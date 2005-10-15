These pumpkin squares are a cakelike version of a pumpkin pie filling. Similar in flavor to a pumpkin pie but made without a crust, these squares are a sweet treat during the holidays or any time of the year. Top with cream cheese frosting or a sweet glaze for a little extra decadence.
Everyone loved these pumpkins squares! After reading the reviews prior to making them I decided to bake mine in a 11 x 16 cookie sheet. Because the other review stated that they were thick and more like having a piece of cake and I needed something that made a lot and was more like a "bar". I decreased the baking time to 20 minutes and they turned out perfect. Thanks again for the great recipe!
Ok, I don't like it when people change the recipe, and then I don't like it when people say they don't like it and they change it, BUT...OMG...I added a glaze to these squares before the cream cheese icing, and in my LIFE I have never tasted anything so good. Make the pumpkins squares as shown, in a 9 x 13 pan, then make a glaze..1 cup sugar, 1 1/2 tsp baking soda, 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup buttermilk, and cook on the stove, adding some cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, or maybe some pumpkin pie spice. Bring to boil and cook for about 4 minutes. Take off stove and add 1 tsp vanilla. Pour hot glaze on hot cake and allow to totally cool. Then add cream cheese icing...This is the best best pumpkin cake ever. You could add nuts to the icing if you were sure everyone eating it likes nuts.. YUM!!!
More like a cake than bars or squares, but fantastic just the same!
Has a wonderful taste! Added walnuts and chocolate chips which gave it a more unique taste. Also used a cinnamon cream cheese frosting. Ends up more like a cake and needs to cook at least 5 to 10 minutes more than recommended. Still fabulous!
I made this for a church gathering and it turned out excellent, but it needed to stay in the oven about 10-15 minutes longer.
This one's a keeper. I followed the recipe to the letter except for baking them in a well-greased 10 x 15" (half-sheet) pan for about 25 minutes. I also frosted the cooled bars with a simple cream cheese frosting (8 oz. butter, 8 oz. cream cheese, 2 tsp vanilla and a pound of powdered sugar. Perfect, and extremely well-received.
I made a few alterations b/c of allergies - I skipped the cloves and nutmeg( subsistuted 1 T vanilla extract) and made it in two 8x8 pans. Instead of frosting, I mixed 1 pack of graham crackers with 1/2 c brown sugar and 1/2 stick unsalted butter pressed into a crust on the bottom. For speed - I whisked all the ingredients in one large bowl and then poured into the pan, spreading with spatula. Baked 350 for 20minutes. Extremely fluffy and delicious. 18 large pieces of cake. All the grownups and kids loved it, even the picky ones.
Very good little squares! Similar to pumpkin bread, but I like them in bars--let's me put them in my cookie tins for Christmas! Perfect blend of pumpkin and spice--didn't change a thing. I did have to bake an additional 15-20 mins. Thanks for the recipe!
This was perfectly moist, delicious, and heavier than a cake -overall excellent i used real pumpkin, whole wheat flour, half a cup of applesauce and half a cup of oil (canola), and half brown sugar. I also made some quick icing (Joy of Cooking) made with spiced rum - it finished it nicely, although good for breakfast without.
First let me say, I've been using this website for years, but this recipe finally prompted me to create an account just so I could leave a rating. These squares are EXCELLENT! Today was the perfect fall day for something pumpkin, but I didn't feel like all of the work of pumpkin bread. These were so easy and done in 30 minutes. I baked these exactly as the recipe called for. They were moist and so flavorful. I'm sure they would be even better with some homemade cream cheese icing, but I just dusted them with powdered sugar. They were still a bit warm from the oven and everyone raved over them. This is my new go-to recipe. Try it, you won't be disappointed!
i didn't make this exact recipe, allthough it does seem to be one identical to the pumpkin bars in the pillsbury complete book of baking thats sitting in front of me.. i just made the recipe last week... its good.... but remarkably identical. and yes, they DO need to cook longer.
