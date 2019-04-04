Grandma's Cranberry-Orange Gelatin Salad

4.7
50 Ratings
My grandmother made this cranberry orange Jell-O salad every Thanksgiving. It is delicious even without its creamy topping. This side dish is so yummy that I sometimes make it even when it's not Thanksgiving! Depending on your salad's shape, you can spread the topping in a layer over the Jell-O; or if you use a ring mold, put the topping in the center. You could also serve the topping in a bowl on the side, so it's optional.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
  • Place gelatin into a bowl, pour in boiling water, and stir until gelatin dissolves. Mix in cranberry sauce, pineapple, celery, pecans, and orange zest until evenly blended. Pour gelatin mixture into a mold or serving dish.

  • Chill in the refrigerator for 8 hours to overnight.

  • To make topping, beat cream cheese with 1/2 of the whipped topping. Fold in remaining whipped topping until well blended.

  • Unmold gelatin, then spread with topping mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 32.2g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 81.6mg. Full Nutrition
