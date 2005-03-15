Anise Cookies (Springerle)

17 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a 100 year old recipe from Germany. I use it every Christmas. Its traditionally served with black coffee to dunk the cookie in. I prefer to eat them when they are still warm as the lemon flavor and the anise is a wonderful combination and the lemon is stronger at that time.

By judy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
25
Yield:
50 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

25
Original recipe yields 25 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, beat the eggs and sugar until very light and fluffy. Stir in the anise oil and lemon zest. Add the flour and baking powder; mix until well blended. Cover and chill dough for 3 to 4 hours.

    Advertisement

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to 1/4 to 1/8 inch thickness. Use a springerle rolling pin or board to make the designs. Cut into 1 1/2 inch rectangles, place onto a cookie sheet, and let them sit out overnight, uncovered, in a cool dry place.

  • The next morning, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake the cookies for 15 to 20 minutes. Do not let the cookies brown. Allow cookies to cool, and store in an airtight tin for 1 week to blend the flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 20.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022