Butter Snow Flakes

Wow, wow, WOW! These are divine! I only made one small change to the recipe and that is that I used 4 oz cream cheese instead of 3 (because I used one 8 oz block and doubled this). I don't know how people got away with adding 8 oz. The dough is sticky enough for a cookie press as it is. I also cannot figure out why people would eliminate the orange zest. In my opinion that is what puts these cookies above and beyond other spritz cookies. The subtle taste of orange makes these so much more interesting and so elegant. They really make these stand out. AT LEAST give the orange a try before you decide not to use it. It's delicious! Great, great recipe. I will make these often!