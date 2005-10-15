Pumpkin Squares

These pumpkin squares are a cakelike version of a pumpkin pie filling. Similar in flavor to a pumpkin pie but made without a crust, these squares are a sweet treat during the holidays or any time of the year. Top with cream cheese frosting or a sweet glaze for a little extra decadence.

By GINGER P

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 squares
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Mix pumpkin, sugar, oil, and eggs together in a mixing bowl until smooth.

  • Sift flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, and salt together in a separate bowl. Stir flour mixture into the pumpkin mixture until well combined. Spread evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top until tops spring back when lightly pressed, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and cool completely before cutting into 24 squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 196.3mg. Full Nutrition
