President Ford's Braised Eye Round Steak
Beef eye of round steaks are simmered in a red wine sauce until tender enough to cut with a fork. This is said to be one of former President Ford's favorite recipes.
I was looking for a recipe for some cheap steaks I picked up, and found this one. I admit, the name caught my eye because I'm from Grand Rapids, same place President Ford grew up and was laid to rest. So I figured I'd give it a try. I'm glad I did! First of all, I love the prep - it's very simple. I could sprinkle the seasonings on the meat on the cutting board, and saved myself the hassle of having to dirty more dishes. I'm a huge fan of cooked onions, and found two onions to be perfectly appropriate. I did let them cook a bit longer than 5 minutes. I used Merlot in place of Burgundy, and 2 cubes beef boullion dissolved in 1 cup water in place of the consomme (because that's what I had on hand). Still close enough to the original. I also left them to simmer a bit longer than it stated, just because I knew my meat was pretty tough in the first place. I took the first bite and almost melted. The beef WAS fork-tender! Delicious flavor all the way through. I removed the meat and onions, and added some cornstarch that I'd whisked into cold water, brought the liquids back to a simmer, and ended up with DIVINE gravy. All in all, an excellent meal that brought back fond memories of my childhood.Read More
Both my daughter and I felt the braising liquid was thin-flavored and missing something. I added some Worchestershire sauce, minced garlic, salt and a bit more thyme to the sauce, and that seemed to perk it up. This was okay, really just mediocre. We ate it, but no one was wowed. I don't think I'll be making it again. Sorry, but thanks for the post.Read More
This was very tender and flavorful. Five of my kids devoured it. I didn't have beef consume or red wine so I used water with about 3TBL worcestershire sauce and 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar. I let it simmer for 1.5 hours. I didn't want to "ruin" all the round steak that I got on a great sale today, so I hedged and only used enough for one meal. Too bad - would have loved to have enough for left-overs.
DELICIOUS! Long slow simmering is key. Half way thru the simmering I added some quartered new potatoes and a splash more wine. What a wonderful gravy it made. I'll definately make this again!
This is a great recipe that uses a very under-appreciated, lean, affordable cut of beef. Those of you who used bullion instead of consume and then complained that the recipe was too salty, please beat yourselves with a trivet. In fact, anyone who uses something other than the ingredients listed by a recipe and then gives a negative review, please know that your review is not very useful. This is a great recipe. Thank you for posting it.
As the recipe states,this meat WAS fork tender,and I would make it again,but I didn't have any beef consomme so I used beef bouillon instead,and added a little worchester to the wine sauce. It was VERY VERY salty,so in the future I would completely cut out the season salt,and just stick with pepper and maybe a few shakes of garlic powder to give it a little kick of flavor. The end result was very tender and the sauce was good,just too salty.
Rather than a dutch oven, I did this in my electric skillet on the counter. I added some ground pepper and a couple tablespoons of worchestershire sauce. It was delicious. The gravy was wonderfull. I may have cooked it a little to high as the meat was a tat dry, nect time I will cook it a bit lower. We served it over egg noodles the first night and my hubby raved aboout the sauce. We had it over mashed potatoes the second night and it was just a s good. Don't waste your money on expensive burgandy. I used the P. Mason jug wine and it was great--even for my husband the wine snob. Be sure to use Consumme and NOT Boullion. Will use this again for another cut of meat or maybe a stew.
I grew up eating this and make it for my own family now. My gravy turns out perfect every time. However, I don't use wine or consomme. I use plain old beef broth. Also, I season the flour I'm using to dredge the steaks with thyme, garlic and onion powder rather than season the steak. However I do lightly season steak with kosher salt and pepper before coating in the flour. (Kosher salt is a lot milder and won't overkill the gravy) Once steak is done take it out of the pan strain the fat out and put it back on the stove medium-low heat until it bubbles. Slowly stir in a mixture of 2 tsp flour to 1/3 cup cold water. Stir into gravy mix until thickened. Great over mashed potatos!
Very good, the sauce was thin though... adding a roux next time along with some mushrooms... now that will be good. Great flavor and made the house smell great... I cooked for 2hrs at a low simmer and served with green beans and potatoes.
