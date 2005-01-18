Butter Snow Flakes
A wonderful Spritz cookie with cinnamon in it. These freeze very well.
A wonderful Spritz cookie with cinnamon in it. These freeze very well.
I broke my cookie press and had to improvise and came out with the best cookies ever! I rolled the dough into balls, rolled that in coconut, and put strawberry jam in a thumbprint I made in the middle--people tell me they're the best cookies ever!!Read More
I made this exactly as the recipe said and I tried to press them through a pastry bag...That didn't go so well, it was way too thick to even go through the piping tip so I had to make it softer. This changed the recipe a bit and the cookies came out flat. They tasted VERY good, and they were soft, but I was very disappointed that I couldn't use my pastry bag, and I don't have enough money to buy a press, since I'm a college student and can barely make it as is.Read More
I broke my cookie press and had to improvise and came out with the best cookies ever! I rolled the dough into balls, rolled that in coconut, and put strawberry jam in a thumbprint I made in the middle--people tell me they're the best cookies ever!!
Absolutely perfect little butter cookie that's highly addictive! They just seem to pop right in your mouth. They're not overly sweet and I love the addition of the orange zest. I did increase the cinnamon to 1/2 tsp. but other than that I didn't change a thing. This was a great recipe for a cookie press! Just sprinkle with some colored sugar and you're ready to make a holiday cookie tray look like it came straight from your favorite bakery.
Wow! These knocked my socks off! They are delicious. I also doubled the cinnamon to 1/2 tsp. and added a little nutmeg. Then I added a 1/2 tsp of almond extract to the mix. I colored half the dough green and pressed into Christmas trees and the other half I left white and used a snowflake design. Mine were done in about 5 mins though so the first batch burned (had it set for 12 mins). It also made more than I thought -- between 7-8 dozen. Thanks for sharing!
These are the best cookie press cookies I have ever made. I omitted the zest and added a bit more cinnamon as suggested by other reviewers. I used the disk that I thought most resembled a snowflake and sprinkled them with red, green and white nonpariels before baking. They look so festive and will make a great addition to my cookie trays. Thanks for the recipe
Thank you, thank you, thank you!!! I lost this recipe years ago and have been unsuccessfully trying to duplicate it for many holidays. I found that by increasing the cinnamon to 1/2 tsp or adding 1/4 tsp nutmeg to recipe, it increases the taste tremendously. Cookie can also be decorated with sprinkles, cherries, or colored sugar for holiday.
Oh my, these are wonderful! I increased the amount of cinnamon, used 1/2 tsp orange extract and 1/2 tsp vanilla extract, and used the zest of a whole medium orange to make them extra "orangey". The next batch I plan on dipping one side in Melted Ghirardelli Bittersweet Chocolate. I think that will be heavenly!
*yummy*! I don't have a cookie press (yet), so I made these as regular cookies for one batch, then turned them into thumbprint cookies with raspberry jelly for the next batches -- delicious! Definitely will make these again :)
This recipe was so easy and the cookies turned out great. This is a wonderful pick for a cookie exchange or a filler among a plate of other goodies. I added a bit more orange zest and also squeezed about a 1/4 teaspoon of the orange juice. It turned out so yummy!!!!!!
Delicious and very easy! Dough worked with cookie press nicely. No sticking or clumping.
Absolutely THE BEST cookie press cookie recipe around! :-))))) A+++++
This recipe is sooo tasty! I've tried several times to successfully produce pleasing spritz cookies but somehow something always went wrong. With the process of trial and error I've finally succeeded! Here are my suggestion to make your attempt successful. Firstly refrigerate your un-greased cookie sheets prior to baking, I leave mine in the fridge until I need it. Also if using a cookie press I find it helpful to make a slight twist of my wrist before pulling back with the press, this produces a nicely shaped cookie. Last but not least DOUBLE layer your cookie sheets this way you wind up with a properly baked cookie without over browning or burning the bottom.
I ommited the zest and cinnamon and made the batter as directed. Then I divided the batter in two and added red food coloring to one half and 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder to the other. I sprinkled coarse sugar over the cookies and baked them as normal in a heart shape. Finally, I assebled bicolor sandwich cookie with nutella inside. I think my husband is buying me jewelry tomorrow! :)
Wow, wow, WOW! These are divine! I only made one small change to the recipe and that is that I used 4 oz cream cheese instead of 3 (because I used one 8 oz block and doubled this). I don't know how people got away with adding 8 oz. The dough is sticky enough for a cookie press as it is. I also cannot figure out why people would eliminate the orange zest. In my opinion that is what puts these cookies above and beyond other spritz cookies. The subtle taste of orange makes these so much more interesting and so elegant. They really make these stand out. AT LEAST give the orange a try before you decide not to use it. It's delicious! Great, great recipe. I will make these often!
