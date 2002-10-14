Pumpkin Custard Pie I
An authentic Amish recipe!
Both my husband and I liked this pie very much. It's easy to make and uses ingedients that I had in the house. I did add 1/2 teaspoon of pumpkin spice for extra flavouring.Read More
a. This recipe made too much for a 9", deep dish crust. Just keep that in mind so you don't dump it all in at once and have it overflow! b. The 375 oven I think is too hot. It browned far too quickly without setting the custard. c. For more flavor, try adding some extra ground clove, ginger, and/or allspiceRead More
Very Good! I didn't have any nutmeg so I added 3/4 teaspoon pumpkin spice! The pie turned out great!
I made a double recipe for 2-10 in. shells. I did not follow the recipe's seasoning because a few people said it was not quite enough. I used 2T of pumpkin pie spice. I still rate this with 4 stars because the brown sugar gave it good flavor and the texture was perfect! I baked it at 350 for 1hr until firm. The custard rose in the oven and cooled to be flat and even, but no thick skin as with other recipes I've tried. This recipe was easy to experiment with-it is a great base recipe for a seasonal favorite.
YUM! This is a great recipe! This recipe does leave a little extra filling so instead of reducing ingredients (I have used this recipe previously) I DOUBLED THEM this time! And I got three pies. I need extra because its goes so fast and I have to give a pie to my in-laws. Oh, and because this is a custard pie, canned milk works best and makes the pie smooth and creamy! This is my permanent pumpkin custard pie recipe! =)
This was a tasty recipe that doesn't require lots of ingredients that I don't always have around. I took a short-cut and didn't bake this in a pie shell; I instead simply baked the custard in a casserole dish with no crust. I wanted to use a whole can of pumpkin pie filling, so I increased all ingredients a bit. It is best chilled!
This quick and easy recipe got rave reviews from my family. Thank you for the praise I recieved which really belongs to you. Cathi32
I can't believe I finally found the recipe that beats out the store bought kind (you know Mrs. S....!) Couldn't find them in the stores last year. They must not make the pumpkin custard anymore. But hubby says never cook store bought again. This is definitely better! You have to use can milk. Makes its creamier! Thanks Carolyn you made my husband very happy!!!
Not very tasty
I made this with Splenda...and it tasted fantastic...My dad just LOVED it. Couldn't get enough.
This pie turned out very nice. I took fresh pumpkin that I cooked in the pressure cooker. It was a simple recipe. I will use it again for sure!
I am hoping this is like my moms pie. I am from the Lancaster PA area now living in TX and I lost my mothers recipe when I moved here. I am making it for Thanksgiving.
Going to make again this year...brought down the house last Thanksgiving!
I used mini graham cracker shells. First time I did 350 for 20-25 min nd seasoned wth fall spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves) to taste. I baked a fresh pumpkin and mixed with an immersion blender. Since baking the pumpkin Carmelites it I omitted the brown sugar on the second run. Turned out great! I even forgot about the flour the second run and no problems for any gluten people.. Actually more custard like without the flour. Point being, great versatile pumpkin custard base that gives you that creamy sweet pumpkin filling. Easy to make it with your own flare... I top it with a little brown sugar burbon whip cream (1/2c whipping cream, 2 tbsp brown sugar 1-2 tsp honey whiskey and a dash of cinnamon)
I made this without the crust as I tend to eat mostly gluten-free. I baked it in a casserole dish. It tastes delicious, a light custard flavour, rich in pumpkin pie taste(I used half and half not milk; 1/2 cup sugar total and added some cardamom as well. mmmm :-D
My husband is a very picky person...he loves this recipe. I use evaporated milk and a convection oven. Regular ovens...you may need to loosely cover the top to keep it from browning too quickly. I make this every year for the holidays and whenever pumpkin is calling my name!!
I wanted to make crust free custards for Thanksgiving and decided to give this recipe a try. After reading other reviews I decided to make some changes. I added 1 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice and increased the flour to 2 tbls. I used the recipe to fill 8 custard cups and cooked them in a water bath at 375 for 40 mins. YUMMY!! This will be my new staple for Thanksgiving. Full of flavor and nice eggy custard taste.
It was easy to make. Took advice from others and double the recipe to make 3 pies using pumpkin pie spice too. Would have liked to have more of the custard taste but came out more like a pumpkin pie. Baked at 400 degrees for 15 minutes then 350 degrees for additional 15 -20 minutes or until inserted knife comes out clean.
I nice compromise between pumpkin pie and custard pie, that even my non-pumpkin pie eating dinner guests enjoyed. I’ll make this again,and the only thing I might change is to add some vanilla to the filling. I loved how easy it was to make, but the filling was way more than a regular 9” shell could hold. I used a 10” pie plate and fluted the pastry up around the edges, and it was a nicely full pie.
I used a 10" deep dish pie pan - added an extra egg - 1/2 cup of milk. plus 1/2 cup additional pumpkin. It was very good.