This was very yummy and simple which is nice for an easy week night dinner. I only had 1/2 an onion in the fridge so added 1 1/2 C. fresh sliced mushrooms )so it wouldn't lack substance with so little onion)and it was great! It did take an extra 20-30 minutes of simmering to become tender.
I adjusted the recipe to make four servings since it is just me and my boyfriend. I also didn't have beef consomme on hand, or beef bullion so I used worcestershire sauce mixed with an australian shiraz. It was really good. My gravy got super thick and the boyfriend didn't add salt. He liked it and when you live with a man that raises beef for a living that's saying something. I think next time though, I'd make more sauce. The adjusted recipe called for 2/3 cup of wine and I ended up adding at least a cup of wine. I was also short thyme so I used basil instead. It was really very good. It'll definitely go on the menu again!
Very tasty recipe, but depending on the thickness of your steak, it may have to cook longer. I cooked it for 1.5 hr & everyone said it was very tender. I also added about 1C of beef broth to the wine, for more liquid, esp since it cooks so long. Added some garlic w/the onions also. I'd make this one again.
This was absolutely delicious!!! I cooked it in my french oven since I only made 3 steaks for myself and my husband. I didn't have beef consomme or wine so I used about 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar and 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce with about 3/4 cup of water. I let it cook for about an hour and then chopped up up some potatoes and dumped in baby carrots and added enough water to cover everything... I added about 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar and 2 TB of Worcestershire sauce more, also. My husband raved about it!
This was great - I made it for Father's Day dinner with homemade mashed potatoes, salad and Hawaiian sweet bread. My father-in-law said it was "sure good", and from him that's the best comment to get! Thanks for a great recipe.
I found this to be really delicious. Thanks for posting! I noticed one user used tenderloin and it came out tough. Tenderloin needs to be cooked using dry heat (grilled, broiled). This recipe uses a moist heat cooking method because Eye of Round is a tougher piece of meat so here it is braised. Delicious! Thank you!
vey good but i used beef broth and no wine and simmered for a hour in a half! Made Mash potatoes with it! Will be made a lot more often!!!
Absolutely delicious recipe!
I found some Eye of Round steaks on sale and could not pass them up. They were so cheap! I have never cooked them before and came here looking for a recipe and happened upon this one! I had to use what I had on hand which means I had to replace the consumee with beef stock and Cabernet Sauvignon instead of Burgandy. I also adjusted the recipe for 2 people as I did not have but 3 steaks. It was so simple to prepare and to cook, and yet it tasted better than what you get at a resturant! What a wonderful budget friendly meal this was! I would not hesitate to serve it to company! Thank you so much for posting this. I will be cooking this on a regular rotation for us! Oh, and I did add a small can of mushrooms towards the end of the cooking time per other suggestions. Again, it was fabulous!
This was awesome!! my son wanted it again the next night.
This was really tasty, and I've never had more tender eye of round steak! I increased the sauce and thickened it into a gravy with a flour/water slurry at the end. It was awesome over mashed potatoes! I had a little left-over and ended up making a "goulash" with that and some odds and ends I needed to use up. I added a packet of beef gravy mix and 1/2 block of cream cheese to the leftover gravy, chopped the leftover steaks, and served it all over egg noodles. That was way taster than it may sound; my family loved it.
this was AMAZING!!! im on south beach diet so i switched some stuff around alittle ... i browned the steaks first without the flour ofcourse... and instead of thyme i used fresh oregano..and instead of the burgundy i used half a cup of balsamic vinegar and a half a cup of merlot...and i didnt have any consomme on hand so i used 2 chicken boullins disolved in a cup of water.. cooked it for the full hour and lemme tell u, these steaks were friggin fabulous!! definetly gonna make them again!
Loved this recipe. I have to give 4 stars because I used an eye round roast and browned in a cast iron skillet with oil and I stuck garlic cloves into the roast. Once browned I added sliced onions and spices with the wine & broth and put in the oven at 325 for 1 1/2 hours. It came out so good. Strained the juice and made a wonderful gravy with some flour and gravy master.
Pretty tasty! Used white wine and beef broth, it was fine. I agree that the seasoning salt is too salty. I'd either use low sodium kind or sub with your own seasoning blend.