I wanted to make some Christmas cookies with my cookie press. I've tried other recipes but this one is definitely the best. I left out the orange zest because I didn't have any- still very delicious. The dough is easy to handle and the cookies had a great shape. They melt in your mouth...I didn't want to give them away.
I followed this recipe to the T and it was delicious!! I think next time I will probably omit the zest (although it does give it a nice zing to cookies) and try adding a bit more cinnamon, or nutmeg, or almond extract. Oh! And maybe it was my oven, but 350 for 12 minutes didn't work. My cookies started to burn at 8 minutes! So I turned down the heat to 325 and left them for 10 minutes and they came out perfect!! Great recipe--Thanks!!
5 with modifications. Per other user suggestions, I doubled the cinnamon, used 1/2 tsp vanilla extract + 1/2 tsp orange extract and the zest of one medium orange. I couldn't believe how buttery the cookie tastes with the orange in it!! Btw, don't chill this before using it in the cookie press (it won't work well - ask me how I know). Love this recipe.
I followed other readers' suggestions and made these into thumbprint cookies filled with seedless raspberry jam. They were so well received on Christmas Eve that I came home and made another batch right away for Christmas day. Definitely a recipe that will be on my cookie trays every Christmas from now on!
This is an awesome recipe. I just got a cookie press and wanted to try out some different recipes. The traditional, plain recipes are just not that good... not worth wasting calories on, I say. These are amazing. The second time I doubled the cinnamon and orange zest and they were even better. Very easy to work with in the cookie press. My mom and grandmother loved them!
Excellent flavor - I used orange extract with orange zest. A hit with my class.
This is the most wonderfully easy recipe to use. I just purchased the Pampered Chef cookie press and made this recipe (doubled the quantity). I am blown away by how easy the dough was to handle and how beautifully it worked in the cookie press. In the past I have had very little luck with recipes like this. And not only was the recipe easy, but the flavor and tenderness of the cookie was just amazing!!! A keeper for sure. If you have shied away from using a cookie press, fear no more!!!! Thank you Linda B. for this great recipe. It will be a family classic here in South FL
I made this exactly as the recipe said and I tried to press them through a pastry bag...That didn't go so well, it was way too thick to even go through the piping tip so I had to make it softer. This changed the recipe a bit and the cookies came out flat. They tasted VERY good, and they were soft, but I was very disappointed that I couldn't use my pastry bag, and I don't have enough money to buy a press, since I'm a college student and can barely make it as is.
Definitely the best recipe for the cookie press I've found. I generally dislike spritz cookie recipes, but this one worked very well with my press, and it tasted very good, too. I added a little orange extract and extra spices, and they are fabulous. I think I have found my keep cookie press recipe after about ten years of searching. I had no problems whatsoever with the flour ratio of the consistency of the dough.
Yummy!!!!!!
Followed recipe as written-excellent results using pampered chef cookie press Iced them & decorated using Paula Dean's Icing for Snowflake Cookies. 2c conf sugar, 3 T meringue powder 1/4 C ice water add coloring. Put on decorations while moist, let dry and store. They are beautiful
This is a really good recipe, but if anyone had any doubts as to whether or not there should be 8 oz. of cream cheese or only 3 oz...doubt no more. I made this recipe both ways so that I could be sure. The 3 oz. recipe was literally awful! They were pasty, gummy, and yucky. They came out of the press beautifully and baked just as well....but they were sooooo yucky. The 8 oz. recipe on the other hand was great. Once again, they came out of the press well (a little stickier, of course), and they baked up great. And they tasted wonderful. Will make again...and the orange zest is a great touch.
I made these cookies for a High School Senior Girls Mother/Daughter Tea. I followed the recipe exactly as listed, and the cookies turned out fantastic! Honestly, well above my expectations. They formed well and held up, even in my humid/hot kitchen. I would recommend these cookies to anyone looking for a great spritz cookie recipe!
Perfect cookie press recipe. I omitted the orange zest and salt and added 1/2 tsp of lemon juice. My extended family LOVED them and requested more and the recipe.
