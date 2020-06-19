Caramelized Spicy Pumpkin Seeds

1 of 238

Rating: 4 stars Almost perfect! I took the advice of a few reviewers below and decided to substitute 1T Brown Sugar for the white sugar when caramelizing. Used 1T butter instead of olive oil (not as healthy, but added A LOT more flavor and made the caramelization process more accurate). Instead of plopping everything into the pan together, I melted the butter, added both sugars and heated on medium-high till the sugars just barely started to caramelize. Then added the seeds and toasted, stirring regularly till they started to brown slightly and pop (about 5-min depending on temp under the pan). Added the coated seeds to a pan with the sugar/spice mixture and voila! Yummy, yummy! Even my fiancée, who doesn't like pumpkin seeds, likes these! Helpful (114)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was great the only thing I added brown sugar to caramelize the seeds was a huge hit. They were gone in minutes!!! Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Completely addictive. The only thing I changed was to add a pinch of nutmeg. These are indeed very sweet which suited me just fine but if I were serving to more sophisticated palates I would take the advice of those who recommend scaling back the sugar by a tablespoon. Helpful (27)

Rating: 4 stars For as long as I can remember my Mom has cooked pumpkin seeds for us after carving pumpkins with the same old recipe. Now being on my own I decided to try a different recipe & this turned out great! I added my own variations like a tsp of garlic salt instead of just plain salt when toasting and I added extra cinnamon in place of the ginger and extra cayenne pepper and these turned out great. Even my boyfriend who never liked pumpkin seeds was surprised! I think this will be my new recipe for years to come. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars These were a little too sweet for me. Next time I would cut the sugar down to 2 Tablespoons. The kids loved them just they way the recipe is written though. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars These were super good! I used 1 tsp of cayenne pepper instead of a pinch because I like a little heat. I also added a sprinkle of all spice and nutmeg for personal taste but I'm sure they would still be delicious without. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I just made these with our leftover jack'o'lantern seeds (2 large pumpkins). Delicious! I added a little fresh nutmeg to the spice mix. Thanks! Helpful (7)

Rating: 1 stars very bland. expected a spicy taste. Followed exactly. Helpful (6)