to try to salvage it. I added an egg to the batter and saved the last 1/2 cup of sugar for dusting. Mixed up the dough, rolled it out, added the cherries and baked the cookies. Amazingly they were delicious!! There was just a little bit of sweetness (which I like) so I can imagine without the sugar in the batter, they would be bland. I also think the egg help keep the batter from being so dry and crumbly as some reviewers have noted. Plus I used butter instead of shortening for a bit more flavor.
So cute and really tasty. patience and time. I used butter and rolled chopped pecans. when I ran out of cherries (I always double this recipe; 90! cherries) I rolled it out with cinnamon and sugar and cut pinwheels. was dry but I used cherry juice to help it stick. tricky but worth it. second time and very consistent.
These cookies aren't what I'd consider to be one of my favorites. The dough mixes quite dry and needs those couple teaspoons of water the author mentions. The dough has very little, to no flavor and I even added almond extract and vanilla. Very disappointing. They also cook a little doughy and I even increased baking time and drained the cherries well, then dried them on paper towels. Most likely I will not be making these again. Sorry.
This was fun to make with my daughters 5 & 8, they rolled, I cut the strips out with a pizza cutter and then they rolled up the cherries and dough. I also added some cherry juice and vanilla to dough. was good but not great, think I might add some almond extract next time.
mmm so good! I substituted butter for shortening and had to cook them for about double the time. I also used 'natural' maraschino cherries which were sitting in cane sugar, making the cookies extra delicious. I didn't have a lot of faith because the cookies kept coming unrolled but they turned out amazing!
I printed the recipe with no picture, and a few days later made the cookies. Mine aremore like "cherry pillows". I might have to try again next year to see if I can get them to look better. Ok, I put the powdered sugar in the dough and it was super stiff, so added water to the dough to get it workable. At first I wasn't crazy about them, but they've totally grown on me. I also think adding some almond extract to the dough would be helpful and would do that next time I bake these. Overall, I would bake them again.
This recipe needed some sugar in the dough, so I added 1/2 a cup of confectioners sugar to it! The dough was a bit hard to handle, but adding a touch of water helped. I might make these again, they tasted good and were pretty, however, next time I will squish the cookies down after rolling so that the cerries rest nicely, rather than looking obviously like I had rolled them into the dough. 4 stars
I'm not the kind who makes the roll out cookies, but these looked so cute and different, that I had to give them a whirl. Amazingly, these weren't as hard as expected, and was actually fun to assemble! (Fused the seams with a bit of water) The bake time could be a bit longer, as they did come out slightly under done. Did add in some powdered sugar to the dough mix (probably about 1/2 cup), and used Neufchatel. Taste as good as they look!
Not a fan maybe I messed up but have my dough cooked fine the other half gave nothing but problems. Also the rolling thing for me was really annoying. When trying the good half I bough it would be cookie like but it was like a crisont with a chatty on it.
These cookies were easy to make and they looked so cute! I colored the dough green and called them “grinch hearts”. However, the taste was boring. I was hoping for a more flavorful cookie.I might try again and add some almond extract.
i really loved the ideaof a different type of cookie but based on the recipe my batch was extremely dry. it took much more than a few Tablespoons of water to keep the dough from crumbling. i ended up using some water and cherry juice. i believe my dry issue stemmed from keeping it in the fridge for a day 1/2. I will definitely remake as I believe this cookie could be a great addition to my Christmas collection.
Followed the recipe entirely. First of all I still trying to figure out why the recipe calls for 1 1/2 cups of confectioners sugar for only dusting and for the roller. Second, depicts of using additional water as much as 4 teaspoons the dough turned very dry. The cookies were tasteless and dry. I think the recipe is missing something...perhaps the confectioners sugar was supposed to be mix with the flour
These were absolutely fantastic! I did make one change. I had regular shortening and didn't want to spend money on the butter flavored since shortening is so expensive now. So I did half unsalted butter and half vegetable shortening and they turned out great! Not recommended for someone with diabetes...there is a lot of powdered sugar in these cookies!
I followed the recipe exactly. Like others I found the cookie part very bland. I thought I had left out the powdered sugar by accident, but no... it's not in the directions even though it calls for 1.5 cups of powdered sugar. I like how they look, so I'm going to try it again with sugar in the dough. Also, I will cut out circles and will pinch them up around the cherries, easier than rolling strips.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.