Truly excellent cookies! I didn't have orange zest so doubled the cinnamon and they are perfect! Can't wait to try them with the orange! Every oven is different of course, but I burned my first batch-7 mins is perfect in my oven, 12-15 was way too long to bake.
SO much better than the recipe that came with my cookie press. They are still yummy the next day and maybe even better. I have been looking for a recipe that would produce cookies that tasted like the ones a former neighbor gave us. I followed this recipe to the letter. It makes a very flavorful cookie but the flavors are not overpowering, just delicious! Not your plain butter cookie!
Excellent spritz cookie! Worked very well with my cookie press (better then most other recipes I've tried). I used almond oil in place of vanilla and omitted the orange zest. They didn't last long and are great with coffee, although you won't need coffee for these cookie. They are alot more moist then most of the spritz recipes I've made in the past. Delicious!
No Cookie Press needed! I didn't have one, and want to make this recipe..OH my DOG...are these amazing. I followed instructions, no changes to dough. Then I chopped pecans very finely and rolled 1 tsp size balls, and then rolled them in the pecans. Then took a small juice glass bottom and pressed them out a bit. Tried to cook in balls also, not so good. They need to be flattened a little. Cook time was still about 15 minutes.. WOW... Best cookie I have ever had Enjoy
Very delicious. I followed the recipe exactly and the cookies came out perfect! I love playing w my cookie press, definitely worth getting one!
I used this recipe with my Wilton Press and the flower shaped stencil. Filled the center with homemade jam that I heated up first. (Place cookies on wax paper before filling them!) They tasted great!!! Also tried to fill the centers with melted chocolate. And another batch with chocolate as first layer topped with jam. These are sooo good!!!
I have been using this recipe for years. It is definitely my "go to" spritz recipe. Whenever I make them I get people that comment on how they don't normally like spritz but these are very good. I do usually omit the orange zest. My spritz usually get done in 9 to 11 minutes so don't wait until 12 minutes to check them or they may become over done. Also, make sure they are COMPLETELY cooled off before storing them in an air tight container or they will lose their crispness.
I made these with a bunch other to give as Christmas presents. These were the favorite cookies out of all the others. Easy to use in a cookie press and fun to decorate!
These were a HUGE hit at my house! My kids favorite by far! I did increase the cinnamon to a full tsp. I also used my cookie press w/ a doubled recipe so we could share w/ neighbors for Christmas. I pre-chilled the cookie sheet in the frige and then used the cookie press to put the cookies out for baking. Made all the difference in the world!
These were pretty easy to make. They didn't stick to the inside of the cookie press barrel, like most doughs I have tried. I didn't have any orange zest on hand, so I used lemon zest instead. Turned out good regardless. They do not have a bland flavor like many spritz-type cookies. My husband liked them too. :) Thanks.
I think these cookies are delicious. I omitted the orange zest and added a little almond extract. I will definately make them again. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
I had rated this 3 stars before when I first made it because the dough was too sticky for my press, but I just made them again and the dough was the perfect consistency. I think the difference was that I used the full fat cream cheese instead of the 1/3 less fat stuff. The flavor was good. My kids liked it.
TRY THESE! These cookies are really versatile! Like others, I added 8oz of cream cheese and it tasted great. Worked very well in the cookie press and everyone raved about them! I've made them in every possible way : cookie press, jam thumbprints, rolled in coconut, food coloring added. Thanks so much for this recipe!
Delicious and the dough was easy to work with. Cream cheese comes in 4 and 8 oz packages here, so I used 4 ounces. Also, in my oven, 9 minutes was the perfect cooking time. What shape you choose to spritz might also affect cooking time, so I would suggest checking them at 8 minutes and adding baking time as needed. Thanks for the recipe.
These are fool proof spritz cookies! I omitted the cinnamon, vanilla, and orange zest and instead divided the dough into three parts and flavored each with either almond, peppermint or vanilla, and added a different color to each. I used a cookie press and the dough held up very well- like others have said, it didn't stick. These also held their shape very well during the baking process- no spreading. I found that 5 minutes in the oven, plus one minute cooling on the tray before removing them was perfect. I got about 15-20 cookies out of each third of dough, depending on what cookie shape I used.
First recipe I found that my cookie press works well with. AND it tastes yummy. Thanks
I always thought my orange spritz recipe was near perfect, but we like this one much more! We do prefer it without the cinnamon, though, but that's just us. This year (Christmas) I sprinkled a little white coarse sugar on them before baking to give them a bit of sparkle and sweet crunch. Addictive!