Excellent! This is an easy and hearty dish. I added some whole peeled garlic cloves to the sauce and I let the whole dish simmer slowly for almost 2 hours. We like it served over rice or mashed potatoes. Thanks for the recipe.
My man and I loved this! I don't cook steak or even eat steak because it's always so tough, but I bought the eye of round hoping that I could make it edible for my meat-and-potatoes man. I have never seen steak simmered before and wow, I'm going to do this a lot now. It was so easy and the sauce was fantastic. I took the advice of others and eliminated the seasoned salt and added garlic powder in its place; the wine and beef broth added just enough salt. Next time I will make the sauce thicker by adding in some corn starch, and I'll probably simmer it longer than 1 hour (I think 1.5 hours would make it perfect). Thanks so much!
Really excellent. I did increase the amount of wine and broth by 1/4 cup each and added just a touch of Worcestershire sauce and garlic powder as another reviewer suggested. I simmered it for 2 1/2 hours versus the 1 hour recommended and it came out very tender and flavorful. I also thickened the broth after the meat was done with cornstarch, which made an awesome gravy.
Excellent recipe.Slow cook at least 2HRS for 1/2" steaks.I added a 1/2C extra of wine and beef broth and used Bourgogne Pinot Noir instead of Burgandy and added a pinch of brown sugar to the onions.The little bit of sweetener was key to this recipe.I added onion powder and approx 1/4tsp Worchester and black pepper.I let the steaks sit in the broth for 20min before serving to rehydrate the meat.This dish is even better the next day.
I made some seasoning adjustments after reading comments section. I added tarrogon and a little more fat for the sauce. I did cook for 1.5 hours and it was not long enough. I think using a dutch oven, slow cooker or clay baker would improve the outcome. Lots of potential!
This was a great with just a little tweaking. I added some shallots with the onoins, the wocester sauce and a balsamic vinegar. I also added 4 sliced portabello mushrooms just before simmering. I simmered for 1hr and 15 mins, removed the meat and covered with tin foil to keep the juices in. I then used a littel corn start in cold water to make a gravy with the onion, mushroom juices and it was amazing. I served with butter egg noodles and fresh green beans. i will definitely make it again and again.
I made this last night and it tasted very good, but was far from being "fork tender". I did not have the consumme or the burgundy wine, so that could have been it. While it wasn't fork tender, it wasn't shoe leather either. Regardless it had a VERY good taste and we will try it again.
I really enjoyed this dish, I didn't have beef consomme so I used some frozen turkey stock I made after thanksgiving. I simmered for an hour, but I didn't get it "fork tender" as most of the other reviewers reported. I will definately do again, but perhaps use even lower heat and longer simmer time.
It was good and tender for a cheap meat. But the sauce was thin next time will add cornstarch to thicken and maybe some mushrooms.
This recipe is absolutely awful. My boyfriend (who is not a reviewer, so I'll share his opinion for him) described it as "disgusting" and wouldn't eat a second hite. We both felt that the sauce was somehow to blame. The flavor was ... musty. It tasted like something old, something that would be served in Oliver Twist's nursing home. We followed the recipe exactly. I blame President Ford.
Followed directions to a T, except for adding a bit more liquid half way through. The meat was gnarled and tough, and the taste made it inedible.
Just OK. The flavor was good but the steaks were tough and dry. I followed the recipe exactly, but they were no where near 'fork tender'.
I picked up a package of 3 eye of round thin cut steaks that had been reduced although I was completely unfamiliar with the cut. After searching for ways to prepare this cut, I settled on this one and made the following alterations: First, I sautéed mushrooms in butter and transferred them to a separate bowl. Then I sautéed 1 large white, sliced onion in butter and olive oil. While onion was cooking, I seasoned the steaks with kosher salt, fresh ground pepper and dried thyme leaves then dusted them in flour. I removed onions with a slotted spoon to mushroom bowl then seared steaks in same pan. I then added 1 (14.5 oz) can beef broth, the mushrooms and onions to steaks, reduced to a low, covered pan and simmered for 1 hour flipping the steaks halfway through. After flipping the steaks, I started boiling a pan of quartered skin-on red potatoes that I roughly mashed with butter, milk, kosher salt and fresh ground pepper when cooked. During the last 5 minutes of cooking time, I added 1 tbsp corn starch whisked with 1 tbsp cold water to the sauce to make a nice thick gravy. I served steak and potatoes smothered in gravy and it was de-licious! Although not the "same" recipe, thank you so much for the inspiration!
