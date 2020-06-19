Caramelized Spicy Pumpkin Seeds

Rating: 4.52 stars
221 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 151
  • 4 star values: 48
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 4

These pumpkin seeds are both sweet and spicy at the same time. They have much more flavor than any other pumpkin seeds.

By Theresa

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • In a large bowl, stir together 3 tablespoons of sugar, the cumin, cinnamon, ginger, and cayenne pepper, and set aside.

  • Place the pumpkin seeds on the prepared baking sheet, spray them with cooking spray, and sprinkle with salt to taste. Bake the seeds in the preheated oven until lightly golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, and stir in the toasted pumpkin seeds along with 2 tablespoons of sugar. Cook and stir the seeds until the sugar forms a coating on the seeds, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir the caramelized seeds into the bowl of sugar-spice mixture, toss to coat, and let cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 4.8g; sodium 584.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (238)

Most helpful positive review

Jillian Imilkowski
Rating: 4 stars
10/22/2011
Almost perfect! I took the advice of a few reviewers below and decided to substitute 1T Brown Sugar for the white sugar when caramelizing. Used 1T butter instead of olive oil (not as healthy, but added A LOT more flavor and made the caramelization process more accurate). Instead of plopping everything into the pan together, I melted the butter, added both sugars and heated on medium-high till the sugars just barely started to caramelize. Then added the seeds and toasted, stirring regularly till they started to brown slightly and pop (about 5-min depending on temp under the pan). Added the coated seeds to a pan with the sugar/spice mixture and voila! Yummy, yummy! Even my fiancée, who doesn't like pumpkin seeds, likes these! Read More
Helpful
(114)

Most helpful critical review

bluebutterfly0606
Rating: 1 stars
12/18/2009
very bland. expected a spicy taste. Followed exactly. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
Carigan
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2010
This recipe was great the only thing I added brown sugar to caramelize the seeds was a huge hit. They were gone in minutes!!! Read More
Helpful
(33)
Russian_Expat
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2009
Completely addictive. The only thing I changed was to add a pinch of nutmeg. These are indeed very sweet which suited me just fine but if I were serving to more sophisticated palates I would take the advice of those who recommend scaling back the sugar by a tablespoon. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Jenn
Rating: 4 stars
10/28/2009
For as long as I can remember my Mom has cooked pumpkin seeds for us after carving pumpkins with the same old recipe. Now being on my own I decided to try a different recipe & this turned out great! I added my own variations like a tsp of garlic salt instead of just plain salt when toasting and I added extra cinnamon in place of the ginger and extra cayenne pepper and these turned out great. Even my boyfriend who never liked pumpkin seeds was surprised! I think this will be my new recipe for years to come. Read More
Helpful
(11)
ChristineD
Rating: 4 stars
10/28/2009
These were a little too sweet for me. Next time I would cut the sugar down to 2 Tablespoons. The kids loved them just they way the recipe is written though. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Jen K.
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2009
These were super good! I used 1 tsp of cayenne pepper instead of a pinch because I like a little heat. I also added a sprinkle of all spice and nutmeg for personal taste but I'm sure they would still be delicious without. Read More
Helpful
(8)
MAYQUEEN
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2009
I just made these with our leftover jack'o'lantern seeds (2 large pumpkins). Delicious! I added a little fresh nutmeg to the spice mix. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(7)
LuckyMama
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2011
I can't even imagine why this doesn't have a full 5 stars. These are amazing so amazing that I don't even want regular salted ones anymore. My kids love these and although I made it exactly as per directions... I can see how this is easily customizable to your liking for instance I think I want a little more cayenne next time. I love these and when we run out I'm going to be sad to have to wait until next Halloween to have access to pumpkins again.:) Read More
Helpful
(6)
More Reviews
