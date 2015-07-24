Hope's Colorful Pasta Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 321.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.5g 13 %
carbohydrates: 33.6g 11 %
dietary fiber: 2.7g 11 %
sugars: 3.5g
fat: 18.1g 28 %
saturated fat: 2.5g 12 %
cholesterol: 7mg 2 %
vitamin a iu: 642.7IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 4.6mg 35 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 16 %
vitamin c: 39.1mg 65 %
folate: 115.6mcg 29 %
calcium: 25.9mg 3 %
iron: 1.7mg 10 %
magnesium: 30.2mg 11 %
potassium: 216.6mg 6 %
sodium: 279.8mg 11 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 163.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
