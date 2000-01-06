Deadly Delicious Lasagna

This is possibly the most fattening, but also most delicious, lasagna ever!

Recipe by Paul Kahl

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and lay noodles on a paper towel.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, cook sausage, spicing to taste, until no longer pink, and reserve.

  • In a large bowl, mix the ricotta and 2 jars of spaghetti sauce. In a medium bowl, mix the Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.

  • Stir all but one cup of the cheese mixture into the ricotta mixture; stir in the sausage and chopped spinach.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Coat the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish with a thin layer of spaghetti sauce. Lay 3 to 4 noodles lengthwise and side by side; then lay 3 to 4 noodles overlapping and in a staggered pattern on top.

  • Add a generous layer of the sausage/cheese; repeat layers twice, until they have reach 1/2 inch from the top of the baking dish. Layer noodles on top of the lasagna and coat in the last jar of spaghetti sauce. Cover with last cup of cheese mixture and bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes or until golden brown. Slice and serve, and then see a dietician... It's deadly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
575 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 33.4g; cholesterol 87.4mg; sodium 1262mg. Full Nutrition
