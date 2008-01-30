Delicious Baked Chicken

Very moist chicken. Serve with a cheesy side if desired. Being from the South, I serve this with garlic cheese grits! (Note: For a slight variation in taste, you can use lemon flavored oil.)

Recipe by Janet Schaufele

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Rub each chicken breast with olive oil, then place in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Season with garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste. Pour Worcestershire sauce over each breast. Cover dish with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Check chicken and remove cover if desired. Bake for another 15 minutes.

457 calories; protein 47g; carbohydrates 10.1g; fat 24.2g; cholesterol 144mg; sodium 641.7mg. Full Nutrition
