President Ford's Braised Eye Round Steak

Beef eye of round steaks are simmered in a red wine sauce until tender enough to cut with a fork. This is said to be one of former President Ford's favorite recipes.

Recipe by PPPfoods

Brian MacFarlane
Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions; cook and stir until lightly browned and tender, about 5 minutes. Remove the onions from the skillet using a slotted spoon and set aside in a bowl. Season the steaks with thyme and seasoned salt, then dust them lightly with flour. Fry the steaks in the skillet over medium-high heat until browned on each side, about 5 minutes per side.

  • Pour the red wine and beef consomme in with the beef. Return the cooked onions to the pan. Cook over medium-high heat until the aroma of wine dissipates, 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 1 hour. Serve steaks with the sauce and a garnish of fresh parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 70.6mg; sodium 346.6mg. Full Nutrition
