Caramelized Spicy Pumpkin Seeds

Almost perfect! I took the advice of a few reviewers below and decided to substitute 1T Brown Sugar for the white sugar when caramelizing. Used 1T butter instead of olive oil (not as healthy, but added A LOT more flavor and made the caramelization process more accurate). Instead of plopping everything into the pan together, I melted the butter, added both sugars and heated on medium-high till the sugars just barely started to caramelize. Then added the seeds and toasted, stirring regularly till they started to brown slightly and pop (about 5-min depending on temp under the pan). Added the coated seeds to a pan with the sugar/spice mixture and voila! Yummy, yummy! Even my fiancée, who doesn't like pumpkin seeds, likes these!
This recipe was great the only thing I added brown sugar to caramelize the seeds was a huge hit. They were gone in minutes!!!
Completely addictive. The only thing I changed was to add a pinch of nutmeg. These are indeed very sweet which suited me just fine but if I were serving to more sophisticated palates I would take the advice of those who recommend scaling back the sugar by a tablespoon.
For as long as I can remember my Mom has cooked pumpkin seeds for us after carving pumpkins with the same old recipe. Now being on my own I decided to try a different recipe & this turned out great! I added my own variations like a tsp of garlic salt instead of just plain salt when toasting and I added extra cinnamon in place of the ginger and extra cayenne pepper and these turned out great. Even my boyfriend who never liked pumpkin seeds was surprised! I think this will be my new recipe for years to come.
These were a little too sweet for me. Next time I would cut the sugar down to 2 Tablespoons. The kids loved them just they way the recipe is written though.
These were super good! I used 1 tsp of cayenne pepper instead of a pinch because I like a little heat. I also added a sprinkle of all spice and nutmeg for personal taste but I'm sure they would still be delicious without.
I just made these with our leftover jack'o'lantern seeds (2 large pumpkins). Delicious! I added a little fresh nutmeg to the spice mix. Thanks!
very bland. expected a spicy taste. Followed exactly.
I can't even imagine why this doesn't have a full 5 stars. These are amazing so amazing that I don't even want regular salted ones anymore. My kids love these and although I made it exactly as per directions... I can see how this is easily customizable to your liking for instance I think I want a little more cayenne next time. I love these and when we run out I'm going to be sad to have to wait until next Halloween to have access to pumpkins again.:)