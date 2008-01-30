Delicious Baked Chicken
Very moist chicken. Serve with a cheesy side if desired. Being from the South, I serve this with garlic cheese grits! (Note: For a slight variation in taste, you can use lemon flavored oil.)
This recipe was very good. The chicken came out very moist. I did modify the recipe a bit to suit my tasts though. I added minced garlic instead of garlic powder, honey, and a little white wine. I will be making this recipe again.Read More
This is pretty good. Nothing to rave about, but great for those nights that you just don't know what to cook. Very easy to prepare, just not extremely flavorful. I was actually worried all I'd taste was the Worcestershire sauce, as I've never used it as just the flavoring, only a flavor enhancer. I would make this again on those nights when I need something simple. Also, was thinking of trying this with Italian dressing instead of the Worcestershire. Thanks for sharing!Read More
This recipe was very good. The chicken came out very moist. I did modify the recipe a bit to suit my tasts though. I added minced garlic instead of garlic powder, honey, and a little white wine. I will be making this recipe again.
I am giving this recipe five stars because my family LOVED this chicken. To get my kids to love something is truly a wonderous event!!!!! The key to this recipe is the SEASON TO TASTE line. If you don't add seasoning to it you will possibly find it bland. I put garlic in the olive oil, then seasoned with garlic powder, salt, pepper and a little dried thyme. I only had 1/2 cup of Worcestershire and it could have used the full amount to my taste. The chicken was moist but cooked faster than the recipe called for. I thought it was pretty good but the kids really provided the rating for this one.
We loved this recipe! I used skinless, boneless chicken breasts instead and substituted low-sodium soy sauce for the Worcestershire sauce and it was even better.
I was kind of scared at first to make this. Sounded a little boring, but! I had all of the ingredients. I used frech, crushed garlic instead of powder. And then I sprinkled the worchestershire sauce all over it. I'm not sure I actually did 3/4 cup. And before I put it in the oven, I added about 3/4 to 1 c. water because I wanted extra drippings. It was great. and my husband LOVED it. It was a little spicier than I thought it would be (a good thing for us, but I know people who would have thought it was too much). When it was done cooking I just poured all those drippings into a little sauce pan w/ flour and water and it made a WONDERFUL gravy. And since it was just out of the over, it only took about 2 minutes to make. My 4 year old sat w/ the leftover gravy and ate every bit of it. took the idea of another and served it over instant rice. It was a really quick and easy meal.
This was so easy and so good. Very moist. I used chili oil instead of plain vegetable oil which added some heat. I was generous with the worcesteshire sauce after reading the recipe could turn out bland. I cut up a whole chicken, covered the chicken for the first 45 minutes, then turned the pieces and cooked them uncovered for another 10 minutes, then covered them again for 10 minutes when I took them out of the oven. I made a sauce of the pan drippings with cornstarch and half&half and poured that over wild rice. Will make again!
My husband and I loved this chicken!! I have made it a few times and have made some substitutions which have also been great. Instead of Worchester sauce I have used soy sauce...and instead of olive oil used some spicy oil...it was wonderful!!!
Very good recipe for a quick dinner idea. Watch the added salt, though, because the worcestershire sauce is salty.
this is delicious and tangy! I found that you really didn't need as much worcestershire.
This chicken came out the best. Very juicy and tender. Thanks to all the reviews and valuable suggestions. I used one whole cut up chicken, rubbed olive oil and salt and pepper then added fresh garlic, drizzled honey and added white wine then added the Worcestershire sauce generously to cover the entire chicken. Then I sprinkled some paprika on the top and baked as directed in the recipe. When the chicken was done, I poured all the drippings in a sauce pan and made delicious gravy adding a little flour and water. My whole family loved it.
Surprisingly good. The chicken was very moist and had a lot of flavor. A nice way to flavor up baked chicken without a lot of fat and calories. Served with homemade mac & cheese and green peas.
This is one of my family's favorite chicken recipes now. It is so tasty and it does go well with a cheesy side dish, like cheesy rice or potatoes, and a green vegetable-asparagus, broccoli,etc. The only thing i did differently (by accident) was that I forgot to cover the chicken before baking it. But it came out perfect and juicy. The next time I cooked this recipe I remembered to cover the chicken but it came out really dry and over cooked. So, i would recommend cooking it the time the the recipe says but WITHOUT the cover. It worked out better for me! Great recipe though.
Very quick, simple and tasty chicken recipe! I did season and marinate the chicken in the juices for an hour before baking. I used minced garlic, lemon flavored olive oil and the juices from half a lemon.
chicken came out tender and juicy but need more seasoning.
