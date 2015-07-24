Hope's Colorful Pasta Salad

Rating: 4.17 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a wonderful side at any BBQ.

By Hope1960

prep:
45 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs
Servings:
24
Yield:
18 cups
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Stir in the pasta, and return to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is cooked through, but still firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Rinse with cool water; drain well in a colander set in the sink; set aside to cool completely.

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan, and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Cover, and bring the water to a boil over high heat. Add the broccoli, recover, and steam until bright green and still crisp, about 2 minutes. Remove the broccoli and rinse well with cold water until cold; drain.

  • Stir together the onion, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, the cooled pasta, and the cooled broccoli in a large bowl. Whisk together the mayonnaise, red wine vinegar dressing, and dry mustard. Pour the dressing over the pasta and vegetables; stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 33.6g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 279.8mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

soupisgoodfood33
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2011
i didnt have the broccoli but i kept everything else pretty true to the recipe. i dont think i used 2 cups of mayo but i probably used more than 8 oz of the salad dressing. i used a home made version from this site. i like the dry mustard in this. it gives it something extra. it makes alot but i sent some to my mother in law and she called for the recipe. ill try it with broccoli too but i dont see how this could get any better. five stars. Read More
Helpful
(8)
lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/27/2011
Holy pasta salad Batman! This makes a TON of pasta salad (I'm already making a mental list of dinner invitees so it doesn't go to waste!). If you're making this for a family dinner you'll probably want to halve it. I made as is though I did use only 24 oz of pasta as I realized my boxes were 12 oz as opposed to 16. I also bought broccoli crowns (I'm lazy) instead of 2 heads (I used 3 largish crowns instead). I also reduced the mayo a bit (and I always use light mayo w/EVOO) to lighten it up a bit. Surprisingly there was only ONE bottle of red wine vinaigrette in all of my grocery stores bottled dressings (I'll make my own if I make this again but wanted to stay true to the recipe this time). This is a nice change of pace pasta salad and I really like the amount of veggies in it (I also added a bag of shredded carrots to add some more color/nutrients). While it won't become my "go to" pasta salad I'm definately glad I tried it! I'm looking forward to customizing it a bit; I think I'll add some chopped banana peppers (w/juice) and a handful or two of shredded cheddar too. THANKS for a very nice recipe Hope! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Cookie
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2017
This is a great recipe. I only added steamed broccoli flowerets and red onion to the tricolor pasta. Also made my own vinaigrette using red wine vinegar olive oil salt pepper garlic and fresh oregano. I added this to the mayo and it made a great dressing. I'll make this again. Read More
Lisa Ritter
Rating: 4 stars
05/30/2015
This was a little to vinegar-y for me so I added about 1/4 sugar and that made an improvement. Overall it was good. Read More