The taste is wonderful, be sure to put cream cheese icing on the squares. The most important thing to remember is to bake it about 20 minutes longer, I did it 15 and the center still wasn't done. Maybe cut the oil in half.
Exactly what I was looking for. A couple of years ago I found a pumpkin "square" recipe on a random site online, but when I wanted it again I couldn't remember where it came from. This is just like it. I put cream cheese icing on top, and it's the perfect pumpkin cake. A great alternative to pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving. Thanks!
These are very dood. More like a cake than bars but still a great dessert. I had to cook them 15 to 20 minutes longer like a few others said, and I added the cream cheese icing and really enjoyed them.
Fantastic. I made the following changes to make it lower sugar and fat (and so lower calorie), and they still turned out moist and delicious. My nephews couldn't stop eating these! Replace: 1 cup oil with 1/2 cup apple sauce, 1/2 cup oil; 2 cups sugar with 1/2 cup agave syrup and 1/4 sugar (or all sugar if no agave); 4 eggs with 2 eggs and 2 egg whites. I also added 1 cup raisins to the dry ingredients before stirring in.
I split the recipe in half and baked in an 8x8 glass pan. I ended up baking them for around 40-45 minutes, and I needed to reduce the oven temperature a bit. They were thicker than I anticipated, but excellent! I topped mine with powdered sugar. My family loved them and even my mom asked for the recipe! I agree that it turns out as more of a coffee cake/bread. The squares had a definite gingerbread flavor (with similar spices as pumpkin gingerbread recipes). I will definitely make these again!
So fluffy and tasty! I only had 2 eggs, so I substituted flax (1 tbsp ground flax seed + 3 tbsp water = 1 egg), and only had kabocha pumpkin (probably used 2.5 cups). I also always decrease oil (substitute with apple sauce) and sugar in my baking (just prefer fewer calories and less sweet), and used half whole wheat flour too, and it still tasted amazing! Usually making all the "healthy" substitutions makes my baked goods taste too "healthy" but these were so moist and delicious!
Rather like carrot cake with the cream cheese frosting. I would increase the spices next time. Not quite tangy enough for me. I did cut down on the sugar by 1/2 a cup. I also was out of ground cloves and substituted allspice
This is cake. FYI. I made it low cal and healthier by using whole wheat flour, 1cup sugar instead of 2, unsweetened applesauce instead of veg oil, and instead of 4 eggs, I used 3 eggs and 1 serving of egg substitute. I may try 2/2 next time. Baked exactly 25 minutes and is very moist and fluffy! Yum!
I made these as written in the AllRecipes magazine. I used gluten free flour so I reduced the temperature to 170°C and baked for 35-40 minutes. We loved them. I topped them with spiced rum cream cheese frosting. Delicious!
I made this recipe for the first time last night, and it's DELICIOUS!!! I changed it up to make it gluten free and substituted apple sauce for the vegetable oil, and used real pureed pumpkin instead of canned. I had to bake it about 10 minutes longer, but it's so moist and fluffy and did I mention...DELICIOUS!
I made significant changes for gluten-free and sugar-free, but I tried to keep true to the basic flavor and texture. Really nice recipe! For those who would be interested in the changes: I subbed in coconut flour with a little guargum for the all-purpose flour; xylitol for the sugar; added 3 Tbsp. agave nectar to help texture; and I separated the eggs, beat the whites stiff and folded in at the end to help with the rise (a challenge with gluten-free)
These pumpkin squares are fabulous. I have a similar pumpkin bread recipe that takes over an hour to bake, but I needed something quicker to take to a last-minute party so tried this recipe. These were definitely quick, moist and delicious. I didn't change a thing (other than sifting powdered sugar over them when they came out of the oven) and I was so pleased with the results...as was everyone at the party!