If I did follow this recipe again, I would definitely cook less time than instructed. Flavor was okay, but the chicken really dried out.
We (2 adults and 4 kids) really enjoyed this recipe. My hubby used 1/2 cup of Worcestshire and 1/4 soy and it turned out great. Everyone ate the chicken without any complaints, the rest of the dinner was a little harder. Haha, we are used to that though. I recommend this recipe for families. For all four of my kids to like it, which I know many of you understand, is amazing. Thank you so much for this recipe! Everyone should give it a try.
bland :( I put barbeque sauce on it to give it flavor.
Baked chicken doesn't get much better than this!
this has good flavor, i followed the recipe exact and it came out very good. i have made it several times now.
I like how soya sauce tastes, or worchestire sauce (what I used) taste. I did not really like this recipe though. My husband thought it was alright but did not ask if I'd be making it again.
My family didn't really care for this, sorry :-)
This was ok. I took someone's advice and marinated it for sometime - so it wasn't dry. I followed the recipe and it was fairly salty. I probably won't make this again.
Simple and delicious comfort food--not fancy but easy and exactly as advertised. I followed the recipe exactly and am very happy with the results. The meat itself is a little bland, but moist. If you eat it with skin on, and/or add some of the juices from the pan over your portion, it gives it the necessary vinegary kick. Served with steamed asparagus. My 4 yr old loves it.
This was o.k., and was certainly very moist. It turned out just as it should have, but there just wasn't a whole lot there to rate. I guess I expected more flavor or maybe a taste that surprised me, but in the end it tasted like baked chicken with garlic powder on it. Maybe I should try grilling it, that be something.
I will not make this again.
Loved this chicken. Janet, you have a winner here. Taste great and so simple... In the kitchen and out in a flash and something great to eat... my kind of cooking... I'll be watching for more from you.
YUMM! I do not understanding the reviews that say this was not flavorful. I found it extremely flavorful and very easy. In fact, I will add it to the cookbook I'm making for my college son who is a novice cook. I did not use nearly that much Worcestershire. Following the advice of another reviewer, I added 1/4 cup water to the pan. I used just two chicken breasts on bone as that's what I had - and cut them each into three smaller pieces. Made exactly as mentioned except for the extra water. Perfectly moist and delicious. Thank you very much. Though I don't eat much boxed food, I served this with Zatarain's Red Beans and Rice. Great combo. And veggies.
I've made this a few times now and my fiance and I really love it! It's so simple and only needs a few ingredients! Do make sure you season the chicken first though, or it will be a little bland. I'll definitely continue making this dish!
I followed the exact recipe and just did not like it. No one in my family did. I think the amount of worcestershire was too much and gave the chicken an odd artificial taste. On a positive note the chicken was moist and tender.
I THOUGHT THIS WAS GOOD..BUT I USED BONELESS, SKINLESS CHICKEN BREASTS..I MAKE ALOT OF CHICKEN AND WANT IT AS LOW IN FAT AS POSSIBLE.. THIS HAD FLAVOR, SO I WILL PROBABLY MAKE THIS AGAIN.
My poor hubby had tooth extracted Saturday so I had to find something that would be easy to eat. I got this today on the computer and what a life saver. He is still saying it is by far the moistest chicken he has had...I followed the directions, nothing more, nothing less and I don't feel the need to change it....this will be made again in the very near future...even without dental problems.
This is by far one of the best chicken dishes I have ever made!! I followed the recipe but used a big whole chicken breast instead of the small ones in the picture. The thermometer didn't read cooked for about an hour. Then I left it in with the foil off for about 10 more minutes. The juices were flowing!! My husband was wary about the amount of Worcestershire sauce, but he didn't say a word while he was eating. Just kept nodding his head. That's how I know it gets at 10 out of 10..
I thought this was alright...not fabulous, not bad either. I found that I liked it a little more with some honey mixed in.
I was disappointed in this dish; nothing special. I feel that I wasted almost a cup of Worcestershire, and couldn't tell that it flavored the chicken at all. You'll get the same moist results by just drizzling with olive oil and putting on your spices; would suggest skipping the Worcestershire all together.
I was given one day notice that I had to provide a main dish in a potluck luncheon to feed at least fifty people. After getting off work at 11 PM I went to get huge packs of legs & thighs-marinated overnight & put in the oven while getting dressed the next morning. My baked chicken was the first on the buffet to finish! This quick meal saved me & converted nicely for fifty!
Two of four liked this tonight. I thought it was pretty bland. I removed the chicken skin and followed the rest of the recipe. For my wife who has zero spice tolerance it was a four, for me-a two star. The kids were split too.
