Delicious Baked Chicken

I was kind of scared at first to make this. Sounded a little boring, but! I had all of the ingredients. I used frech, crushed garlic instead of powder. And then I sprinkled the worchestershire sauce all over it. I'm not sure I actually did 3/4 cup. And before I put it in the oven, I added about 3/4 to 1 c. water because I wanted extra drippings. It was great. and my husband LOVED it. It was a little spicier than I thought it would be (a good thing for us, but I know people who would have thought it was too much). When it was done cooking I just poured all those drippings into a little sauce pan w/ flour and water and it made a WONDERFUL gravy. And since it was just out of the over, it only took about 2 minutes to make. My 4 year old sat w/ the leftover gravy and ate every bit of it. took the idea of another and served it over instant rice. It was a really quick and easy meal.