Deadly Delicious Lasagna

Hands down, the best lasagna my family has ever had. My wife picked this recipe for Mother's Day dinner. I read most of the reviews and went for it. I did make a few changes though. I did not boil the noodles and I used 1/2lb mozzarella and 1/2lb provolone instead of all mozzarella. I mixed that with the parmesean, then took half of that mixture and combined it with the ricotta. Of course, you also have to layer it. I first coated the bottom of the baking dish with sauce then a layer of noodles, then sausage with some more sauce, then half of what was left of the mozzarella mixture. Next was another layer of noodles followed by whole leaf, fresh baby spinach, topped with the ricotta mixture, the last layer of noodles and sauce. I didn't put the last of the mozzarella mixture on top until the last 10 minutes or so of baking. Also changed baking temp/time to 375 for 1 hour. It was awesome!!! Thanks