President Ford's Braised Eye Round Steak

I was looking for a recipe for some cheap steaks I picked up, and found this one. I admit, the name caught my eye because I'm from Grand Rapids, same place President Ford grew up and was laid to rest. So I figured I'd give it a try. I'm glad I did! First of all, I love the prep - it's very simple. I could sprinkle the seasonings on the meat on the cutting board, and saved myself the hassle of having to dirty more dishes. I'm a huge fan of cooked onions, and found two onions to be perfectly appropriate. I did let them cook a bit longer than 5 minutes. I used Merlot in place of Burgundy, and 2 cubes beef boullion dissolved in 1 cup water in place of the consomme (because that's what I had on hand). Still close enough to the original. I also left them to simmer a bit longer than it stated, just because I knew my meat was pretty tough in the first place. I took the first bite and almost melted. The beef WAS fork-tender! Delicious flavor all the way through. I removed the meat and onions, and added some cornstarch that I'd whisked into cold water, brought the liquids back to a simmer, and ended up with DIVINE gravy. All in all, an excellent meal that brought back fond memories of my childhood.

Read More