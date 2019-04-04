My grandmother made this cranberry orange Jell-O salad every Thanksgiving. It is delicious even without its creamy topping. This side dish is so yummy that I sometimes make it even when it's not Thanksgiving! Depending on your salad's shape, you can spread the topping in a layer over the Jell-O; or if you use a ring mold, put the topping in the center. You could also serve the topping in a bowl on the side, so it's optional.
Although I'm not a fan of most jello salads, this one was good. Used orange jello. It turned out a bit watery. Should have only added 1 1/2 cup water instead of 2. Maybe a different nut, a salted one or pretzels would work also.
I have been making a very simular salad for years,but, lost mine. I read all the reviews and for the ones that didn't put the celery in really lost out and again for the ones that didn't put the topping on top again really cheated your guest. It is a salad not a dessert. Thanks for Grandma's Cranberry Orange Gelatin Salad , I'll be making it for Thanksgiving Dinner again this year 2010.
I made this for a funeral luncheon at our church. This was my first attempt at a Jello mold (which I actually made in a bundt pan), so it didn't look so great, but I think with practice, it would look delightful. I omitted the celery. I don't know if I didn't soften the cream cheese long enough, but my whipped topping did not "spread" easilly on top of the mold, so it looked pretty gross. I think next time I would serve the topping on the side. It does smell and taste delicious, though!
This was fantastic-- everyone who loved cranberry sauce and cranberries loved this recipe-- everyone else just wouldn't try it. It looks add but it is excellent with turkey. Next time I make this, I may use cranberry jello if I can find it or else other flavors may good. I wasn't sure if raspberry was the best match but I am sure almost any flavor would come out pretty good.
This was better than I thought it was going to be. Mmmmm! I will definitely be making this every year. :D....ok I reviewed this last year when I didn't have any guests over and just wanted to update. I made it again this year and I'm the ONLY one who ate any of it. Maybe I'll cut the recipe in half next time and eat it all myself. Not for people with texture issues or (duh) don't like cranberries. I still think it's yummy though.
I have made a variation of this recipe for years, and it has become a staple at our holiday meals. I use one 6oz pkg of the raspberry jello and another 6 oz pkg of cherry jello. I also had a cup of chopped fresh cranberries for added crunch. I omit the whipped topping mix, and usually make this dish in a jello mould for presentation.
I made this recipe for christmas. I used sugar-free black cherry jello (my daughter grabbed the wrong box of jello) instead & it turned out pretty good. I will be making this again for thanksgiving & next time I well try the raspberry jello.
Made this the last two Thanksgivings and we love it. I wasn't fond of the topping (needed to be a little sweeter), so I substituted one I found in several similar recipes: Beat till smooth an 8 oz package of cream cheese, a cup of sour cream and 1/2 cup of sugar. Spread it on top and sprinkle with chopped pecans. Making it tonight for a staff Christmas party for tomorrow!
Worked like a charm and I loved the depth of flavor from the cinnamon!!! My step-mom was so impressed that I was able to get the cranberries to gel perfectly the first time out!!! Thanks for the recipe!!! ;)
A friend of mine brought this to a Thanksgiving Dinner and it was FANTASTIC!!! My husband, who never combines anything remotely sweet to his dinner, loved this that spoke volumes to how delicious this is. I have been looking for this recipe for years (my friend lost it) and will be making it this Thanksgiving. I will be using walnuts instead of pecans, walnuts were used when I had it, nor a topping and it was still excellent.
Superb! My mom used to make a salad very similar to this. I loved it then and I still do! I pretty much followed this to a T with one exception. As royalhiness did, I also used a different recipe for the topping. I remember my mom's salad having a sweet-tangy topping and thought that this one might be a touch too sweet for my liking. To compensate, I mixed together a (softened) 8 oz. package of reduced-fat cream cheese, a c. of lite sour cream, 3/4 c. sugar and a 1/2 t of vanilla. DELISH!!! My only change for next time will be to use a 9 in. baking dish instead of a 9 x 13 in. one (I decided to not use a mold because I wanted to spread my topping rather than serve it tableside). I would have liked for my gelatin layer to be a *tad* thicker (but that's just me). This was a hit at my in-law's Easter dinner, so much so that I will be making this again for our Thanksgiving feast. :) Thanks for sharing, Carissa!
Just had one of these salads for Easter side dish . Instead of pecans in it cranraisins were used and she had used cottage cheese. So good. It was raspberry jello, whole cranberry sauce canned pineapples undrained, chopped celery,kcranraisins, and cottage cheese. But I don't know amounts