Tried this last night but must not have waited long enough for the "simmering action" to kick in. The flavor though was nice and we enjoyed the tendering of the meat (wow, those cuts r tough). This one will be on to perfect over time!
I make this all the time. It's so worth the time it takes to cook. Try adding mushrooms with the onions, slice the meat thinly and wrap in tortillas with some mozz and roasted zucchini. Or add a little plain Greek yogurt at the end. It's amazing. If you need a thicker sauce at the end, just add 1 tbsp flour mixed with 2 tbsp water.
I made this tonight in my new Dutch Oven. First off I deviated a tad from the recipe and I'm not sure the total cooking time so this might not be helpful to anyone. I sweated half of a yellow onion and 1 white onion with a clove of garlic. I only had a 2 pack of round eye steaks but I seasoned them with dried italian herbs and then rubbed some flour on them because I was running out of flour. The broth mixture was my favorite. I used 2 teaspoons bouillon in 1 cup of water, 1/2 cup red cooking wine, some balsamic vinegar, and 1/2 cup water. I think I cooked this about 1 hr and 20 minutes or so. I did sprinkle the meat with some tenderizer but my steaks were not fall apart tender. About 20 minutes before I added a can of mushrooms and then about 10 minutes before I added a handful of well rinsed capers. When I took the meat out, the broth smelled so good that I wanted it to thicken more. So I added 1 cup of cornstarch slurry and about a tablespoon of brown gravy mix. After dinner I made me some rice and poured a bunch of the broth over it. It was the best! Next time I think I will throw this in the slow cooker. Thanks!
Was tender, but nopt very flavorful. have discovered I don't care for Thyme.
Very good! I left out the thyme, used merlot instead of burgandy, used regular salt instead of seasoned salt and added mushrooms. I served over egg noodles and it was absolutely fork tender! Thank you for a recipe that I will positively use again and again
Delicious. I also substituted worcestershire instead of the consomme. I braised for an hour but next time will probably let it go a bit longer at an even lower temperature. (I had it on the second-lowest temp stovetop but will do lowest temp next time).
Im giving this 4 out of 5 stars for my husband who loved it. I personally don't like round eyes that much, and so I can't be the best judge. Instead of beef consomme I used beef broth and it was just fine. I also added some lemon pepper also because we love it, and it added a little extra omph to it.
My family really liked this and it was very easy to make. I simmered it for longer than the recipe suggested, at least 1 1/2 hours and most of it was tender. Used a slurry of cornstarch and water to thicken the pan drippings, which was great. Served with mashed potatoes and baby carots. Thanks!
this was quite tasty, but it does need to simmer a bit longer, and my family are not big meat-eaters, so it's unlikely I'll make it again.
Not bad, but the flavor was too beef stew-y for me. Is was kind of weird paired with the large pieces of steak. Thanks anyway.
A delicious, easy, go-to meal as is. When simmered long enough (which for me, was nearly 2 hours) these steaks become fork tender. I use a GIGANTIC skillet and double the liquids for extra extra gravy because it is very tastey!
This was excellent - a poor man's beef bourgignon... next time I might add some mushrooms. I don't know why other readers say that their meat was dried out - perhaps they used too wide a pot. In a 10-inch diameter Dutch oven or cast iron pot the liquid is more than enough to keep the meat submerged and, therefore, moist.
This is one of my husbands favorite dishes! Whether I make it served over Kluski noodles or as another suggested putting in red potatoes durning mid cooking.Great both ways. I also add some worchestershire sauce & garlic too. If you want it with a thicker gravy add some roue when its almost done cooking. Super dish! Thanks to all for sharing!
This was fantastic. I made it exactly as written except that I did not have consomme so I used one beef boullion with one cup of water. I let it simmer for 2 hours and it was fork tender!! Super flavorful because of the onions and burgundy!
I added Can of Mushroom Soup instead of beed consomme or buillion. It made a thicker gravy and delicious.
Yum!!! This was delicious. I was bored with my normal steak prep and was searching for something different for my venison. The meat was fork tender; it absolutely melted in your mouth. This is going to have to stay in the rotation.