I'm not usually a fan of spritz cookies but these are particularly good. The only change I made was to add a little orange extract (1/4 tsp.). The flavors meld together well to the point of being unable to tell quite what is in them but knowing they taste good!
I've tried a lot of spritz cookie recipes and this is by far the best! Thanks!
These cookies were perfect to use in a cookie press. I decided to omit the orange zest, but the cinnamon was a nice, suttle flavor. Also, the cream cheese gave it that extra "zing." I cooked them for 13 min. This is a perfect, holiday recipe.
WONDERFUL!!! The flavor is to die for. For the last few years, my family has done the battle of the cookie press and this is the only recipe that really works in all of our different presses. I cut the baking time to 9 min on an airbake sheet and they turn out crispy on the edges and soft in the center.
Wonderful! The house smelled of oranges after making these!! My changes - used 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice (as I ran out of cinnamon making other cookies) & the zest of an entire orange as others had suggested. Yum Yum! You gotta make these!
The consistency of this dough is perfect for a cookie press. I had no trouble working with it. I omitted the cinnamon and added 1/2 teaspoon almond extract. These are buttery, yummy cookies!
I've made this recipe twice now and it always turns out great. Some of the best cookies I've ever made. I happened to have WHIPPED cream cheese on hand so I used that instead and it tasted great. I just used a little more because its so airy. I used a little more cinnamon the second time I made it because 1/4 tsp of cinnamon was barely detectable (or not enough for my taste)
Followed the recipe except left out the orange. Perfectly soft and manageable dough went thru my Wilton's cookie press very nicely. As another reviewer did, I dipped the bottom of each cookie in melted chocolate, then sparkly colored sugar, and set them chocolate side up in the freezer for about 10 minutes. They were amazing! Brought them to Christmas dinner and absolutely no one, not even the dieters, could resist. My stickler gourmet aunt even said she'd never seen or tasted anything so lovely in a homemade cookie, and joked that she wanted to place an order with me for her next get together! This will be a new Christmas tradition for sure.
This recipe is fantastic!!! I bought a new electric cookie press just to make these, and I was NOT disappointed. It was super easy and everyone that tried them absolutely loved them. I didn't do a lot of tweaking, but I did use seasonal mandarin oranges for the zest and added a bit more vanilla as well as a little of the manadrin orange juice. I also sprinkled some nutmeg in, as I am totally addicted to anything with nutmeg. I will definitely be keeping this one in my holiday repertoire.
I used this recipe the first time I made spritz cookies and I've never looked back! They're so buttery and rich but dainty enough to eat several in one sitting. I often omit the orange zest and add 1/2 a tsp of cinnamon, and will try adding a tsp of allspice instead for a more christmassy flavour. I've also rolled them into balls and turned them into little jam thumbprints. This is now one of my favourite cookie recipes :D
oh my goodness, these biscuits are really amazing. I didn't have a cookie press but I took another viewers advice and rolled the dough in coconut and they turned out so incredible. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
These were perfect. They came out great using a cookie press, the dough was easy to work with. I didn't have orange zest so I used some almond extract instead. Lovely cookies. I also tried one of the top rated recipes that did not have cream cheese and it was dry and hard to work with. These were much better. Thanks.
this recipe was very good! Thank you for the recipe, I used my cookie press!!
One of THE BEST cookies EVER. I made some with the press and a batch as thumbprints too. I tried raspberry preserves and apricot preserves. They were ALL so delicate and YUMMY
These cookies turned out so beautifully and tasted great. They are the perfect spritz recipe for my trusty pampered chef cookie press (the absolute best cookie press ever!) Thanks for a great recipe.
Pleasantly easy with a very buttery flavor. Didn't have an orange on hand so I added a splash of OJ instead (something my grandmother used to do with her butter cookies) and they came out delightful. Great reason for me to take out that cookie press that I haven't used in years. Dusted them with white crystal sugar for an added texture.
This recipe was definitely the best spritz cookie I have tried. Unfortunately, I still do not like them as they are too buttery. If you like spritz cookies, you will probably LOVE this recipe. If you don't like spritz cookies, these won't make you like them either.
I made this recipe with three other Spritz recipes from this site. The dough was absolutely delicious (I couldn't stop eating it) and the texture was perfect for making press cookies. I was a bit disappointed with the taste of the baked cookies, though. Not sure why, they seemed a bit blander than I was expecting. I took all the cookies to work and to a church social and asked folks to rate them. A few people liked these best, but not all that many.
