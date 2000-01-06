Deadly Delicious Lasagna
This is possibly the most fattening, but also most delicious, lasagna ever!
This is possibly the most fattening, but also most delicious, lasagna ever!
This recipe has the potential to be the best lasgna recipe ever. I made two 13x9x3 pans so I didn't have the problem with too much sauce/cheese mixture left over. Since I used the "no boil" lasgna noodles, the next time I make it I will bake it at a lower temperature for more time and cover it for part of the cooking time. Baking it at 425 degrees for 45 minutes made it taste like it cooked fast (the flavors didn't seem to blend like they should), the final layer of cheese on the top was too crusty, and the noodles were still a little crunchy (my fault for not using regular lasgna noodles). I also used more pasta sauce because I thought the no-boil noodles would need more liquid. Also, I'm a tradionalist when it comes to the appearance of lasgna. Even though it tasted superb, I'd rather layer my sauce/meat mixture and my cheese/spinach mixture instead of mixing them together. My daughter, who doesn't like spinach or sausage, even liked it!Read More
Very Good and Filling! Great for a party dish and or christmas dish. My children weren't to thrilled with the looks but, ate it and overall somewhat liked it. We used a little less parmesan and mozerella cheese but was very a very good dish. I will make it again for a holiday.Read More
This recipe has the potential to be the best lasgna recipe ever. I made two 13x9x3 pans so I didn't have the problem with too much sauce/cheese mixture left over. Since I used the "no boil" lasgna noodles, the next time I make it I will bake it at a lower temperature for more time and cover it for part of the cooking time. Baking it at 425 degrees for 45 minutes made it taste like it cooked fast (the flavors didn't seem to blend like they should), the final layer of cheese on the top was too crusty, and the noodles were still a little crunchy (my fault for not using regular lasgna noodles). I also used more pasta sauce because I thought the no-boil noodles would need more liquid. Also, I'm a tradionalist when it comes to the appearance of lasgna. Even though it tasted superb, I'd rather layer my sauce/meat mixture and my cheese/spinach mixture instead of mixing them together. My daughter, who doesn't like spinach or sausage, even liked it!
This recipe is very yummy lasagna. The only suggestion I have is either using two smaller pans or a larger one. Mine not only overflowed, but I couldn't use all that yummy mixture!
This recipe was the best lasagna I've EVER had. I was proud to serve it to our friends across the street. It makes a lot and it's not exactly healthy, but it's delicious.
very tasty, but a little dry. I would use more sauce next time and make sure it is covered before baking.
Very Good and Filling! Great for a party dish and or christmas dish. My children weren't to thrilled with the looks but, ate it and overall somewhat liked it. We used a little less parmesan and mozerella cheese but was very a very good dish. I will make it again for a holiday.
My family LOVED this! My husband told me he had a new found respect for me after he ate it. After 8 years of marriage he said it was by far the best dish I have made! I used more 1/2 pound more sausage and a little less sauce. I used two pans and froze one of them because it makes so much. There was no way it was all going to fit!
MMMM! When it comes to lasagna, I thought calories didn't count anyway? (hehe!) Very nice recipe Paul! Pass the garlic bread!! :-)
This recipes was great. I make it in a roasting/lasagna pan and double the recipe. Great for OAMC cooking because you can freeze it well.
I thought this recipe was really good and actually fairly easy to make. I put mine into two pans and just froze one. It worked really good. It tasted really delicious and my bf that is very picky really liked it too...he even took seconds!
This was suprisingly delicious. Didnt expect it to be as good as it was. I just used the customize recipe option on the ingred page to say 6 and had no problem...Thanks!!! a keeper
After reading all of the reviews I couldn't wait to make this dish and serve it to my family. Unfortunately no one was crazy about it and after tasting it I wasn't either. I followed the directions exactly because the first time I make something I like to make it as it is posted. Anyways - the sausage part was good but too little of it and there was way too much sauce. My kids stated that they liked the lasagna noodles and the meat but not the sauce - that ricotta/sauce combination did not taste good - not sure if it was the amounts? So now I have a ton of leftovers in my fridge and I feel like I just threw my money away. I think next time I want a variation on lasagna I'll take a classic meat lasagna recipe and substitute pork sausage.
My husband family is italian and he said that I could never my lasagna like his mom until I found the recipe. He loved it, he put it in the over for me and he thought 10 pound lasagna.I used fresh but I steamed the spinach first then cut it up and it worked out better. I will make this again.
This recipe was DELICIOUS and sinful!!!! Will definitely make again when I have dinner guests! Even my 2 year old liked it. YUM!
Good, not great. Might make it again.
This was really good, my family loved it. The only thing I will do next time is add more meat and a little less cheese.
Made this for my in-laws last night. It was very easy to prepare and tasted great. Next time we'll use a little more sausage but otherwise it was perfect! Thank you for the recipe.
the best
wow, this was a disappointment. i didn't love it and neither did my family...and my husband's italian. i'd give this 2 1/2 stars if i could.
Like another reviewer said, "This recipe is 'Oh My God' good!" I changed it a bit, but this is a geat start! I sauteed one onion, three cloves of garlic, one package of sliced mushrooms (chopped), and fresh spinach (chopped). I used spicy sausage. I used half ricotta and half cottage cheese. I layered: sauce, noodles, sausage, veggies, cheese, noodles, sausage, veggies, cheese, noodles, sauce, cheese, then topped it off with salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Sooooo good! It overflowed, so I would bake it on a cookie sheet next time. I also won't use as much sauce on the top layer. Delish!!!
This was very good, and even better as leftovers warmed up the next day. I had no problem fitting it all in a 9X13 dish as others had complained about. The only change I made was to layer the cheese/sauce instead of mixing them.