Real comfort food. I cooked the onions until well caramelized, about 20 min. Used beef stock base and water for the consommé. Other than that followed the recipe. The steak was well flavored and tender and my gravy thickened up nicely. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted butternut squash. Will make again soon. I think cooking the onion until well browned added the depth of flavor some thought was missing.
This was surprisingly good. The steak did get very tender. Not my thing, but tasty enough.
I thought this recipe was great. I simmered my steaks for probably closer to two hours due to the thickness
My husband loved it. Though, he thought there were too much onions.
Very good, simple and delicious. Be sure to simmer it low and for a long time or it might end up tough....mine was O.K...but could have been more tender if I had let it go longer than the recipe instructs. I am thinking about trying it in the crockpot next time.
Very tasty and also very tender! I followed recipe and added rosemary while simmering. I also added mushrooms during the last half hour of cooking. Made a wonderful gravy that was perfect over meat & mashed potatoes! Thanks for posting!!
Made it last night and it came out perfect! I did use a sweet red wine (2/3 cup) and cooked it for an hour and a half as suggested. Delicious!
Simple, easy, delicious...what more could we ask for?
We really love the flavor of this recipe. I have stuck with the ingredients as written. Mushrooms would be a nice addition. I've made this three times. It does require some time to prepare but its worth the wait. Have been considering putting this in the crockpot. I like to serve this with mashed potatoes and a simple vegetable dish. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Fabulous recipe! Round eye was so tender, my husband and I felt like we were eating a restaurant quality meal!
This was awesome. I was looking for a recipe for some round steaks I'd thawed out mistakenly indstad of rib-eye. Yummy meal. I did my own seasoning and skipped the wine, it was just as tasty!
Wonderful recipe. Followed exactly except let it simmer 2hrs and could cut the meat with my fork.
I wonder how much better our country would be if president ford had a filet...steak was tough
This wasn't very good. Very blah.
Added mushrooms & served with rice. Even the wine hating hubby ate it.
This was a big disappointment after reading all the good reviews. I followed the recipe exactly and the end product had minimal flavor and was dried out. The only thing good was that it was tender!
Great recipe, used beef bouillon instead of consume and added mushrooms to the sauce, my only caution would be to sear the steaks for only a minute or two rather than 5 minutes...
This was great. My husband loved it and usually doesn't comment unless I ask him. He raved about it. I will be making this again. I did add red potatoes into the pan approx 30 min, They were great and the gravy had a really nice flavor.
I don't eat beef but made this for my son and husband. It was so easy and so delicious I actually had a small piece (which never happens). I wanted to used items I had in my kitchen therefore used Merlot in place of Burgundy wine, and 2 cubes of beef boullion dissolved in 1 cup water in place of the consomme. As well I didn't have it simmer for an hour but did add the lid to the pan and simmer for approx. half an hour on med to low heat. I would make this again anytime. Little mess and lots of flavour...Thank you for sharing!!!
I used thin sliced eye round and it was very tender and flavorful. Will make again with 3/4 " thick pieces. Great recipe for a less expensive cut of beef.
it is great recipe
Adopts well to being cooked in a pressure cooker. Very tasty and meat came out very tender after cooking at pressure for 30min. We like a fair amount of seasoning so I used more onion, thyme and added ground garlic. I was out of vegetable oil so I cooked the onions in bacon fat. While the onions were cooking I seasoned the meat and dusted them with plenty of flour. When seasoning the meat I rubbed the dried thyme between my fingers to wake it up a bit. When the onions were done, I took them out, added a bit more bacon fat and browned the meat in batches. When the meat was done, I took that out and deglazed the pan with the consomme and wine. I added the leftover flour to that liquid and stirred. I then added the meat and onions back in. The only fresh parsley I had was frozen so I added it to the meat mixture then since it wouldn't have looked very pretty as a garnish. I would make this again, but would stick to using my pressure cooker for it. Pressure cookers are fantastic for braising cheap cuts of meat.
Always turns out fork tender and excellent. Love serving with buttered noodles. Delicious wonderful recipe for a cheap cut of meat!
If you are watching your salt intake be careful with the salt rub and use the broth instructed in the recipe. I would make this again and just lightly salt and spice the meat. I did add a little cornstarch to the gravy and it came out fine, however it was to salty.