I loved this recipe. I made it exactly as it stated and my husband and I said this is a keeper recipe when using bone-in chicken! This is going in the recipe box!
This was a disappointment. I will not make it again.
This chicken was not impressive. No taste as the iongredients just sat on top if the skin. Actual chicken tasted like plain boiled chicken. BLECK!
This was just OK. Next time I'll add red pepper or something to give it a little more kick.
I am giving this 4 stars because my two picky boys really liked this. My husband likes it too. I found it a little bit bland. When dipped in bbq sauce, it was great! I would make again because it is tender but will definitely using a dipping sauce.
For the first time I was actually able to cook chicken and have it come out tasty and juicy. It was also so quick and simple to make. I am a mother of a three-year old and time is precious. Thank you for the quick and easy idea.
The chicken was very good and the whole family actually ate it up. I loved the flavor the worcestershire gave it.
I wouldn't call the flavor lively. Worcestershire sauce looks like teriyaki, so every time I took a bite my taste buds were disappointed that the flavor was not sweet. I don't think I will make this recipe again.
Not a lot of flavor. Very juicy though.
This was so quick & easy! Tasty too !!
I think the lemon juice made it extra moist. followed recipe exactly and it came out great!
I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and the recipe was okay. Nothing "yowza" about it but it was good. My chicken was done after the inital 45 minutes. It was a touch dry but I'm pretty sure I just let it sit a little too long so my advice would be to serve immediately.
This was good and juicy, but didn't really have as much flavor as I thought it would. Might taste better if marinated in the mixture for a little bit before baking. I probably will not try again..
This chicken was tasty down to the bone. I added a sprinkle of rosemary, but this chicken really needs no help. My husband kept going back for more!
This was great!! the only thing I added was a sprinkle of cappers..
This is one of my favourite ways to have chicken. I added 2 cloves of garlic instead of the garlic powder and it was delicious!
Fabulous! I did tweak it a bit though. I put a boullion cube, bay leaf, garlic powder, and 1/2 an onion in 1/3 cup of olive oil. I sauteed them all together for a minute or two then added boneless chicken breasts. I browned the chicken then put everything in a baking dish. The seasonings got a little pasty so I put that on the bottom of the baking dish. I added a little more olive oil on the top, sprinkled on more garlic powder, then poured soy sauce over it all because I don't keep worcestershire sauce in the house. (Just don't have a use for it.) Covered and baked and it came out delicious. My kids and my husband ate it all up. :) Very easy and tasty.
I wasn't sure when I originally read this recipe if it would give the chicken enough flavor, but I was wrong!! I have tried way too many recipes that turn out with BLAND chicken, but this turned out moist and full of flavor. I added a little bit of soy sauce and balsamic vinegar (about 1/4 of each). Baked until a meat thermometer read 160-165 degrees and the took it out of the oven and let it come up to temperature while resting. Then I boiled down the sauce from the baking dish and added a little bit of corn starch to thicken. DELICIOUS and super low maintenanc!! Easy, yummy weeknight meal!
I'm a 17 year old guy. Love cooking and wow, this chicken was so awesome! So tender and juicy!!! A suggested try!!!
It was good and I had on hand everything I needed. Great for a weeknight dinner.
WASN'T BAD BUT DID NOT HAVE MUCH FLAVOR. EVEN AFTER ADDING SPICES
Cooked three small split breasts in 7x11" baking dish with 1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce. Didn't find the flavor exciting at all. Won't make again.
The chicken was really most, but really was flavorless. Chicken cooked in 30 minutes covered, and was completely done.
This was ok for a quick recipe. It didn't take much effort and the ingredients are something I always have on hand, so thats why I used it. This was nothing special, but it was good.
This was probably the easiest oven recipe I've done so far with chicken. My four year old even ate it, however if you are using thin chicken breasts keep an eye on the time. I didn't take that into consideration and almost cooked it too long. But otherwise the chicken still had a great flavor! I will definitely make again especially on the last min meal nights!
My family loved this chicken. It was very moist and flavorful. I am totally confused by some comments though...like how it could be bland or dried out if you followed the directions. And too spicy? They must mean the Worcestershire sauce. It's not spicy, its tangy, and that's a taste opinion not a recipe flaw. One person said they liked it even though they don't usually like chicken thighs. Really? Funny, there are no thighs in this recipe. It was very easy to make and if my picky family loved it, it's a keeper!
Tasty and easy.
This was very good and easy to prepare. The Worcestershire sauce gave it a nice taste. It came out very moist and tender. My family loved it too.