My daughter won first place in the County Fair AND Best of Show with these cookies! She frosted them with red, white and blue outlines. Yummy, and a blue ribbon cookie, thank you so much! :)
My husband simply calls them addicting. Can't just have one!
I didn't use a cookie press, but instead made these into thumbprint cookies filled with strawberry jam. I thought they tasted good, but without the jam, they were a bit bland. I will probably make these again and use a cookie press and add a bit more cinnamon like some of the other reviewers recommended. Overall, a good cookie recipe.
This is an excellent cookie. This was my first time using a cookie press, and the dough was perfect. It was very easy to make nice looking cookies. The house smells wonderful still - the orange and cinnimon are wonderful aromas. Next time, however, I will add more cinnimon and will chop the orange zest into tiny, tiny specs. I will probably add a bit of orange juice too. I sprinkled red and green sugar on top before baking, and that worked out very well too. I froze 1/2 of the batter, and don't yet know how that will come out. (We'll see!)
I've searched high and low for a spritz cookie recipe that has flavor. I didn't have orange zest so I left it out. I did follow some of the suggestions and doubled the vanilla, added 1/2tsp of almond extract and 1/4tsp ground nutmeg. They were a hit. I used two different cookie sheets - on one sheet the cookies baked in 5mins, 8mins on the other sheet so watch the cookies carefully to adjust your baking time
Very good! I added extra cinnamon because that is how I like them!
Moist and delicious little cookies! I needed a press cookie recipe using ingredients I had on hand when I came across this one. I don't keep crisco (shortening) on hand which eliminated a lot of recipes, including the one that came with the cookie press. The only substitution I made was neufchatel cheese instead of cream cheese and I don't think it made a difference. The orange zest gives a great, subtle flavor. I watched these cookies like a hawk to be sure they didn't overcook. I took them out before the edges browned. I didn't use a food coloring, but I could see how that would work well with these.
A nice switch from traditional spritz recipes. The number of cookies yielded depends on which spritz form you use. I used a swirl pattern and pressed a Red Hot into the center. I only got about 3 1/2 dozen that way. Stars made about six or seven dozen. You can tint the dough or leave plain for a nice buff-colored cookie with visible cinnamon flecks. I increased cinnamon to 1/2 teaspoon. Freeze beautifully.
I've used the Williams Sonoma cookie press for years and this was hands down the easiest recipe to press. Cookies were light, tasty and came out of the press perfectly.
I really liked these. I thought they had a great buttery flavor. They aren't too tasty fresh out of the oven though, they are much better when they cool off. Odd for a cookie My husband couldn't stand them.
A simple and quick recipe. I fridged it as directed and it wouldn't come out of my cookie press (too hard) so I had to bring it back to room temp. My cookie press is plastic...maybe that's why.
this was a good recipe and made a lot of cookies. i added green food coloring to half the dough to make cute christmas trees. i also piped icing onto them and added colored sugars. they were very festive and pretty. i did however cut down on the cooking time...i baked them for 9 minutes. i was hoping for a more flavorful cookie. if i make these again, i will do what other readers have suggested and make them into jam thumbprints. thanks for the recipe! i had a fun time making them.
First time using a cookie press. A good and light cookie. My kids I are like them, will make again.
This is by far the best tasting Spritz cookie recipe I've ever made. That being said, I doubled the cinnamon and vanilla and used two teaspoons packed orange zest. The flavors blended perfectly, but one did not over power the others. The consistancy of the batter was perfect and I had no trouble whatsoever using my Pampered Chef cookie press. I used professional grade white and red sugar crystals to decorate the stars--very elegant looking. These cookies were served at a luncheon and I got many requests for the recipe.
These were light and delicious - I took out the cinnamon and orange zest and put in a little blue food colouring and these made beautiful little snow flakes with my cookie press. The dough worked really well in the press and the cookies didn't spread so I could make a ton at a time. Thanks for a great recipe!
These are amazing! Melt in your mouth goodness! A few helpful tips for those who are new at using a cookie press - like me...make sure your baking sheet is completely cool, otherwise the cookies will not stick. I also found it easier to fill the dough in the cookie press and place in the fridge for about 10 minutes. It hardens the dough just a little and helps with pressing. I sprinkled my cookies with some colored sugar before baking. They tasted sooo good! You don't even need frosting!!
First time I ever got dough through a cookie press so that's why I gave this two stars, however, I did not care for the texture of this recipe at all. It didn't melt in the mouth like I remember butter/spritz cookies is suppose to. I think it's the cream cheese. Will be trying another recipe that doesn't call for cream cheese.
