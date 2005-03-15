Anise Cookies (Springerle)

Fantastic!! Thank you for sharing this! My first batch was excellent! I had never made these before, but wanted a special cookie for Christmas, and this was great since its connected to my German Heritage. :) I added at least double or triple to Anise liquid flavoring. I guess I like the flavor strong. I also added at least a tablespoon of fresh ground anise seeds (just used a small mortor and pestel). My second batch was made with almond extract. It was good, but not as flavorful. Also, on both batches, I doubled the rind and used orange rind too since I was low on lemons. They came out very tasty! My second time making it, I think I added too much flour. I was making up cake flour using measurements of corn starch and regular flour. They were very hard and low on flavor. I'll try it next time with cake flour. I'll definitely try this again! Its fun that there is such a long history behind this cookie recipe. I'm searching for a Springerle rolling pin now. :)