I was surprised to find this was really good. It's very moist as well. We loved this and will make it again. I also plan to try it with italian dressing, I think it was be great.
"Great Baked Chicken dish without the guilt." Like many of the other reviewers - I too used skinless chicken. This dish turned out really moist and was packed with favor. I will make this again.
I like this recipe. The chicken was tender and it also had good taste.
Yuk.
Pretty color, moist meat but no real zing.
This recipe was excellent. I've made it a few times. No leftovers everytime!
this was good, but i didn't find it outstanding. It's bland enough to not attract attention away from a good side dish, but not really exciting enough to be the centerpiece of a plate. Will make again though.
Everyone loved this one! I did think it was a bit too salty and I even cut the salt back. Next time I will try garlic powder. I didn't have stuffing so I used bread crumbs and it was delicious!
This turned out GREAT!! Cooked a little longer on a little lower oven!! Very Tasty!! Thank.
Pretty spicy but was delicious!
i was not impressed but my family really liked it i added a lot more olive oil to the chicken i added enough to cover all the chicken breast and have enough just in case it leaked.
This chicken dish is great!!Very easy to make and prepare. I added some Tahiti Joe's tropi-garlic hot sauce for some heat- went perfect with it.I also used boneless/skinless thighs. A must try...tasted like a baked Adobo/ Filipino-style chicken...
The chicken was very moist, but I found it a little bland. My husband really liked it though.
This was pretty tasty, especially the leftovers the next day (the juice had more time to absorb). Served with some veggies on the side.
It didn't taste 'bad' but it wasn't interesting. Basically just Worcestershire sauce.
Moist and a bit on the spicy side. :)
I guess it may need to have the skin left on. My chicken was moist but I think the oil from the skin might tone down the overpowering Worcestershire sauce flavor. If you LOVE Worcestershire then you will love this recipe. I thought I did, but I guess not.
Did not like this at all. I followed exact other than taking off the skin of the chicken. Very bland flavor. Will not make again.
Chicken was very moist. We were surprised at how much flavor it had!
The chicken was great! And I used the left over sauce and juices for rice!
Enjoyed this last night. Some changes: I doused the chicken breasts (I had five) with garlic powder, black pepper, red pepper, and paprika after placing the chicken breasts in a pan and pouring on the Worcestershire sauce. Just like the recipe, I let it bake for 45 mins covered, then 15 uncovered. Came out well done, but very moist. Served with veggie and ginger stir fry and rice. Made for an easy dinner!
I agree with others that said it was kind of bland. I'd still probably use this recipe again on nights when I can't think of anything else to do. It's just nothing to get excited about.
This is by far the best baked chicken recipe that I have ever eaten. The chicken stayed so moist and tender.
I will not make this again.
Absolutely loved this! Very moist and tender chicken. Only had about 1/4 cup of Worcestershire sauce so added a little soy sauce (maybe 1-2 tablespoons). Followed the recipe exactly as written otherwise. I cannot understand how some reviews say it came out dry and bland! The only thing I can think of is those people didn't season their chicken enough and cooked it too long. If you use boneless breasts you need to cook it for less time.
Well it wasn't horrible. But mine didn't turn out very moist at all and it seriously lacked flavor. Won't make this one again.
I don't know what happened. I followed this recipe to the T and it came out very bland. I probably won't be making this again.
This is a wonderful company dish so so easy and quick to prepare by the time you have the table set and accompaning dishes the chicken is done to perfection.I will use this recipe lots and lots, thanks from Ann
I liked this very much. Even better the 2nd time after soaking in marinade overnite. My picky family didn't enjoy though. They are not big Worcestershire fans.
Awesome. Looks yummy!
Not very good. It was very tender, but it had a strange taste. My husband didn't like it either. I definitely won't make again.
I tried it for dinner tonight to try to have something different for dinner. It was completely flavorless. I even marinated the chicken for two hours before baking and they were still terrible. we ended up eating fish sticks instead. what a waste!
Good. kinda boring. no color.
I felt like the recipe asked for a bit too much Worcestershire sauce...I smelled nothing but that sauce. Also I felt like the time suggested for baking was a bit too long...Maybe it was because I used chicken tenders instead of the Breast halves with skin. Next time I will try to follow the recipe to the the T. I will definately try this recipe again though because it was so easy to make even for a beginner like me :)
I liked this a lot and don't usually like chicken thighs. Put some olive oil and fresh chopped garlic in a bowl to dip chicken (skinless) in. Seasoned with chicken seasoning and pepper. Used 1/2 cup of worcestershire. On a negative side, my husband loves chicken thighs but did not care for it.
