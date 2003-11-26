Bon Bon Christmas Cookies

Cute 'Cherries in a Blanket' cookies. This recipe goes back at least three generations. My grandma made them, my mom made them, now I make them!

Recipe by Chan

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
24
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the shortening and cream cheese until well blended. Stir in the flour, you may need to use your hands to help it form a dough. If the mixture seems too dry, add a couple of teaspoons of water. Cover and chill several hours or overnight.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease cookie sheets.

  • Before rolling out the dough, dust the rolling surface heavily with confectioners' sugar. Roll the dough out to 1/8 inch thickness. Cut into 1x4 inch strips. Place a cherry on the end of each strip. Roll up each strip starting with the cherry. Place on prepared cookie sheets and dust with a little of the confectioners' sugar.

  • Bake for 7 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Cookies should brown slightly. Dust again with the confectioners' sugar. Allow cookies to cool before serving, the cherries are very hot!

Cook's Notes:

Don't be afraid to use the powdered sugar generously the dough absorbes about a cup!

You can use half shortening, half butter if you prefer, and add a pinch of salt.

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 14.3mg. Full Nutrition
