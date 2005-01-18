Butter Snow Flakes

4.5
495 Ratings
  • 5 354
  • 4 84
  • 3 32
  • 2 16
  • 1 9

A wonderful Spritz cookie with cinnamon in it. These freeze very well.

Recipe by Linda

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
46 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
36
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Sift together the flour, salt, and cinnamon; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, cream together butter and cream cheese. Add sugar and egg yolk; beat until light and fluffy. Stir in the vanilla and orange zest. Gradually blend in the dry ingredients. Fill a cookie press or pastry bag with dough, and form cookies on an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the cookies are golden brown on the peaks and on the bottoms. Remove from cookie sheets at once to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 21.8mg; sodium 59.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022