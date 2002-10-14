Pumpkin Custard Pie I

An authentic Amish recipe!

By Carolyn

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large mixing bowl combine pumpkin, eggs, flour, brown sugar, white sugar, salt, nutmeg, cinnamon, and milk. Beat until smooth. Pour into pastry-lined pie plate.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 50 minutes, or until set in center.

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 74.6mg; sodium 374.6mg. Full Nutrition