This was very good. The meat wasn't as tender as I'd hoped, even after simmering longer than the recipe required, but that was probably just the meat, not the recipe. Will make again.
Pretty good dish.
This gives a great taste to the steak.
i made it last night and honestly i wasnt a huge fan. but the boys ate at least two helpings and enjoyed it. not a huge amount of flavor. and meat i braised for over two hours. it wasnt tough but like white meat no matter how much you cook it it has a dry texture. which i dont like but i had some happy campers.
My family loved this dish. I added 2 Tbs of cornstarch to 1/2 c. water and mixed it at the end to the sauce. Made a tasty gravy. Will definately be making this recipe again.
I was disappointed in the meat. It was hard and unpleasant. The sauce was wonderful though. I used beef broth as I do not like consomme and Cabernet. The onions though were waaaaaaaay too much! Next time I will cut HUGE rings to remove easier!
I think you need to uncover at least 10 minutes before it's done to give the sauce some time to reduce. Easy recipe, I like
This is so simple and sooo good ! Simmer for 1.5 hr and you cant go wrong. I added fresh from my garden green bell peppers... This is a very flexable dish that you will want to play with a bit. Enjoy !
This was delicious. I made a nice gravy by adding some of the wine, butter, flour and water to the pan that I browned the meat in. Then I added it to the simmering meet. I also added garlic powder to the meet as I browned it.
Very good, and easy. I didn't have dried thyme so I used fresh. I also added mushrooms to the sauce, just a bit of corn starch and it was a delish gravy!!! I served with mashed potatoes.
Yum. Easy and delish!
SO GOOD! Tender and delicious - the next time I make this, I'll make mashed potatoes to go with it and thicken the cooking liquid into a gravy for them. It was so tasty that it was a shame to dump it!
My husband grilled this cut of steak last summer and it was horrible! When I realized I got the same cut, I knew I needed help making it delicious. After seeing I could make this with what I had on hand, I knew I had to try it. It was so good! At least much better than those nasty grilled steaks. They were tender for sure. I used balsamic vinegar and chicken broth instead of the wine and consomme because it all I had and, again, it turned out well. Will def make again if I get this cut.
Excellant with shiraz. No thyme
Read reviews about too salty so I used less salt, and then ended up adding a lot of salt when eating. I used cornstarch to thicken the gravy and served with mashed potatoes. Went out and bought Red Wine and cooked for 1hr 45min. The steak was somewhat fork tender but a little dry. For the added time and cost of buying wine and the cooking time of almost 2hrs, I don't plan on making this again. The gravy was not amazing just regular. The steak was the same, regular. Needs more spices. Maybe I will try it again and spice it up...Will post if I do ;o)
This was a quick and easy recipe to put together. Slow cooking is the key. I cooked mine for 2 1/2hours at 350 and checked approx halfway through for dryness. If too dry was going to add some water but it was unnecessary. My braised steaks turned out tender and very flavourful. The sauce was thick and went over mashed potatoes well. Served with green beans and a leafy salad. Will make this again and again.
The recipe was spot on and I even allowed my meat to reduce in a beef broth letting the flavor of the onions and green peppers I added in there some time to cook down and add a great flavor to the steak.
No need to alter recipes. This one is great! Delicious with lots of flavor. Thank you for sharing, I plan on making it again and again.
This was very very tasty. Thank you for sharing this with the Allrecipes community! I will definitely be making this again!
Made this for the 2nd time tonight. It got great reviews. I was very happy. I cooked it very slow after the wine smell went away, because kids were late from practice. I think the meat was even better.
Had no thyme, so used Italian Seasoning. We loved this! Also used Merlot for the wine. Served over Amish buttered noodles. We loved it!
Very Good Recipe, however, I would hold off on serving it to the boss! Made it to the "T" of what the recipe called for. However, it was still lacking something....and I did cut ALL THE FAT AWAY from the beef..."OH YES"...that lacking problem is called the next days leftovers! OMG...delicious!! Try it for yourselves....but I am betting the late President Ford was led to believe it was being prepared fresh! Will definately make this again with the belief of re-heating it on low, with a lid on the skillet, and serving it a day late!
My favorite recipe to assure that the sale steaks I come across will come out tender and delicious and the whole family loves it!