Exactly what I was looking for, a delicious, moist pumpkin cake that could be cut into bite-size squares. I used a simple cream cheese icing from another recipe and this was absolutely perfect! I also accidentally left them in the over for about 10 minutes longer than they should've been in and it didn't affect them whatsoever, so that was nice!
Best pumpkin cake ever! I followed this recipe exactly as I hate when people rate a recipe but literally change half the ingredients & then rate their own recipe with 3 stars. This was very moist & delicious! I did have to bake it longer than the recipe said after checking for doneness with a toothpick. Maybe 10 more minutes. I also added a cream cheese frosting because, well, everything tastes great with cream cheese. But I think it would be great without it. This is definitely a keeper. Next time I might lighten it up a little with less sugar & oil & use half whole wheat flour. But then I wouldn't have rated this recipe because it wasn't the original. Loved this recipe, it became my breakfast the next day too since I was eating my veggies for breakfast! ;)
A delicious moist pumpkin cake. Used cream cheese icing and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice on top to make it pretty. I needed to lower the temp and extend the baking time to allow the center to cook through. If you need to do this cover the top with loose aluminum foil to prevent top/edges from burning. Probably wouldn't have this problem with a cookie sheet/wider pan. Will definitely make again!
I made these almost as the recipe says, but I didn't have enough eggs (only 3 instead of 4) so I used a bit of apple cider vinegar and a bit more baking soda. Came out great! It just melts in your mouth, and tastes just like pumpkin pie filling! I topped with walnuts and a simple icing sugar/butter/rice milk drizzle. Can't believe how yummy it turned out! I have to leave it an extra 10 minutes in the oven though. I used two 9 x 6 inch pans.
This tastes like pumpkin pie! I made it half in an 8x8 pan and half in a small springform pan (one for home, one for work). It came out great, smelled wonderful. I frosted each with cream cheese frosting. DEEEEEEEEEEEEEEElish. I'll make this often. It was soooo easy.
Yes, similar to cake. Used only 3/4 C oil, added chopped pecans, and my own frozen pumpkin purée. Made in a 9x13 glass casserole for approx 45 min @350. Very moist and delicious. Substituted creme cheese frosting with dab of lite cool whip. Mmmmm, delicious.
I made this as written but baked it in a 17 x 12 inch rimmed cookie sheet....25 minutes was perfect. I needed something that I could cut into small squares for easy serving. I cut it into 2 inch squares, put them on a serving platter and gave them a dallop of cream cheese frosting. They looked great and tasted even better. I saved the recipe and will make them again.
These were a hit, even people that said they didn't like pumpkin, liked these. Tender and moist, not overly sweet. I used 1/2 a cup of applesauce and half a cup of oil to make them a little healthier. I baked them in a large pan, as others suggested and I made a cream cheese icing (yummy) The only thing I would do differently next time, is a little more spice, 1/4 tsp of each. They would be nice with a little more of those autumn flavours.
I didn't have oil so I used veg.shortning. It turned out moist and wonderful! Grand daughter ate it hot out of the oven. Doesn't need frosting...maybe next time...if the grandkids aren't visiting. lol fam 100% voted to do it again.
Unlike other reviewers, I didn't find this to be cake- or bread-like. Nor did I really find it to like a bar cookie. This is sort of in a category by itself. I sprinkled it with mini chocolate chips and powdered sugar and it is very good.
I made this for a cake & ice cream social this past weekend, but used an 11 x 16 cake pan and was very pleased with how it turned out. Even though I was short on oil, had only about 1/2-3/4 cup, the cake was still pretty moist and was well received, especially with the cream cheese frosting. The baking time was about the same as in the recipe. A good fall cake!