I tried the recipe as listed, which gave a very bland, cream-cheese flavored cookie. I thought I would try it again with some variations, so I triple the cinnamon, added almond extract and nutmeg. Still, these were very blah. I didn't have good luck pressing them, either, but I'll won't blame the cookies for that. I tried dipping the cookies in melted chocolate bark and drizzling it on them. Not good. I was not very impressed with these, but, to each her own.
I made several batches of these cookies for events and they turned out very well. They were so easy to make. They went fast at the bake sales that I took them to.
These cookies turned out great. I added 1/4 tsp nutmeg for more flavor. I also topped them with a light glaze. Everyone loved them.
This is my first time making spritz cookies and the recipe is great! I love the orange zest that gave an extra flavor to the cookie. The batter came out of the cookie press easily. I would definitly try this again with different flavor.
This is an absolutely fabulous cookie that keeps for weeks in a Tupperware container on the counter - if they last that long. I also increased the cinnamon and added the nutmeg. Great cookie to make ahead for the holidays so you don't have to do everything at the last minute. Thanks so much!
Wow, this cookie was so easy to make! The taste was just scrumptious. It was buttery and very rich. This recipe is a keeper and I plan on making them often! I made one change, I used almost 1 cup of Splenda Banking Blend.
really nice, light taste. dough was easy to work with
These tasted like orange cream cheese. If that appeals to you, by all means, try it. I thought the flavors would come together and compliment each other, but they really didn't. One good thing about the cookies: great texture. Flavor needs some work.
These were the best spritz cookies! The flavor was phenomenal! We had to add just a little more milk to get them to press nicely, but once we did everything went smoothly. Pampered Chef cookie press is the only way to go. My coworkers asked for more!
Melt in your mouth yummy! It works very well with our cookie press. Thank you Linda for the great recipe.
Delicious
Very good cookies. I used 2 tsp of lemon zest and lemon juice instead and double the amount of cinnamon. I rolled the dough into balls. Half of them I pressed with the bottom of a glass jar (covered with parchment paper to prevent sticking) and then decorated them. The other half I made into thumbprint cookies with strawberry jam in the middle. Baked in my oven for 13 minutes and they are great!
I love these cookies. The orange and cinnamon really make these stand apart from the ordinary flavorless spritz cookies you usually get around the holidays. The only suggestion I would make is to make these right before you plan on giving them out. I made them a week a head of time and they had turned somewhat soft. Otherwise, these are great.
The recipe yielded far less than advertised...I barely got a dozen small cookies out of the recipe. They are pretty tasty, but alot of work.
I received a cookie press last year and using another highly rated recipe from this site for spritz cookies, I was highly disappointed and thought all spritz cookies must taste like that. Thankfully, not so. I'm not much one for butter and sugar cookies, but WOW! I could eat far too many of these. I dyed the dough green using the tree on my cookie press, sprinkling them with sugar dyed red. Not only are they adorable, but really tasty! I regret not doubling the recipe as these were so good, but I'll be making these again this week, for sure. Also, these only took 5-6 minutes to bake for me.
This is the first time that I have used my cookie press and this dough worked wonderfully, even with the "help" of my my 3 year old. My kids wanted lemon cookies instead of orange..so I just added some yellow food coloring and 1 teaspoon Natural Lemon Flavoring(Back Bay Trading Co.) instead of orange zest and put the dough in the fridge for 5-7 minutes to firm up. Great texture. Crispy outside, tender inside. My pre-schoolers loved them! Thanks.
The best spritz cookie I've ever tasted. The cream cheese and orange give it such an awesome zingy flavor. I like them best a little more done so they have a little crunch on the outside and they are still soft on the inside.
Very good. I liked them a lot. One of my friends didn't like the cream cheese taste- said it was too strong. I added orange zest and extract. I will probably make them again.
Delicious spritz cookies that are easy to work with in the cookie press! I made over 600 of these for my wedding reception as favors. I wrapped a few in each small bag and tied with pretty ribbon. I had so much fun making them and it made my day more special!!
This is the first spritz recipe that i have not thrown in the trash! Absolutely great! I have always had trouble with the dough not releasing from the cookie press. Every cookie released and held their shape. I used a Wilton press and some inexpensive cookie sheets. When the dough became too soft, I put it in the fridge for about 5 minutes. Cookie sheets at room temp, or a little cooler. i washed them after each batch to get rid of the grease. 8 -9 minutes tops. I think this one is foolproof!.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections