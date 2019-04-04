Grandma's Cranberry-Orange Gelatin Salad

Superb! My mom used to make a salad very similar to this. I loved it then and I still do! I pretty much followed this to a T with one exception. As royalhiness did, I also used a different recipe for the topping. I remember my mom's salad having a sweet-tangy topping and thought that this one might be a touch too sweet for my liking. To compensate, I mixed together a (softened) 8 oz. package of reduced-fat cream cheese, a c. of lite sour cream, 3/4 c. sugar and a 1/2 t of vanilla. DELISH!!! My only change for next time will be to use a 9 in. baking dish instead of a 9 x 13 in. one (I decided to not use a mold because I wanted to spread my topping rather than serve it tableside). I would have liked for my gelatin layer to be a *tad* thicker (but that's just me). This was a hit at my in-law's Easter dinner, so much so that I will be making this again for our Thanksgiving feast. :) Thanks for sharing, Carissa!