So bad. . .yet sooooo good! I made this with penne pasta as a zitti instead of a lasagna. Served it with garlic Texas Toast and the Salad w/Artichokes recipe from this site. A nice Chianti washed it all down. A wonderful special occasion meal ('cause of those deadly delicious calories and fat).
Tasted like, but didn't look like, most lasagnas. You'll either need a bigger pan or cut down on the ingredients because it makes too much of the sausage/cheese mixture.
This was a huge hit with our weekly Sunday evening dinner group! They asked that I use more sausage and less sauce next time though. I used an extra large lasagna pan and still had trouble fitting it all in.
Hands down, the best lasagna my family has ever had. My wife picked this recipe for Mother's Day dinner. I read most of the reviews and went for it. I did make a few changes though. I did not boil the noodles and I used 1/2lb mozzarella and 1/2lb provolone instead of all mozzarella. I mixed that with the parmesean, then took half of that mixture and combined it with the ricotta. Of course, you also have to layer it. I first coated the bottom of the baking dish with sauce then a layer of noodles, then sausage with some more sauce, then half of what was left of the mozzarella mixture. Next was another layer of noodles followed by whole leaf, fresh baby spinach, topped with the ricotta mixture, the last layer of noodles and sauce. I didn't put the last of the mozzarella mixture on top until the last 10 minutes or so of baking. Also changed baking temp/time to 375 for 1 hour. It was awesome!!! Thanks
I made this recipe for a family gathering of 11. Everyone liked it, and it did serve everyone, but I liked my other lasagna recipe better and will not use this one again.
Best ever - It was the first lasagna I've made it was so easy!
I made this lasagna and everyone loved it. Thanks for a great recipe.
not good
This lasagna is "OH MY GOD GOOD!!!" Very yummy!
VERY GOOD! Made a ton of sauce, left out the 3rd jar of spag sauce. Next time cut out some cheese as well. '09
Fantastic! I made the serving for 8, but kept the sauce for 12. You have to watch it carefully, because it easily overflows the pan.
Always a hit and crowd pleaser!! It's just something about the sausage....Thank you Paul for the amazing Lasagna recipe!!
A really good recipe, but my family was used to the traditional 'layered' lasagna. We all agreed it was good, but my husband asked me to "make it look like normal" next time. Haha.
This was really good, but I agree with other reviewers that it makes too much for one pan, and I used an extra large lasagna pan. I could probably have made another smaller lasagna with the leftover filling, but the extra noodles kept shredding when I tried to pull them apart. Instead I chose to save the filling to make stuffed shells or manicotti.
I used Hot sausage and added a little onion and garlic to the sausage when I cooked it. I also used 1/2 cottage cheese and 1/2 ricotta. It was FABULOUS! My husband said it was the best meal I'd ever made. I saw where another review said the same thing. Definitely a keeper. It does make a lot though. Plan to make two and freeze one unless you've got a huge crowd.
Tastes great but doesn't fit in the pan very well
After reading the reviews I also cooked extra noodles and made two pans freezing one. We also subbed cottage cheese for the ricotta since we don't like. I cut the spinich very small and it worked out well. We also use mild Italian Sausage. Everyone enjoyed, I have some frozen spinich that I will try next. Thanks for the post.
This lasagna IS deadly delicious. =P It's so yummy with all the different kinds of cheese! Made this for a pot-luck party and everyone loved it...some even had seconds...and also asked for the recipe. I used half the amount of ricotta and the other half I substituted with cottage cheese. Tasted good nevertheless.
WONDERFULLY DELICIOUS AND IRRESISTABLE!!
Lasagna was great! I used pork ground beef (since that's all I had in the fridge), also added already fried eggplant slices. I did not mix all of the ingredients. I put the meat/eggplant on the bottom 2 levels and spinach on the top level. I put ricotta on each level of noodles before adding my toppings. Delicious! Thank you.
I put the spinach and cottage cheese (not ricotto) in my food processor and spread it on noodles then sausage and sauce it's in the oven now.....
This was a good and easy recipe. I only used 2 jars and it turned out perfect. You should use a deep 13x9 inch pan though.
This was a hit tonight at dinner. The husband and the kiddos all had seconds and were miserably stuffed! I did make 2 pans of lasagna and froze one. No one else mentioned it that I saw, but to do the second pan I needed another box of the noodles. Other than the 2nd box of noodles I didn't change a thing. Next time though I will make sure to use CHOPPED spinach instead of whole. The whole didn't mix very well through it. Live and learn. :o)
But modified the recipe. I used my own gravy and my dad makes sausage so it's spiced differently. I used fresh mozzarella which I put in the freezer to harden up so I could shred. I used frozen spinach because it's easier making sure to wring out any extra liquid. I always use an egg in my ricotta, just because mom always did. Ricotta, egg pepper spices, cheese and mix it all up. I guess I kind of changed the whole recipe, huh? No, not really pretty much stuck to the main recipe ingredients. It was still great..........
Great for a cold night, served with a good red wine, sundried tomato home made focaccia and green salad. Could use less cheese. Even the kids loved it!
This stuff is so bad for you its good!
**Will not fit in a 13x9** I adjusted ingredients with what I had on hand, home produced vegetables, sauce, and pork. I'd make it again. In my version, I would remember earlier in the day that I was planning to make it and start cooking down tomatoes earlier. +1lb home raised pastured pork added to cooking meat +4 cloves garlic +1 large onion +lawrys's season salt +generic italian seasoning (thyme, oregano, etc) sauce +2 quarts canned tomatoes +3 pints mild, flavorful homemade salsa +lawry's
This was absolutely wonderful and easy to make. Made dinner for 12 and everyone loved it. Definitely will make again. Thanks Paul for sharing this goodness.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections