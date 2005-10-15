Pumpkin Squares

First let me say, I've been using this website for years, but this recipe finally prompted me to create an account just so I could leave a rating. These squares are EXCELLENT! Today was the perfect fall day for something pumpkin, but I didn't feel like all of the work of pumpkin bread. These were so easy and done in 30 minutes. I baked these exactly as the recipe called for. They were moist and so flavorful. I'm sure they would be even better with some homemade cream cheese icing, but I just dusted them with powdered sugar. They were still a bit warm from the oven and everyone raved over them. This is my new go-to recipe. Try it, you won't be disappointed!