Hope's Colorful Pasta Salad

Rating: 5 stars i didnt have the broccoli but i kept everything else pretty true to the recipe. i dont think i used 2 cups of mayo but i probably used more than 8 oz of the salad dressing. i used a home made version from this site. i like the dry mustard in this. it gives it something extra. it makes alot but i sent some to my mother in law and she called for the recipe. ill try it with broccoli too but i dont see how this could get any better. five stars. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars Holy pasta salad Batman! This makes a TON of pasta salad (I'm already making a mental list of dinner invitees so it doesn't go to waste!). If you're making this for a family dinner you'll probably want to halve it. I made as is though I did use only 24 oz of pasta as I realized my boxes were 12 oz as opposed to 16. I also bought broccoli crowns (I'm lazy) instead of 2 heads (I used 3 largish crowns instead). I also reduced the mayo a bit (and I always use light mayo w/EVOO) to lighten it up a bit. Surprisingly there was only ONE bottle of red wine vinaigrette in all of my grocery stores bottled dressings (I'll make my own if I make this again but wanted to stay true to the recipe this time). This is a nice change of pace pasta salad and I really like the amount of veggies in it (I also added a bag of shredded carrots to add some more color/nutrients). While it won't become my "go to" pasta salad I'm definately glad I tried it! I'm looking forward to customizing it a bit; I think I'll add some chopped banana peppers (w/juice) and a handful or two of shredded cheddar too. THANKS for a very nice recipe Hope! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe. I only added steamed broccoli flowerets and red onion to the tricolor pasta. Also made my own vinaigrette using red wine vinegar olive oil salt pepper garlic and fresh oregano. I added this to the mayo and it made a great dressing. I'll make this again.