This is so so so sweet. It was delicious and moist at first, then I couldn’t get past the sugar. I would make again, but with half the sugar or possibly honey as a substitute. Also, I added pecans for some crunch
I love a recipe you can stir up in one bowl. These were delicious and had a lot of flavor. I cut the recipe in half and baked in an 8x8 pan. I did have to cook an additional 20 minutes until the toothpick test came clean. Topped with a buttercream icing spiked with ginger and sprinkled with crushed ginger snap cookies. This recipe was EASY and is definitely a keeper.
Excellent flavor and texture, except that I could taste the baking soda a little, so I think next time I'll lessen it by a bit. I cut the sugar by half (and used brown instead of white), so that could have contributed to the extra baking soda flavor, but it was still plenty sweet for us, so I wouldn't add more next time. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this recipe exactly as it was shown and cooked it for the exact time that it shows also this cake is fabulous just the right amount of spices it was delicious. I did not put any glaze on it because I don’t want the extra sugar and calories so I am eating it just plain but it does not need any frosting or glaze it is wonderful as is.
I followed the recipe to the T. To me it was very good and moist. The rise was more like a cake or bread than pumpkin squares, not as dense. A lot of sugar than I usually like and probably can make it less sugar next time. Most likely can change the oil for apple sauce as well and dateshealthier pumpkin treat.
Made this twice. No ingredient modifications and was a hit both times. However, the 25-30 minute baking time suggestion was not enough for a 9x13 Pyrex pan... 30 minutes caused the center to sink after removing from oven. 35 minutes was perfect, no sinkage and a good golden brown color.
This is definitely pumpkin cake in a 13x9 pan but it’s really good nonetheless. I used 2/3c applesauce and 1/3 cup oil; and only 1 and 1/2c sugar. Turned out great. Also would recommend a thin glaze made with 1/2c powdered sugar, 4oz cream cheese, 1t vanilla, and 2T milk.
Wow, this tastes great. I used Greek yogurt in place of vegetable oil. One cup of vegetable oil has 1927 calories and 218 g of fat. Nonfat Greek yogurt has 140 calories and no fat. You get a bit of a rubbery texture but it is quite a trade off health wise.
I made these gluten free by simply substituting Red Mill All Purpose Gluten Free Flour 1:1 and extended the time by approximately 15 minutes. However, I am also cooking at high altitude. They turned out absolutely amazing!
Followed the recipe exactly. I baked at 350 for 30 mins and my oven runs hot, as it's an older model. I would recommend baking for at least an extra 5 minutes. Mine came out slightly undercooked. The outside bits were cooked well and it was absolutely delicious. Would make and eat again!
This is a great recipe as is. No need to change anything! However, it's also forgiving. You can change out spices for pumpkin pie spice, you can use half white and half brown sugar, and/or you can use half oil and half unsweetened applesauce. You could add raisins if that's your thing. Excellent recipe as written, good with substitutions, too.
Fabulous! I questioned the 4 eggs but put them in and love the resulting texture. I admit I did cut the sugar by 1/2 cup as we prefer less sweet and they are still plenty sweet, especially with a light layer of cream cheese frosting. I baked them in a 10 x 16 pan for 25 mins which was perfect. If you question if they're done check with a toothpick. Thank you for sharing.
Took away a star because it didn't make bars. I made it as-is, and didn't read the reviews that said how thick it is. Definitely more of a cake than bars. I didn't have time to put together cream-cheese frosting (combined with cooling), so I put together a topping with 1c quick oats, 4TBSP melted butter, and 1/2 c brown sugar, and 1/2c chopped pecans while it was in the oven. Added it on top while it continued baking and it worked--more of a coffee cake idea.
Delicious! I have made these twice. I also made mine in a larger pan, which made moist, springy and dense bars. I added an extra 1/4 tsp of cloves and ginger. I think these benefit from some kind of frosting. The first time I made the plain, but guests started spreading a cream cheese and brown sugar spoke dip on them and then started complimenting them! Second time I made them with a Cream Cheese and Brown Butter with Bourbon frosting, also from allrecipes.com, and the bars were fantastic!
